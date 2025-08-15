End Times Headline News August 15 2025

Details of Putin-Trump summit. Orbán: ‘Brussels Is a War Project’. British People Have Had ENOUGH. The Muslim Brotherhood’s U.S. Expansion. CLIMATE LOCKDOWN in Canada

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

AUG 15, 2025

The Alaska talks will focus on a broad range of issues and will be followed by a joint press conference, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov has said

The summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, on Friday will focus not only on the Ukraine conflict but on a broader security agenda and involve several top Russian officials, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov has said. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Ushakov said that “final preparations” were underway for the meeting on Friday, which will take place at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. Given the short notice for the summit, “everything is being done in an intensive mode,” including tackling several technical issues, including visa-related matters, he added.

The US president wants to rely on “diplomacy and negotiation” rather than sanctions in relations with Moscow, Karoline Leavitt has said

US President Donald Trump believes that diplomacy is the best way to end the Ukraine conflict, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt has told Fox News ahead of the American leader’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday. Washington has a wide range of “tools” at its disposal that it can use if necessary but would still very much prefer to try out a diplomatic approach first, according to Leavitt. Washington and Moscow have both tempered expectations for the summit, signaling the meeting will likely end up being just the first in a string of top-level talks rather than yield an immediate breakthrough.

Progress on the Ukraine conflict could pave the way for strategic arms dialogue, the Russian president has said

Russia and the US could reach a deal on strategic nuclear arms if the two sides make progress on resolving the Ukraine conflict, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, ahead of his highly anticipated meeting with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, in Anchorage, Alaska. The New START treaty, the only remaining nuclear arms control accord between the two countries, was suspended by Moscow in 2023 over obstacles to inspections and Western military participation in the Ukraine conflict. ”If we move to the next stages and reach agreements in the field of strategic offensive arms control, this will create long-term conditions for peace between our countries, in Europe, and in the world as a whole,” Putin said.

The United States has imposed steep tariffs on Indian imports in response to the country’s continued purchase of Russian crude oil.

A 25 percent tariff was initially introduced on July 31, followed by another 25 percent on August 6, effectively raising the total tariff rate to 50 percent. Now, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has warned that more penalties could follow if upcoming talks between President Donald J. Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin fail to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine. “We’ve put secondary tariffs on Indians for buying Russian oil. And I could see, if things don’t go well, then sanctions or secondary tariffs could go up,” Bessent said in an interview. He also called on European nations to align with the U.S. on sanctions, stressing their importance in maintaining pressure on Russia.

Brussels is pushing for regime change in Hungary, Serbia, and Slovakia due to their pro-peace stance, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has claimed

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has accused the European Union of attempting to topple the governments of Hungary, Slovakia, and Serbia for prioritizing national interests over alignment with Brussels. He made the comments in a Facebook post on Thursday after phone calls with Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar and Serbian top diplomat Marko Duric. He said they agreed to strengthen their stance on sovereignty and pledged mutual solidarity amid what they described as rowing external pressure. ”Brussels has ceased to be a factor in world politics.

“The West lost its instinct for self-defense when it severed the link between Christianity and the nation.”

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán warned Saturday that the world is “increasingly likely” to slide into a third world war, accusing the European Union of becoming a “war project” and pledging to keep Hungary out of foreign conflicts. Speaking at the annual Tusványos summer festival in Romania’s Székely Land, Orbán used what he called the “closing speech” of his current government term to frame the stakes for Hungary’s 2026 elections, outline his geopolitical strategy, and deliver a cultural warning about Europe’s future.

Students and members of the public are calling for new large-scale protests throughout the country against the pro-EU government. Last night, protesters set fire to the headquarters of the ruling political party.

