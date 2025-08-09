Trump Confirms Upcoming Meeting with Putin. Armenia and Azerbaijan Sign Trump-brokered Deal. Trump Warns of ‘Great Depression’. Arab League breaks with Hamas. Chikungunya

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

AUG 09, 2025

President Donald Trump confirmed that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin would be meeting in Alaska next Friday.

“The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “Further details to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump’s post comes as “multiple sources familiar with the matter” told CBS News that Trump and Putin were planning to meet in Alaska next week. A “senior White House official” told the outlet that the planning for the meeting “is still fluid,” adding that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could possibly “end up being involved in some way.”

The US president has shared new insight on the contents of a potential peace deal between Moscow and Kiev

The peace deal to settle the Russia-Ukraine conflict would likely involve some exchange of territory between the two nations, US President Donald Trump said on Friday. The US president made the remarks as he hosted the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia at the White House to ink a joint declaration on opening a major transport route between the two ex-Soviet nations that had been locked in a conflict for over three decades. “It’s very complicated. But we’re going to get some [territory] back, and we’re going to get some switched. There’ll be some swapping of territories to the betterment of both, but we’ll be talking about that either later or tomorrow,” Trump stated without elaborating which territories exactly could be involved in the potential swap.

A possible face-to-face bilateral summit with U.S. President Donald J. Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be gaining momentum toward realization. Putin discussed the matter with Chinese President Xi Jinping on a phone call today, suggesting the Russian overture could be more than a tactic to delay American secondary sanctions on Russia’s shadow oil fleet.

During their conversation, Putin updated Xi on recent communications between the U.S. and Russia. According to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, Putin expressed a desire to maintain close coordination with China. Russian media echoed these sentiments. Xi, in turn, welcomed the dialogue between Russia and the U.S. and reiterated China’s support for efforts aimed at a political resolution to the Ukraine conflict.

The Hungarian PM says the bloc’s leading nations must take an active role in peacemaking or risk losing relevance

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has proposed holding a summit between Russia and the EU to address the Ukraine conflict. His remarks come shortly after the Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin could meet his US counterpart, Donald Trump, as early as next week. A member of both the European Union and NATO, Hungary has opposed Brussels’ policies on the Ukraine conflict since its escalation in February of 2022, particularly with respect to supplying Kiev with weapons and imposing sanctions on Russia. In an interview with Kossuth Radio on Friday, Orban called the potential Trump-Putin meeting “good news,” suggesting it could pave the way to a ceasefire.

US President Donald J. Trump is on a roll.

As we anticipated yesterday, the peace effort by the Trump administration has yielded yet another fruit, as today (8) the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev, traveled to Washington, DC and met in the White House. Pashinyan and Aliyev signed a historical peace agreement brokered by President Trump, aiming to put an end to almost four decades of a bloody Nagorno-Karabakh conflict…Euronews reported on what it called an ‘unimaginable’ peace: “’We are today establishing peace in the South Caucasus’, Azerbaijan’s President Aliyev said. ‘Today we writing a great new history’.

The news agency had reported that New Delhi suspended plans to buy P-8I aircraft, Stryker vehicles, and Javelin missiles

A Reuters report claiming that India suspended plans to buy critical weapons from the US is “incorrect,” India government sources told RT on Friday. The news agency, citing three Indian officials familiar with the matter, said New Delhi had paused plans to buy P-8I aircraft, Stryker vehicles, and Javelin missiles, suggesting it was a sign of displeasure over US President Donald Trump’s new tariffs on India.The deal for the P-8I aircraft was estimated at $3.6 billion and was in the final stages, according to the report. The news agency added that the purchases would be announced during a planned visit of Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to the US, which is now canceled.

