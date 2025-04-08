I think I missed a day while Lioness of Judah took a break.

This is one of the best collections of stories that I know.

As I begin to focus on the economic meltdown I will let you find most of the latest covid news here

Trump’s tariff war breaks the rules. EU leader offers Trump tariff deal. Carney backed by CCP. Germany to prepare children for war. Mecca Comes to Texas. RFK Jr. Backs MMR Vaccine

Washington rewrites trade law by ignoring it

The future of global trade and the impact of US President Donald Trump’s latest tariff initiatives will largely depend on Washington’s ultimate objective. Is the United States preparing to leave the World Trade Organization (WTO), or is it trying to force long-overdue reforms upon an organization it has increasingly sidelined? By imposing sweeping new tariffs, the US has not only blatantly violated its WTO commitments but has also signaled that it no longer feels bound by international trade law. Moreover, Washington has shown no intention of invoking the WTO’s existing mechanisms for handling emergency tariff hikes.

Governments around the globe are pleading for urgent negotiations following the U.S. decision to implement extensive tariffs on numerous countries. On Monday, European Union officials proposed eliminating tariffs on cars—where they had previously imposed levies far higher than the correspondent U.S. levies—and industrial goods from the U.S. in exchange for similar treatment.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was also scheduled to meet President Donald J. Trump on the same day to personally negotiate tariff relief. Earlier, Vietnam expressed willingness to remove all tariffs on American goods during a phone call, while Cambodia has already pledged to remove tariffs on American goods across 19 sectors. The Philippines has said it will slash tariffs on U.S. goods “soon,” and Indonesia is preparing to send a senior delegation to Washington to negotiate directly. Even small, far-flung nations, such as Lesotho, which is entirely encircled by South Africa, are organizing delegations to negotiate better access to the U.S. market.

President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs have helped open trade negotiations between the United States and one of its key economic partners — Japan.

Last week, Trump announced reciprocal tariffs, a policy that has the United States set tariffs based on the rate that each country in the world imposes on the U.S. For Japan, the tariff rate with the U.S. is now 24 percent. As a result, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is looking to negotiate trade with the Trump administration. “Countries from all over the world are talking to us. Tough but fair parameters are being set. Spoke to the Japanese Prime Minister this morning. He is sending a top team to negotiate!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Earlier today, President Donald Trump has issued a powerful ultimatum to the Chinese Communist Party: withdraw your new 34% retaliatory tariff on U.S. goods by tomorrow or face a crippling 50% tariff from the United States.

Communist China’s tantrum came after President Trump’s bold and long-overdue move to impose reciprocal tariffs on Chinese imports—an action that millions of forgotten American workers have waited for decades to see. But instead of accepting the reality that their days of robbing the U.S. blind are over, the CCP is resorting to its usual playbook of deceit, deflection, and economic warfare.

"The J-36 sightings definitely seem orchestrated. It's a clever move to subtly influence perceptions..."

Trade wars and military conflicts have sometimes intersected throughout history. Economic disputes amplify nationalistic sentiment, strain diplomatic ties, and can spark dangerous flashpoints. While a shooting war with China does not appear imminent, the U.S. and China are locked in a deepening trade war. Both nations have been showcasing their latest military hardware—particularly sixth-generation aircraft. Weeks before President Trump entered the White House, high-resolution images of the next-generation tactical fighter-bomber (J-36), expected to replace the Xi'an JH-7, surfaced on social media. The diamond-shaped wing design left military observers across the West stunned.

President Trump on Monday urged Americans not to panic over tariff-driven turmoil in the markets, and said that "Countries from all over the World are talking to us."

"The United States has a chance to do something that should have been done DECADES AGO. Don’t be Weak! Don’t be Stupid! Don’t be a PANICAN (A new party based on Weak and Stupid people!). Be Strong, Courageous, and Patient, and GREATNESS will be the result!" Trump posted Monday morning on Truth Social about 15 minutes before cash open on US exchanges. Ten minutes later, Trump posted that "Countries from all over the World are talking to us."

