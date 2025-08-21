End Times Headline News August 21 2025

The US president has claimed he prevented the Ukraine conflict from escalating into a global confrontation

US President Donald Trump has declared that the world is no longer facing the prospect of the Ukraine conflict escalating into World War III. Trump has repeatedly said that global tensions peaked when relations between Moscow and Washington hit their lowest point during former President Joe Biden’s tenure. He has also accused his predecessor of provoking the Ukraine conflict by backing Kiev’s NATO ambitions despite Moscow’s legitimate concerns. In a podcast with radio host Mark Levin published on Wednesday, Trump said that when he came into office earlier this year, the Ukraine conflict was “raging” and “heading to World War III.”

The Trump administration has, coming off the Friday and Monday Ukraine-related important summits, been touting that a direct Putin-Zelensky meeting will happen soon, likely in the coming days or weeks, but the Kremlin is now downplaying and contradicting this.

No, there is no Putin-Zelensky meeting on the immediate horizon, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has made clear: The Russian president told Trump on Monday that he was "open" to the idea of direct talks with Ukraine, but the next day Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov watered down that already vague commitment. Any meeting would have to be prepared "gradually... starting with the expert level and thereafter going through all the required steps", he said, repeating a frequent noncommittal Kremlin line.

“Because you’ve got to mean what you say,” Graham said

Republican Senator and notorious anti-Russian hawk Lindsey Graham said Tuesday that he believes President Donald Trump is ready to hit Russia’s economy hard with a new round of sanctions if President Vladimir Putin refuses to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the near future. The White House has said, after Trump met with Putin in Alaska Friday – and then with Zelensky and European leaders on Monday – that the Russian president agreed to a bilateral meeting with the Ukrainian leader. And then “if necessary” there could be a trilateral meeting involving President Trump after Putin and Zelensky meet.

“You have my assurance, and I’m President,” Trump confirmed...

Following Monday’s otherwise extremely positive White House peace conference, one disturbing prospect arose. That’s not what many Americans anted to hear, and certainly not what was promised during Trump’s campaign. The White House quickly realised that and Trump has issued a clarification that somewhat allays concerns. Trump guaranteed that while US planes may patrol skies in a post peace security deal, no troops will be stationed on the ground. “You have my assurance, and I’m President,” Trump confirmed. “There will be some form of security. It can’t be NATO because that’s just not something that would ever, ever happen, it couldn’t,” Trump further outlined. “When it comes to security [the Europeans are] willing to put people on the ground, we’re willing to help them with things, especially… by air because nobody has the kind of stuff we have,” he asserted.

Russia has no use for the EU’s illusions anymore

From a theatrical point of view, Monday’s Washington summit between US President Donald Trump and Western Europe’s leaders was a vivid spectacle. Each official played their role, some with greater skill than others. But behind the carefully staged performance, the real story emerged: the region’s inability to act as a political entity in its own right. Contrary to media spin, the meeting was not about Ukraine. Attempts to resolve the crisis continue, but its outcome will ultimately be decided not in Brussels or Berlin, but by non-European powers. The real lesson from Washington lay in the display of Western Europe’s dependence.

The end of the war will shake the bloc up no less than the war itself, propelling the suppressed New Right to power

The prospects for an end to the Ukraine War have never been so good despite continuing if dwindling Western European attempts to play spoiler, and with the exception, of course, of the almost-peace of spring 2022 that the West sabotaged. Since then, there’s been much water – or rather blood – under that bridge not crossed. Now there is a real chance that the presidents of Russia and the US, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, will compel – “persuade,” if you wish – both the Zelensky regime in Kiev and its remaining backers in NATO-EU Europe to return to reality: namely, to accept, if tacitly, that Russia is winning the war on the ground and that a later peace will only bring further unnecessary losses for Ukraine and its Western users.

Defense companies were thriving as Western nations armed Kiev and boosted their own industries citing an alleged threat from Russia

European military stocks have tumbled, defying broader positive market sentiment, as traders assessed the White House meeting that brought fresh hope for a Ukraine peace deal. On Monday, US President Donald Trump met with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky and key Western European backers. The talks came two days after Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, which both sides described as a step toward peace between Russia and Ukraine.

