End Times Headline News. December 21 2024

2 Dead, 60 Injured in German Christmas Market Attack. Terror in Canada. Five dead after Ukrainian strikes. Missile from Yemen explodes in Tel Aviv. House Passes Funding Bill

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

DEC 21, 2024

"Islamists have been sending explicit threats that they will attack our Christmas..."

Update (1650ET): AP reports that at least two people are dead and at least 60 injured in what authorities suspect was an attack. The driver of the car was arrested shortly after the car barreled into the market at around 7 p.m., when it was busy with holiday shoppers looking forward to the weekend. The suspect is a 50-year-old Saudi doctor who first came to Germany in 2006, Saxony-Anhalt’s interior minister, Tamara Zieschang, said at a news conference. “As things stand, he is a lone perpetrator, so that as far as we know there is no further danger to the city," Saxony-Anhalt's governor, Reiner Haseloff, told reporters. Fifteen of the injured were were hurt very seriously, according to government officials and the city government’s website.

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk, set to join U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's administration as an outside adviser, on Friday called on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to resign in response to a deadly attack at a German Christmas market.

"Scholz should resign immediately," Musk posted on X, adding: "Incompetent fool." Musk was responding in a thread about reports of the incident, in which a car rammed into a crowd of revellers in the German city of Magdeburg. At least two people were killed and dozens injured, local government officials said. Earlier on Friday, Musk waded into Germany's election campaign, calling the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) the country's saviour.

Italy’s populist Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has been fully acquitted after being charged by prosecutors for “kidnapping” migrants while protecting his country’s borders from illegal aliens.

A court in Palermo, Sicily, ruled in favor of Salvini, leader of the anti-mass migration League (Lega) party after prosecutors accused him of “kidnapping” illegal immigrants trying to reach Italy by ship by refusing to allow them to disembark. The incident took place in 2019 when Salvini served as Interior Minister in a previous government. It involved Open Arms, a migrant “rescue” non-governmental organization (NGO), which had picked up 147 illegals at sea and tried to drop them off on the Italian island of Lampedusa rather than North Africa.

In a disturbing video that has sent fear across Canada, Uwais Motala, a Cambridge, Ontario resident who appears to be the Founder and Owner of AIMCAN Productions Inc., unleashed a vile, racist rant explicitly threatening violence against white Christians and Jews.

His hate-filled tirade, directed at those who question the “Free Palestine” [Hamas] movement, has sparked widespread concern and outrage on social media. Motala’s chilling words leave no room for ambiguity.

David Menzies reports from Bais Chaya Mushka Girls Elementary School in Toronto after it was shockingly attacked for the third time this year.

"We will put forward a clear motion of non-confidence in the next sitting of the House of Commons..."

In what could be the final act of a political drama swirling around Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh has thundered in with a no-confidence motion that could topple the government, Reuters reports. "We will put forward a clear motion of non-confidence in the next sitting of the House of Commons," said Singh. The motion, set to unfold as the House of Commons returns from winter recess on January 27, has sent shockwaves through Ottawa's political corridors already rattled by internal Liberal strife and a high-profile cabinet resignation.

ank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem serves on the Bank for International Settlements‘ Board of Directors and chairs the Group of Governors and Heads of Supervision, the oversight body of the Basel Committee.

The Basel Committee’s bi-monthly meetings are secret, with minutes, speeches and documents remaining strictly confidential, and even Canadian elected officials cannot access this information. Additionally, the Bank for International Settlements has immunity from prosecution and its officials enjoy immunity even after leaving their positions. Despite the Basel Committee’s non-binding nature, the Bank of Canada participates in its meetings and follows its recommendations, raising questions about whose interests the Bank of Canada serves.

War has been declared on the Russian world today. This was announced at a meeting of the State Council for the Support of Russian Families by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Colleagues from the Duma spoke and said that war had been declared on the Russian world. So it is," Putin said, quoted by RIA Novosti. As EADaily reported, a meeting of the State Council on supporting Russian families was held today. At the meeting, the head of state proposed discussing a number of issues, in particular, more active participation of business and employers in solving the problems of the demographic agenda, the inclusion in national projects of measures aimed at improving the quality of life of families with children, supporting the aspirations of young parents to have children early.

Kiev has launched a massive missile attack using Western weapons on the town of Rylsk in Kursk Region, Aleksandr Khinshtein says

Ukrainian forces launched a missile attack on Rylsk in Russia’s Kursk Region on Friday, killing five people and injuring twelve others, acting governor of the region Aleksandr Khinshtein has said. The official added that Kiev's troops had used US-made HIMARS missiles. The strikes caused extensive damage to civilian infrastructure throughout the city, damaging a a house of culture, a primary school, and living and study quarters belonging to Rylsk Aviation College. The attack also shattered windows in apartment buildings and impacted several private homes as well as 15 or more vehicles.

