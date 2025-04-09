End Times Headline News. April 9 2025

Trump Will Tariff China 104% at Midnight. Record-Breaking $1 Trillion Defense Budget. WH warns Iran. Iran defies Trump. Hezbollah ready to discuss disarmament. WHO's Multi Country Pandemic Exercise

APR 09, 2025

The White House said Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s tariffs on imports from China might rise overnight to 104%. Beijing refuses to withdraw its retaliatory tariffs on U.S. exports.

“It was a mistake for China to retaliate. When America is punched, (the president) punches back harder,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. “That’s why there will be 104% tariffs going into effect on China tonight at midnight,” she said during a presser. Chinese goods were already set to be slapped with 54% tariffs. The figure combined a 20% previously imposed tariff and a 34% additional tariff on Chinese goods. This is in retaliation for the U.S.’s large trade deficit with China.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Tuesday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that China’s escalation of tariffs is a “big mistake” because it is playing a “losing hand.”

Bessent said, “If we put up a tariff wall, the ultimate goal would be to bring jobs back to the U.S. But in the meantime, we will be collecting substantial tariffs. If we’re successful, tariffs would be a melting ice cube, in a way, because you’re taking in the revenues as the manufacturing facilities are built in the U.S., and there should be some level of symmetry between the taxes we begin taking in with the new industry from the payroll taxes as the tariffs decline.”

Which would be promptly veto'd by grudge-holding Trump...

At least a dozen House Republicans are mulling whether to sign onto Rep. Don Back's (R-NE) bill which would restrict the White House's ability to unilaterally impose tariffs, Axios reports. Bacon is crafting a companion bill to the Trade Review Act of 2025 introduced by Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Maria Cantwell (D-WA), which would require the president to notify Congress of any new tariffs within 48 hours with the administration's reasoning as well as an analysis of their economic impacts. The bill would cause any tariffs to expire after 40 days unless Congress passes a resolution of approval. It would also give Congress the ability to pass a resolution of disapproval which would eliminate the tariffs within the 40 day period.

Elon Musk has continued his public feud with Trump economic adviser Peter Navarro for his role in implementing reciprocal tariffs, calling him a “moron” and “retard” who is “dumber than a sack of bricks.”

Musk, who leads the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), began publicly criticizing Navarro, President Donald Trump’s senior counselor for trade and manufacturing, in a series of Saturday X posts. “A PhD in Econ from Harvard is a bad thing, not a good thing,” the tech mogul wrote of Navarro’s degree. “Results in the ego/brains>>1 problem.”

The president says US trade partners are begging for exemptions as even steeper tariffs go into effect Wednesday

President Donald Trump has claimed that dozens of countries are scrambling to negotiate trade deals with the United States following his sweeping new tariffs, boasting that foreign leaders are begging for exemptions to avoid the full impact of the levies. Speaking at a National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) dinner on Tuesday night, Trump said his administration is “doing very well” in early negotiations with countries already hit with a baseline 10% tariff last week – and dozens more facing even steeper duties starting Wednesday.

The Supreme Court has affirmed the Trump administration’s authority to dismiss thousands of probationary federal employees. This decision, passed by a 7-2 majority, nullifies the order from U.S. District Court Judge William Alsup in San Francisco, which had previously mandated the reinstatement of 16,000 staff across various departments.

Judge Alsup’s ruling rested on arguments from nine nonprofit organizations claiming harm due to government staffing reductions. However, the Supreme Court dismissed these claims as inadequate to provide standing under the existing legal framework—effectively agreeing with President Donald J. Trump’s acting Solicitor General Sarah Harris, who argued in the appeal: “This Court should not allow a single district court to … seize control over reviewing federal personnel decisions.”

WASHINGTON, April 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump signed executive orders on Tuesday that aim to boost coal production in his latest action that runs counter to global efforts to curb carbon emissions.

