Trump signs AI order to shut down state laws. Illinois To Implement Assisted Suicide. ‘United Caliphate of America’. ‘Backstabbing’ NATO chief ‘fueling war’. Ominous warning to humanity

Dec 13, 2025

The White House wants to accelerate the technology — and is already triggering blowback from governors.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday mobilizing the federal government to fight state limits on the fast-growing artificial intelligence industry. The move is intended to boost the growth of American AI companies, which have been eager for a national law rolling back the increasing number of state-level regulations that have cropped up around the technology. The order drew overwhelming praise from the tech industry but a fast rebuke from critics, including lawmakers in both parties who say the federal government is not doing enough to address the dangers that AI poses.

In defamation, truth is a defense. The truth of the matter, however, has never been easy to establish...

This week, the lingering allegations over the marital history of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) took an ominous step when Border Tsar Tom Homan publicly acknowledged that the government is looking into the matter. Rep. Omar has long denied that she married her brother to gain his entry into the United States, but the allegation has continued to rage on the Internet and among her critics. The question is whether this is a substantive case of fraud or defamation.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is doubling down on flooding his state with Somali migrants, brushing off a colossal fraud scandal that’s drained billions from hardworking Americans—all on his watch.

As federal probes intensify into schemes that siphoned COVID relief funds meant for hungry kids, Walz is out there pledging to “welcome more” from the very community at the center of the storm, showing zero remorse for the oversight failures that let fraudsters run wild. “We are going to defend our neighbors,” Walz said at a Tuesday fundraiser, adding “Instead of demonizing our Somali community, we’re going to do more to welcome more in.”

A whistleblower claims that the Somali migrant community in Ohio is also involved in the same sort of massive social services funding fraud being uncovered day-by-day in Minnesota.

Ohio attorney Mehek Cooke says that the same sort of theft of public funding seen in Minnesota has been occurring in the Buckeye State for more than a decade, Fox News reports. Cooke also accuses Ohio doctors of “rubber stamping” the fraud by failing to do any due diligence on those who are filing for aid. “They’re just rubberstamping a lot of these. And then that same individual, a week later, that’s supposed to be bedridden, is all over social media, whether they’re out dancing at a party or something like that. So, the symptoms aren’t really adding up at the end of the day,” Cooke says.

President Donald Trump said Friday that he thinks interest rates should be much lower than they are now and that the next Federal Reserve chair should take input from him on monetary policy.

Trump also revealed that he is considering either former Fed governor Kevin Warsh or National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett for the role when current Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s term is up next year, according to an interview with the Wall Street Journal. There has long been a bright line of independence between the central bank and the White House, so Trump’s comments about the Fed chair consulting him on interest rate policy will be closely scrutinized.

House Republican leadership revealed its plan on Friday evening to tackle healthcare and insurance costs next week, borrowing heavily from previously written bills.

The Lower Health Care Premiums for All Americans Act takes on a buffet-style approach, including proposals and policies that have received votes in the House in the past and had bipartisan support, House GOP leadership aides told reporters. It comes as the Obamacare subsidies for millions of people are set to expire, with a bipartisan push in the House to renew them fracturing the GOP conference.

The United States joins a global trend of offering residency in exchange for large capital contributions...

Applications opened on Dec. 10 for the Trump administration’s new Gold Card program that expedites visas for wealthy individuals. The program, initiated by President Donald Trump, will fast-track those whom the administration believes will be an asset to the United States economy…The program, which will be administered by the U.S. Department of Commerce, will offer expedited permanent residency for noncitizens if they donate $1 million to the country, pass a background check, and pay a $15,000 processing fee to the Department of Homeland Security.

Illinois is going down yet another dark path.

The democratic government that President Donald J. Trump calls a ‘fat slob’ leads a government with a perpetual commitment to death – be it in abortion, be it by freeing cold-blooded killers in the streets of his violent state, be it in his new initiative with assisted suicide policies. Sure enough, as is the case anywhere, the policies are first presented as ‘only for special circumstances’, only to be quickly escalated, in the context that the safeguards are not even enforced. In Canada, it’s almost to the point where it’s mandatory: CANADISTAN OUT OF CONTROL: ‘Doctors’ Repeatedly Push Assisted Suicide to Cancer Patient Even Though She Keeps Refusing It.

