US President-Elect issues warning to Hamas that there will be consequences if it does not free the 101 hostages still held in Gaza by the time he takes office next month.

US President-Elect Donald Trump threatened that there "will be hell to pay" if the 101 hostages held in Gaza are not freed by the time he takes office on January 20. "Everybody is talking about the hostages who are being held so violently, inhumanely, and against the will of the entire World, in the Middle East - But it’s all talk, and no action!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Monday. "Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity. Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!" Trump wrote.

Former Governor Mike Huckabee, who was nominated as the next US Ambassador in Israel in early November, reiterated President-elect Donald Trump's statement concerning the hostages still held in Gaza in an X/Twitter post on Tuesday overnight.

"There must be serious consequences for holding any hostage," emphasized Huckabee, adding, "America needs to exact severe consequences for kidnapping and murdering AMERICAN hostages."

And Lebanese Hezbollah has for now refused to send fighters to northern Syria

Widespread reports, including observers on the ground, have indicated that Iran-backed Iraqi militias have been pouring across the border into eastern Syria to assist Damascus in repelling the Islamist militant advance after Al Qaeda splinter group Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham took over Aleppo this weekend. A Syrian army officer has told Reuters that Iraqi militia forces crossing the border are "fresh reinforcements being sent to aid our comrades on the frontlines in the north." Many of the fighters have been identified as belonging to the Kataib Hezbollah and Fatemiyoun groups. The US has long been in an internecine conflict with Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq, with over the years periodic rocket fire even targeting the US Embassy in Baghdad, as well as various bases which host remaining American troops.

This video was captured by jihadists who entered the abandoned Iranian consulate in Aleppo after the Syrian army's retreat from the area a few days prior. Throughout the video, the speaker refers to the Iranians disparagingly as "pigs" and "dogs." Inside, he discovers bones packed in bags and a skull. Why were these items found in the Iranian consulate?

The foreign ministers of Iran, Turkey, and Russia are likely to meet in the framework of the Astana process on December 7 and 8 to discuss Syria on the sidelines of the Doha Forum, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqhchi said on Monday, according to state media.

Iranian president and his Russian counterpart discussed the situation in Syria during a phone call on Monday with both leaders expressing their commitment to supporting the Syrian government amidst escalating rebel offensives.

“The focus was on the escalating situation in the Syrian Arab Republic,” the Kremlin said, adding that “unconditional support was expressed for the actions of the legitimate authorities of Syria to restore constitutional order and to restore the political, economic and social stability of the Syrian State.” Russia and Tehran reaffirmed their support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad following significant territorial losses to rebel groups, including Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkey-backed Syrian National Army.

Discussions to lift sanctions on Syria’s long-time president to lure him away from Tehran are underway between the US and UAE, according to Reuters.

Leaders from the two nations have been in discussions for several months, according to the report, long before last week’s offensive which saw rebel Islamist groups take control of Syria’s second city, Aleppo. The talks aim to cut Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s ties to Tehran, and help stem the flow of weapons to Iran’s ally Hezbollah in Lebanon through Syria. This development comes ahead of the potential expiration of US sanctions on Syria, known as the 'Caesar' sanctions, on December 20, and amid Israel's ongoing conflict with Iran’s allies—Hamas in Gaza and, until last week’s ceasefire, Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Lebanese media reports series of Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed a strong response after Hezbollah took responsibility for launching two mortar grenades at IDF positions on Mount Dov earlier Monday. “Hezbollah fire at Mt. Dov constitutes a severe violation of the ceasefire, and Israel will respond forcefully,” the prime minister stated in the evening. “We are determined to continue enforcing the ceasefire and will respond to every Hezbollah violation – minor and major.”

Axios reported that the Biden administration has been concerned that the ceasefire in Lebanon could unravel after Israel and Hezbollah exchanged fire in recent days, according to US officials.

Israel and Lebanon told the White House they are committed to the ceasefire agreement, Axios reported on Tuesday overnight. The Biden administration has been concerned that the ceasefire in Lebanon could unravel after Israel and Hezbollah exchanged fire in recent days, according to US officials. This comes shortly after US officials reportedly told Israeli counterparts, “You need to calm down,” according to a source familiar with the discussions. "We have warned both sides – Israel and Hezbollah – against actions that jeopardize the implementation of the ceasefire agreement,” officials told The Jerusalem Post.

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Massad Boulos, the father-in-law of his daughter Tiffany, as his Arab and Middle Eastern affairs advisor.

During the election season, Boulos hit the campaign trail for Trump to help with the Arab American vote. Trump announced the pick in a Sunday post on Truth Social. He wrote, “I am proud to announce that Massad Boulos will serve as Senior Advisor to the President on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs.”