Coal-burning plants generate less than 20% of U.S. electricity, a drop from 50% in 2000, according to the Energy Information Administration, as fracking and other drilling techniques have hiked production of natural gas. Growth in solar and wind power has also cut coal use.

The acting head of the US Internal Revenue Service plans to resign over a new agreement to share the tax data of undocumented immigrants with Homeland Security personnel, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the situation.

Acting IRS commissioner Melanie Krause will participate in the deferred resignation program the government offered to agency employees in recent days, the newspaper said.

"Nobody’s seen anything like it. We have to build out military & we’re very cost-conscious, but..."

With much of the globe and American public focused exclusively on tariff mania, President Trump as well as Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth unveiled massive news on Monday, which would have normally made a bigger impact in headlines. The Pentagon will soon have its first $1 trillion budget. President Trump said while hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, "Nobody’s seen anything like it. We have to build out military, and we’re very cost-conscious, but the military is something we have to build, and we have to be strong."

During his trip to Panama today (8), ostensibly for a Central American Security Conference, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was crystal clear about the absolute priority for US President Donald J. Trump that is securing the Panama Canal, and ridding this vital shipping lane from Chinese influence.

Fox News reported: “’The United States of America will not allow communist China or any other country to threaten the canal’s operation or integrity’, he said during a press event from the Central American nation. ‘To this end, the United States and Panama have done more in recent weeks to strengthen our defense and security cooperation than we have in decades’.

The US warned on Tuesday that Chinese intelligence is using deceptive methods to target current and former US government employees for recruitment.

The warning from the National Counterintelligence and Security Center comes amid mass federal firings led by Elon Musk's Department of Government of Efficiency.

Ryan Routh allegedly planned to use the weapon to kill the then-presidential candidate

A pro-Ukraine activist sought to acquire an anti-tank grenade launcher and a Stinger anti-aircraft missile to kill Donald Trump during the US president’s ultimately-successful campaign, a recently published court document claims. The suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, was arrested in September after US Secret Service agents found him with a rifle on the perimeter of Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida. Court documents show that he also considered other options involving much heavier weapons.

The issue of Ukraine will “absolutely not” be discussed, according to the US State Department

The next round of talks aimed at improving US-Russia diplomatic ties will take place in Istanbul, Türkiye, on Thursday, the US State Department has confirmed. Washington and Moscow have held several rounds of high-level meetings since US President Donald Trump took office, with the next round of negotiations expected in the coming days, the Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier on Tuesday. “On April 10, US and Russian delegations will meet for a second time in Istanbul to try to make progress on further stabilizing the operations of our bilateral missions,” State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed at a press briefing later in the day.

KYIV, April 8 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Ukrainian forces had captured two Chinese men fighting for Russia in eastern Ukraine, potentially threatening a fragile peace effort in the three-year-old war.

Beijing is a close diplomatic ally of Moscow but is not publicly known to have directly aided in the Kremlin's full-scale invasion, which U.S. President Donald Trump is seeking to swiftly end.

The downsizing could reportedly affect half of the forces deployed by ex-President Joe Biden after the escalation of the Ukraine conflict

The US is considering withdrawing up to 10,000 troops from Eastern Europe, NBC News reported on Tuesday, citing sources. The move could come as US President Donald Trump is engaged in talks with Russia to reach a settlement in the Ukraine conflict and seeks to focus more on China. The units in question are among the 20,000 personnel deployed to the continent by the administration of former US President Joe Biden in 2022 after the escalation of the Ukraine conflict, six unnamed US and European officials familiar with the matter told the network.

Berlin’s new scheme is expensive, empty, and dangerous

A few days ago, German media reported a historic first: for the first time since the Second World War, Berlin has deployed a permanent military brigade abroad. The 45th Armoured Brigade of the Bundeswehr has been officially stationed near Vilnius, Lithuania. While the true capacity of this unit remains unclear, its symbolic weight is undeniable. Even in a modest form, the move reeks of provocation – a mix of tactical recklessness and strategic naivety. This is not the result of some grand strategy. Rather, it appears to be the product of political foolishness. Berlin has stepped into a situation that it neither fully understands nor can hope to control.

