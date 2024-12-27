End Times Headline News. December 27 2024

Azerbaijan Airlines Flight Hit By Russian Missile. All 4 Moscow airports closed temporarily. Putin reveals secret Biden' offer. Tedros stranded after Israeli strike in Yemen. Pesticides and vaccines.

DEC 27, 2024

Azerbaijani government sources told Euronews on Thursday that a Russian surface-to-air missile hit Azerbaijan Airlines Flight J28243, ultimately causing the plane to crash during an emergency landing attempt in the Kazakhstani city of Aktau shortly thereafter.

A Russian SAM was fired at the Embraer ERJ-190 during a drone swarm above Grozny, the capital city of Chechnya, Russia. The SAM detonated near the commercial jet and unleashed a spray formation of shrapnel that damaged the plane's rear fuselage and flight controls.

Russia's aviation watchdog said on Thursday that all four Moscow airports and the airport in Kaluga, 160km (100 miles) southwest of Moscow, were closed temporarily, without giving the reason.

"Aircraft crews, air traffic controllers and airport services are taking all necessary measures to ensure flight safety," the statement from Rosaviatsia said.

Airline suspends 5-times-a-week route; officials say Russian air defenses shot down Azerbaijan Airlines plane that diverted from an area frequently targeted by Ukrainian drones

Israel’s flagship carrier El Al said Thursday that it was suspending all of its flights from Tel Aviv to Moscow for the coming week, as Azeri officials said a passenger jet that crashed in Kazakhstan Wednesday had been downed by Russian air defenses. The Kan public broadcaster said the decision also stemmed from Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian airports. Earlier on Wednesday, the Russian defense ministry had reported the downing of 59 Ukrainian drones over several regions, it said.

"The vessel movement of Eagle S is very irregular..."

Bloomberg reports that Finnish authorities boarded the crude oil tanker named Eagle S. after a 658-megawatt Estlink 2 power interconnector and several data cables were disrupted. The Estlink 2 electricity cable connecting Finland and Estonia was disrupted on Christmas Day, sparking concerns of another potential undersea cable sabotage incident in the Baltic region. The Financial Times reports that Finnish authorities are investigating a crude oil tanker named Eagle S. The tanker flies the Cook Islands flag and is reportedly part of Russia's so-called "dark fleet." Data from the ship-tracking website MarineTraffic shows the vessel slowed down at the time the 658 megawatt (MW) Estlink 2 power interconnector was disrupted. The tanker was transiting the Baltics on its way from St. Petersburg to Egypt.

Washington previously said it was willing to delay Kiev’s membership in the bloc, according to the Russian president

US President Joe Biden offered to delay Ukraine’s membership in NATO at the organization’s 2021 summit in Geneva, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said. Putin spoke with reporters on Thursday after a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) in St. Petersburg. Asked about rumors in the US about a proposal that would freeze the Russia-Ukraine conflict, he said such talk was nothing new.

The NATO-supplied jet was reportedly attempting to bomb Zaporozhye Region

One of the F-16 jets donated to Ukraine by NATO has reportedly been downed while attempting to launch missiles at Russia’s Zaporozhye Region. Preliminary information from the front line was reported on Thursday by Vladimir Rogov, the co-chair of Russia’s Coordinating Council for the Integration of New Regions. “The F-16 aircraft was in position to launch a missile strike on the region, and it was shot down,” Rogov wrote on Telegram.

Russia declared a federal emergency on Thursday over an oil spill caused by two Russian tankers in the Black Sea, the Emergencies Ministry said.

The tankers were hit by a storm on Dec. 15. One split in half and the other ran aground. The resulting spill has coated sandy beaches at and around Anapa, a popular resort, and caused serious problems for wildlife including seabirds, dolphins and porpoises. More than 10,000 people have been trying to clear it up.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a message the two countries will continue to implement the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty they signed in June, the North's KCNA news agency reported on Friday.

The treaty signed during Putin's visit to Pyongyang includes a mutual defense pact.

SEOUL, Dec 27 (Reuters) - South Korea's spy agency said it has confirmed that an injured North Korean soldier was captured alive, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday.

The confirmation followed reports that a North Korean soldier dispatched to fight for Russia was possibly captured by Ukrainian forces.

