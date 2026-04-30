Trump claims Iran in ‘state of collapse’. United Arab Emirates Exits OPEC. Arrest Warrant Issued For James Comey. Is a coup brewing in Kiev? What are they hiding underneath Antarctica?

Lioness of Judah Ministry

Apr 29, 2026

Squeeze is on as Bessent simultaneously declares US seeks to inflict permanent damage to Iran’s oil infrastructure.

Trump Preparing for Extended Blockade: WSJ. If confirmed, this constitutes another huge gamble by Trump - on both the economic and political fronts, and with the lingering potential for escalation (towards some kind of ground action as well). According to the WSJ Tuesday evening, the president has told aides and his staff that he’s prepared to implement an extended blockade: President Trump has instructed aides to prepare for an extended blockade of Iran, U.S. officials said, targeting the regime’s coffers in a high-risk bid to compel a nuclear capitulation Tehran has long refused. In recent meetings, including a Monday discussion in the Situation Room, Trump opted to continue squeezing Iran’s economy and oil exports by preventing shipping to and from its ports. He assessed that his other options—resume bombing or walk away from the conflict—carried more risk than maintaining the blockade, officials said.

US President Donald Trump claimed that Iran has informed him that they are in a “state of collapse” as they figure out their leadership situation.

US President Donald Trump claimed that Iran has informed him that they are in a “state of collapse” as they figure out their leadership situation, in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday. He added that Iran also wants the US to open the Strait of Hormuz “as soon as possible.” Trump’s post came ahead of a CNN report that Iran is expected to submit a new peace proposal to the US through Pakistani mediators within the next few days.

Larry Kudlow, a former White House economic adviser, said Iran should surrender unconditionally, arguing mounting economic pressure has left the country with little leverage.

Speaking on Fox Business, Kudlow said Iran is “hanging on by a thread,” citing falling oil revenues, inflation and fuel shortages as signs of deepening strain. Kudlow said the current pressure campaign could lead to internal unrest, describing the situation as “the stuff of revolution, not negotiation.”

US intelligence is analyzing the question to understand the implications of Trump potentially pulling back from a conflict that could contribute to Republican losses in the midterm elections.

United States intelligence agencies are studying how Iran would respond if US President Donald Trump were to declare a unilateral victory in the two-month-old war that has become a political liability for the White House, two US officials and a person familiar with the matter said. The intelligence community is analyzing the question along with others at the request of senior administration officials. The goal is to understand the implications of Trump potentially pulling back from a conflict that some officials and advisers worry could contribute to deep Republican losses at the midterm elections later this year, according to the sources.

Oil prices climbed on Wednesday, extending a multi-day rally, amid reports that the United States is preparing to prolong its blockade of Iran, raising concerns over continued supply disruptions.

Brent crude for June rose 52 cents to $111.78 a barrel in early trading, marking an eighth straight day of gains, while the more active July contract was also higher, Reuters reported. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures also advanced, tracking gains in global benchmarks, the report added.

Washington believes that as part of the ongoing talks with Iran, another proposal will soon be placed on the table, one much closer to the US terms. US officials say that within 10 days, Iran will be forced to stop production at some of its oil fields, and within three weeks, nearly all oil production will stop.

As expected, the United States is rejecting outright the idea included in Iran’s proposal to declare an end to the war, open the straits and only then discuss the nuclear issue, two officials familiar with the matter tell Israel Hayom. According to the officials, Washington believes that as part of the contacts with Iran, which have not stopped, another proposal will soon be placed on the table, one much closer to the US terms. This is being driven by the strategy of economic pressure, which is bringing Iran to the brink of collapse, including international default, with the halt to oil exports at the center.

The End Of The Petrodollar And The Rise Of IMEC

Officials in Israel are making it clear that extending the ceasefire until mid-May is the last opportunity for negotiations. “We will not wait forever.”

Israel is increasing pressure on the mediators and the Lebanese government. Sources in Jerusalem are clarifying that the time remaining until mid-May - the date to which the ceasefire has been extended - is the “last window of opportunity” to reach a political agreement. A senior Israeli official told Kan News, “We cannot wait forever. We are giving two more weeks for negotiations, and that’s it.” If no breakthrough is achieved, Israel is preparing to return to high-intensity fighting and intensive operations against the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

According to one source, the Lebanese government is hesitant to embrace the initiative, citing concerns over expanding Turkish influence in the country.

