End Times Headline News August 8 2025

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

AUG 08, 2025

The Kremlin has on Thursday belatedly confirmed that a meeting between presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin has been agreed to and will take place in the "coming days". The White House first unveiled it yesterday, as reported in the NY Times, but it was as yet unclear to degree to which Moscow was on board. But now Russia has agreed "in principle". According to a statement of Putin’s longtime foreign policy aide, Yury Ushakov, "At the suggestion of the American side, an agreement in principle was made to hold a bilateral meeting at the highest level in the coming days."

Certain conditions should first be put in place, the Russian president has said

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he could potentially hold face-to-face talks with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky, but only if Moscow and Kiev reach progress on a diplomatic settlement. Putin made the remarks on Thursday as he spoke to reporters following talks in Moscow with UAE leader Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. When asked whether he would oppose meeting Zelensky in person, Putin said he had “nothing in principle” against this. However, “certain conditions must be created” for talks to take place, Putin said, adding, “Alas, we are still far from creating such conditions.”

The comments came shortly after Moscow said Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump could meet as early as next week

Ukraine is open to talks with Russia on settling the conflict, including in a format with a third party, Vladimir Zelensky has said. In a post on Telegram on Thursday, the Ukrainian leader said he had spoken with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to discuss ending the conflict in what he described as “a dignified peace” that would “determine the security conditions for Europe for decades.” He also reported a discussion the previous day which focused on “potential formats for meetings for peace at the level of leaders in the near future,” including two bilateral and one trilateral framework.

President Donald Trump appeared to back away from previous attempts to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin into a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump told reporters on Thursday that Putin would no longer need to meet with Zelensky before he would meet with the Russian leader as he attempts to negotiate a ceasefire deal between the warring nations. “No, he doesn’t [have to meet with Zelensky],” the president said when asked again about Putin. “They would like to meet with me, and I’ll do whatever I can to stop the killing.” Trump also claimed it was up to Putin whether a Friday deadline for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine would pan out. “It’s going to be up to him,” said Trump. “We’re going to see what he has to say. It’s going to be up to him. Very disappointed.”

President to host signing ceremony at White House with leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan

President Trump announced Thursday evening that he will host a meeting between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan Friday to sign a peace deal between the two nations. The president noted that his staff has been negotiating a deal "for quite some time." Trump posted on Truth Social: "I look forward to hosting the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, at the White House tomorrow for a Historic Peace Summit. These two Nations have been at War for many years, resulting in the deaths of thousands of people. Many Leaders have tried to end the War, with no success, until now, thanks to 'TRUMP.' My Administration has been engaged with both sides for quite some time….

The US president has indicated that New Delhi is likely to face additional penalties for its oil purchases from Russia

US President Donald Trump has said India faces “a lot more” sanctions over its oil purchases from Russia, indicating that they could be in the form of secondary levies. Trump’s statement on Wednesday came just hours after he signed an executive order imposing an additional 25% tariffs on the South Asian nation for its continued energy trade with Russia. “It's only been 8 hours. So let's see what happens. You're going to see a lot more... You're going to see so much secondary sanctions,” Trump stated. He was responding to a question from a reporter on why India was apparently being singled out for its oil purchases from Russia.

Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval touted his government’s “strategic partnership” with Russia on Thursday after meeting with Russian military officials, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to keep shielding India’s agriculture industry with tariffs and regulatory barriers, despite President Donald Trump’s punitive tariffs on Indian goods.

Modi did not mention Trump or the United States by name in his remarks on Thursday, but vowed his government will “never compromise on the wellbeing of its farmers,” even if he must personally “pay a heavy price for it.” “For us, our farmers’ welfare is supreme,” he said.

Since Nicolas Maduro succeeded Hugo Chavez as Venezuela’s Bolivarian dictator, his relationship with the US has been rocky to say the least.

This is driven by ideological differences with the socialist strongman, as well as allegations of drug trafficking, human rights abuses, and disputes over his (lack of) electoral legitimacy. Maduro tries to position himself as a vocal critic of U.S. influence in Latin America, while the U.S. criticizes Maduro’s government for authoritarianism, accusing it of undermining democratic institutions, repressing dissent, and causing Venezuela’s economic collapse through his insane policies.

President Trump on Thursday afternoon announced Dr. Stephen Miran will fill the vacancy on the Federal Reserve Board until January 31, 2026.