The Ministry of Defence said the event occurred at Faslane earlier this year, raising concerns over the upkeep of nuclear weapons and government transparency

A “serious nuclear incident” occurred at a Navy base in Scotland earlier this year, the UK Ministry of Defence has admitted, prompting concerns over poor maintenance of Britain’s nuclear weapons and a lack of transparency. The Category A event – the most serious classification for nuclear site incidents – took place between January and April at HMNB Clyde in Faslane, which houses all Royal Navy submarines, including Vanguard-class vessels armed with Trident nuclear missiles. Such events carry “actual or high potential for radioactive release to the environment.” The ministry has refused to provide details, leaving it unclear whether radioactive material actually escaped.

Ayaan Hirsi Ali, author of Infidel, shares her journey from Somalia to the West, exposing the deep cultural divides between Somali clans and Western societies. She discusses the challenges of assimilation, the influence of the Muslim Brotherhood, and the impact of migration on Western values. Ayaan reveals the stark realities of clan loyalty, welfare exploitation, and the growing safety concerns for women in Europe.

“It’s no wonder that we’re now hearing about groups of concerned British men mobilizing themselves”

Reform UK Member of Parliament Sarah Pochin has urged that Britain is facing a full on invasion from Muslim men who hold “medieval” views and that it isn’t surprising that British men are forming vigilante groups in preparation. Appearing on Talk TV, Pochin warned “it’s no wonder that we’re now hearing about groups of concerned British men mobilizing themselves into guardian angel style street patrols.” “The inconvenient truth for the left is that the culture of men from predominantly Muslim countries like Afghanistan is one that holds a medieval view of women’s rights,” Pochin further asserted.

They want change NOW

In a striking display of public discontent, close to 750,000 people at time of writing have signed an official parliamentary petition demanding an immediate general election in the UK. Titled “Call an immediate general election,” the petition argues that the public seeks urgent change from the current Labour government, which won power just over a year ago in July 2024. Under UK rules, any petition surpassing 100,000 signatures triggers consideration for a parliamentary debate, a threshold this one has far exceeded—it has also prompted a government response, with a debate now pending.

Critics say the agency’s online guidance, complete with friendly imagery and easy application links, encourages welfare dependency among newcomers as costs to taxpayers climb

Germany’s Federal Employment Agency is actively promoting the country’s “citizen’s benefit” (Bürgergeld) to young migrants, presenting it online as a straightforward and appealing option for those without work. A dedicated section of the agency’s website, written in English for “people from abroad,” features a smiling young couple — including a man in his early thirties holding a book and a woman in a hijab — under the headline: “If you are unable to finance your own living expenses, under certain circumstances the Jobcenter will support you with the citizen’s benefit.”

While Spain’s establishment parties drown in platitudes, empty promises, and dangerous immigration policies, one party stands alone in defending the nation’s borders, culture, and security: Vox.

In a recent interview, party leader Santiago Abascal made it clear that the fight is not just about policy — it’s about the survival of Spain as a safe, sovereign, and free nation. The Betrayal of Spain’s People Abascal pointed to figures from Valencia showing that both the Popular Party (PP) and the Socialist Party (PSOE) are spending up to four times more per day on migrant children’s centers than on elderly care homes. He stressed that Spain’s elders, who should be prioritized, are being sidelined while taxpayer money flows into services for migrants.

Authorities issued an evacuation order for residents of a town of about 7,700 people near Patras.

Firefighters in Greece are battling multiple forest fires across the country on Wednesday, including blazes threatening villages and towns near the western city of Patras and two tourist islands, Chios and Zakynthos. The fires have destroyed homes, farms, and industrial facilities and led to the evacuation of thousands of residents and tourists since Tuesday. Dozens of people were taken to hospitals due to smoke inhalation since Tuesday, according to reports from public broadcaster ERT. About 13 firefighters were treated for burns and other injuries, a fire service spokesman said. Nearly 5,000 firefighters, assisted by 33 firefighting aircraft, were deployed from morning hours to control the flames, which are being intensified by winds and hot, dry conditions near Patras, on the tourist islands of Chios and Zakynthos, and at three additional locations on the mainland.