“These are individuals who, under normal circumstances, would never be allowed to enter our country ...”

In the wake of last month’s shooting of two National Guard service members just blocks from the White House by a radicalized Afghan national who entered the U.S. under the Biden-Harris regime, National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent warned the House Homeland Security Committee that the Homeland faces an elevated terrorism risk tied to years of nation-killing open border policies. On Thursday, Kent testified that the NCTC has identified 18,000 “known and suspected terrorists that the Biden administration let come into our country.”

Senator Tommy Tuberville shattered Washington’s long-standing silence by declaring that jihadist violence, mass Islamic migration, Somali fraud networks, and political cowardice are driving America toward an “Islamic takeover,” and that the nation must act now or watch itself become the “United Caliphate of America.

In a moment that will be remembered as a turning point in America’s national security debate, Senator Tommy Tuberville delivered one of the most unfiltered and politically courageous floor speeches in modern history. With unprecedented clarity, he confronted jihadist violence, Somali-operated fraud networks, mass-migration failures, and the political establishment that allowed these dangers to metastasize inside the United States.

Some of the images depict President Donald Trump and conservative strategist Steve Bannon

US House Democrats released around 100 new photos obtained from the estate of the late disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Friday. The latest batch is part of a Democratic push to force the Justice Department to release the remaining files related to the Epstein case, which President Donald Trump has condemned as a politically motivated campaign to slander him. Most of the images show the interior of Epstein’s home and his private island, while others depict high-profile members of his social circle, including billionaires Bill Gates and Richard Branson, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, filmmaker Woody Allen, lawyer Alan Dershowitz, and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who was stripped of his UK royal title in October.

Beijing is making a bold bid to shape how the world thinks about war, peace, and power in the decades ahead

China’s newly released white paper on arms control, disarmament, and nonproliferation comes at a moment of deep strategic flux. The document arrives not just as a technical update on policy, but as a political gesture – an attempt to shape the emerging world order at a time when multipolarity is no longer theoretical and US-China rivalry increasingly defines the global landscape. Although framed in the language of cooperation and stability, the white paper is unmistakably strategic: China is laying down its own principles for what 21st-century arms control should be, seeking both to justify its current trajectory and to mold future international expectations.

Tit-for-tat maritime war on Black Sea shipping escalates...

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry has warned against the ongoing escalation of the war on maritime shipping in the Black Sea, after on Friday serious damage was sustained by a Turkish-owned vessel during a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk, in Odesa oblast. The ministry confirmed that a ship operated by a Turkish company is on fire. At least one person, possibly a dockworker, was reported injured - but there doesn’t appear to be further casualties. The forward section of the vessel is ablaze, based on several social media images and videos, amid a large emergency response.

A counter-proposal to Washington’s Ukraine War peace deal would see the country join the European Union by January first 2027, a report states.

Ukraine could bypass the normally years-long accession process — and possibly the scrutiny and democratic consent of its members — and join the European Union next year, if a counter-proposal in the peace negotiation process said to have been submitted to Washington D.C. is adopted. British newspaper The Financial Times claims sources familiar with talks on the proposal, which are reported to have said a bid to make peace conditions appear less loaded towards Moscow could see Ukraine join the European trade and political bloc no later than the first day of 2027.

BERLIN (AP) – Germany summoned Russia’s ambassador Friday following accusations of sabotage, cyberattacks and election interference, an official said.

The German government has also accused Moscow of perpetrating disinformation campaigns. “The goal of these Russian cyber and disinformation attacks is clear: It is to divide society, stir up mistrust, provoke rejection, and weaken confidence in democratic institutions,” German foreign ministry spokesperson Martin Giese said. “This targeted manipulation of information is one of a wide range of activities by Russia aimed at undermining confidence in democratic institutions and processes in Germany,” he said during a government news conference.