Western leaders can’t find common ground over troop deployment and the meaning of long-term commitments, according to reports

EU leaders could not reach an agreement on what security guarantees they can offer Ukraine during a two-day summit in Brussels, as reported by the Financial Times on Friday. The primary goal of the gathering was to discuss European support for Ukraine following Donald Trump’s election as US president. Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky left the summit without clarity on what the EU will do should Trump “abandon” Kiev, the report said. “For every leader who suggested something new, such as deploying troops to Ukraine as trainers, there were others who dismissed such talk,” the article stated.

Few European countries would risk sending their soldiers to Ukraine as part of some kind of a peacekeeping force, former Swedish military officer and politician Mikael Valtersson told Sputnik.

He outlined two potential scenarios of peacekeeper deployment in the Ukrainian conflict zone, with the basis for both being “a ceasefire along the current front lines and no Ukrainian NATO membership in the foreseeable future.” The first scenario involves an international peacekeeping force comprised of troops from countries or regions unaffiliated with the participants of the Ukrainian conflict, such as “Türkiye, India, Latin America, Africa, ASEAN and maybe European countries like Hungary and Slovakia.”

VITYAZEVO, Russia, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Volunteers struggled on Friday to shovel up tons of sticky oil from Russia's Black Sea coastline following what President Vladimir Putin has called an ecological disaster.

The oil spilled from two ageing Russian oil tankers that were severely damaged by a weekend storm in the Kerch Strait that separates southern Russia from Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014. One of the vessels split in half, and a crew member was killed, while the other ran aground. At the sea's edge, volunteers shovelled oil and blackened sand into white sacks to be taken away in trucks, as more viscous black tar drifted in on the waves. "I've never seen anything like this. I can't even really imagine it. It seems to me that nature will be affected for many decades to come," said one of the volunteers, a woman who gave her first name as Tatiana.

The decision has sparked criticism from lawmakers and the Russian Orthodox Church

Russia’s top Islamic authority will allow Muslim men to enter into multiple religious marriages and have up to four wives. The Council of Ulema of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims (SAM) said Friday that the new fatwa was issued following the body’s meeting earlier this week. The decision aligns with Islamic traditions but contradicts Russian civil law, which prohibits polygamy. The regulation stipulates that a man can engage in polygamy only if he ensures equitable treatment for all wives, including equal financial support, separate housing for each spouse, and spends equal time with them according to an agreed schedule, Mufti of Moscow Ildar Alyautdinov explained in a post on Telegram on Friday.

The area where the strike happened was previously controlled by the Assad regime and Russia, according to CENTCOM.

ISIS leader Abu Yusif was eliminated in a precision strike by the US Central Command forces on Thursday, CENTCOM announced Friday afternoon. Another unnamed ISIS operative was also eliminated in the strike. The area where the strike happened was previously controlled by the Assad regime and Russia, according to CENTCOM.

US diplomats discussed the principles of transition in Syria and regional events in a meeting with representatives of Syria's Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in Damascus on Friday, a US State Department spokesperson said.

While in Damascus, the diplomats are also working on issues related to the fate of missing US journalist Austin Tice, Majd Kamalmaz, and other American citizens who disappeared under Bashar al-Assad's regime, the spokesperson added.

Senior diplomat Barbara Leaf says she received ‘positive messages’ on fighting terror from Ahmed al-Sharaa; new leaders say they wish to contribute to ‘regional peace’

A senior US diplomat told Syria’s new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa on Friday that Washington was scrapping a reward for his arrest, and welcomed “positive messages” from their talks including a promise to fight terrorism. Barbara Leaf, Washington’s top diplomat for the Middle East, made the comments after her meeting with Sharaa in Damascus — the first formal mission to Syria’s capital by United States diplomats since the early days of Syria’s civil war. The country’s new authorities said in a statement after the meeting that Syria wants to contribute to “regional peace.”

With Turkey-backed jihadists having ousted Bashar al-Assad in Damascus, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan is preparing a major offensive in north-eastern Syria, which is controlled by the mostly Kurdish, U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Erdogan, whose country is home to a sizeable Kurdish minority, regards the SDF as allies or an offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), designated as a terrorist organization for its armed resistance to Turkish rule. “We will show that the time has come to neutralize the terrorist organizations present in Syria. We will do this to prevent any further threats coming from the south of our borders,” Erdogan has vowed, warning: “The end of the road for the terrorist organizations is near. There is no room for terrorists in the future of the region. The shelf life of the PKK terrorist organization and its extensions has run out.”