The US administration had already designated certain Latin American drug cartels as ‘terrorist groups’

US President Donald Trump has secretly ordered the Pentagon to begin using military force against Latin American drug cartels previously labeled ‘terrorist organizations’, The New York Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. The new presidential directive provides an official basis for the use of the US military in operations against cartels at sea and on foreign soil. The Pentagon has already started drawing up options the military could use in going after such organizations, the sources told the NYT.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum claimed U.S. troops will not be entering her country to fight drug cartels. The claim comes just hours after a report pointed to U.S. President Donald Trump having signed a secret order directing the U.S. military to move against drug cartels.

When asked about it during her morning news conference, Sheinbaum said that U.S. troops would not be entering Mexico, adding that her government had been very straightforward with the Trump administration, stating that they would not allow U.S. action but were willing to cooperate. “We cooperate, collaborate, but there will be no invasion,” she said. “That is off the table, absolutely off the table.”

President Donald J. Trump took to Truth Social on Friday to warn of the economic risks of potential judicial actions against his tariff policy. He declared that a court ruling against his administration could lead to a severe economic downturn, likening it to the Great Depression of 1929.

“Tariffs are having a huge positive impact on the Stock Market. Almost every day, new records are set. In addition, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars are pouring into our Country’s coffers. If a Radical Left Court ruled against us at this late date, in an attempt to bring down or disturb the largest amount of money, wealth creation and influence the U.S.A. has ever seen, it would be impossible to ever recover, or pay back, these massive sums of money and honor. It would be 1929 all over again, a GREAT DEPRESSION!” Trump wrote.

The move could hit Switzerland, the world’s largest refining hub, and disrupt the global bullion market, analysts warn

The US has imposed tariffs on imports of gold bars, according to media reports on Friday, citing a notice from Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Analysts say the decision could harm Switzerland’s gold refining sector and shake up the global bullion market. According to the Financial Times, which first broke the story, CBP stated in a July 31 ruling letter that 1kg and 100-ounce gold bars – the most commonly traded formats – should fall under a customs code subject to tariffs. The reported move brings gold bars under US President Donald Trump’s new tariffs, which target dozens of trade partners, including Switzerland.

While Scott Bessent started out as a relatively lesser-known economic advisor, 200 days in he has become a pivotal figure as the U.S. Treasury Secretary.

Bessent’s background as a global hedge fund manager and his extensive financial expertise have propelled him upward in the Donald J. Trump administration’s result-oriented approach. He has been a staunch defender of Trump’s economic policies, such as tariffs and tax cuts, and has also demonstrated his ability to navigate high-stakes political and economic challenges. While Bessent did have past affiliations with Democratic causes, he made substantial financial contributions to Trump’s 2024 campaign and hosted fundraisers.

The DOJ said in a filing to two federal judges that it wants grand jury exhibits in the two cases unsealed...

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday asked a federal court to unseal grand jury exhibits from the investigations into sex traffickers Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. In a submission to U.S. District Judge Richard Berman and fellow U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer, the DOJ said it wants grand jury exhibits in the two cases unsealed with redactions to keep the identities of their victims private. Earlier this week, the DOJ asked the judges to unseal grand jury transcripts in order to compare those documents with the public record.

Law enforcement at Palm Beach International Airport stopped a heavily armed convicted felon in his tracks early Thursday morning, before he could unleash what authorities believe might have been a deadly attack.

At around 7:10 a.m., airport operations staff alerted Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies to a suspicious man loitering outside a dark-colored vehicle in a restricted airport parking area, the Miami Herald reported. The man, later identified as 41-year-old Michael Rodrigues, was spotted casually standing outside the car getting dressed. Deputies approached the vehicle, which turned out to be a rental. As they retrieved the rental agreement from the glove compartment, they were met with a chilling discovery, a fully loaded AR-15 magazine.

US Secretary of State says that France’s announcement that it would recognize a Palestinian state led to a breakdown in hostage-ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas and emboldens the Palestinian terror group.