Germany is storing over $109 billion worth of gold in the New York Federal Reserve’s vaults, but some officials in the country are beginning to call for less trust and more verification.

Michael Jäger of the European Taxpayers’ Association – a federation of 29 national taxpayers associations throughout Europe – is urging Germany to immediately obtain its gold from the USA amid tension between the White House and the US, Bild reports. Says Jäger, “The Bundesbank and the German government must demonstrate foresight in this phase of global power shifts and immediately retrieve German gold from the USA. Especially at a time when Berlin and Brussels are discussing immense new debt, we need immediate access to all gold reserves in an emergency.”

French authorities have once again narrowly prevented a mass-casualty terror attack on national soil.

On April 2, 2025, three young men, aged 19 to 24, were arrested and charged in connection with a foiled bombing plot in northern France. At least one of the suspects had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State and constructed a functioning explosive vest. According to the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office (PNAT), the men intended to carry out a coordinated attack using improvised explosive devices. This latest case highlights a growing trend in France: the domestic radicalization of young men either born in or welcomed into the country under France’s decades-long open-border migration policy, combined with the state’s inability or unwillingness to meaningfully counter Islamic indoctrination.

He also raped a homeless woman and tried to stab a tourist

An Afghan migrant confessed yesterday in court to anally raping a 13-year-old boy from the French village of Croisilles, saying he committed the act as “revenge” against France for denying his asylum claim. In the case, he confessed to raping a homeless woman in the same village. The village became well known in the media for establishing a reception center for migrants. Zalakahan S., the Afghan in the case, made the confession in Paris during a separate murder trial he is facing for an incident from 2022 in which he reportedly tried to stab a tourist in the neck. Zalakahan S. said he watched the boy play football, stole his cellphone, and then brutally sodomized the victim. At the trial, Zalakahan S. admitted to raping the boy through an interpreter, as he does not speak French. He also said he “hates Europe.”

Litigation Director at the Canadian Constitution Foundation Christine Van Geyn discusses her work fighting for freedom of expression in Canada.

WAR between the US and Iran has never been closer - and Tehran won't back down, a former British ambassador has said.

The chilling warning comes as tensions between the two nations reach boiling point, with sources claiming the US and Israel are planning to launch strikes to destroy Iran’s nuclear facilities. Sir Richard Dalton described the situation as "the most dangerous it has ever been". In an interview with BBC Newsnight, Sir Richard said: "The risk of a war between Israel and the United States on the one hand and Iran on the other has never been higher." Trump has warned Iran will face "great danger" if it fails to sign a new nuclear deal. Direct talks between Washington and Tehran will commence on Saturday, the US president yesterday announced.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says Trump’s sanctions have crippled Iran’s terror funding and warns of “grave consequences” if Tehran rejects diplomacy.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday that the Trump administration’s aggressive stance against Iran has crippled its global terror funding. She made the comments ahead of upcoming talks between the US and Iran on Iran’s nuclear program. Leavitt told reporters that Iran will be boxed in when they enter the talks in Oman on Saturday. “The president has reimposed crippling sanctions on the Iranian regime, and he’s made it very clear to Iran they have a choice to make. You can strike a deal with the president. You can negotiate, or there will be hell to pay,” stated Leavitt.

US President Donald Trump should clarify the objectives of his initiative to hold direct negotiations with Iran, Democratic Senator Chris Murphy told Iran International on Tuesday, questioning the veracity of the president's assertions.

"The President should share with the Congress what his goals are," Murphy said. "I have no idea what he thinks he's going to achieve." Trump announced on Monday during a joint Oval Office appearance with Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu that 'top level' negotiations will commence between the United States and Iran in Oman on Saturday.

Iran has delivered advanced long-range missiles to militias in Iraq for the first time, heightening regional tensions as nuclear negotiations with the US loom.