Masoud Pezeshkian and Vladimir Putin are expected to sign a landmark defense agreement

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will visit Moscow on January 17, Russia’s RIA news agency has reported. Pezeshkian and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, are expected to sign a strategic partnership agreement during the visit. RIA announced the upcoming trip on Thursday, citing Iranian ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali. Pezeshkian last traveled to Russia in October to attend the BRICS summit in Kazan. The Kremlin said at the time that relations between Iran and Russia were “on the rise,” and that they would reach the level of a “comprehensive strategic partnership” in the future.

Iran's ex-President Mohammad Khatami warned Tehran may collapse or be toppled without urgent reforms, joining other Reformist figures who have sounded the alarm in recent days about popular anger over the ailing economy.

Their calls come as costs of living mount and the country faces huge external pressure in the form of military setbacks and renewed sanctions under Donald Trump. Referring to a 15-point action plan for greater social and economic freedoms, Khatami warned on Thursday that “Iran is in a critical situation“. Adopting the plan would ensure "the country does not fall into chaos and conflict, to prevent, in my view, an overthrow, while also avoiding self-overthrow," Khatami said.

Iran carried out 883 executions in 2024, marking a significant annual increase and representing the highest number in a decade, US-based rights group HRANA said on Thursday.

Among those executed, 772 were male, 26 were female and 5 were juvenile offenders at the time of their alleged crimes. Just over half of the executions were allegedly related to drug-related charges followed by murder charges at around 40%. The report said that 94% of these executions were carried out in secrecy and without public notice. Additionally, the issuance of death sentences rose by a third compared to the previous year.

On December 21, 2024, the White House said, citing declassified intelligence, that Iran, contrary to its denials, was "deeply involved" in planning the missile and drone attacks being carried out by Ansar Allah, aka the Houthis, in Yemen.[1] The announcement stated that Iranian intelligence was essential to the strikes on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. It also emphasized that this is an international problem that requires joint action.

The following are MEMRI reports and clips supporting the U.S. assessment of Iran's involvement in the Houthi attacks, presenting statements by Iranian officials in recent years.

Israel is determined to knock out the ability of Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi movement to attack Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday.

"We are determined to cut off this terror arm of the Iranian axis of evil. We will persist in this until we complete the job," Netanyahu said in a video statement. Speaking from the Israeli Air Force command center in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu confirmed Israel launched air strikes on Houthi targets at Sana'a airport and Red Sea ports.

Tedros Ghebreyesus was at Sanaa’s airport when it was bombed by the IDF, the UN health watchdog says

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Ghebreyesus has said that he was just “meters” away when Israel struck an airport in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, on Thursday. While Ghebreyesus and his team were unharmed, they were forced to delay departure due to the damage to the runway. A delegation led by Ghebreyesus visited the war-torn Arab country to negotiate the release of UN staffers, at least 17 of whom are believed to be held by the Houthi rebels, as well as to assess the health and humanitarian situation on the ground. According to Ghebreyesus, Sanaa International Airport came under Israeli strikes when his team was about to board the plane.

A missile launched from Yemen triggered sirens across central Israel and diverted multiple flights early Friday morning, with the IDF confirming interception before it crossed the border.

Sirens sounded across central Israel following a projectile launched from Yemen, the IDF announced early Friday morning. According to the IDF, the missile was intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory. While no debris injuries have been reported, 18 people were injured on their way to safe rooms, and two people have been treated for anxiety, Magen David Adom announced. Multiple flights on their way to Israel were diverted due to the missile, Israeli media reported.

Statement cites damning TV report that found premier’s wife had initiated intimidation of Hadas Klein; PM’s allies slam ‘selective enforcement,’ repeat call for AG’s ouster

The attorney general and chief prosecutor urged police on Thursday to investigate Sara Netanyahu, after an investigative report last week indicated she had sought to intimidate a witness and interfere in the corruption case against her husband, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The announcement, which the prime minister’s allies were quick to condemn, came hours after the premier himself posted a four-minute video tirade against the media for spreading a “blood libel” about his wife.

Middle East analyst Seth Frantzman says Hamas has not been sufficiently pressured

After reports that the Israeli negotiating team returned from Qatar earlier than expected, it appears that the hostage negotiations have again hit a roadblock. When the team returned, it became known that Hamas leadership had refused to provide a list of the surviving Israeli hostages, both living and deceased, to be released as part of the ceasefire agreement. Israeli media reported that the current head of Hamas in Gaza, Muhammad Sinwar, brother of former leader Yahya Sinwar, has taken a harsher stance.

Abbas’s conundrum: Any action taken by the Palestinian Authority against terrorist groups in the West Bank only strengthens them, perhaps even at the expense of Fatah.