Civilian agencies were used to mask defense-related research, Major General Aleksey Rtishchev has said

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) could have been involved in testing pharmaceutical drugs on Ukrainians, a senior Russian military official said on Friday. The agency was officially closed by the administration of US President Donald Trump this summer. According to Major General Aleksey Rtishchev, the head of Russia’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops, US officials have acknowledged defense-related work at biological laboratories in Ukraine.

He named, among others, former National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, former senior State Department official Victoria Nuland, and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Mark Rutte earlier claimed that Russia could attack the bloc in several years, a speculation dismissed by Moscow as “nonsense”

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is “fueling war tensions” by claiming that Russia could be ready to attack the bloc within several years, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has said, calling the remarks “irresponsible.” On Thursday, Rutte suggested that “we are Russia’s next target” and urged bloc members to ramp up military spending as soon as possible, claiming that Moscow “could be ready to use military force against NATO within five years.” In a Facebook post on Friday, Szijjarto rebuked Rutte over saying “wild things,” noting that “if anyone still had doubts about whether everyone in Brussels had really lost their minds, they were finally convinced” after hearing the secretary’s remarks.

At no point did von der Leyen address the rising crime rates among foreign nationals

The European Union must expand legal migration channels and intensify pressure on the criminal networks behind illegal border crossings, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday at a global migration conference in Brussels. Von der Leyen argued that creating structured, regulated routes into the EU is essential if the bloc wants to reduce reliance on smuggling networks. “We must open more safe pathways, legal pathways to Europe,” she said, urging closer cooperation between Europe and partner countries, including the G7. “We must make sure that people can find a job where their talent is needed … bring skills across our borders.”

The suspect was taken into custody after initially fleeing the scene following the attack on Thursday evening.

Police said the stabbing occurred in a side street on the edge of the city’s Christmas market at around 7:30 p.m. The victim was stabbed in the back and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he remains in critical condition

Pleaded not guilty to seven charges including kidnapping, rape and two counts of intentional strangulation

Officials charged an asylum seeker living in a taxpayer-funded asylum hotel with multiple felonies after he allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted a teenage girl in London, Britain. Prosecutors said Yashin Himasara, a 20-year-old Sri Lankan, attacked the 15-year-old victim Nov. 1 in Feltham, according to the Daily Mail. He allegedly “carried her away against her will” before raping, beating and strangling her. Himasara was residing at the St. Giles Hotel, a three-star property the British government converted into housing for asylum seekers, The Telgraph reported.

Christopher Hope speaks with Labour MP Samantha Niblett and Conservative MP Damian Hinds about the government’s developing plans for a UK digital identity system.

Dec 11

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) – Bulgarian Parliament on Friday approved the resignation of the coalition government of Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov amid nationwide anti-corruption protests, and weeks ahead of the country´s scheduled euro zone entry.

Protesters, many of them young Bulgarians, have been protesting in the tens of thousands across the nation for weeks. The direct trigger was a proposed budget for next year that would have increased taxes and social security contributions to finance more state spending. The deeper cause, however, was rising anger over a perception of widespread corruption among the political elite, and a sense that a lack of justice prevails for regular citizens.

The ship was boarded on the Indian Ocean a month ago, with military equipment being seized, officials revealed to the Wall Street Journal.

US forces seized a Chinese cargo headed to Iran as part of an operation to disrupt the rearming of Iranian regime forces, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. The ship was boarded on the Indian Ocean a month ago, and several pieces of military equipment were seized, officials revealed to the US newspaper. The previously undisclosed operation occured near the coast of Sri Lanka, with US operatives tracking the weapons shipment and intercepting it before letting the vessel continue on its way.

Iranian authorities have detained 18 crew members of a foreign tanker seized in the Gulf of Oman, state media reported on Saturday, saying the vessel was carrying 6 million liters of smuggled fuel.

The detainees include the ship’s captain, Iranian media said, citing the judiciary in Hormozgan province. Authorities did not identify the tanker and said an investigation was underway. The semi-official Fars news agency later reported that the crew included nationals of India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Iranian officials said the tanker was seized on Friday after committing multiple violations, including ignoring stop orders, attempting to flee, and lacking navigation and cargo documentation.