For the first time, Iran has equipped its proxy forces in Iraq with long-range surface-to-surface missiles, a move that significantly expands the Islamic Republic’s military influence in the region, the British Times newspaper reported on Tuesday. The development comes as Tehran prepares for direct negotiations with the United States regarding its nuclear and missile programs. According to intelligence sources closely monitoring cross-border activities between Iran and Iraq, the missiles were delivered last week under the coordination of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Aerospace Force.

Iran’s Quds Force is overseeing the transfer of weapons, equipment and money to Hezbollah in Lebanon via maritime routes, a Western security source told Al Arabiya on Tuesday.

Iran’s Quds Force is managing the operation through its Unit 190 and Unit 700, according to the unidentified source. Shipments are arriving either directly to Lebanon or through intermediary countries. Intelli Times also reported the same information about Quds Force involvement, citing the same two units. “Hezbollah has refocused and reimposed its control over the port of Beirut,” the source said, referring to the facility’s gradual return to normal operations following the August 2020 explosion.

Unnamed senior Hezbollah member tells Reuters that Israel must also ‘halts its aggression against Lebanese’ before Iran-backed terror group will hold talks on its arms caches

As calls for Lebanon’s Hezbollah to disarm gain momentum, a senior Hezbollah official told Reuters the terror group is ready to hold talks with the Lebanese president about its weapons if Israel withdraws from south Lebanon and stops its strikes. US-backed President Joseph Aoun, who vowed when he took office in January to establish a state monopoly on the control of arms, intends to open talks with Hezbollah over its arsenal soon, three Lebanese political sources said. Discussion of disarmament has intensified since the power balance was upended by last year’s war with Israel and the ousting of Hezbollah’s Syrian ally, ex-president Bashar al-Assad.

Anew Iran-backed militant group, Uli al-Baas, has emerged in Syria, positioning itself against the United States and its regional allies, Newsweek reported on Tuesday.

Newsweek quoted the group, officially known as the "Islamic Resistance Front in Syria - Uli al-Baas," as saying it is aligned with the broader Axis of Resistance, a coalition of Iran-backed political and military actors in the Middle East such as Hamas in Gaza, the Houthis in Yemen, and Hezbollah in Lebanon. "Uli al-Baas is a faith-based, revolutionary, nationalist movement with an Arab nationalist dimension, unaffiliated with any existing organization in Syria," the group's political office told Newsweek, adding that it does not support the current ruling government.

Israel concerned that Turkish presence in Syria would limit its ability to counter threats in region

The Qatari-aligned Middle East Eye website reported on Monday that Israel and Turkey recently held talks over the establishment of a direct “deconfliction line” to avoid potential clashes of their forces in Syria. The report follows several strikes by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Syria aimed at preventing the new Syrian regime from achieving advanced weaponry and capabilities from military equipment left by the previous Assad regime, or from departing Russian forces.

Indonesia will temporarily shelter up to 1,000 Palestinians affected by the Gaza war, reaffirming its support for Palestinian independence and rejecting Trump's relocation plan.

Indonesia is ready to temporarily shelter Palestinians hit by the war in Gaza, President Prabowo Subianto said on Wednesday, estimating there could be 1,000 in the first wave, as he started a trip to the Middle East and Turkey. Prabowo said he has instructed his foreign minister to quickly discuss with the Palestinian side and other parties about how to evacuate impacted Palestinians to Indonesia, a Muslim-majority country.

Hundreds of Palestinians in northern Gaza rallied against Hamas for the third consecutive week, according to local reports, chanting slogans labeling the group a “terrorist organization” and demanding an end to its rule.

In the Jabaliya area of northern Gaza, hundreds of demonstrators gathered on Sunday to protest the leadership of Hamas, echoing similar calls made over the past two weekends. Videos shared online show residents chanting, “The message is clear: Hamas is garbage,” and “Hamas is a terrorist organization.”