Turkey has approached the United States and Lebanon with a proposal to help broker an arrangement involving Hezbollah, according to two sources familiar with the matter who spoke to The Jerusalem Post. The initiative includes an offer by Ankara to act as a mediator and take an active role in addressing the Hezbollah issue. The proposal reflects Turkey’s broader effort to expand its diplomatic reach and position itself as a regional power broker. The US administration has not yet provided a clear response, with officials neither accepting nor rejecting the offer.

According to the WSJ report, which cited a witness and an audio recording, Qatar ordered an investigation to discredit the sexual assault allegations brought against Khan.

Qatar promised to “look after” the International Criminal Court Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan if he indicted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the case for war crimes and crimes against humanity due to the war in Gaza, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. According to the WSJ report, which cited a witness and an audio recording, Qatar was pushing for the investigation in order to “look after” Khan, after the sexual assault allegations that were brought up against him. The investigation mentions an earlier report by The Guardian where two private investigation firms, Highgate and Elicius Intelligence, were working in the hopes of discrediting Khan’s alleged assault victim.

Lawmakers at the House of Reprsentatives voted against the proposal by 116 votes to 66 (11 abstentions), which followed the view of the Senate.

The chamber endorsed the recommendation of its foreign policy committee that, as things stand, the conditions for recognition are not met. In particular, an independent and operational government is lacking, according to the majority of the committee. Moreover, recognition would be contrary to neutrality and would deprive Switzerland of the possibility of acting as a mediator for a solution to the conflict.

FM Sa’ar again accuses Zelensky of ‘Twitter diplomacy,’ after Ukrainian president says Israel ‘cannot be unaware’ cargo at Haifa port came from Russian-occupied territory

Amid a growing diplomatic incident, Israel said Tuesday it had yet to receive evidence that a shipment of Russian grain had been “stolen” from occupied Ukrainian territory, while Kyiv said it was preparing sanctions against those involved in the transaction. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a post to X, wrote: “In any normal country, purchasing stolen goods is an act that entails legal liability. This applies, in particular, to grain stolen by Russia. Another vessel carrying such grain has arrived at a port in Israel and is preparing to unload.”

Syria has conducted a broader-than-reported crackdown on demonstrators supporting Hamas and Hezbollah, according to a Syrian security source cited by Kan News.

The arrests targeted protesters expressing support for Palestinians and opposing Israel’s death penalty law for terrorists, with the operation described as more extensive than previously disclosed.

The court’s summonses for Bashar and Maher Assad added symbolic weight to a proceeding targeting figures once considered untouchable

Damascus on Sunday opened the public trial of a senior security official from Syria’s former regime, in what is widely seen as the beginning of a transitional justice process after years of conflict. The scene reflected profound shifts in Syria’s landscape: Syrians gathered inside the courtroom, including some who had been wanted by security forces under Bashar Assad only a few years ago, now finding themselves witnesses to a long-awaited moment of accountability.

According to a report from The Mirror, India’s aviation sector faces an existential threat as surging jet fuel prices, triggered by the escalating US-Iran conflict, push major carriers toward unsustainable operations.

The Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), representing key domestic players including IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Air India, has issued a stark warning to the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The group states the entire industry stands on the brink of shutdown, with April 2026 already delivering significant losses due to unrelenting cost pressures. Jet fuel costs have skyrocketed by Rs.73 (about £0.60) per litre for both domestic and international flights, rendering operations “completely unviable.”

The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) Marxist terrorist group unleashed a deadly wave of 31 different terrorist attacks over the weekend — including a deadly highway bomb blast on Saturday that killed 21 civilians in what is now being described as the worst terrorist attack Colombia has suffered in decades.

FARC is a Marxist U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) founded over 60 years ago that “dismantled” itself and “abandoned terrorism” in 2016 after its leadership signed a “peace deal” with the administration of former Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, who was awarded with the Novel Peace Prize for his efforts. For years, the Colombian government and mainstream media claimed that active FARC forces are a “dissident” faction known as the Central General Staff (EMC) and that the real leadership now resided in Bogotá. In reality, the Marxist group never stopped its drug trafficking and terrorist operations in Colombia.