“Talks with Hamas fell apart on the day [French President Emanuel] Macron made the unilateral decision that he’s going to recognize the Palestinian state,” Rubio says in an interview with the Catholic Eternal Word Television Network. And then you have other people come forward, other countries say, ‘well, if there is not a ceasefire by September, we’re going to recognize a Palestinian state.’ If I’m Hamas, I’d basically conclude let’s not do a ceasefire, we can be rewarded, we can claim it as a victory,” Rubio says.

The joint declaration from the Arab League, for the first time explicitly condemning Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack and demanding the group disarm and end its rule in Gaza, is far more than a diplomatic footnote.

It represents a tectonic shift in the Arab world’s relationship with the Palestinian cause and with Israel. After decades of either overt support or strategic silence, the majority of Arab nations have now decisively turned their backs on the armed faction of the Palestinian national movement. This isn’t just a change in rhetoric; it’s a strategic realignment that could fundamentally reshape the political landscape of the Middle East.

Backed by major Gulf states, the proposal would see Israel withdraw from Gaza in exchange for the release of all hostages, with an Arab-Palestinian committee overseeing the strip until a new Palestinian government is formed and trained security forces take over

Egypt and Qatar are working to shape a new framework agreement that would see all hostages — both living and deceased — released in a single phase, alongside an end to the war in the Gaza Strip and a full IDF withdrawal. Two Arab officials told the Associated Press on Friday that the proposal has the backing of major Gulf states, which fear “regional instability” if Israel moves ahead with a complete takeover of the territory.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz urges ceasefire, hostage release talks and warns against West Bank annexation while expressing concern for civilian suffering; stresses 'Hamas must not play a role in the future of Gaza'

The German government will not approve any exports to Israel of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip until further notice, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Friday in response to Israel's plan to expand its military operations there, marking a significant shift for one of Israel’s staunchest allies in Europe. Merz said Israel “has the right to defend itself against the terror of Hamas” but urged the government in Jerusalem to avoid “any further steps toward annexing the West Bank.”

After Hamas released shocking videos showing the horrifying condition of two Israeli hostages, Evyatar David and Rom Braslavski, Arab journalists and liberals harshly condemned the organization's cruelty and its torture of the hostages. Posting on their personal X accounts, they also slammed the UN's silence over these atrocities and called on the international community to decry them and help secure the hostage's release.[1]

The writers stressed that Hamas circulated these videos to convince the world that there is a food shortage in Gaza, but its leaders, who feast in luxury hotels in Qatar and own fat bank accounts, are not really interested in the Gazan's hunger but care only for their own survival. Some of the posts conveyed that the videos of the emaciated hostages prove that Hamas is not a resistance movement but a "cult of cruelty" that serves only its own interests and Iran's, at the expense of the Palestinian people.

The Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel was the result of years of planning by Iran, Mohsen Mahdian, managing editor of the state-run Hamshahri daily, said on Friday in remarks published on Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s official website.

Mahdian tied the June 12-day war between Iran and Israel to what he called the same long-term strategy that led to Oct. 7. “The first point is that the war should not be analyzed as a single moment,” he said in an interview that was part of a package titled the Narrative of Victory. “This war was the result of a strategic plan in the field. We had built this over the years.” He said Israel’s strikes in June were not a show of strength but a move Iran had expected. “You pushed him [Israel] into the corner of the ring, and he has no choice but to attack,” Mahdian said. “He does this not from power, but from desperation. This is a passive move against a long-term program that you have created.”

Iran’s president said on Saturday that Israel’s attack on the country during the June 12-day war was carried out under US direction and in pursuit of Washington’s objectives.

“The Zionist regime, with the guidance and support of America, attacked Iran, and this attack was in line with America’s objectives,” President Masoud Pezeshkian said in remarks broadcast on state TV. He said the aim was to create chaos through “blind strikes” and the assassination of military commanders, scientists and civilians. Twelve-day war. Iran and Israel fought a 12-day conflict in June that included US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities at Isfahan, Natanz and Fordow, and Israeli strikes that destroyed critical infrastructure, killing several senior military and scientific figures as well as hundreds of civilians. Iran responded with missile strikes that killed at least 27 Israeli civilians.