"The destroyers were escorting three U.S.-owned, operated, flagged merchant vessels, and the reckless attacks..."

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) released a statement late Sunday night detailing how two US Navy destroyers intercepted missiles and drones targeting three US merchant vessels in the Gulf of Aden near the Bab al-Mandab Strait, one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints. According to CENTCOM, two Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, USS Stockdale (DDG 106) and USS O'Kane (DDG 77), successfully neutralized ran-backed Houthi-launched missiles and kamikaze drones. These included three anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBMs), three one-way attack uncrewed aerial systems (OWA UAS), and one anti-ship cruise missile (ASCM), aimed at a flotilla of three US-owned, operated, and flagged merchant vessels transiting the Gulf of Aden over the weekend.

Says that 'no'... nuclear weapons are not on the table.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan took to the Sunday news shows where he boasted that the White House is surging as many weapons as possible to Ukraine in the final days of the Biden administration. He explained to ABC News that with just 50 days left in Biden's term, the White House is busy trying to "get Ukraine all the tools we possibly can to strengthen their position on the battlefield." "President Biden directed me to oversee a massive surge in the military equipment that we are delivering to Ukraine so that we have spent every dollar that Congress has appropriated to us by the time that President Biden leaves office," he said.

These Globalist leaders are all alike: they have a horrible popularity at home because they can’t fix multiple national problems, so they go abroad to pontificate on how to solve complex, planetary geopolitical issues.

That also applies to failing Chancellor Olaf Scholz. With a broken minority government facing a ‘snap’ruary, Scholz undertook a secret visit to Kiev, during which he reaffirmed Germany’s support for Ukraine election in Feb and tried to insert himself in the upcoming negotiations. Scholz flew to Poland and got into an 8-hour train to Kiev. There, he visited a cemetery and a hospital in the capital with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Kiev has redefined the objective of its incursion into Russian territory

Ukrainian troops fighting in Russia’s Kursk Region have been given orders to hold out until the new US president is sworn in, according to the BBC. Several brigades pushed into the border region in early August, heading towards a nuclear power plant. The incursion’s objective was to divert Russian forces from the Donbass front, the Ukrainian military admitted to Western media. “The situation is getting worse every day,” one of the soldiers told the BBC in a text message, according to an article published on Monday.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has referred to the US president’s decision to protect his son as “American internal affairs”

The Kremlin has refused to comment on US President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon his son. The outgoing US leader went back on an earlier pledge reiterated numerous times by his staff, that he would not interfere in criminal cases against his son, Hunter Biden. In June, the younger Biden was convicted on three felony counts of lying about his long-standing and recurring drug addiction when buying a handgun in 2018. In a separate case, he pleaded guilty in September to three felonies and six misdemeanor tax offenses, with the sentencing scheduled for this month. When asked for a comment on Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov replied: “We have nothing to say, these are American internal affairs.”

President Biden pardoned his convicted felon son Hunter on Sunday before jetting off on a trip to Africa. Sputnik asked a leading MAGA Republican lawmaker for his thoughts on the sordid affair.

“Throughout his term, Joe 'the Big Guy' Biden has repeatedly lied to the American people. It should come as no surprise that he now pardons his corrupt son after continuous claims he would not," Arizona Republican Congressman Paul Gosar told Sputnik, commenting on the presidential pardon granted to Hunter Biden by his father on Sunday. "With this pardon, Joe Biden is undeniably providing cover to the crooked Biden family crime syndicate that has been selling influence to foreigners for years,” Gosar said, referring to the infamous pay-to-play scheme operated by Hunter involving the sale of access to his powerful vice president vice president father during the Obama years, for which the family allegedly received over $20 million.

"As a matter of past-practice in this district, courts do not dismiss indictments when pardons are granted..."

Last night Hunter Biden's lawyers filed a motion to dismiss his California tax fraud case after Joe Biden issued a blanket pardon absolving him of all crimes committed over a 10 year period. "The President’s pardon moots Mr. Biden’s pending and yet to occur sentencing and entry of judgment in this case and requires an automatic dismissal of the Indictment with prejudice," wrote Hunter's lawyer Abbe Lowell in the filing, adding that "this Court must dismiss the Indictment against Mr. Biden with prejudice and adjourn all future proceedings in this matter."

A plan by Brics countries to create a separate banking payments system could render international sanctions useless, a former chancellor of the Exchequer has warned.