Last week Biden-appointed Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler announced she will be resigning from her post Friday, August 8. Adriana Kugler’s resignation left President Trump a vacancy to fill. “Dr. Kugler, who has served as a governor since September 13, 2023, submitted her letter of resignation to President Trump and will return to Georgetown University as a professor this fall,” the announcement said last week. On Thursday, President Trump announced Dr. Stephen Miran, current Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisors, will fill the vacancy.

The call comes amid reports and allegations of Lip-Bu Tan’s ties to China

US President Donald Trump has demanded that Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan resigns, following reports of his ties to China. Tan took over the US chipmaker in March as the company struggled to recover from falling sales. In a post on Truth Social on Thursday, Trump called Tan “conflicted” and said he must step down. ”The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately. There is no other solution to this problem,” he wrote, without elaborating.

New York City’s Democratic socialist candidate for mayor, Zohran Mamdani, made bold claims at a press conference on Thursday, stating that his administration would be President Donald J. Trump’s “worst nightmare.” Mamdani, who represents parts of Queens in the New York State Assembly, won the Democratic primary in June in a surprise upset.

“My administration would be Donald Trump’s worst nightmare,” Mamdani declared, adding: “I’ve said that my approach to Washington will not be a reflexive one, it is one that will be in opposition to Donald Trump’s administration when it comes for New Yorkers, when it comes at the expense of the welfare of the people that I’m seeking to serve.”

The fragile and faltering left-wing government of France is beholden enough to the pro-Hamas faction of its population that it has agreed to reward the terrorist group by recognizing Palestinian statehood at next month’s United Nations General Assembly. But even France understands the sovereignty of its own statehood.

After a Gazan university student in Lille had her scholarship revoked for praising Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, massacre of Israeli civilians, the French foreign minister put the kibosh on the country’s program to receive Palestinian refugees from Gaza and referred the student for possible deportation. The United States is not France. Foreign nationals do have First Amendment protections when on U.S. soil. But our Immigration and Nationality Act clearly does qualify noncitizens for deportation for “endorsing or espousing” terrorist activity.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared Thursday that Israel “intends to” take full control of the entire Gaza Strip to eliminate Hamas and transfer authority to non-hostile Arab forces, outlining his most comprehensive vision yet for ending the war as his security cabinet met to approve the operation.

Speaking to Fox News host Bill Hemmer ahead of the critical security cabinet meeting, Netanyahu laid out his vision for completely dismantling Hamas rule and transferring Gaza to new leadership. “We have three missions: One, to eliminate Hamas as a governing and military power in Gaza, otherwise there’s no future for anyone and we will have many more kidnappings and hostages,” Netanyahu declared. “Second, achieve the liberation of all of our hostages. And third, make sure that Gaza doesn’t pose a threat to Israel again.”

They adopted five principles for ending the war, namely disarming Hamas, returning hostages, demilitarizing Gaza and maintaining a security presence, and the formation of a civilian government.

Israel's Security Cabinet approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposal to occupy Gaza City, the Prime Minister's Office confirmed on Friday morning. The statement did not use the term "occupation," rather using the term "takeover," due to legal ramifications for the civilian population in the enclave, Ynet reported. The Security Cabinet also adopted five principles for ending the war, namely disarming Hamas, returning all hostages, both living and murdered, demilitarizing the Gaza Strip, Israel maintaining security control over the Gaza Strip, and the existence of a civilian government that is not controlled by either Hamas or the Palestinian Authority.

The US State Department called upon all countries to put pressure on Hamas to surrender, disarm, and release all remaining hostages, especially dual Israel-US citizens Itay Chen and Omer Neutra.

The United States reaffirmed its commitment to freeing the hostages still held in Gaza and ensuring the disarmament of Hamas in a recorded snippet of a statement shared on X/Twitter on Thursday. “President Donald Trump, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Secretary [of State] Marco Rubio continue to work tirelessly to end the war, release the hostages, including Itay Chen and Omer Neutra, the two Americans still held by Hamas,” the State Department representative said.

Israel reportedly considering withdrawing defense and security cooperation with the UK if Britain moves ahead with recognizing “Palestine”. Diplomatic sources warn of significant security and economic fallout from such a decision.