Iranian officials said on Thursday they are seeking ways to prevent the return of UN sanctions and are ready to hold talks with the United States over Tehran's disputed nuclear program, provided they are not used as a pretext for another military campaign.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani both said the Islamic Republic prefers the path of peace and is determined to block the Europeans' bid to reinstate the UN sanctions via the so-called "snapback" mechanism. “Europeans have until October 28 to trigger the snapback mechanism," Araghchi told the state TV. He acknowledged the three European countries could technically trigger snapback but argued the move would lack legitimacy.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy has warned that the ball is in Iran’s court after Britain, France, and Germany signaled readiness to reimpose UN sanctions if Tehran fails to agree to a nuclear deal by the end of August.

In a joint letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council, the three countries confirmed they are prepared to trigger the snapback mechanism if diplomatic efforts stall. “We have made it clear that if Iran is not willing to reach a diplomatic solution before the end of August 2025, or does not seize the opportunity of an extension, E3 are prepared to trigger the snapback mechanism,” the ministers wrote. In a separate article, British foreign minister David Lammy told the Jewish News that the group has offered Iran a limited extension to UN sanctions relief subject to clear conditions.

On August 13, 2025, during his visit to Lebanon, the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, heard unequivocally from Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam that Lebanon is no longer under Iranian patronage and will not tolerate Iranian dictates or interference in its internal affairs.

Larijani's visit came amid tension between the two countries that followed the historic August 5 decision by the Lebanese government to disarm Hizbullah by the end of the year[1] – a decision that sparked rage in Hizbullah's patron Iran. Iranian officials, among them Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, as well as Ali Akbar Velayati, top advisor to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and Iraj Masjedi, deputy commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Qods Force, expressed their vehement opposition to the Lebanon's sovereign decision, claiming that it reflected not the will of the Lebanese people but only Israeli and American aspirations. These senior Iranian officials voiced support for Hizbullah's refusal to comply with the demand to disarm,[2] and warned that Hizbullah could thwart this plan because it had already rebuilt itself following the war with Israel and is now "at the height of its powers." They added that Iran would support the organization in this matter.

In his August 9, 2025 column in the Palestinian Authority (PA) daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, journalist Bassem Barhoum wrote that there was only one hope for ending the war in Gaza:

the Palestinian public in Gaza must rise up and take to the streets to demand the release of the Israeli hostages and the withdrawal of Hamas from the political scene. Barhoum argues that Hamas is not a national Palestinian movement at all, but a branch of the Muslim Brotherhood that serves "its own interests and those of its regional allies" rather than the national interests of the Palestinian people. Hamas’s coup against the PA in 2007, he adds, created a crisis that led to "a nakba more serious than the first nakba" of 1948.[1]

Danny Elgarat revealed his brother Itzik suffered fatal injuries under Hamas captivity, showing signs of torture including broken ribs and toes during interrogation.

Danny Elgarat, the brother of Itzik Elgarat, who was abducted from Nir Oz on October 7th, 2023, and whose body was returned in the previous hostage deal, revealed on Thursday that the autopsy of his brother's body found that he was tortured to death in an interrogation. "Itzik didn't die from a heart attack. His body arrived with many broken ribs as a result of external pressure to the chest, broken big toes, and a broken nose," Elgarat wrote. He added, "The cause of death wasn't legally conclusive, but it was stated that such a scope of breaks in a living human could cause their death."

In an interview with Egyptian media, Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said the training has already begun. Cairo is ensuring that the selected officers have no criminal records or ties to terrorism.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said Wednesday that Cairo intends to train 5,000 Palestinian police officers to help restore order in Gaza after the war. In an interview with Egyptian media, Abdelatty noted that the training has already begun. He recently said that, at this stage, hundreds of officers are undergoing the training program. According to the senior Egyptian official, Cairo has received vetted lists of names for those currently training at military camps in Egypt, in coordination with Jordan. The aim, he said, is to ensure the officers have no criminal records or ties to terrorism.

Lebanese journalists reported that the regime in Damascus blocked the plane of Ali Larijani, the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, from entering Syrian airspace - once a key country for Iranian operations. In Beirut, it was reported that the Iranian security envoy met with Hezbollah's secretary-general.