Brics, an alliance of major developing countries, includes Russia, China, India and Brazil as founding members, and now also South Africa, Iran, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ethiopia. Lord Lamont of Lerwick warned that a rival payments system would be a “major threat to the Western-led financial system” if it ever came to pass. His comments came after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his plan to de-dollarise the world economy at the latest Brics summit last month.

The new French government has failed its first major test, approving a budget on time by submitting it to a vote in the National Assembly.

Prime Minister Michel Barnier instead invoked Article 49.3 of France’s Constitution, which allowed him to push through the legislation — a social security spending bill – without a vote. That’s a very risky move, opening the door to a no-confidence motion this week that may well topple the government. The New York Times reported: “The prospect of a government collapse — and of a failure to pass a budget — has rattled financial markets, sharply increased France’s borrowing costs, and further deepened the uncertainty that has gripped the country since snap elections last summer yielded no clear parliamentary majority.

Mexico’s president broke up two migrant caravans headed to the United States after Trump threatened tariffs on Mexico.

President Trump last Monday evening announced a 25% tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada until the illegal alien invasion is stopped. More than 15 million illegal aliens – mostly military-age males – poured over the border since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021. Biden’s “border czar” Kamala Harris did absolutely nothing to stop the invasion of illegals so President Trump is ready to stop the invasion on day one of his second term. Trump said that Mexico and Canada have all the power to stop the illegal alien invasion and the tariff will remain in place until the flow of Fentanyl and illegals stops.

The Canadian government is indicating it will pursue tougher border enforcement to help crack down on illegal immigration drug trafficking across their border with the United States. The move comes after President-elect Donald J. Trump threatened late last month to enact a 25 percent tariff on all goods coming from Canada and Mexico unless they cooperate with his efforts to secure America’s southern and northern borders.

“We got, I think, a mutual understanding of what they’re concerned about in terms of border security,” said Dominic LeBlanc, Canada’s Minister of Public Safety. LeBlanc accompanied Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week on a trip to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in West Palm Beach, Florida, where the two leaders discussed greater cooperation on border security. He emphasized: “All of their concerns are shared by Canadians and by the government of Canada.”

In a fiery parliamentary address that has gone viral, Canadian MP Melissa Lantsman, the Deputy Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, which is Canada’s official opposition, unleashed a blistering critique of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Her speech followed a weekend of chaos in Montreal, where riots erupted as leftist and Muslim mobs violently rioted, attacking law enforcement and threatening the lives of Jews.

All while the Prime Minister was seen dancing with teenagers at a Taylor Swift concert. The juxtaposition of Trudeau’s public revelry with the escalating violence on Canadian streets has ignited outrage across the nation. Canadians took to social media, particularly TwitterX, to express their dismay at what they called the Prime Minister’s “Nero-like” detachment.

Alexa Lavoie speaks with a Jewish business owner in Montreal after a crazed man shouted death threats at his employees last week.

TBILISI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Georgia's president, locked in a standoff with her own government, appealed to Western countries on Monday to back what she called a "national movement" in support of Georgia's integration with the European Union.

President Salome Zourabichvili was speaking shortly before protesters and police resumed clashes for the fifth straight night since the governing Georgian Dream party said last week that it was suspending talks on joining the EU. Critics saw that announcement as confirmation of a Russian-influenced shift away from pro-Western policies and back towards Moscow's orbit, something the ruling party denies.

'Should be disqualified for ordering the arrest a pastor who defied COVID lockdowns'

Several conservatives expressed concerns Sunday over President-elect Donald Trump's announcement of Republican Florida sheriff Chad Chronister to be administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Trump revealed Saturday in a statement that he will nominate Chronister to lead the DEA in his second administration, stating that the Florida sheriff will work with his attorney general pick, Pam Bondi, "to secure the Border, stop the flow of Fentanyl, and other Illegal Drugs, across the Southern Border." While Chronister received praise from colleagues and others after the initial announcement, some Republicans have begun to fire back due to his actions during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic concluded its two-year investigation into the COVID-19 pandemic, releasing its final report titled “After Action Review of the COVID-19 Pandemic: The Lessons Learned and a Path Forward.” The large final report looks to be the final road map for Congress, the Executive Branch, and the private sector to prepare for and respond to future pandemics.

Since February 2023, the Select Subcommittee (Committee) has sent more than 100 investigative letters conducted more than 30 transcribed interviews and depositions, held 25 hearings and meetings, and reviewed more than one million pages of documents. Members and staff have exposed high-level corruption in America’s public health system, confirmed the most likely origin of the pandemic, held COVID-19 bad actors publicly accountable, fostered bipartisan consensus on consequential pandemic-era issues, and more. This 520-page final report details all findings of the Select Subcommittee’s investigation.

including any capripox virus... aka goatpox virus, sheeppox virus, lumpy skin disease virus

A toxic additive is being given to cows to stop climate change.