In a December 16, 2024 article titled "This Neighbor Is No Longer Trustworthy, the Iranian regime mouthpiece Kayhan labelled Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as "opportunistic" and accused him of assisting the Syrian rebels, particularly Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham, and of working to revive the Ottoman caliphate.

In the article, Kayhan complained that while Erdogan presented himself as concerned for the Syrian people and committed to the Palestinian cause, he was actually using armed terrorist organizations to work against the interests of the neighboring peoples. It pointed out recent statements by Erdogan, whom it called a self-appointed caliph,[1]at the conference of the Justice and Development Party that he heads. At the conference, Erdogan explained Turkey's involvement in Syria and said that had the region not been divided up, "the cities of Aleppo, Sham [Damascus], Hama, and Homs would have remained Turkish like Gaziantep, Antep, and Istanbul, and we would still be a single state."

The United States imposed sanctions against entities linked to Iran and its allies the Houthis in Yemen on Thursday just weeks before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump is due to herald even harsher pressure on Tehran.

“Today, the United States is taking action to stem the flow of revenue that the Iranian regime uses to support terrorism abroad, as well as to oppress its own people," the Treasury Department said in a statement. "The Department of State is imposing sanctions on four entities engaged in the Iranian petroleum trade and identifying six vessels as blocked property.” The sanctions include individuals, companies, and vessels tied to the trade of Iranian petroleum and petrochemicals, a critical source of revenue for Tehran’s leadership. According to the Treasury, these funds support Iran’s nuclear program, ballistic missile development, and the financing of proxy groups such as Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis.

IDF says interception attempts failed; sirens send millions rushing to shelters throughout central Israel, in second Houthi attack in as many days

A missile fired by Yemen’s Houthis exploded in a public park in south Tel Aviv overnight Friday after attempts to intercept it failed. Medics said 16 people were lightly injured by shattered glass, including a three-year-old girl, while 14 were bruised while rushing to shelters. Footage from the park showed a crater where the missile had impacted. The missile launch caused sirens to sound throughout central Israel at 3:44 a.m., sending millions rushing to shelters from their beds. It was the second time in as many days that a Houthi missile sparked sirens in the country’s center in the middle of the night.

Since the beginning of Houthi attacks on international shipping last year, calls to the UKMTO have risen by 86%.

Houthi attacks on shipping in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea have driven calls to the UK's Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), which functions as the area's maritime '9-1-1,' according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. Since the beginning of Houthi attacks on international shipping last year, calls to the UKMTO have risen by 86%. The Houthis began launching attacks "in solidarity" with Hamas terrorists as part of Iran's Axis of Resistance alliance.

"We’re not going to leave them in power in Gaza, 30 miles from Tel Aviv. It’s not going to happen,” he said amid calls by many to accept a ceasefire-hostage release deal in the Palestinian enclave.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he would not "agree to end the war before we remove Hamas" in an interview with Wall Street Journal editorial writer Elliot Kaufman, which was later published in the US newspaper on Friday. "We’re not going to leave them in power in Gaza, 30 miles from Tel Aviv. It’s not going to happen,” he said amid calls by many to accept a lasting ceasefire-hostage release deal in the Palestinian enclave. The Journal op-ed notes that the Israeli prime minister only envisions such a deal to be a partial one if the Palestinian terrorist organization is still intact.

The House of Representatives passed a continuing resolution funding the federal government through March next year, bringing Congress one step closer to averting a government shutdown.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) had to rely heavily on Democrat votes to clear the two-thirds threshold to pass the measure under the suspension of the rules. The bill is a further stripped-down version of the continuing resolution that failed on the floor on Thursday, with around $100 billion in disaster relief attached to the government funding extensions. President-elect Donald J. Trump had pressed lawmakers to include an extension of the debt limit suspension into 2027. However, that portion of the legislation was removed to garner the support of Democrats. The debt ceiling fight, which could happen as soon as late January or early February, after Trump’s inauguration, will provide a significant point of leverage for the Democratic minority in the next Congress.

Thousands of people had their homes, businesses, schools, and churches swept away by torrential rivers and buried by massive landslides or falling trees with Dr. Margaret Ferrante

Multiple blue states are reinstating mask mandates ahead of a surge of four viruses that some are calling a "quad-demic" — flu, COVID, RSV, and Norovirus.

"We know these viruses are coming. We see them increase every year," Dr. Joe Bresee, an infectious diseases expert, told DailyMail.com. "We are in store for increases in circulation in these four over the next couple of months and that would cause what we call epidemics." COVID activity is "low" nationally but on the rise, with 4% infections in early November rising to 5.4% during the week of Dec. 7. Hospital admissions for flu-like respiratory illnesses jumped 14% in a two-week period through the week of Dec. 7, according to the report.

A federal regulator sued JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America on Friday, claiming the banks failed to protect hundreds of thousands of consumers from rampant fraud on the popular payments network Zelle, in violation of consumer financial laws.