If Britain keeps sidelining its history, my generation will inherit a country stripped of meaning, identity and pride, warns 16 year-old Jack Watson

Pride Day has just passed in my hometown of Hull. Pride flags were publicly displayed, replacing Union flags; countless posters were plastered on shop windows and adverts invaded social media feeds. One could not miss that the event was approaching. Fortunately, away in Stockport watching football, I escaped the parade of men in dresses; their giveaway cock and balls openly dangling between their legs. This came weeks into Pride Month, a fleeting four weeks dedicated to the LGBTQwerty community.

You got a license for that culinary preference?

A British man has been arrested for saying “we love bacon” while protesting the building of a proposed giant mosque. The Telegraph reports that the protest occurred at the site of planned super mosque in the Lake District, which is populated by an almost 100% white population. The report further notes that the 23-year-old man, was not otherwise being disruptive, causing any damage or being in any way violent.

Bangladesh’s High Commissioner (Ambassador) to the United Kingdom, Abida Islam, has drawn attention to London’s radical cultural and demographic shifts.

Speaking to the establishment Financial Times for an article titled, ‘Where ambassadors to the UK dine in London for tastes of home,’ she said: “I’m fortunate. When I was posted in Mexico and South Korea, my homesickness was worse and hit hardest at mealtimes. But so much of London—especially east London—feels like Bangladesh.” The diplomat added that she was “looking forward next year to iftar in Trafalgar Square,” in reference to the annual Islamic fast-breaking feasts championed by Mayor Sadiq Khan in the British capital’s most iconic public square.

Passenger’s in Italy’s Malepensa Airport were seen fleeing Terminal 1 after a man armed with a hammer smashed check-in screens and set a fire near the check-in desk, with dramatic footage from the incident going viral on social media.

In the video, flames can be seen engulfing the check-in area, with passengers running from the scene at around 10:30 a.m. The suspect tried to strike SEA security personnel before security officials and police restrained the man, according to reports. The video shows the man being restrained by a group of security officers. Reports indicate he is a citizen of the African country of Mali who has been granted subsidiary international protection since 2017. The man is a legal resident of Milan and has no criminal record, according to Italian outlet Il Giornale.

A Moroccan man stormed a church in El Pozuelo, smashed statues, shattered stained glass with a hammer, and tried to burn it down. While Christians raise alarm, the socialist mayor defends “diversity and inclusion.”

Canada faces a crime wave. Serial criminals threaten neighborhoods, yet a homeowner defending his property is charged.

Guest host Kris Sims exposes the Liberals’ billion-dollar gun grab—an attack on private property that won’t stop gang crime.

Former Iranian diplomat Amir Mousavi said in an August 12, 2025 interview on Dijlah TV (Iraq) that Iran has begun preparing for a “major confrontation” with Israel at the highest level, and that there is internal pressure on Supreme Leader Khamenei to change his fatwa and pursue nuclear weapons.

Mousavi stated that Iran is only hours away from obtaining a nuclear weapon, since it already possesses all the necessary ingredients. He added that even if the Fordow facility were destroyed, Iran has enough enriched uranium for at least 18-24 bombs. "There Is Clear Information From Both Sides, That They Are Preparing Themselves For The Major Confrontation"

An Iranian lawmaker warned that Tehran would resume war with Israel and withdraw from the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) if European powers trigger the so-called “snapback” mechanism that would reinstate UN sanctions on Iran.

Fada-Hossein Maleki, a member of parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, told Didban Iran that “if the Europeans want to activate the snapback mechanism, we will also continue the war with the Zionist regime.” Maleki argued that such a step would destabilize global and regional equations. “Triggering this mechanism will entangle many players,” he warned. He also accused Israel of undermining diplomacy by attacking Iran during ongoing nuclear negotiations, saying: “With that aggression, we practically saw the death of diplomacy.”

The G7 Non-Proliferation Directors Group on Wednesday called on Iran to avoid escalatory action and to cooperate with the UN nuclear watchdog.

“We urge Iran to refrain from any escalatory action and to urgently resume full cooperation with the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency), including by providing verifiable information about all nuclear material in Iran,” the group said in a statement. The forum, which brings together senior officials from the United States, Canada, Britain, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan, stressed that Tehran must never obtain a nuclear weapon.