Fatah, the main actor leading the Palestinian Liberation Organization and the Palestinian Authority, is making great efforts to maintain its legitimacy on the Palestinian street. That is especially true amid its forces’ ongoing operation against armed factions in the Jenin refugee camp who are affiliated with Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The rare operation, taking place undoubtedly under an Israeli green light, is currently entering its third week. As part of the operation, hundreds of PA security forces are operating against dozens of terrorists affiliated with Islamic Jihad, specifically in the Jenin refugee camp.

Syria’s newly established authorities initiate major security operation in Tartus province, a day after 14 policemen were killed by Assad supporters.

Syria’s newly established authorities initiated a major security operation on Thursday in Tartus province, responding to the killing of 14 policemen the day before, Reuters reported. The crackdown targets remnants of the ousted Bashar Al-Assad government, accused of orchestrating the attack, state media reported. The violence in Tartus, part of the coastal region predominantly inhabited by members of Assad’s Alawite sect, represents the gravest challenge to the Sunni Islamist-led government that removed Assad from power on December 8.

According to the report, Asma al-Assad has been isolated and kept from others in order to prevent infections or contracting other illnesses.

Asma al-Assad, the wife of deposed Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, has been given a "50/50" chance of survival due to her leukemia diagnosis, the Telegraph reported on Wednesday. According to the report, Assad has been kept isolated and away from others in order to prevent infections or contracting other illnesses. Sources in contact with the Assad family told the Telegraph that Asma's father, Fawaz Akhras, has been caring for his daughter in Moscow and is "heartbroken" by her condition.

Once the apex of conspiracy theories, the influential group signals a shift by naming ex-Nato chief as new co-chair

The former head of Nato, Jens Stoltenberg, has been named the new co-chair of the influential Bilderberg Group, which convenes a yearly transatlantic policy conference and has long been the subject of conspiracy theories around the extent of its power to shape global events. After a turbulent decade at the helm of the alliance’s military, Stoltenberg now takes over at its pre-eminent discussion forum: a fiercely private four-day event frequented by prime minsters, EU commissioners, bank bosses, corporate CEOs and intelligence chiefs.

The sovereignty over the vital waterway is not up for debate, President Mulino said

Panama President Jose Raul Mulino has rejected US President-elect Donald Trump’s threat to reclaim the control over the vital Panama Canal. Mulino described the canal as an integral part of Panama’s national heritage, stressing that its ownership is not up for negotiations. “The canal is Panamanian and belongs to Panamanians,” Mulino stated during a press conference on Thursday, as quoted by AFP. “There’s no possibility of opening any kind of conversation around this reality, which has cost the country blood, sweat, and tears.”

Some Canadians are showing interest in Donald Trump's proposal to make Canada the 51st state of the U.S., especially after his Christmas Day promise of a significant 60% tax cut.

The government of Mexico is planning to open twenty-five shelters for Mexican citizens deported by the incoming Trump administration.

The shelters will be opened by Trump’s inauguration on January 20, according to comments by Baja California Gov. Marina del Pilar at a press conference Monday reported by Border Report. The temporary shelters will hold about 500 each, totally 12,000. Some will house single men, others will house unaccompanied children, women and family units.

The Bald Eagle is now the nation's official bird...

Without much fanfare, President Joe Biden signed 50 bills into law on his last Christmas Eve in the Oval Office - ranging from establishing the first federal anti-hazing college campus standard, to making the Bald Eagle the country's first official bird, to preventing federal agencies from issuing "useless reports" (by who's standard?). The bills also named federal buildings and post offices, a law to hold youth treatment and care centers more accountable, and a law which precludes members of Congress from collecting pensions if convicted of crimes.

"We have moved ahead of the United States in air dominance."

Footage circulating on social media appears to show the maiden flight of China's next-generation tactical fighter-bomber, which is expected to replace the Xi'an JH-7, according to Defense Blog. Footage first appeared on the Chinese social media platform Weibo on Thursday of a new stealth bomber with a "diamond-shaped wing design" flying at low altitude in an unspecified region of China.

Where there is deception, it is performed by deceivers.

American food companies are poisoning us. Our next guest is on a crusade to stop them from doing that. Vani Hari is now also known as the food babe. She's not only written for books, she's testified before Congress in a blistering takedown of the processed food industry.

California Oregon Washington New York New Jersey Massachusetts

...the Fed is trapped in a prison of a deteriorating economy, high deficits, soaring debt, and high inflation that it has no way to escape...