Global markets are in turmoil in the wake of President Trump's announcement of steep new tariffs against most of the world. Combined with massive debt and rising geopolitical tensions, the tariff wars have left more than a few observers drawing worrying historical parallels.

“We are at the top of a huge, great debt and credit bubble. And that's very, very similar to the situation in the late 1920s,” independent economist Alasdair Macleod told Sputnik. “In 1930, the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act was signed into law by President Hoover. It was the combination of the credit bubble bursting, plus the effect of the tariffs, which imposed a minimum tariff of 20% on all US imports that led to the collapse of the stock market and the Depression,” Macleod warned.

The Supreme Court of the United States lifted a block from U.S. District Judges James Boasberg, which prevented the Trump administration from deporting suspected illegal alien gang members under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act.

While the ruling from the Supreme Court is a win for President Donald Trump and his administration, it was described as “narrow and focused on the proper venue for the cases, rather than on the administration’s use of a centuries-old law to justify its decision” to deport suspected illegal alien gang members, according to the New York Times.

Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) official Antonio Gracias says millions of migrants, who were welcomed to the United States under former President Joe Biden, are now on the nation’s Medicaid rolls and voter rolls — with some having voted in last year’s election.

Most recently, DOGE chief Elon Musk said that potentially millions of illegal aliens who arrived in the U.S. under Biden have secured Social Security numbers. In a recent interview with the All In podcast, Gracias detailed how easy it was for migrants, freed into the U.S., to get Social Security numbers on Biden’s watch

A shocking new study has found that a majority of leftists believe a successful assassination against Donald Trump would be justified.

The survey, conducted by the Network Contagion Research Institute, found that a disturbing number of self-identified leftists are in favor of violence against their political enemies. According to their survey of an average of nearly 1,300 Americans, 31 percent of respondents said it would be at least somewhat justified to murder Elon Musk, while 38 percent said the same about President Trump. Among respondents who identified as left-of-center, support for these acts was significantly higher—48 percent in Musk’s case and 55 percent in Trump’s.

Washington’s levies affect around 70% of the bloc’s total exports, according to Commissioner Maros Sefcovic

The EU is ready to deploy “every tool” to shield its market from the impact of US President Donald Trump’s new tariffs if negotiations fail, Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic has said. Trump announced last week that Washington would impose levies ranging from 10% to 50% on imports from countries it accuses of unfair trade practices. The EU faces a blanket 20% tariff starting Wednesday. Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Sefcovic said the trade relationship with the bloc’s largest partner was in a “tough spot.” He stressed that Brussels remained open to talks, but “will not wait endlessly.”

The bloc is willing to strike a “zero-for-zero tariffs” agreement for industrial goods, the EU Commission head has said

Brussels is willing to negotiate a new agreement on tariffs with the US, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said. The statement comes after US President Donald Trump slapped the bloc with a blanket 20% tariff that will take effect on Wednesday. “We have offered zero-for-zero tariffs for industrial goods,” von der Leyen told a press conference on Monday. “Europe is always ready for a good deal, so we keep it on the table.” The offer followed a meeting of EU trade ministers in Luxembourg. According to Reuters, it was decided that the bloc would prioritize negotiating with Washington rather than engaging in a trade war.

Latvia plans to authorize fake archaeological research to remove monuments to Soviet soldiers, Russia’s intelligence service says

Authorities in Latvia are planning to remove Soviet memorials dedicated to those who died while driving out Nazi forces from the country during World War II, TASS reported on Monday, citing Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR). The demolitions, under the pretext of false archaeological research, are allegedly intended to overshadow the celebration of the 80th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany on May 9. Riga views the period when Latvia was part of the USSR as a foreign occupation. Along with neighboring Lithuania and Estonia, it has been working to erase landmarks related to that era, including memorials to Soviet soldiers killed during the war.

Suggests progress stalled as Washington mum on "crucial conditions"...