As Israel debates partial hostage deal versus full ceasefire, Trump administration is pushing firmly for comprehensive agreement; Israel prepares for major assault on Gaza City, aiming to pressure Hamas into total surrender

The United States is pressuring Israel to pursue a comprehensive agreement with Hamas that would end the war and secure the return of all hostages, according to senior Israeli officials, even as the Israeli Cabinet prepares to approve expanded military operations in Gaza City. A senior Israeli source said Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump has made clear to Jerusalem that he opposes interim deals. “Just as there are consultations in Israel, there are also consultations in the White House,” the official said. “President Trump is setting the pace and demanding a complete deal. He has developed an aversion to partial arrangements.”

Reserve troops will get at least 2 weeks’ notice before reporting for duty, with some sent to replace standing army elsewhere; Katz meets top defense officials to approve IDF’s plans

Some 60,000 Israeli reservists were set to receive call-up orders that the military will issue starting Wednesday for an offensive against Hamas in Gaza City, after Defense Minister Israel Katz approved the army’s plans, according to the Israel Defense Forces and security officials. The orders were not immediate, but rather were slated to take place in several waves. The majority — around 40,000-50,000 — would be ordered to show up for duty on September 2. Another wave would take place in November-December, and a third wave in February-March 2026, the IDF said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outlines to Triggernometry how an ideal investigative committee would operate, stressing the importance of everyone - from himself down to the last military personnel - being included.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for an objective committee to investigate the failures which led to the October 7 massacre. In an interview on British podcast "Triggernometry," Netanyahu outlined how he believes such a committee should operate, stressing that it would need to be objective and investigate everyone - from the Prime Minister down to the last government officials as well as military personnel. He reiterated that all the intelligence signals he received indicated that Hamas was deterred and had no plans to launch an attack.

US Ambassador Mike Huckabee said that no matter what happens, Hamas cannot be allowed any semblance of victory in the war.

US Ambassador Mike Huckabee gave an interview to Kan today regarding the prospects for ending the war in Gaza. "It would not be appropriate for me to advise Netanyahu on the course he takes," Huckabee said. "We need to make sure that Hamas is serious about a deal - in every previous deal, Hamas has changed their conditions at the last moment." Huckabee emphasized that President Trump has made his position clear - all the hostages need to return to Israel, and Hamas cannot remain in Gaza.

UNIFIL peacekeepers and the Lebanese Army discover a Hezbollah tunnel and unexploded munitions in southern Lebanon.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said on Wednesday that its peacekeepers, during a joint operation with the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), discovered a Hezbollah tunnel and multiple unexploded munitions near the town of Al-Qussair in southern Lebanon. “In line with resolution 1701, the findings were handed over to the LAF,” said UNIFIL, which added that it “continues to patrol, monitor, and work with the LAF to help bring back stability and security to the area of operations.” Hezbollah sustained significant losses in its conflict with Israel last year, which concluded with a ceasefire agreement in November.

The following is an official statement by the Unions and Professional Syndicates of Swaida, assessing the brutal campaign of sectarian violence with coordinated and organized attacks by Al-Joulani regime forces, terrorist militias, and Bedouin tribes targeting the Druze community in Swaida, located in Southern Syria.

It is worth noting that, on August 19, 2025, the organization Druze Nexus published an open letter from the Syrian American Druze community to Sens. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.), and Reps. Jason Smith (R-Mo.) and Jimmy Panetta (D-Calif.), who met on Tuesday with Syria's President Ahmed Al-Sharaa in Damascus.[1] The letter stated: "We view with grave concern your recent visit to Damascus and meetings with the transitional president of Syria, Mr. Ahmad Al Sharaa, while our families continue to suffer back home. Such engagement absent conditions or real progress serves only to legitimize the very forces responsible for atrocities."

North Korea has built a secret military base near its border with China which may house Pyongyang’s newest long-range ballistic missiles, new research says.

The “undeclared” Sinpung-dong Missile Operating Base lies about 27 kilometers (17 miles) from the Chinese frontier, the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) said in a report published yesterday. The facility in North Pyongan Province likely houses six to nine nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and their launchers, the study said. It said the weapons “pose a potential nuclear threat to East Asia and the continental United States”.

The US has sent three destroyers and will send four thousand Marines to patrol the waters around Venezuela in another step toward taking out the drug cartels, as promised by President Trump. In response, dictator Nicolas Maduro has reportedly activated 4.5 million militiamen.