A stinging humiliation: Syrian journalists report the regime refused permission on Wednesday for Ali Larijani, the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, to cross its airspace. Larijani's business jet, which took off from Baghdad, was forced to reroute through Turkey on its way to and from Lebanon. The FlightRadar24 tracking app confirmed that Larijani's jet made a major detour around Turkey.

Islamic extremists and radicalized herder militias have killed over 7,000 Christians within the first 220 days of 2025, a new report from a civil society organization estimates, as human rights advocates continue to criticize the Nigerian government’s inability to protect Christians.

The Anambra-based International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety), headed by Christian criminologist and researcher Emeka Umeagbalasi, reported that at least 7,087 Christians “were massacred across Nigeria” from Jan. 1 until Aug. 10. During that time, “no fewer than 7,800 others were violently seized and abducted for being Christians,” the report estimates. The organization relies on what it deems to be credible local and foreign media reports, government accounts, reports from international rights groups and eyewitness accounts to compile statistical data.

In the 1970s, only four Muslims lived in one Florida city — all foreign students from Kuwait — and just seven mosques existed in the entire United States. Guided by Hamas’s spiritual leader, Tareq Al-Suwaidan turned that small foothold into a model for Islamic infrastructure that now spans the country.

In a revealing interview, Dr. Tareq Al-Suwaidan, a prominent Muslim Brotherhood leader, Hamas financier, and protégé of the late Sheikh Yousuf Al-Qaradawi, detailed how he laid the foundations for Islamic infrastructure in the United States during the 1970s — a time when there were virtually no mosques in the country. The Kuwaiti government sent Al-Suwaidan to Florida to attend Lake Worth High School. At the time, there were only four Muslims in the entire city, all foreign students from Kuwait, and just seven mosques nationwide.

Former President Obama reportedly called Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani after he won the New York City primary in June to congratulate him. He’s also having Patrick Gaspard, who was part of his campaign in 2008, coach Mamdani.

Former President Obama reportedly called Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani after he won the New York City primary in June to congratulate him. He’s also having Patrick Gaspard, who was part of his campaign in 2008, coach Mamdani. In fact, Obama has done everything but formally endorse his fellow Marxist.

"We're asking the voters for their consent to do midterm redistricting in 2026, 2028, and 2030 for the congressional maps to respond to what's happening in Texas."

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday that the state would be undertaking its own redistricting effort in response to Texas’ own redistricting, which he said would be on the November 4 ballot.

He said the ballot would be asking Californians to "provide a temporary pathway for congressional maps." "We will affirm our commitment to the state independent redistricting after the 2030 census, but we're asking the voters for their consent to do midterm redistricting in 2026, 2028, and 2030 for the congressional maps to respond to what's happening in Texas, to respond what Trump is trying to excite."

"To protect our benefits, we've already kicked nearly 275,000 illegal aliens off of the Social Security system."

President Donald Trump has announced that the federal government has kicked nearly 275,000 illegal immigrants off the Social Security system in the United States. The president signed an executive order earlier this year as part of that process.

During a press conference at the White House, Trump said, "I signed one big, beautiful bill and allowed no tax on Social Security for our great seniors. Okay, so how's that? Not bad, right? No tax on Social Security for our seniors and to protect our benefits, we've already kicked nearly 275,000 illegal aliens off of the Social Security system. These are people, many of them have already left the country, and yet we were sending them checks all the time."

US Attorney General Pam Bondi named the head of the DEA as DC’s “emergency police commissioner” which will “grant him powers of a police chief,” AP reported.

Bondi’s decision to name Terry Cole as DC’s emergency police commissioner comes as President Trump federalized DC to quell the violence. The AP reported: Attorney General Pam Bondi has named the head of the Drug Enforcement Administration as Washington’s “emergency police commissioner,” saying she is granting him the powers of the police chief amid the federal takeover. Bondi said in an directive issued Thursday evening that DEA boss Terry Cole will assume “powers and duties vested in the District of Columbia Chief of Police.” The Metropolitan Police Department “must receive approval from Commissioner Cole” before issuing any orders, Bondi said.