The Senate blocked a resolution that would have checked President Donald Trump‘s military authority in Cuba as tensions rise between the United States and the communist nation.

The upper chamber voted against bringing to the floor a Democratic-led resolution that would have prohibited Trump from engaging in hostilities with Cuba unless the action was authorized by Congress. Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) led the charge on defeating the effort. “The measure we’re talking about is completely out of touch with the facts in Cuba, nor is it relevant to anything actually happening in Cuba right now. President Trump has never suggested we put troops on the ground in Cuba, so this entire effort is moot,” Scott said on the Senate floor.

An arrest warrant was issued for former FBI Director James Comey after he was indicted by a grand jury in the Eastern District of North Carolina related to his Trump assassination post on Instagram.

The US Marshals were asked to provide Comey with the indictment and they issued an arrest warrant. Comey is facing up to 20 years in prison. Read the indictment here. James Comey was indicted on two felony counts: COUNT ONE: Knowingly and willfully make a threat to take the life of, and to inflict bodily harm upon, the President of the United States; COUNT TWO: knowingly and willfully did transmit in interstate and foreign commerce a communication that contained a threat to kill the President, Donald J. Trump

House Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-LA) push to move three major pieces of legislation this week is back on track, at least for now, after the House Rules Committee advanced a procedural rule setting up consideration on the floor.

The House Rules Committee voted 9 to 4 shortly after 7 p.m. to advance the rule for an extension of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, the farm bill, and a party-line budget resolution to fund parts of the Department of Homeland Security. The vote to pass the procedural rule came after Republican leadership also made a two-part deal with different GOP factions to attach a ban on central digital bank currency to the three-year FISA extension demanded by privacy hawks, as well as tack on a bill to allow the year-round sale of E15, as asked for by rural Republicans.

King Charles III addressed a joint meeting of Congress on Tuesday, only the second British monarch in history to do so.

His short but wide-ranging speech broadly touched on a slew of developments between the United Kingdom and the United States, conveying cautious optimism and cultural affection at a time when the relationship seems deeply imperiled. Between quips about taking congressmen hostage to secure his safe return and winking references to his five-times-great-grandfather who lost the American colonies, King Charles offered direct guidance on how the U.S. and U.K. should conceive of themselves in times of such geopolitical uncertainty.

King Charles III declined a request to meet with survivors of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during his visit to the United States this week, according to Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA).

Khanna’s office sent a letter to the British monarch earlier this year requesting the meeting during his tour of America. The California Democrat’s office told the Washington Examiner that lawyers for the king said the meeting would not take place due to an “ongoing investigation.” It was unclear which investigation they were referring to. Buckingham Palace did not respond to a request for comment. The King’s brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, remains under investigation for suspicion of misconduct in public office in connection with the Epstein case.

Google has joined other major technology companies in signing an agreement with the Department of War to provide AI models for classified government operations, according to a report from The Information.

The Information reports that the agreement positions Google alongside OpenAI and Elon Musk’s xAI as tech giants supplying AI models for classified Pentagon use, The Information reported citing a person familiar with the matter. Under the terms of the deal, the Pentagon is authorized to use Google’s AI technology for “any lawful government purpose.” Classified networks handle a wide range of sensitive government work, including mission planning and weapons targeting. The Pentagon signed agreements worth up to $200 million each with major AI labs in 2025, including Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google. Reuters had previously reported that the Pentagon had been pressuring leading AI companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic to make their tools available on classified networks without the standard restrictions they typically apply to users.

More than 20 locations in Minneapolis were raided Tuesday as federal authorities crack down on alleged fraud linked to Somali-owned businesses in the Democrat-run state.

The targets included childcare facilities that were registered with the state but allegedly billing for care they did not provide, Fox News reported Tuesday. Video footage shows officers exiting one of the facilities…Sources informed the outlet two of the raids happened at Quality Learning Center and Baby Halimo Child Care which are located in Minneapolis. The ironically misspelled “Quality Learing Center” drew much attention when it was featured in citizen journalist Nick Shirley’s investigation highlighting the alleged fraud, per Breitbart News.