The US has sent three destroyers and will send four thousand Marines to patrol the waters around Venezuela in another step toward taking out the drug cartels, as promised by President Trump. In response, dictator Nicolas Maduro has reportedly activated 4.5 million militiamen…The three U.S. Aegis guided-missile destroyers include the USS Gravely, the USS John Dunham, and the USS Sampson, according to two anonymous US officials who spoke with the Associated Press on Tuesday. The Marines will be deployed “over the course of several months,” and will be supported by P-8 Poseidon patrol aircraft, warships, and a nuclear-powered submarine that will patrol international waters and the skies, according to Reuters.

A federal judge on Wednesday rejected the Justice Department’s request to unseal Jeffrey Epstein documents.

US District Judge Richard Berman, a Clinton appointee, called the DOJ’s effort to unseal grand jury transcripts a “diversion.” “A significant and compelling reason to reject the Government’s position in this litigation is that the Government has already undertaken a comprehensive investigation into the Epstein case and, not surprisingly, has assembled a “trove” of Epstein documents, interviews, and exhibits. And, the Government committed that it would share its Epstein investigation materials with the public,” the judge wrote in a 14-page opinion. “The information contained in the Epstein grand jury transcripts pales in comparison to the Epstein investigation information and materials in the hands of the Department of Justice,” the judge wrote.

A National Guard vehicle on Wednesday collided with a civilian car in Washington, D.C., amid President Donald Trump’s federal takeover of the district.

The accident, which occurred early Wednesday morning, happened approximately a mile away from the Capitol at the intersection of 8th Street SE and North Carolina Avenue SE, according to the DC Fire and EMS Department. The civilian driver sustained “minor injuries” in the crash, the department said in a statement. The person was trapped inside the car after colliding with an armoured military vehicle and had to be extricated by emergency responders. The National Guard is investigating the incident after announcing that the military vehicle involved was a National Guard Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle that was part of a five-vehicle convoy along with a Metropolitan Police Department cruiser, according to WUSA9.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi — who last week identified Washington and Seattle as “sanctuary jurisdictions” that impede federal immigration enforcement — threatened to deploy the National Guard.

“We are going to send in law enforcement just like we did during the L.A. riots, just like we’re doing here in Washington, D.C. You better comply or you’re next,” Bondi said. Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson pushed back against Bondi’s commands. “Washington state will not be bullied or intimidated by threats and legally baseless accusations,” Ferguson said at a press conference Tuesday. “Our state passed a bipartisan law that appropriately and lawfully limits the diversion of state and local resources to federal immigration enforcement.”

President Donald J. Trump has called for the immediate resignation of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook following serious allegations of mortgage fraud raised by Bill Pulte, a former Trump appointee who led the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency. However, Cook has vowed to remain in post, saying she will not be “bullied.”

In a letter dated August 15 and posted on X (formerly Twitter), Pulte accused Cook of falsely claiming two separate homes as her primary residence to receive more favorable mortgage rates. The letter was addressed to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and senior Justice Department official Ed Martin. Pulte claims Cook pledged in a June 2021 mortgage document that she would make an Ann Arbor, Michigan home her primary residence for at least one year. Just two weeks later, she reportedly bought a condo in Atlanta and also listed it as her primary residence—something that could constitute bank fraud.

A government watchdog filed an ethics complaint this week in Arkansas against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton over concerns she helped conspire to derail President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign by fabricating ties between his team and Russia.

Democracy Restored is seeking a “formal review” into Clinton from the Arkansas state bar that could strip her of her license to practice law, citing in part her campaign’s promotion of the Steele dossier, widely viewed as a largely discredited report that fueled the government’s Russia-Trump investigation. The organization’s demands follow recent assessments by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and others that the Russia-Trump investigation was severely compromised by partisan bias favoring the former secretary of state. Democracy Restored’s complaint also pointed to the release of recently declassified federal documents from the Senate Judiciary Committee that it says could prove Clinton authorized a plan during her 2016 campaign against Trump designed to bring her political rival down by tying him to Russia.

Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday said she is reducing the Office of Director of National Intelligence staff by more than 40 percent.

The spy agency is expected to go from more than 1,800 employees to approximately 1,200. “Over the last 20 years, ODNI has become bloated and inefficient, and the intelligence community is rife with abuse of power, unauthorized leaks of classified intelligence, and politicized weaponization of intelligence,” Tulsi said in a statement,” according to The New York Post. “ODNI and the IC must make serious changes to fulfill its responsibility to the American people and the US Constitution by focusing on our core mission: find the truth and provide objective, unbiased, timely intelligence to the President and policymakers,” Tulsi added.