Washington, DC, a longtime sanctuary jurisdiction, will now cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in several ways just days after President Donald Trump took federal control of the city’s Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) to fight violent crime.

This week, Trump invoked Section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act to take control of MPD and activated the National Guard to tackle growing violent crime and a rising murder rate in the nation’s capital. Sanctuary No More: Trump’s Federal Takeover in Washington, DC, Leads to Police Working with ICE Agents. Washington, DC, a longtime sanctuary jurisdiction, will now cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in several ways just days after President Donald Trump took federal control of the city’s Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) to fight violent crime.

First Lady Melania Trump has initiated legal action against Hunter Biden, demanding $1 billion in damages for what her legal team describes as “false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory statements” linking her to deceased child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The claims were made during Biden’s appearance on the Channel 5 podcast and YouTube show and have since been widely circulated on social media and various media outlets. Hunter Biden alleged that Jeffrey Epstein introduced the First Lady to President Donald J. Trump, alleging it was “beyond a doubt” that Trump and Epstein were “very close friends” who spent significant time together. Biden attributed his claims to author Michael Wolff, whose credibility has been called into question by the Trump family in the past, with President Trump labeling him a “Third Rate Reporter.”

To swiftly put down riots in cities

The Washington Post is reporting that the Pentagon is planning to create a special task force of National Guard troops that would be deployed to deal with riots and civil unrest in U.S. cities. Named the “Domestic Civil Disturbance Quick Reaction Force,” it would comprise at least 600 National Guard troops, according to the report, who would be able to deploy to any city with just an hour’s notice. The development comes after President Trump ordered troops deployed to Washington D.C. Monday to crack down on crime and uphold law and order.

The federal government and the media routinely link wildfires to climate change but statistics from Nova Scotia attribute the blame to arson in over 50 percent of cases.

Responding to disbelief that there can be any correlation between hiking and wildfires, Liberal New Brunswick Premier Sue Holt admitted there wasn’t any but warned that it could be dangerous for offenders to spend time in the great outdoors because they wouldn’t get rescued if they broke a leg. Holt said people are asking her how “going for a walk in the woods is going to cause a fire," to which she clarified, "I can understand why people think that that's ridiculous. But the reality is, it's not that you might cause a fire. It's that if you're out there walking in the woods and you break your leg, we're not going to come and get you, because we have emergency responders that are out focused on a fire that is threatening the lives of New Brunswickers. And if you take your boat out fishing in a pond in Crown land and you capsize, we're not going to be able to come and help you out,” she said Monday.

Warsaw has halted payments to investigate the reported misuse of multimillion-euro grants

Poland has suspended the distribution of EU funds intended for post-Covid pandemic recovery in the hospitality, tourism, and culture sectors, following controversy over alleged misuse of the money. Some of the funds were spent on boats and luxury furniture, as well as a grant registered to the address of a swingers’ club, Politico reported. The scandal erupted after the Polish authorities published interactive online maps displaying grant recipients in a bid to showcase openness of the recovery program. The data, however, revealed that the funds bankrolled yachts, a pizzeria that added tanning beds, and, in one widely shared case, a business in southern Poland registered at the same address as a sex club.

DNI Tulsi Gabbard looking at statements about funding dangerous gain-of-function work at Chinese lab

Anthony Fauci, long a highly paid government employee charged with medical decisions who advised Joe Biden on the COVID-19 pandemic disaster that is thought to have come out of a virus lab in Wuhan, China, that was working on making diseases worse through "gain-of-function" projects, now is under investigation. And authorities are trying to document the connection between government funding for the EcoHealth Alliance, and its subsequent funding of gain-of-function work at Wuhan, and the evidence that COVID came out of the Wuhan work. And then analyze Fauci's statements to Congress that the U.S. never funded any of that type of work.