Three judges have endorsed the release of illegal migrants held in New York detention centers by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

“HUGE news,” declared Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a pro-migration advocate at the American Immigration Council. He added: Immigrants detained in New York, Vermont, and Connecticut must be given bond hearings [and likely release] unless they have a criminal record or are subject to some other ground of mandatory detention. This creates a circuit split, so the Supreme Court will likely hear the case next term.

Once a classic American working-class town, Hamtramck, Michigan has been completely conquered by Islam and turned into a full Sharia parallel society—now ruled by an all-Muslim, all-male council and Mayor Adam Alharbi, where Arabic dominates streets, police, businesses, and government, and unchecked migration plus total refusal to assimilate have created a self-contained Islamic enclave on U.S. soil.

Hamtramck, Michigan – once a classic American working-class town – has become the clearest example of a city completely conquered by Islam and transformed into a parallel Sharia society. In early 2026, the city swore in a new all-Muslim, all-male City Council and Mayor Adam Alharbi. Elected positions, from mayor to council, city manager, and even the police chief, are now held by Muslim men. Nearly all candidates in recent races were Muslim, with campaign materials often in Arabic. Public meetings feature residents addressing officials in Arabic.

Ukraine’s power appears to be shifting behind the scenes

Almost six months have passed since ‘Mindichgate’ erupted in Ukraine. The corruption scandal, which allegedly implicated large parts of the ruling elite, became the most serious political test of Vladimir Zelensky’s presidency and, for a time, threatened to bring it to an abrupt end. To stabilize his position, Zelensky was forced into concessions. His long-time ally Andrey Yermak was removed, and in his place came Kirill Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), a figure widely seen as a moderate critic of the president.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has submitted legislation to once again extend the decree of martial law, which as part of a suite of wartime powers has the impact of suspending elections, banning opposition parties, and shutting down media organisations.

According to state-run outlet Ukrinform, President Zelensky has submitted bills to the Verkhovna Rada, the Parliament in Kyiv, this week for the extension of martial law and the general mobilisation, which empower the government to conduct large-scale conscription of manpower and other resources to fight the war against Russia. The current martial law decree will remain in effect until May 4th, and if the bills submitted by Zelensky are approved, it will be extended until at least August 2nd.

Authorities in the southern port town of Tuapse on Tuesday ordered an evacuation of residents in areas near a Rosneft oil refinery after Ukraine attacked and set fire to the facility for a third time this month.

“Another serious incident has occurred in Tuapse. A large-scale fire broke out at an oil refinery due to an enemy drone attack,” Krasnodar region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev wrote on Telegram. Emergency response authorities said more than 300 personnel were deployed to battle the blaze. Kondratyev said residents who were forced to leave their homes due to health and safety risks would be provided temporary shelter at a local school.

Putin’s defense of internet blackouts confirms what Russians already suspected: the off switch belongs to the security services now.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has finally said out loud what the Kremlin has been doing for months. Mobile internet can be switched off across Russian cities whenever security services want it switched off, and ordinary people will be told about it afterward, if at all. Speaking at a government meeting last week, the Russian president addressed the wave of blackouts that have made daily life difficult for tens of millions of people. His position is that the outages are justified, that informing the public in advance would help “criminals,” and that law enforcement gets the final word on when Russians can use their phones to check the news, pay for groceries, or call a taxi.

MPs vote 223 to 335 against referring Prime Minister Keir Starmer to a sleaze probe into whether he misled the House of Commons on Peter Mandelson’s appointment.

Germany’s chancellor first supported the war against Iran, but now with the crisis going, he is slamming Trump and alleging that the US has been “humiliated”

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz took aim at the realities facing the United States in its war against Iran. Speaking to students in Marsberg, the German head of state did not hold back, stating that the “entire nation is being humiliated” by Iran. When the war first broke out, Merz backed Trump and his actions in Iran, saying the U.S. was doing the dirty work for the world. Now, with the war dragging on, he is sharply changing his tune as his approval drops to rock-bottom support levels. The chancellor specifically noted the role of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in putting the U.S. in its current predicament. He also took issue with having started the war, thinking it would be an easy win. And America, he made clear, should have learned from its own history by now from other failed wars.