According to a ProPublica investigation into Operation Rising Lion, Israeli pilots had been secretly flying over Iran since 2016 to identify weak points in the country's defenses. The report also details long-term surveillance of 11 Iranian nuclear scientists, including their daily routines and mapped layouts of their homes.

Israel built a network of Iranian regime opponents and dissidents and recruited foreign operatives over several years with the goal of assassinating senior Iranian figures and completely dismantling Iran's air defense systems as part of Operation Rising Lion, according to an investigation by journalists Yossi Melman and Dan Raviv published on ProPublica. According to the investigation, Israeli pilots had been secretly flying over Iran as early as 2016, studying the terrain and pinpointing vulnerabilities to minimize the risk of detection.

Iran-backed terror group claims IDF intends to control the Lebanon-Syria border along with armed Syrian militia; supporters protest around the country, including in Beirut

Tensions in Lebanon were high after the government in Beirut intended to disarm the Hezbollah organization. Protests continued overnight and on Saturday, including in Beirut and according to the Saudi Al Hadath network, some of the protesters were arrested by the military. The proposal introduced by U.S. Envoy Tom Barrak, titled “Extension and Stabilization of the Ceasefire Declaration Between Lebanon and Israel, November 2024,” was reportedly circulated to Lebanese cabinet ministers during a tense government session in Beirut.

More than a tourist attraction, more than an architectural treasure, the Mosque-Cathedral in the Andalusian city of Cordoba, Spain is a historical monument and a spiritual center – so, all around the world, both the faithful and the history lovers are mourning as a massive fire consumes the building complex.

Newsweek reported: “Firefighters are responding to the blaze at the major tourist attraction and UNESCO-listed heritage site in Andalusia. Footage shows thick smoke billowing out from the millennia-old building as flames lapped at its roof. Firefighters from the city of Córdoba are still battling to extinguish the fire at the Mosque-Cathedral of Córdoba but local reports say the blaze is mostly contained as of 10 p.m. local time. The extent of damage is not yet clear.”

Conservative Karol Nawrocki was officially sworn in as President of Poland on August 6. In his inaugural address, he stressed his administration’s focus on national sovereignty, security, and the defense of traditional values.

At the center of his speech were firm positions on illegal immigration and monetary policy. Nawrocki reaffirmed his opposition to illegal immigration and to Poland joining the eurozone, stating that these stances are aligned with principles that “prioritize social stability and order.” Nawrocki, a historian and former head of the Institute of National Remembrance, won the presidency with 50.89 percent of the vote in the second round of elections held on June 1, 2025. His candidacy was backed by the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, the former governing party of Poland prior to the 2023 national elections.

According to the latest polling, British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer‘s lead over Reform UK leader Nigel Farage as the preferred prime minister has shrunk.

In May, Starmer held a 44 percent to 29 percent advantage over Farage, but this has now fallen to 35 percent to 28 percent in August. The decline reflects a shift in public sentiment, particularly among left-of-center voters. The polling also reveals that Starmer’s advantage against other political figures, such as Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch and Liberal leader Ed Davey, has narrowed. When compared to Badenoch, Starmer’s lead has dropped from 36 percent to 30 percent, while support for Badenoch has also declined from 25 percent to 20 percent. Meanwhile, Starmer and Davey are now tied at 20 percent each, down from 27 percent to 25 percent in May.

In "Christian" Britain, preaching Jesus is now a crime, while calls to prayer echo freely across cities. Is this a war on Christianity?

This is not just the story of a musician—it’s a requiem for liberty in Canada.