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

AUG 14

Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Read full story

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

AUG 15

Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Read full story

According to the Hawaii Department of Health, Hawaii has reported 12 cases of dengue fever so far in 2025.

The most recent case involved a resident of Oahu who contracted the virus while traveling internationally to a region where dengue is common, such as Southeast Asia, South America, the Caribbean, or Africa. This brings the state’s case count close to the 16 total cases reported in all of 2024. Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has documented 2,725 cases of dengue fever across 46 states and territories in 2025. The disease is particularly prevalent in Florida, Texas, Hawaii, Arizona, and California. Puerto Rico leads with 2,152 cases, followed by Florida with 115 and California with 62.

In a bold prediction that’s making waves across the tech world, Microsoft founder Bill Gates has suggested that smartphones could soon be obsolete, replaced by an entirely new kind of technology. Forget everything you know about handheld devices—Gates envisions a future where electronic tattoos become the new norm.

The Decline of Smartphones Smartphones have been an indispensable part of our lives for over a decade. From checking emails to scrolling through social media and navigating our daily routines, these devices have shaped how we interact with the world. But Gates believes this era is nearing its end. According to Medium, Gates points to electronic tattoos, developed by Chaotic Moon and later acquired by Accenture, as the next big leap in personal technology. Instead of holding a phone in our hands, these tattoos could allow us to communicate, access the internet, and even monitor our health, all without a screen in sight.

During a July 20 interview, on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick made an unbelievable claim. He bragged that the US was collecting close to $30 billion a month in tariffs. He then went on to say: “You got to remember — this is going to pay off our deficit.”

No one who pays attention to federal fiscal policy actually believed this statement. And, if there was any doubt about the dubious claim, July’s Treasury report, released on Tuesday, makes it clear just how wrong Lutnick is. According to the July report, federal deficits are a long way from being paid off by new taxes on imports. Instead, federal deficits are getting bigger as Trump’s spending spree shows no signs of abating.

(Reuters) -A growing number of U.S. companies are seeking more flexible covenants in their credit agreements to increase their debt loads while avoiding approvals from all their existing lenders, according to a new report by ratings agency Moody's Ratings. Moody's said in a report released on Thursday that U.S. corporate borrowers with weaker credit profiles were leaning harder on their lenders to get more flexibility in agreements to take out more debt without full consent from existing lenders, as they struggled to issue new debt in public markets.

Well, that was quite a shock.

We just got confirmation that inflation is starting to accelerate once again. That is really bad news, because the cost of living has already been stressing people out all over the country. In fact, one recent survey found that 86 percent of Americans are stressed out about grocery prices. But it isn’t just the cost of food that has been going up. We have been getting slammed by double-digit price increases in every direction, and that is having enormous consequences. Our standard of living is eroding with each passing month, and as a result the middle class is steadily shrinking. On Thursday, we learned that the producer price index increased by 0.9 percent last month. That was the largest increase that we have seen since June 2022…

The fight over age checks is rapidly becoming a battle over the future of anonymity online.

The Supreme Court’s choice to let Mississippi enforce its new age verification law is part of a growing shift toward digital ID requirements across the internet, raising urgent concerns about privacy and censorship. By declining to block the law while legal challenges continue, the Court has effectively allowed states to begin tying online activity to users’ real-world identities, a move that could reshape how people access information and speak freely online. We obtained a copy of the ruling for you here.

When we talk on a cellphone, we tend to ignore the vibrations that come through the earpiece and cause the whole phone to vibrate…

Oh great, more surveillance! A team of Penn State computer scientists has cooked up a chilling new way to eavesdrop: detecting the microscopic vibrations your smartphone gives off during a call and translating them into words using artificial intelligence. The method relies on millimeter-wave radar, the same high-frequency tech powering self-driving car sensors, motion detectors, and 5G networks. Aim it at a phone and it can capture the subtle tremors from the earpiece when someone is speaking. These vibrations are invisible to the naked eye but, with the right tools, can become a transcript of your conversation.