The Kremlin has complained that progress toward achieving Ukraine war ceasefire talks with the United States has been stalled as it awaits answers to key questions issued to the Trump administration. President Vladimir Putin still supports the idea of a ceasefire, a new Monday Kremlin statement said, but Russia has yet to be given answers which could bring progress to talks. Moscow has called these "crucial conditions" which must be me before any future ceasefire can take effect.

Ukraine has initiated an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council for Tuesday after last week's Russian missile strike on the city of Kryvyi Rih that killed 20 civilians, the foreign minister said on Monday.

"A robust international response to Russian atrocities is critical. Such terror should never be normalized. We call for both strong condemnation and firm action," Andrii Sybiha said on X.

A Moscow court fined the Telegram platform 7 million roubles for refusing to remove content calling for terrorist attacks and participation in protests aiming to overthrow the Russian government, news agency TASS reported on Tuesday.

"Telegram Messenger Inc., being the owner of an information resource, failed to remove information or channels containing calls for extremist activity," TASS reported, citing court documents.

A Russian attack on NATO territory is “a realistic scenario,” Berlin reportedly believes, despite Russian reassurances

The German Interior Ministry is advising schools to prepare children for crises and war, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Monday, citing a ministry spokesperson. A raft of calls for “civic readiness” have been made by Western European governments since US president Donald Trump took office and the beginning of US-brokered Ukraine peace talks, described by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock as “deadlocked.” “Given the recent developments in the security situation, a greater focus should be placed on civil defense, including in school education,” an interior ministry spokesperson told Handelsblatt.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser sued over a picture that claimed she “hates freedom of expression”

A German district court has sentenced David Bendels, editor-in-chief of the conservative publication Deutschland-Kurier, to a suspended seven-month prison term for defaming Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser through a satirical meme. The controversial meme, posted on Deutschland-Kurier’s X account in February 2024, showed Faeser holding a sign altered to read: “I hate freedom of expression.” The original photo featured the phrase “We Remember,” part of a Holocaust remembrance campaign. Faeser’s legal team filed a criminal complaint, which led to a fine and Monday’s sentencing by the Bamberg District Court in Upper Franconia, Bavaria.

A government that demands invisibility in court is one step away from disappearing accountability altogether.

With a necessary reality check, a UK tribunal has told the government that, no, it cannot hold a secret legal battle against Apple over encryption. The Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT), the body meant to oversee the country’s surveillance powers, has dismissed efforts by the Home Office to keep the entire case hidden from public view. And in doing so, it has delivered a quietly important win for press freedom and digital rights. Although, things are far from over. The case revolves around Apple’s Advanced Data Protection system, or ADP. It’s a security feature that gives users the option to encrypt their iCloud data in a way that even Apple itself cannot access. Not through a backdoor, not with a master key, not at all. It’s the kind of robust end-to-end encryption that governments around the world have grown increasingly nervous about.

Canada’s globalist prime minister, Mark Carney, benefitted from a Chinese foreign influence campaign on the social media platform WeChat aimed at swaying support for him ahead of Canada’s national elections later this month. Canadian officials from the Security and Intelligence Threats to Elections (SITE) task force announced the operation’s discovery on April 7.

According to the officials, the most popular news account on WeChat, Youli-Youmian, spread articles meant to garner support for Carney and the Liberal Party. “This information operation had contrasting positive and negative narratives, first amplifying Mr. Carney’s stance with the United States and then targeting his experience and credentials,” Laurie-Anne Kempton, assistant secretary to the Cabinet for communications at the Privy Council Office, said.