Israel is reportedly considering a significant shift in its diplomatic stance, including the potential withdrawal of defense and security cooperation with the UK, if British Prime Minister Keir Starmer moves forward with plans to recognize a Palestinian state, The Times reported on Thursday. This action could have serious ramifications for both nations' security and economic interests. Diplomatic sources quoted in the report have indicated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is exploring a range of responses, including cutting ties with Britain, should the UK proceed with recognizing “Palestine” in the coming weeks. One official warned that countries pursuing such recognition should "carefully consider the consequences" of their actions.

In an August 4, 2025 article in the Saudi government daily Al-Jazirah, the daily's editor-in-chief, Khalid Bin Hamad Al-Malik, slammed Hamas for refusing to disarm and cede power in Gaza Strip, as advocated in the concluding statement of the international conference for advancing the two-state solution, held in New York on July 28-30, 2025 under the sponsorship of Saudi Arabia and France.[1]

Hamas's position, he wrote, may lead to losing an opportunity and stopping the current momentum in the world for recognizing a Palestinian state and implementing the two-state solution. He urges Hamas to act responsibly, cede power in the Strip to the Palestinian Authority, and prefer the establishment of a Palestinian state over endless bloodshed. Rejectionism, he warns, will only play into the hands of Israel and the U.S., which themselves reject the two-state solution, and will give them an excuse to stick to that position.

Iran declares support for its proxy group, says disarmament is up to Hezbollah

After the Lebanese government tasked the army with disarming the terror group Hezbollah by the end of the year, the group vowed on Wednesday to ignore the decision, which it called a “gift” for Israel. “We will act as if the decision does not exist,” the group declared, calling the move “a gift to Israel that leaves Lebanon exposed to the Israeli enemy with no deterrence.” Following a six-hour Cabinet meeting set to resume on Thursday, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam stated that the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) had been instructed to draft a plan outlining how it intends to enforce the state monopoly on weapons by the end of this year.

Tehran views the ceasefire with Israel as a new phase of an ongoing war, the intelligence chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Thursday, as Iran's security establishment doubles down on confrontational rhetoric toward its arch-nemesis.

A June 24 ceasefire ended a surprise 12-day Israeli military campaign which killed hundreds of Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians. 29 Israeli civilians were killed in Iranian counterattacks. “The war has not ended. We are in a state of temporary pause,” Brigadier General Majid Khademi said in a speech marking the 40th-day memorial ceremony in Mashhad for his predecessor, Mohammad Kazemi, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike during the conflict.

The United States on Thursday sanctioned seven people and 11 entities allegedly tied to Iran’s financial and technology networks in what the Treasury Department described as a crackdown on sanctions evasion, repression and hijab law enforcement.

“As a result of President Trump’s maximum pressure campaign and increasing isolation from the global financial system, the Iranian regime is running out of places to hide,” said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. “Treasury will continue to disrupt Iran’s schemes aimed at evading our sanctions, block its access to revenue, and starve its weapons programs of capital in order to protect the American people.”

Iran’s judiciary announced on Wednesday that Rouzbeh Vadi, a nuclear scientist and member of the Nuclear Science and Technology Research Institute under the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, had been executed for allegedly spying for Israel.

Vadi, who held a doctorate in reactor engineering, had co‑authored a 2011 research paper with senior Iranian nuclear experts later killed during the June conflict with Israel, according to his Google Scholar profile. According to the Telegram channel of Amir Kabir University, Vadi was a doctoral graduate of the university. He co-authored a paper with Abdolhamid Minouhchehr and Ahmad Zolfaghari, two prominent nuclear specialists killed during the 12-day war.

President Donald Trump on Thursday once again issued a call for Middle East countries to join his Abraham Accords, on the basis that this will ensure peace now that Iran's "nuclear arsenal" had been "obliterated".

"Now that the nuclear arsenal being 'created' by Iran has been totally OBLITERATED, it is very important to me that all Middle Eastern Countries join the Abraham Accords," Trump wrote in a social media post. So far, the four Muslim-majority countries of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, and Morocco, with Sudan have signed on - normalizing relations with Israel - which was the result of efforts during Trump's first term.

The group, which is responsible for dozens of attacks across Africa, has urged its supporters to launch attacks in Europe.