Researchers at Meta claim to have observed the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) systems improving themselves without human input.

“Over the last few months we have begun to see glimpses of our AI systems improving themselves,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a policy paper published July 30 on the company’s website. “The improvement is slow for now, but undeniable.” Zuckerberg added that self-improving AI is the first step towards achieving artificial superintelligence (ASI) — an artificial intelligence that is capable of surpassing the cognitive abilities of humans. Broadly speaking, AI researchers consider AI’s capabilities in three strata. While current AI models can achieve extraordinary superhuman feats, like predicting protein structures, these capabilities are extremely narrow.

California was shaken early Thursday as a series of earthquakes struck in quick succession, raising concern in the seismically active region.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported six tremors ranging in magnitude from 2.6 to 4.0. The seismic activity began at 1:51am ET, when four quakes occurred within just two minutes. Magnitudes ranged from 2.6 to 4.0. These quakes, roughly 72 miles north of San Francisco, struck near the San Andreas Fault, a massive 800-mile tectonic boundary stretching from Cape Mendocino to the Salton Sea. Scientists have said that this fault is considered overdue for a ‘Big One,’ a magnitude 7.8 earthquake or higher, making the recent activity closely monitored.

The bizarre virus turning harmless rabbits into terrifying, tentacle-faced creatures has been spotted by more Americans, sparking fears that a wildlife crisis is emerging.

The 'Frankenstein' rabbits recently made headlines in Colorado, as locals reported seeing the infected animals wandering through neighborhoods. However, the sightings have not been isolated that state. Residents in Minnesota and Nebraska have shared more images and stories of these deformed rabbits popping up. The rabbits are infected with the cottontail papilloma virus (CRPV), also known as Shope papilloma virus, which causes horn- or tentacle-like tumors to grow around the animals' heads and faces. Wildlife officials have urged people who see any rabbits with these growths to stay away and not touch them.

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) is closely monitoring an asteroid designated 2025 PR1, which is expected to make a relatively close approach to Earth on August 16. Traveling at approximately 17,717 miles per hour, the asteroid is about 55 feet wide, roughly the size of a house, and will pass at a distance of 609,000 miles from our planet.

In addition to 2025 PR1, three more near-Earth asteroids are projected to pass by Earth in the coming week. On August 17, asteroid 2025 PM, comparable in size to an airplane, will come within 654,000 miles. Following that, on August 20, the stadium-sized asteroid 1997 QK1, measuring around 990 feet across, is expected to pass at a distance of 1,870,000 miles. That same day, another asteroid, 2025 OV4, about 160 feet wide, will make its closest approach at 1,800,000 miles.

Archaeologists have unearthed a 2,000-year-old coin in Jerusalem that was minted shortly before the destruction of the Second Temple, an event Jesus predicted in the Bible.

The bronze coin dates to between 69 and 70 AD, just decades after Jesus was crucified, and was made by Jewish rebels during the fourth year of the Great Revolt against the Romans. The revolt, also known as the First Jewish-Roman War, was a major uprising by the Jewish population against Roman rule in Judea, occurring between 66 and 73 AD. Because the coin was minted right before the Temple's destruction, it comes from the exact period when Jerusalem was under siege.

There is a great total lunar eclipse coming up in a few weeks, and the vast majority of people on the planet from Oceania to Brazil will enjoy it!

The event will happen, depending on your time zone, during the evening between September 7 and 8, and from partiality to the total spectacle of the so-called “blood Moon” and then back to partiality, it will take 3 hours, 29 minutes, and 24 seconds. If you want to see the whole spectacle from start to finish (including the dimming of the penumbral phase) you have plenty of places to pick from. Most of Asia, a sliver of East Africa, and Western Australia will get the full show. The rest of Africa, Australia, much of Europe, and the east coast of Brazil will get at least part of the totality and the partiality.

There are four classifications of aliens here on Earth. Those aren't my words those are the words of highly respected pentagon scientists and whistleblowers in classified briefings.