Did your country join the WHO 2-Day Pandemic Simulation Called 'Exercise Polaris? Ours did.

APR 8

APR 8

President Donald Trump has signaled his intention to impose significant tariffs on foreign pharmaceuticals, a move that could reshape the U.S. drug market and impact global supply chains.

As of April 8, 2025, Trump’s remarks have sparked widespread discussion across news outlets, with analysts and industry stakeholders weighing the potential consequences of such a policy. According to USA TODAY, Trump declared that a “major tariff” on foreign pharmaceuticals is “coming soon,” emphasizing his goal to bolster domestic drug manufacturing. The statement, reported on April 8, 2025, aligns with his broader economic agenda of reducing U.S. reliance on overseas production.

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are posting decent gains in midday U.S. trading, but down from session highs. Bulls stepped in to buy the price dips and do some perceived value-buying as it appears the bears became exhausted. June gold was last up $37.00 at $3,010.00. May silver prices were last up $0.340 at $30.01.

U.S. stock indexes are sharply higher at midday. Risk aversion has ebbed. However, it’s doubtful marketplace confidence will return to normal levels anytime soon. The near-daily new tariff-related pronouncements from the White House and/or other major countries will keep traders and investors on the edge of their seats and keep risk aversion elevated.

The reworked bill narrows its scope but deepens its digital footprint, dragging VPN users and biometric scans into the fray.

Last week, a federal judge ruled to strike down the Social Media Safety Act (Act 689) – the Arkansas online age verification digital ID law – having concluded that some of its provisions were unconstitutionally vague and in violation of the First Amendment. Representatives of the tech industry group NetChoice, which led the legal charge against Act 689, welcomed the decision, with litigation director Chris Marchese stating that it “protects Americans from having to hand over their IDs or biometric data just to access constitutionally protected speech online.”

Can I get a cut, blow-dry and a crash course in climate please?

That could be the request in salons across the country under a scheme that aims to train hairdressers and barbers to get conversations going about one of the most hair-raising issues facing humanity. ‘A Brush With Climate’ is inspired by a movement that started in Sydney, Australia when a salon owner looked to see how to use their renowned conversational skills to get chats going about solutions to the climate crisis.

In a groundbreaking moment for reproductive medicine, the United Kingdom has celebrated the birth of its first baby conceived and carried by a woman with a transplanted womb.

Named Amy Isabel, this “little miracle” represents a triumph of years of research, surgical innovation, and hope for women facing infertility due to uterine conditions. The journey to this milestone began years ago, with a team of surgeons from Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust and Oxford University Hospitals performing the UK’s first womb transplant in 2023. According to a statement from Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, the procedure was the culmination of over 25 years of research aimed at offering women born without a functioning uterus—or those who lost theirs due to medical conditions—the chance to carry their own children.

Apowerful eruption of Mount Kanlaon in the central Philippines on Monday sent ash and hot gases soaring nearly 2 miles into the sky, prompting evacuations, school closures and a curfew in surrounding areas.

While no injuries were immediately reported, volcanic ash blanketed nearby villages and significantly reduced visibility, complicating transport and raising health concerns. Authorities raised the alert level, warning of the potential for further hazardous volcanic activity. Officials ordered evacuations for those living within a 6-kilometer radius (nearly 4-mile) of the volcano's crater as emergency shelters began filling.

A sunken 'pyramid' near Taiwan may rewrite everything we thought we knew about the ancient world.

Sitting just 82 feet below sea level near the Ryukyu Islands of Japan, a mysterious object called the Yonaguni monument continues to stump and astonish researchers since its discovery in 1986. This giant structure with sharp-angled steps stands roughly 90 feet tall and appears to be made entirely of stone, leading many to believe it was man-made. However, tests of the stone show it to be over 10,000 years old, meaning that if a civilization built this pyramid by hand, it would have taken place before this region sank under water - more than 12,000 years ago.