Arelative of Rouzbeh Vadi said the Iranian nuclear scientist executed in August confessed only after severe torture and threats against his mother, describing a prosecution built on a single coerced statement.

Vahid Razavi, a member of Vadi’s family, told Iran International that the researcher was detained about 18 months ago following a dispute at work and was later accused of spying for Israel. “Rouzbeh was tortured intensely, to the point that bones in his leg and two ribs were broken, and then his mother was arrested and jailed,” Razavi said. Interrogators, he added, photographed her in custody and showed the images to Vadi “to extract a forced confession.”

US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz noted that the Security Council authorized the ISF to demilitarize Gaza by all means necessary, which may mean the use of force.

International troops authorized by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to demilitarize Gaza, “including the destruction and prevention of rebuilding of the military, terror, and offensive infrastructure,” could be deployed as early as next month, two US officials told Reuters. Still, it remains unclear how the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas will be disarmed. The United States officials, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said the International Stabilization Force (ISF) would not fight Hamas. They said many countries have expressed interest in contributing, and US officials are currently working out the size of the ISF, its composition, housing, training, and rules of engagement.

Lebanon’s FM Youssef Rajji warns Israel plans a major strike, while also criticizing Hezbollah and Iran.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji warned Friday that Arab and international officials have cautioned Beirut of an Israeli plan for a large-scale military operation against Lebanon. Speaking to Al Jazeera and quoted by Haaretz, Rajji said Lebanon is strengthening diplomatic ties to defend itself, while sharply criticizing Hezbollah for refusing to disarm. “Hezbollah’s weapons have proven ineffective in supporting Gaza and defending Lebanon,” Rajji declared, adding that Hezbollah’s actions “brought about the Israeli occupation.”

Heavy US pressure on Israel to mend ties, restore economic relations with neighbors

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to Cairo to meet with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi and to sign a new agreement to export gas to Egypt, The Times of Israel (TOI) reported on Wednesday. Negotiations over the trip have been ongoing for weeks under U.S. pressure, as the Trump administration reportedly seeks to build on the Gaza ceasefire by improving relations between Israel and its Arab neighbors through additional diplomatic initiatives. “What we told Bibi is that he needs to turn it into a warm peace and then work together to de-escalate things in the region. If it works with Egypt we can then do the same thing with Syria, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia,” a U.S. official told the Axios news outlet .

Trump administration Syria envoy says Damascus isn’t interested in aggression toward Israel

A group of soldiers of the Syrian army was documented chanting a jihadi declaration of war on Israel during a military parade in Damascus on Tuesday, prompting a minister for the Jewish state to issue a chilling prediction. Amichai Chikli, Israel’s minister of Diaspora Affairs, posted on X, “War is inevitable.” Chikli embedded a video from Visegrád 24 that showed Syria’s new army marching through Damascus. Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa attended the military parade. The footage, according to Fox News Digital’s independent verification of the Arabic, showed them chanting “Gaza, Gaza, our rallying cry, Victory and steadfastness, night & day. We rise against you, enemy, we rise. From mountains of fire we make our way. From my blood I forge my ammunition. From your blood, rivers will flow.”

Fighting between Thai and Cambodian forces continued early on Saturday hours after US President Donald Trump said the two countries had agreed to a ceasefire.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said he told Trump a ceasefire would only be possible after Cambodia had withdrawn all its forces and removed landmines. He wrote on social media: “Thailand will continue to perform military actions until we feel no more harm and threats to our land and people. I want to make it clear. Our actions this morning already spoke.” Both sides reported continued bombing and artillery exchanges across the border on Saturday.

Carney personally blocked a fellow cabinet minister from speaking to reporters on Parliament Hill Thursday, fueling ongoing concerns that his government is actively stifling media transparency.

Drea Humphrey details the costs confirmed by the federal government to slaughter hundreds of healthy ostriches — but the full total remains hidden under another layer of bureaucracy.