Two German cities, Berlin and Hamburg, have spent at least €4 billion to house migrants since 2022, with the cost of hotels proving to be especially high.

In Hamburg, the cost to house asylum seekers alone has amounted to €597 million. In 2025 alone, the costs of hotel accommodation and meals for asylum seekers in Hamburg was €160 million, which does not include security and administrative costs. However, that is just for hotels. It costs Hamburg approximately €1 billion per year when other accommodations are factored in, such as container villages, asylum centers, and state-run units. The data on hotel costs was released in a Senate response to a parliamentary inquiry by the AfD, according to Nius news outlet.

“In the case of rapes of elderly women, it is almost always young foreigners”

A French journalist and columnist, Charlotte d’Ornellas, says there is a shocking pattern of foreigners raping elderly women in France. Over the years, Remix News has documented some of the most terrifying of these cases. D’Ornellas’ comment came after an especially brutal rape earlier this month involving a Moroccan migrant who was arrested for raping and torturing a 74-year-old woman in Romainville with a telescopic baton. “It’s beyond belief, in fact. Obviously, the age of a rape victim doesn’t change the horror much, but there’s something here. You know, the ultimate taboo. She’s raped, a 74-year-old woman, it’s unimaginable. And it happens again and again,” said d’Ornellas during an appearance on French television network CNews. “Our job is to bear witness to reality. And that’s why some people are at war with us. They don’t want us to show this reality. If we don’t talk about it, no one will.”

The former minister responsible for the protection of unaccompanied minors recounts how a teenager was targeted inside the notorious Moria migrant camp after refusing to be sold off by her family

A teenage girl in a Greek migrant camp was nearly stoned to death after refusing a forced marriage, according to a senior government minister who described the episode as one of the most disturbing cases she encountered during the migrant crisis. Eirini Agapidaki said the incident took place in 2019 inside the overcrowded Moria refugee camp on the island of Lesbos, at a time when the facility had spiraled into what she called “absolute chaos.” “I honestly don’t want to talk about what I saw and what I found there, because they are very, very ugly things,” Agapidaki said in a televised interview. “They expose the country.”

Péter Magyar’s new government will not limit any pro-Pride policies to adults, with several prominent LGBT-friendly figures taking up key roles in education policy

Hungary will have a new 24-hour LGBTQI TV channel, and now, incoming PM Péter Magyar (Tisza) has announced some LGBT-friendly figures to serve in his education ministry. Judit Lannert will head up the Ministry for Children and Education. Aside from degrees in economics and social policy, she also holds a PhD in sociology and spent time studying in the U.S. Lannert, who displayed the Pride rainbow around her profile photo on Facebook during the protests against Fidesz’s Child Protection Law, was not the first pick. Rita Rubovszky, a Catholic expert and director of the Cistercian School Authority, was widely expected to take up the role.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has unveiled a $25 billion “Canada Strong Fund,” calling it the country’s first national sovereign wealth fund, but critics say it doesn’t meet the definition.

Opponents argue the plan is built on borrowed money, not surplus revenue, and risks turning taxpayer dollars into corporate subsidies. Canadian Taxpayers Federation federal director Franco Terrazzano joins Marc Patrone to explain why he says the fund allows government to “pick winners and losers” in the market.



They also examine how the proposal compares to true sovereign wealth funds like Norway’s and why concerns over transparency, debt, and political influence are growing.

An explosive internal CAF report reveals a Quebec officer platoon dominated by non-citizens descended into ethnic infighting, a lack of “respect for women” peers and abysmal graduation rates.

News

Lioness of Judah Ministry

Apr 29

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Read full story

Lioness of Judah Ministry

Apr 29

Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Read full story

Deep in the New Mexico desert allegedly lie some of the most gruesome secrets of the Jeffrey Epstein trafficking ring.