Like it’s 2021

Is this a joke? They’re like the last Japanese soldier on Okinawa…they don’t realize the war is over. It was a scam, but CNN is pushing the jab for their Big Pharma overlords. Wolf Blitzer: “When should adults start getting the Covid vaccine booster shots, and when should we start getting the flu shots?” Meg Tirell: “Well, we are waiting on the Covid vaccines for sort of the regulatory go ahead. And there is still some question about who exactly is going to be eligible and able to get a vaccine.”

Behavioral profiling now trails you from video views to the search box.

Google is extending its AI-driven age estimation system beyond YouTube and into its flagship search engine, raising renewed concerns over user surveillance and the growing reliance on opaque algorithmic profiling. The technology, supposed to predict a user’s age by analyzing massive amounts of behavioral data such as search queries and watch history, has already triggered significant backlash. Users are now encountering age verification prompts within Google Search. One individual described to Reclaim The Net being asked to verify their age while watching a video on YouTube, only to face a similar prompt during later Google searches.

"If a traffic camera catches you jaywalking in China... the digital ID system... will convict you of jaywalking... take money out of your bank account... and reduce your social credit score." "If your social credit score falls below a certain level, then you can't buy drinks from a vending machine... You can't go on a train. You can't get out of your 15-minute city." "I think it'll bring in a totalitarian tyranny so 100% complete that it would make George Orwell's 1984 look like a picnic."

AI is on track to erase human purpose, replacing work, struggle, and growth with machines... if we don’t slam the brakes, real life itself is at risk.

America was built on the foundational belief that every man is created in the image of God with purpose, responsibility, and the liberty to chart his own course. We were not made to be managed. We were not made to be obsolete. But that is exactly the future Big Tech is building under the banner of Artificial Intelligence (AI). And if we do not slam the brakes right now, we are going to find ourselves in a world where the human experience is not enhanced by technology but erased by it.

More than 2.8 million people now identify as transgender in the US, including an estimated 724,000 youth, according to a new data analysis that is the largest of its kind to date.

Researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Williams Institute used federal surveys and data from state health agencies to identify the size and demographics of the trans population in each state. The analysis, shared with the Guardian and released on Wednesday, documented thousands of trans youth living in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The Food and Drug Administration is warning the public not to eat, sell or serve certain Great Value raw frozen shrimp sold at Walmart due to possible contamination with Cesium-137, a radioactive isotope.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection alerted the FDA about possible Cesium-137, or Cs-137, detected in shipping containers at four U.S. ports, the FDA said Tuesday in a press release. Testing on frozen shrimp from the distributor, Indonesia’s BMS Foods, also tested positive, the FDA said. However, no shrimp that has tested positive for Cesium-137 has entered the U.S. food supply, according to the FDA.

Deer across the US have been spotted with tumor-like growths hanging off their bodies, joining rabbits and squirrels as animals showing signs of widespread disease.

From the Northeast to the Pacific Northwest, pictures on social media continue to document cases of strange bubbles growing all over local deer, from their faces to their legs. Over the last two months, people have photographed deformed deer in New York, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Wildlife officials have already identified the condition as deer cutaneous fibroma, better known as deer warts. The condition is due to a virus transmitted between deer in all parts of the US, and experts have warned that it's spreading this summer.

While Hurricane Erin is drawing most of the attention, there are two other areas the National Hurricane Center is watching in the Atlantic.

The westernmost area of interest is now producing a broad area of thunderstorm activity as it continues its westward journey across the Atlantic between Africa and the Lesser Antilles. This is expected to enter an environment more conducive to development in the coming days and could become a tropical depression late this week or weekend. Regardless of further development, it will create unsettled weather near and around the Leeward Islands by Friday, including some areas soaked by outer rainbands of Erin last weekend.

Last month, astronomers made an exciting discovery, observing an interstellar object — only the third ever observed — hurtling toward the center of the solar system.

The object, dubbed 3I/ATLAS, has caught the attention of Harvard astronomer Avi Loeb, who has a long track record of making controversial predictions about previous interstellar objects being relics from an extraterrestrial civilization. While there’s been a growing consensus among astronomers that the latest object is a comet, Loeb has continued to entertain the idea that it may have been sent to us by an intelligent species from outside of the solar system — and he’s far from backing down. In a blog post over the weekend, Loeb pointed to observations by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, which showed a “glow of light, likely from a coma, ahead of the motion of 3I/ATLAS towards the Sun.”