ISIS terrorists are beheading Christians and burning churches and homes in central and southern Africa, according to international observers. Military groups linked to Islamic terrorists have been held responsible for a swathe of attacks in the area in recent months. According to the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), attacks on Christians are increasing in the region in what it has labelled a “silent genocide.” Photos released recently by the Islamic State Mozambique Province (ISMP) show four attacks on Christian villages in Mozambique, with churches burned down, corpses of what the jihadists call “infidels” left strewn on the ground. MEMRI Vice President Alberto Miguel Fernandez told Fox News Digital: "What we see in Africa today is a kind of silent genocide or silent, brutal, savage war that is occurring in the shadows and all too often ignored by the international community.

The State Department has reportedly ordered diplomats to campaign against the legislation over free speech concerns

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reportedly ordered US diplomats to launch a lobbying campaign against the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA), according to an internal cable obtained by Reuters. The directive accuses the EU law of stifling free speech and imposing unfair costs on US tech companies. The DSA, which came into force in August 2023, is designed to make online platforms safer by requiring them to remove illegal content such as hate speech, misinformation, and child sexual abuse material. It applies to 19 large platforms, including Meta’s Facebook and Instagram, Alphabet’s Google, Amazon, and Apple’s App Store. Non-compliance can result in fines of up to 6% of global revenue.

“I didn’t think it could get any worse”

In this engaging Triggernometry interview, Lord Toby Young, founder of the Free Speech Union, discusses the UK’s Online Safety Act and its implications for free speech. He traces the Act’s origins to a moral panic over children’s exposure to harmful online content like self-harm sites and pornography, initially introduced under Theresa May’s government and expanded under Boris Johnson. Young criticizes it as overly broad, leading to excessive content removal by platforms fearing massive fines or jail time for executives. He highlights how it has resulted in age-gating innocuous material, such as speeches on grooming gangs or historical blog posts, under the guise of child protection, while failing to include robust free speech safeguards.

'The Deliveroo bikes were outside the hotels for everybody to see.' Author & Journalist Suzan Holder shares her recent experience of visiting Bournemouth, where migrants are said to be 'taking over'. She says it's visibly obvious that the housing of asylum seekers is having a negative impact on the town.

Invasion fatigue

Video out of a small town in Spain shows beach going locals tackling and detaining a boat load of illegal immigrants who suddenly washed up and attempted to flee in the middle of the day. The video shot in the Granada town of Castell de Ferro shows a speed boat pull up in what is clearly a coordinated trafficking attempt before around a dozen North Africans jump into the water and begin to swim to shore. While police were chasing the illegals, frustrated Spaniards joined in, with several attempting to stop the migrants.

As Europe reaps the fruits of its suicidal immigration policies, the illegal invaders, posing as ‘asylum seekers’, are getting emboldened to openly flaunt their contempt for the countries that welcomed them.

That was clearly the case of a demented Moroccan immigrant in France who had the audacity and lack of respect to light his cigarette on the eternal flame located in Paris’ Unknown Soldier War Memorial. The act, caught on video, generated a wave of indignation that led to the usually lax French government to take vigorous action. Yesterday (6), we learned that Interior Minister (and Presidential candidate) Bruno Retailleau imposed ‘a harsh penalty’ on the culprit.

In the second episode of ‘Not “Sorry,” host Alexander Brown discusses the broken immigration system with Conservative MP and Immigration Critic Michelle Rempel Garner. How did the Liberals destroy the system and what need to change to fix the mess? Only one issue sits upstream from years of torn down statues and lowered flags, soaring unemployment, a generational housing crisis, the near-collapse of “universal” healthcare, and much of the hatred we now see in our streets: the Liberal Party’s decision to break and cheapen an immigration system once the envy of the Developed World. If concerned Canadians stand any chance of returning to the successes of previous eras, now is the moment for a united front to force the Liberals to take action. Without urgent fixes to immigration, there might be little left of Canada to save.

Did you know that U.S. households are carrying $1.18 trillion in credit card debt? Considering the fact that the average rate of interest on credit card balances is now over 20 percent, that is not good news at all.

Sadly, most of the country is just barely scraping by from month to month in this very harsh economic environment, and turning to credit cards for some relief can be extremely tempting. A thousand dollar credit card balance can turn into four or five thousand dollars in the blink of an eye, and once you get that deep into the hole it can be very difficult to ever dig yourself out. Of course if you end up losing your job or having a major medical emergency, that can be enough to push you completely over the edge financially. Today, that is happening to an alarming number of Americans. For some perspective, let’s go back to the end of 2024. At that time, it was being reported that “credit card loan defaults soared this year”…

This is what markets had feared back in January...