The Consequence of Putting Tampon Dispensers in Men’s Bathrooms

Netanyahu voices wary support for diplomacy, but stresses Iran mustn’t get the bomb, as US leader says high-level meeting due Saturday

THE WHITE HOUSE — With Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his side, US President Donald Trump declared on Monday that his administration was holding direct talks with Iran on its nuclear program, an assertion quickly denied by Tehran. At the same time, Trump warned that “If the talks aren’t successful… it’ll be a very bad day for Iran.” Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office after meeting Netanyahu — who has for years been the leading voice in the world about the dangers of a nuclear Iran — Trump said the talks had started and would continue on Saturday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stresses that the upcoming nuclear talks with the US in Oman will be indirect, contradicting President Trump's claim of a direct meeting.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Monday night that the US and Iran will hold indirect talks on Iran’s nuclear program, contradicting US President Donald Trump’s statement that the sides will hold direct talks. “Iran and the United States will meet in Oman on Saturday for indirect high-level talks,” Araqchi said in a post on social media site X. He added, “It is as much an opportunity as it is a test” and stressed, “The ball is in America's court.”

Trump added that he was confused as to “why Israel ever gave (Gaza) up," adding that it was "a great location that nobody wants to live in.”

President Donald Trump said on Monday that the United States' "controlling and owning" the Gaza Strip would be a good thing, again floating a proposal that he put forward multiple times during the opening weeks of his administration. "Having a force like the United States there, controlling and owning the Gaza Strip would be a good thing," Trump told reporters at the White House, after meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “If you take the people, the Palestinians, and move them around to different countries — and you have plenty of countries that will do that — and you really have a freedom zone. You call it the freedom zone, a free zone, a zone where people aren’t going to be killed every day,” Trump told reporters on Monday, as reported by CNN.

Proposal reportedly a compromise between Hamas offer of 5 hostages, Israeli insistence on 11; Hamas delegation set to arrive in Cairo for meeting with mediators

Egypt has put forward a new proposal for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, according to an Arab report Monday, though an Israeli official said that Jerusalem has not received any new offer from Cairo. The London-based Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reported, citing an informed Egyptian source, that the new proposal provides for the return of eight living hostages and the bodies of eight slain hostages in exchange for the release of large numbers of Palestinian terrorists and security prisoners and a truce lasting between 40 and 70 days.

Palestinian Authority (PA) dailies Al-Ayyam and Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, which are published in the West Bank, continue to be filled with articles critical of the Hamas movement, written in increasingly harsher tones.[1]

These harsher tones have been apparent recently in a switch from holding Hamas responsible for the Gaza war and its consequences, to an unambiguous call to Hamas to end the war by making a deal that will comprise freeing the Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners; agreeing to dismantle its military wing and lay down its weapons; and the transfer of power in the Gaza Strip to the PA.[2]

On March 13, 2025, Syria's new president and Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) leader Ahmed Al-Sharaa, formerly known as Abu Mohammad Al-Joulani, signed the Constitutional Declaration of the Syrian Arab Republic.

The document serves as the country's constitution for the transitional phase of the government, which will continue for at least the next five years. The Constitutional Declaration was approved relatively quickly, about two weeks after the National Dialogue Conference was held, where hundreds of representatives from the various ethnic and other groups in Syria had come together to lay the groundwork for the transitional phase. However, prominent Syrian political forces were actually excluded from the conference.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is setting a new course for U.S. water fluoridation policies, advocating for the CDC to withdraw its longstanding support. This initiative is coupled with the assembly of a dedicated task force to evaluate the health implications associated with fluoride use in drinking water.

…However, the fluoride push comes as Kennedy has alienated many longtime supporters by endorsing the controversial media, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. Previously, he has been critical of the combined vaccination, which skeptics have linked to rising levels of autism in children, going so far as to brand it a “NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” after it allegedly caused a mumps outbreak on a U.S. warship. He now insists that the “most effective way to prevent the spread of measles is the MMR vaccine.”

The central bank indicated that the meeting will be held to discuss “discount rates to be charged by the Federal Reserve Banks.”

The U.S. Federal Reserve quietly published a notification on its website showing it will hold a closed board meeting on Monday, April 7, at 11:30 a.m. EST to discuss “discount rates to be charged by the Federal Reserve Banks.” The announcement caused rampant speculation, with many experts predicting an emergency rate cut or at least a lowering of rates later this year in the wake of President Donald Trump’s aggressive global tariffs which have resulted in an unprecedented market bloodbath.