Why regulators must be held accountable for the consequences of Operation Chokepoint 2.0.

In yet another troubling manifestation of "Chokepoint 2.0," a Wyoming company was summarily debanked in early November, 2024, by Mercury, a banking platform operated with Evolve Bank (and other banking partners). After years of seamless operations and exemplary service, Mercury abruptly terminated the account without clear cause. The excuse? A vague nod to "internal factors" that remain as opaque as the regulatory pressures likely behind them. Let’s be clear: The company's banking activity was uncontroversial. The only potential offense is that the company accepts a sizable portion of its customer payments in Bitcoin. Aside from monthly wires from Kraken (a regulated crypto exchange), its transactions included rent, utility payments, hardware store purchases, and subcontractor invoices.

I look around me in stunned disbelief. Friends, neighbors, even family members—many seem utterly captivated by Donald Trump’s promise of mass deportation of illegally immigrants.

The applause rings out, the cheers grow louder, and the approval seems universal. Yet, as I watch this scene unfold, one question looms large in my mind: has the American population become so ignorant, or so thoroughly brainwashed, that they’ve ceased to ask the most basic questions? How many illegally immigrants are truly in the United States? How does the government intend to deport millions of people? What happens when these individuals, feeling trapped and discarded, refuse to leave voluntarily? Most chilling of all—what if they choose to fight back, to rise up against a system intent on erasing them from the fabric of this nation?

A new study has revealed the safest and most dangerous states to live in during a nuclear apocalypse, using key survival indicators. The topic of nuclear attacks is increasingly on people’s minds due to the popularity of the Fallout series and current global conflicts involving nuclear powers like Russia.

According to NoDepositDaily.com, Vermont would be the safest state in the event of a nuclear attack, closely followed by Maine, Louisiana, Wyoming, and New Hampshire. The study used eighteen key indicators grouped into categories such as ‘weapons and security,’ ‘supplies and survival resources,’ ‘population density,’ ‘medical services,’ ‘gas and vehicle supplies,’ ‘climate,’ ‘access to fresh water,’ and ‘access to food’. Based on these factors, each state was scored out of 100. At the other end of the scale, Hawaii, Nevada, California, Arizona, and New York were identified as the most dangerous states to live in during a nuclear apocalypse.

The Estonian capital of Tallinn is continuing to commit to the design principles of a 15-minute city model in 2025 to enhance quality of life.

The following report is by Smart Cities World: Tallinn’s 2025 budget emphasizes the principles of the approach and an analysis of the spatial distribution of services. The City reports it will enable more efficient planning for new kindergartens, schools, and services for seniors, improving accessibility and aligning with community needs. The proposed budget allocates €6.1m to urban planning operations for the coming year. Key priorities include shaping Tallinn’s spatial identity through comprehensive plans, directing the development of urban and mobility centres, and enhancing street spaces into high-quality public environments.

As if obese redundant piles of American protoplasm, to borrow George Carlin's phrase, weren't already stagnant enough with the invention of Ozempic and the likes...

As if obese redundant piles of American protoplasm, to borrow George Carlin's phrase, weren't already stagnant enough with the invention of Ozempic and the likes, there is now an AI powered human 'washing machine' that'll wash their ass for when they're too lazy to perform the most basic of hygiene tasks. Japanese firm Science Co. has unveiled an AI-powered "bath of the future," a shower pod called the "Mirai Ningen Sentakuki." Resembling a high-tech capsule, it can wash and dry users in just 15 minutes. Chairman Yasuaki Aoyama revealed at an Osaka lecture that the device is 70% complete, aiming for a revolutionary bathing experience, according to the New York Post.

The event was organized by a group called "Canine Beings."

HONOLULU — Could another group of ancient humans have lived alongside Homo sapiens? A new study suggests that they did, and scientists are starting to piece together the clues of their forgotten past.

A researcher from the University of Hawai’i at Manoa is revealing new insights into a group called the Julurens — meaning the “big head” people. The new research is revolutionizing our understanding of human evolution, particularly in eastern Asia, where scientists have uncovered a far more intricate picture of our ancient past than previously thought.

Make it stop.

Jill Biden unveiled her 2024 White House Christmas decorations on Monday and it might be her worst work yet! The theme for this year’s Christmas decorations is “A Season for Peace and Light.” Jill Biden’s tacky decorations mock Christianity.