In a report that has blindsided all bullion market participants, The FT reports that the US has slapped tariffs on imports of one-kilo gold bars, in a move that threatens to upend the global bullion market and deal a fresh blow to Switzerland, the world’s largest refining hub. Coming just days after the Swiss government left The White House without agreeing on a trade deal, this is quite a shock since expectations were that all gold bars met the definition of 'bullion' and would therefore be exempt from tariffs. However, according to The FT, they will no longer be exempt...

Mastercard is quietly turning identity verification into a feature of your wallet, and its empire.

As European authorities accelerate efforts to introduce centralized digital identity frameworks, Mastercard is working aggressively to insert itself into the core of this transformation. The payments giant presents its involvement in the EU’s digital ID agenda as a natural extension of its expertise in secure transactions. Under the branding of “convenience” and “trust” is a much deeper issue: a private corporation with a history of controlling access to commerce is helping to shape how individuals will prove their identity across both public and private life. Michele Centemero, Mastercard’s Executive Vice President for Services in Europe, has publicly endorsed the European Commission’s ambition to roll out the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet to as many as 80 percent of EU citizens by 2030.

From 12 October, all visitors to all European Union countries will have their biometric data collected and stored by a centralised agency. This agency will not only collect data on our movements but will also collect data from the criminal and justice systems. In the future, it will also be collecting data from air carriers in advance on passengers.

EU’s Technocratic Border Controls On 30 July, the EU Commission published a press release about “the progressive start of operations of the EU’s Entry/Exit System (EES)” which will be launched on 12 October. This new EES will affect all non-EU nationals who travel to 29 European countries that make up the Schengen area. “The EES is an advanced technological system that will digitally record the entries and exits of non-EU nationals … It will capture biometric data, such as fingerprints, facial image, and other travel information, gradually replacing the current system of passport stamping,” the press release states.

The director James Cameron has warned that the use of artificial intelligence in a global arms race could lead to the kind of dystopia fictionalised in his Terminator franchise.

Speaking to Rolling Stone to promote the publication of Ghosts of Hiroshima, an account of the first atomic bombing by bestselling author Charles Pellegrino which Cameron intends to adapt for the big screen, the film-maker behind three of the four highest-grossing films of all time (Titanic and the first two Avatar films), said that although he relies on AI professionally, he remains concerned about what might happen if it was leveraged with nihilistic intent. “I do think there’s still a danger of a Terminator-style apocalypse where you put AI together with weapons systems, even up to the level of nuclear weapon systems, nuclear defence counterstrike, all that stuff,” Cameron said.

We have never seen a year quite like this. I wrote about “the year of the flood” on July 15th and July 27th, and now I am writing about it again.

If I haven’t convinced you by now that something really weird is going on, I don’t know what to tell you. Record-breaking storms and record-breaking floods just keep hitting us again and again all over the world. During this past week, it is Asia that has been really taking a beating. Sometimes when I write articles about what is taking place on the other side of the world, a certain percentage of my readers tune out, but please don’t do that because what I have to share today is very important.

THE US intelligence chief has vowed to “share the truth” on UFOs after saying she believes in aliens and that extraterrestrials are real.

Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence in Donald Trump’s administration, hinted that she has a lot of classified information on aliens but is forced to remain tight-lipped due to her job. Speaking with Pod Force One podcast host Miranda Devine, Gabbard was asked if “there could be aliens”. The US intel chief replied: “I have my own views and opinions. In this role, I have to be careful with what I share.”

The scientific community is embroiled in a heated debate over the origin of a mysterious interstellar object that entered our solar system last month.

While NASA initially identified the object, named 3I/ATLAS, as a comet after spotting what appeared to be a tail, Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb publicly challenged that conclusion on Thursday. Speaking to CNN, Loeb revealed that the object's unusual brightness suggests it is 'not a common thing.' 'The brightness of the object implies a diameter of 12 miles, and there is not enough rocky material in interstellar space to deliver such a giant object per decade,' he said. NASA's Hubble Space Telescope captured images of the object on July 21, revealing a glowing area at its front, something never before observed in a comet.

A Lockheed Martin DARPA engineer Richard Banduric just made some unbelievable claims: that Trillions of UFO particles are scattered across Earth. They've been studying them for years and he says these Materials can cloak themselves, reassemble themselves & self-destruct themselves. And he says they're intelligent lifeforms, not of this earth. Listen