Sean Feucht, an American evangelical worship leader and outspoken Christian, has spent the past week under coordinated assault from Canadian government officials, state-funded media, radical Antifa agitators, and ideological enforcers posing as journalists. His “crime”? Publicly worshipping Jesus Christ—and refusing to bow to the Left’s authoritarian new-world order. On July 25th, while performing at a church in Montreal, Feucht was attacked with smoke bombs allegedly thrown by Antifa members. Police made no arrests. The City of Montreal refused to condemn the violence and, in a stunning display of double standards, fined the church $2,500 for allowing Feucht to sing praises to God—claiming his worship violated “inclusion, solidarity, and respect.”

Devout Christians Matt and Nicole Alexander have lost their teaching careers for refusing to bow to LGBTQ+ ideology. Matt shares how the family's nightmare began after their son, Josh Alexander, was persecuted for taking a stand against male students in girls' bathrooms.

The Trump Administration struck a blow against the COVID-19 regime on Friday following a settlement with a conservative-leaning nonprofit.

The Office of Personnel Management issued a press release stating that it is directing every federal agency to delete records of employees’ vaccination status, including prior noncompliance with vaccine mandates or requests for exemptions. From the press release: Effective immediately, agencies are barred from using an individualʼs vaccine history in any employment-related decision, including hiring, promotion, discipline, or termination. Unless an employee affirmatively opts out within 90 days, all vaccine-related information must be permanently removed from both physical and electronic personnel files.

Self-replicating mRNA, Bill Gates, gain-of-function—it’s all still happening again

In this explosive report, I break down what HHS’s cancellation of 22 mRNA vaccine projects really means—and expose the hidden plan most influencers are missing: HHS admits mRNA shots fail to protect against COVID and flu. $500M in taxpayer-funded mRNA projects terminated—including contracts with Pfizer, Sanofi, Moderna, CSL, and others But BARDA is allowing Arcturus Therapeutics’ bird flu shot to continue—despite using self-replicating mRNA. ARCT-2304 is backed by Bill Gates, funded by BARDA, and fast-tracked by Trump’s FDA. FDA approved the Gates-funded bird flu vaccine in November 2024, with no long-term safety data. April 2025: Arcturus vaccine receives fast track designation. May 2025: Trump admin launches $500M “Generation Gold Standard” project for government-owned bird flu + coronavirus vaccines

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

AUG 8

Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Read full story

They are at it again! Be prepared. Inform yourself. Be smart. Don't "bend over" and just take it this time. Please post a link to this article in response to government and media fear-mongering.

A cop was killed when an unhinged masked gunman who blamed the COVID-19 vaccine for an apparent illness unleashed a hail of bullets outside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta on Friday, according to police and reports.

The deranged suspect, who died at the scene, opened fire on at least four CDC buildings and then stormed into a building across the street that houses a CVS at Georgia’s Emory University around 4:50 p.m., forcing students to shelter in place on the last day of the summer term, authorities said. Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said the alleged shooter, described as a white man, sprayed multiple rounds at law enforcement and the health agency, which also houses a daycare caring for 92 children, all of whom were unharmed.

Those inclined to view President Trump’s needling of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as an unprecedented breach of decorum might wish to brush up on their monetary history.

The truth is, tormenting the Fed chairman—whether through verbal assault, political manipulation, or, on at least one remarkable occasion, an actual shove—has long been part of the American political tradition. Over the past sixty years, this peculiar sport has produced no shortage of high drama and, more worryingly, some truly calamitous inflation.

Along with Trump, market watchers are salivating for rate cuts. But rates should be higher, not lower—and in a free market, they would be.

In a free market, interest rates are determined by the supply and demand for credit. Savers provide capital (supply) while borrowers like businesses, consumers, and governments create demand. Rates would reflect the real cost of capital. They would balance risk, inflation expectations, and real economic conditions. Instead, we trust a small handful of individuals with full implied mastery of an infinitely complex system with endless interdependent factors that even they admit they don’t fully understand. It’s absolute madness when this same system, left to its own devices, would self-correct on its own if we allowed it to. In that self-correcting system, rates would be drastically higher than they are now.