Blackrock CEO Larry Fink says most CEOs he talks to say the country is 'already in recession,' and that the 20% market drop in three days will have 'potential ripple effects' on clients, and added that he "still won't rule out another 20% market decline."

"Are we in a recession?" asked Bloomberg TV host Erik Shatzker. "Most CEOs I talk to would say we are probably in a recession right now," Fink replied, adding that the canary "is sick." "The economy is weakening as we speak," Fink told Bloomberg TV, adding that US markets could drop further - and that 62% of Americans are exposed to equities. He also suggested that fed rate cuts are unlikely this year, and that a hike may actually be in store.

Silver is up more than 40% over the past 12 months – outpacing gold and nearly every major asset class. Now, a new grassroots movement online is reigniting the silver narrative. Dubbed Silver Squeeze 2.0, social media users are calling for a mass physical silver buy on March 31, claiming the market is rigged and ripe for disruption.

Thousands of Houston-area Muslims gathered at Sugar Land Town Square for a controversial open-air iftar—organized by Rehan Siddiqi, a blacklisted Pakistani Islamic propagandist—transforming a Texas civic plaza into a stage for religious supremacy and ideological conquest.

Sugar Land, Texas—a once-sleepy American suburb steeped in family values and traditional civic life—is being rapidly transformed. This past Saturday, its heart, Town Square, became the stage for a jarring public display of Islamic “religious” and political power. Thousands of Muslims gathered not in a mosque, but directly in front of Sugar Land City Hall, for the first-ever open-air Iftar in the region. The event, which was organized by a highly controversial Pakistani-national based in Houston, Rehan Siddiqui, marked far more than the end of a daily Ramadan fast. It marked a territorial and ideological milestone for Texas.

The days of the Catholic Church receiving billions from U.S. taxpayers appear to be over. Earlier this year, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) cut funding to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB).

On Monday, the non-governmental organization (NGO)—which has been highly sympathetic to nation-killing policies promoted by the rudderless Democratic Party, including open borders on both the southern and northern fronts—announced that its partnerships with the federal government to provide refugee support services have ended.

A Christian nurse in the United Kingdom has found herself at the center of a contentious dispute after being suspended from her role within the National Health Service (NHS).

The nurse, identified as Jennifer Melle in some reports, faced disciplinary action following an investigation into her refusal to address a transgender male patient—a convicted child sex offender—as “Mr.” The incident has ignited widespread discussion about freedom of belief, workplace policies, and patient rights, with news outlets providing varying perspectives on the unfolding story. According to a report by GB News, the incident began when Melle, adhering to her Christian beliefs, addressed the patient in a manner that conflicted with the individual’s gender identity.

At least 19 people were reported dead across multiple U.S. states, including Kentucky and Tennessee, as severe flooding continued on April 7, 2025, following a multi-day storm system that began on April 2.

Nineteen people have been reported dead as flooding continued across multiple U.S. states on April 7, including Kentucky, following storms that affected central and eastern parts of the country beginning April 2. Tennessee reported 10 fatalities, Missouri and Kentucky 2, while Arkansas, Indiana, Mississippi, and Georgia reported one each. The death toll is still expected to rise. Several cities and states, including areas in Kentucky, were placed under a State of Emergency. One death occurred near the town of Boston, Kentucky, where the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office reported a 74-year-old driver was found dead in a vehicle following a water rescue call. The victim has not been identified.

Absolutely gigantic dust storms are “triggering massive highway pileups” in the middle of the country, virtually the entire Southwest is currently experiencing at least some level of drought, and dust storms and soil erosion are now costing our economy more than 100 billion dollars every year.

If you think that what we are witnessing is “normal”, you simply are not being rational. The same conditions that prevailed during the Dust Bowl years of the 1930s are returning, and scientists have warned us that the megadrought that has now begun could continue for a long time to come. Last month, a “series of enormous dust storms” caused a tremendous amount of chaos throughout the middle portion of the nation…