In the federal civil complaint, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau asserts that the banks rushed to get the peer-to-peer payments platform to market without effective safeguards against fraud and then, after consumers complained about being defrauded on the service, largely denied them relief.

... include a $1,261,718 to the University of Iowa to “train 40 elementary teachers to ‘enact equity-centered education’ in partner K-12 districts.’”

A parental rights group published a report showing that the Department of Education has spent enormous sums to promote Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Parents Defending Education works to “reclaim our schools from activists imposing harmful agendas.” It published its report on Dec. 12 demonstrating that, since 2021, the Department of Education has spent $1,002,522,304.81 to promote DEI at “universities, school districts, and nonprofits.” That sum includes $489,883,797.81 for “DEI Hiring,” $343,337,286 for “DEI Programming,” and $169,301,221 for “Based Mental health/Social Emotional Learning.”

Private entities were enlisted to flag content, even accurate information, under the guise of evolving pandemic narratives.

America First Legal (AFL) has revealed new information from a document it has been able to obtain through the lawsuit filed against the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). CISA is part of the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which has a “foreign disinformation” unit, the Countering Foreign Influence Task Force (CFITF). However, as early as mid-February 2020, CISA (via CFITF) had already started to monitor domestic speech about Covid – nearly a month before the pandemic was officially declared by the UN’s WHO, and before orders started to be issued to shut down schools and businesses in the US.

A federal watchdog has released a report detailing how federal law enforcement agencies are using more than 20 types of surveillance technologies without a warrant and with limited privacy protections.

Three federal law enforcement agencies under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) could be doing more to ensure Americans’ privacy is protected from the federal government’s use of numerous surveillance technologies. Current efforts by the DHS are falling short of protecting Americans from biased technology and violations of civil liberties, according to a recently released report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO). The report examined technologies which the agencies own and/or have agreements to search or view databases operated by third parties. In fiscal year 2023, the DHS used more than 20 types of detection, observation, and monitoring technologies, such as drones, facial recognition, and automatic license plate readers. Each of these technologies currently operate without the need for a warrant approved by a judge.

I promised my readers that I would keep digging into the mystery drone phenomenon, and what I have discovered is absolutely stunning.

It appears that many of the drones that people are seeing may be of foreign origin after all. In recent years, the Chinese have made historic breakthrough after historic breakthrough when it comes to drone technology, and now it is being claimed that they are using that technology to spy on us and test our defenses. According to the New York Post, “17 military bases adjacent to Chinese-owned farmland” have been swarmed by mystery drones in recent weeks…

Elon Musk is constantly posting his thoughts on X, but he has yet to comment on the mysterious drones flying across the United States.

Steve Deace of the “Steve Deace Show” thinks it’s a little odd that the world’s leading technologist, cherished truth-seeker, and one of X’s most prolific posters has absolutely nothing to say about something that is increasingly seeming like a possible threat to American citizens. “He is a prolific poster,” Deace comments. “How is it possible the world’s leading technologist has almost nothing to say about mysterious fleets of drones showing up now in three different military installation air bases in three completely different regions of the country?” “How is it possible a guy who was launching more satellites and rockets into space than NASA is has nothing, and I mean, nothing,” he continues. “There’s one meme. I found a meme. Nothing else.”

When we celebrate the birth of Jesus, we are celebrating one of the most improbable miracles in all of human history.

You see, the truth is that not just anyone could have showed up and claimed to be the Messiah. According to the Scriptures, the Messiah had to come from a very specific bloodline, the Messiah had to be born at a very specific place, and the Messiah had to be born at a very specific time. It was exceedingly unlikely that anyone would ever be able to fulfill all of those prophecies, but Jesus did. The prophecies about the first coming of Christ that we find in the Bible are powerful evidence for the reality of the Christian faith, and yet these prophecies are rarely taught in our churches today. Even though the birth of Christ is most commonly celebrated on December 25th in the western world, scholars openly acknowledge that Jesus was not actually born on December 25th. According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, people did not start celebrating the birth of Christ on December 25th until hundreds of years after the time of Jesus…

A 2,000-year-old bone box etched with the name of Jesus' brother discovered in Israel is now on display in the US.

The limestone box, or ossuary, features the inscription 'James, son of Joseph, brother of Jesus,' written in ancient Aramaic. Because the names correspond to those of Jesus of Nazareth's brother and father, many speculate that the box once held the remains of James the Just, the first leader of Christians in Jerusalem after the crucifixion. The burial box is currently on display at Pullman Yards in Atlanta, as part of an exhibit featuring 350 historical items from the time of Jesus. The discovery, made in 1976, has been described as 'the most significant item from the time of Christ,' according to the exhibit.