Trump’s banking order swings at the branches while the payment giants holding the trunk stand untouched.

The White House has decided that banks shouldn’t play political bouncer, at least the banks that answer to federal regulators. In a flourish of pen and podium, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that supposedly halts “politically motivated debanking.” That’s the practice where someone loses their bank account, not because they bounced checks or defaulted, but because someone behind a desk didn’t like their politics, religion, or choice of lawful business. The order’s language is strong. Trump, who has a personal score to settle in this arena, told CNBC’s Squawk Box, “The banks discriminated against me very badly. They totally discriminate against – I think me, maybe even more, but they discriminate against many conservatives.”

Firefighters on Friday continued battling the Canyon fire, which exploded to nearly 5,000 acres late Thursday, forcing thousands of residents in northern Los Angeles County and eastern Ventura County to evacuate.

Taking advantage of cooler temperatures overnight, crews were able to make some inroads against the fast-moving blaze, halting any additional spread and reaching 25% containment by Friday morning, Ventura County Fire Department spokesperson Andrew Dowd said. But he said the fight ahead remains challenging, given scorching weather and a parched landscape that, together, can foster extreme fire growth. “We’re still expecting hot and dry conditions today,” Dowd said. “We still have record-low fuel moisture in the area, so we’re not letting our guard up.”

A recent Capitol Hill hearing has reignited debate over Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs) and the possibility of extraterrestrial life.

In a May UAP briefing, physicist Dr Eric Davis, known for his work on top-secret Pentagon projects, stunned listeners by referencing alleged alien species, 'Grays, Nordics, Insectoids, and Reptilians,' as potential operators of unidentified craft. Davis described these entities as humanoid, approximately human-sized, and possibly linked to classified reverse-engineering programs. Missouri Representative Eric Burlison, a member of the House Oversight Committee and UAP caucus, prompted the discussion, revealing on The Endless Void with Kristin Fisher that he had heard these same four classifications in private briefings. 'I've heard those four classifications discussed in meetings in this office by others,' Burlison said.

A discovery beneath the ocean floor has revealed evidence of a catastrophic event that may be linked to the destruction of the legendary lost city of Atlantis.

Some researchers, including well-known author Graham Hancock, have long proposed that around 12,800 years ago, a giant comet passed through Earth's atmosphere, triggering devastation that wiped out advanced civilizations worldwide. While credible proof of Atlantis itself remains elusive, scientists have now uncovered geochemical clues supporting the theory of this cataclysmic event, known as the Younger Dryas. The controversial Younger Dryas Impact Hypothesis (YDIH) suggests Earth passed through debris from a disintegrating comet. The resulting impacts and shockwaves destabilized massive ice sheets, causing massive flooding that disrupted crucial ocean currents and triggered rapid climate cooling.

The summer months offer a great time to view the night sky. Starting this weekend and into next week, there is a great opportunity to view a nighttime double-header, the unique alignment of six planets, and the peak of the Perseid meteor shower.

Thanks to clear skies in the coming days, you can see a unique planetary event set to align in the night sky starting August 10, toward the final days of this month. Six planets will all be lined up in the night sky. Six planets align over Seattle. The planets include Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune; the latter two need binoculars or a telescope to be seen. The others will all be visible to the naked eye.

The biblical Sea of Galilee has mysteriously turned a vivid blood-red, leaving locals rattled and warning of a ‘bad omen.’

Stunned visitors watched crimson waves roll onto the shore, with some comparing the eerie transformation to the ten plagues God inflicted on the Egyptians in the biblical narrative of Exodus. According to scripture, the curse saw the Nile’s waters struck by Moses’ staff at God’s command, turning them to blood in a divine act of judgment. ‘Thus says the Lord: By this you shall know that I am the Lord. Behold, with the staff that is in my hand I will strike the water that is in the Nile, and it shall turn into blood,’ Exodus 7:17-21 reads.