Powell is admitting that inflation is still too high, but the Fed still plans to cut interest rates by .25%. So why are mortgage rates going up? The Fed has turned hawkish relative to its recent rhetoric, resisting to slash interest rates as low as it had envisioned. Although it’s continuing to cut, the Fed’s actions primarily influence short-term interest rates, such as the federal funds rate. This is the rate at which banks lend to one another overnight. These short-term rates affect a wide range of borrowing costs including those on credit cards, car loans, and adjustable-rate mortgages.

The United Kingdom’s rulers created an online censorship law that has now advanced to the point where small websites are being shut down. The authoritarians who authored the U.K.’s “Online Safety Act” are citing disproportionate liability and risk under the new law when it comes to these smaller web pages.

The new legislative landscape in the country, which is supposed to go into effect in full force in March is already claiming victims, according to a report by Reclaim the Net. The law is not providing any kind of safety for hundreds of small websites, including non-profit forums, that will be forced to shut down because they are unable to comply with the act. Specifically, the websites are faced with what reports refer to as “disproportionate personal liability.”

The State Department’s foreign disinformation center, accused by conservatives of censoring U.S. citizens, shut its doors due to lack of funding this week.

Elon Musk had deemed the Global Engagement Center (GEC), established in 2016, the “worst offender in U.S. government censorship & media manipulation,” and its funding was stripped as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the Pentagon’s yearly policy bill. “The Global Engagement Center will terminate by operation of law [by the end of the day] on December 23, 2024,” a State Department spokesperson said in a statement. “The Department of State has consulted with Congress regarding next steps.”

Android XR will also support glasses for all-day help in the future.

The following report is a blog post by Google, published on December 12th: We started Android over a decade ago with a simple idea: transform computing for everyone. Android powers more than just phones — it’s on tablets, watches, TVs, cars and more.

Now, we’re taking the next step into the future. Advancements in AI are making interacting with computers more natural and conversational. This inflection point enables new extended reality (XR) devices, like headsets and glasses, to understand your intent and the world around you, helping you get things done in entirely new ways.

Whangarei District Council, New Zealand, is seeking an injunction against the Director General of Health’s dictate to add toxic fluoridation chemicals to its public water supply.

Last week the Whangarei District Council reconfirmed its decision to reject the Director-General of Health’s (“DG”) directive to fluoridate the Whangarei water supply with toxic fluoridation chemicals sourced from industrial waste. The council originally voted to reject the directive on the 28th of November, however, it was brought back to council to reconsider after the DG replied that she would still be considering enforcement if the Council did not comply.

Wikipedia’s left-wing bias is well known. Conservatives have been pointing it out for years.

Now it has been revealed that as a company, Wikipedia spends a massive amount of cash on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies, which is no surprise at all. This just confirms what conservatives have been saying about the online encyclopedia all along.

Church of England clergy have reportedly been told to make changes to popular Christmas carols to avoid “causing unnecessary offence”.

A whistleblowing vicar has claimed that priests throughout England have been urged to modify Advent hymns and Christmas carols, The Telegraph reports. According to the broadsheet, O Come, O Come, Emmanuel was identified as being potentially offensive for suggesting that other religions are “outside of God’s grace”. Additionally, Lo, He Comes With Clouds Descending had been flagged for containing “problematic words” because it affirms that Jesus Christ is the “true Messiah”.

Emergency managers in Texas' Wharton County southwest of Houston reported three tornadoes during the afternoon as a line of severe storms rolled across the Lone Star State. More severe weather is on tap for the South through the end of the week.

HOUSTON – A swath of severe weather spawned multiple tornadoes in southeastern Texas Thursday, part of a multi-day severe weather threat sweeping across the South through the end of the week. Emergency managers in Texas' Wharton County southwest of Houston reported three tornadoes during the afternoon as a line of severe storms rolled across the Lone Star State.

A rare 1,700-year-old lamp with Jewish Temple symbols has been uncovered in Jerusalem, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) announced on Thursday.

Excavation Director Michael Chernin explained the importance of the ancient artifact he referred to as the Mount of Olives lamp. "After the Roman Emperor Hadrian suppressed the Bar Kockba rebellion in 135 C.E., Jews were expelled from the city. The Mount of Olives lamp is one of the few material traces of a Jewish presence around Jerusalem in the 3rd-5th centuries C.E.," Chernin said.