Dec 10

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is reportedly preparing to add a “black box” warning to COVID-19 vaccines, according to sources who disclosed the information to CNN.

Black box warnings, the FDA’s most serious advisory, are typically reserved for medications with life-threatening or disabling side effects, such as opioids. It remains unclear whether the warning would apply to all COVID-19 vaccines or only to mRNA vaccines, such as those from Pfizer and Moderna. Dr. Vinay Prasad, the FDA’s chief medical and scientific officer, is reportedly overseeing the plan, though it has not yet been finalized. However, Andrew Nixon, a spokesman for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), dismissed the reports, stating, “Any claim not officially made by the FDA is pure speculation.”

Dec 10

Dec 13

Refunds will be coming during the tax year...

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that working Americans are set to get “very large refunds” next year as tax cuts that were enabled in the Republican-backed One Big Beautiful Bill Act are set to go into effect. “I think we’re going to see $100 [billion]–$150 billion of refunds, which could be between $1,000, $2,000 per household,” Bessent told an NBC affiliate station reporter while in Pennsylvania on Wednesday. American workers haven’t yet adjusted their tax withholding, meaning that the refunds will be coming during the tax year, he said. After the refunds, their withholdings are likely to change so that less tax is taken from each paycheck, he said, adding that there will be a “real increase” in wages.

The plan would turn routine border screening into a genetic census, redefining what it means to cross a friendly border in the name of security.

The Trump administration is considering a dramatic expansion of data collection on foreign tourists, including a proposal that would allow authorities to collect DNA from people entering the country under the Visa Waiver Program, even when those travelers come from allied nations with long-standing visa-free agreements. The proposal appears in a new Department of Homeland Security notice seeking public comment on revisions to the Electronic System for Travel Authorization, or ESTA, and the I-94 arrival and departure record. We obtained a copy of that document for you here.

Google released on Thursday a “reimagined” version of its research agent Gemini Deep Research based on its much-ballyhooed state-of-the-art foundation model, Gemini 3 Pro.

This new agent isn’t just designed to produce research reports — although it can still do that. It now allows developers to embed Google’s SATA-model research capabilities into their own apps. That capability is made possible through Google’s new Interactions API, which is designed to give devs more control in the coming agentic AI era. The new Gemini Deep Research tool is an agent equipped to synthesize mountains of information and handle a large context dump in the prompt. Google says it’s used by customers for tasks ranging from due diligence to drug toxicity safety research.

In this interview, we sit down with Hakeem Anwar, Founder of Above Phone, to expose how deep the modern surveillance state really goes — and how your phone and laptop have become the most powerful tracking devices ever created.



From government data collection and warrantless surveillance, to Big Tech cooperation and always-on microphones, we break down how your personal data is harvested, monitored, and monetized — often without your knowledge or consent.

If you’re serious about protecting your privacy and reducing your digital footprint, this conversation is essential viewing.

Robot apocalypse is nearer than we imagine, according to Europol.

If we may adapt two old sayings: ‘just because the liberals are constantly crying wolf, it does not mean that the wolf will never come’. Take, for example, the European obsession with constantly keeping the population in a panic with dystopian scenarios. While we are constantly dodging these catastrophic hoaxes, it is also true that every now and then, one of these scenarios may strike differently. A new report by the European Police (Europol) warns that, in a decade, ‘angry mobs of unemployed citizens will riot in the streets against the hordes of service robots that have stolen their jobs’.

A massive new Hindu statue is currently being planned in North Carolina, drawing nationwide attention due to its unprecedented size.

The monument, which will depict the Hindu deity Lord Murugan, is expected to stand approximately 155 feet tall, making it taller than the Statue of Liberty, which measures about 151 feet excluding its pedestal. According to CBN News, the statue will be constructed on the Carolina Murugan Temple Campus in Moncure, located in Chatham County. The temple complex will span roughly 130 acres and is intended to function as a spiritual, cultural, and community center. The first phase of construction includes the main temple structure, three traditional temple gateways known as gopurams, and supporting infrastructure such as access roads.

Quebec City has announced plans to remove the crucifix that has long hung in its municipal council chamber, a decision that has reignited debate over religious expression and secularism in public life.

City officials say the move is meant to reinforce government neutrality and align with modern standards of inclusion, particularly during a time when the city represents a wide range of beliefs and cultural backgrounds. Rather than discarding the crucifix, officials have stated it will be preserved as a historical artifact. Supporters of the decision argue that a government space should not display religious symbols, especially those tied to a single faith. An advisory commission on inclusion recommended the removal, asserting that religious neutrality is essential for public institutions.

Turkey is facing a growing geological crisis as hundreds of massive sinkholes have begun appearing across parts of the country, alarming scientists and residents alike.

These sudden collapses of land are no longer isolated incidents but part of a troubling pattern that experts say is accelerating due to environmental stress and human activity. Entire sections of farmland have become unstable, raising fears about long-term safety and food production. According to the Daily Mail, the problem is most severe in central Turkey, particularly across the Konya Plain, one of the nation’s most important agricultural regions. Over recent years, the area has experienced extreme drought conditions combined with heavy groundwater extraction for irrigation.

The Pacific Northwest is facing an unprecedented natural disaster as catastrophic flooding sweeps across western Washington, prompting evacuation orders for roughly 100,000 residents and triggering a widespread emergency response.

The extreme conditions are the result of a powerful atmospheric river—an intense plume of moisture in the atmosphere—that has delivered record rainfall across the region, swelling rivers and overwhelming local flood defenses. State and local authorities have issued urgent evacuation orders as major rivers such as the Skagit, Snohomish, and Puyallup surge well past flood stage. Officials warn that the flooding may reach levels never before recorded, with projections showing some waterways cresting far above previous historic highs.

Astronomers around the world are closely monitoring a rare visitor from beyond our solar system — a mysterious interstellar object known as 3I/ATLAS — as it passes through the inner reaches of space near Earth.

This object is only the third confirmed interstellar body ever observed, following the discoveries of ʻOumuamua in 2017 and Borisov in 2019. Its path brings it within roughly 167 million miles of Earth in mid-December 2025, a distance that poses no danger to the planet but is close enough to allow detailed scientific observation. Powerful telescopes, including the Hubble Space Telescope, have already captured images of 3I/ATLAS as it approaches. These observations show the object surrounded by a glowing cloud of gas and dust known as a coma, a telltale sign of comet-like activity.

A rocket scientist who directed a top-secret investigation into UFOs has spoken about the bizarre things his colleagues claimed to have witnessed.

Dr James Lacatski, an intelligence analyst previously with the Defense Intelligence Agency, revealed that during his time investigating UFOs, many witnesses recalled paranormal experiences after seeing the objects. ‘We realized that people who openly say “I observed a UFO up close,” maybe on the ground that they always seemed to have a paranormal connection in some ways, if you gently push them,’ Lacatski told investigative journalist George Knapp in a recent interview with local CBS affiliate KLAS.

Steven Spielberg’s next feature film, a mysterious UFO-themed project, has begun its marketing push with intriguing teaser posters appearing in major cities across the United States.

The billboards, spotted in Los Angeles and New York City, carry a stark message — “ALL WILL BE DISCLOSED 06.12.2026” — paired with dark, enigmatic imagery that signals a very different tone from Spielberg’s more nostalgic science-fiction classics such as E.T. or Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Although the official title of the film has not been confirmed, the wording used in the teaser has reignited speculation that the long-rumored title Disclosure may be attached to the project.

What happened inside the Great Pyramid in 1904, and why is it still affecting culture today in (almost) 2026?

On March 16, 1904, Aleister Crowley performed an ancient ritual in the King’s Chamber of the Great Pyramid of Giza. Three weeks later, an entity dictated The Book of the Law, and its central teaching would echo through the 20th century into today: “Do what thou wilt.” This documentary traces the thread from that pyramid ritual to the Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Tool, and beyond, and asks what the Bible says about the knowledge hidden in ancient Egypt.