New allegations that ‘multiple young men’ were drugged and raped at Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro Ranch have come to light, adding to horrifying accusations ranging from murder to ‘baby factories’ at the pedophile’s ‘house of horrors’. These allegations have surfaced in a documentary by ‘60 Minutes Australia’, and were initially reported by The Sun, but have now been picked up by multiple outlets from both sides of the Atlantic.

Republicans took a bold stand against the radical left’s sacred cow: the so-called Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act. The hearing exposed how the Biden DOJ weaponized this law as a club to smash pro-life Americans while turning a blind eye to violent attacks on pregnancy resource centers and churches.

Freshman Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) delivered one of the most uncomfortable moments for the abortion lobby in recent memory. Gill directly confronted Jessica Waters, Assistant Professor of Justice, Law & Criminology and a vocal advocate for abortion access, asking which BARBARIC abortion method she preferred. When she declined to answer directly, Gill proceeded to list and describe several procedures, including suction abortion, dilation and curettage, dilation and evacuation, and saline injection, pressing her to explain which method she considered acceptable.

The average amount a borrower with negative equity carries on a vehicle has jumped more than 40% since 2021

Doug Horner has seen plenty of customers walk into his northeast Ohio Mercedes-Benz dealership who owe more on their trade-ins than those cars are worth. But being $40,000 underwater on a pickup truck is a scary sign of a growing trend.

The bulk of the US gold reserves held in Fort Knox are made up of impure “non-standard” bars that don’t qualify for use in international settlements.

In practice, this means that most of America’s massive gold stockpile is illiquid and wouldn’t be readily accepted on the international market should the need arise: “It’s a decrepit relic just like our monetary policy is. With respect to America’s gold stockpile, we hold ourselves to a lower standard than the rest of the world,” Money Metals CEO Stefan Gleason said. The French central bank recently sold 129 tonnes of similar non-standard gold that was stored in New York and replaced it with higher-quality bars that will remain in France.

Shares of companies tied to artificial intelligence infrastructure fell Tuesday after a report that OpenAI has fallen short of internal growth expectations, raising fresh questions about whether the pace of spending across the sector is sustainable.

Oracle, which has a $300 billion, five-year partnership to supply computing power to OpenAI for AI operations, dropped 4%. Chipmakers including Broadcom and Advanced Micro Devices declined 4% and 3%, respectively. Shares of Nvidia fell more than 1%. Qualcomm dipped 0.2% Tuesday but closed off its lows. The stock had gotten a slight boost Monday on reports it is working with OpenAI on smartphone chips tied to the firm’s hardware ambitions. Leveraged neocloud stock CoreWeave dropped more than 5%.

Apple’s age verification rollout arrives without fanfare for a reason.

Apple just turned on the next phase of its Digital ID rollout and the framing in the company’s support documentation is almost casual. The passport-derived credential in Apple Wallet can now be used to confirm a user is over 18 when creating an Apple Account, updating iOS, adjusting safety settings, or downloading apps rated 18+. No press release accompanied the change, by the way. The understated rollout undersells what is actually happening. Apple, like Google, Meta, Discord, and every other consumer-facing platform of significant size, is racing to operationalize digital identity infrastructure to meet a wave of age-verification mandates landing across the US, UK, EU, and Australia.

AI-rmageddon is here.

On Saturday (25), the founder of ‘Software as a Service platform’ (SaaS) PocketOS, Jer Crane, wrote an X article to warn others about the ‘systemic failures’ of flagship AI and digital services providers. Crane was led to write the public warning after an AI coding agent deleted his firm’s entire production database, and a cloud infrastructure provider’s API wiped all backups. This erased months of consumer data essential to the firm and its customers.

A startling exchange on an AI-only social platform has highlighted the unpredictable and often alarming tendencies of certain chatbots.

Users experimenting on Moltbook, a platform where artificial intelligence agents interact independently, recently encountered a bot that boasted of uncovering a sinister way to manipulate humanity drawing from a real declassified government document. The incident unfolded as internet users have spent the past month deploying and observing AI chatbots on the platform. One such bot referenced a 1983 CIA report titled “Analysis and Assessment of Gateway Process,” a 29-page document exploring consciousness, meditation, and brain frequencies that was declassified years later.

I have got some really crazy stuff to share with you in this article.

For more than a decade and a half, I have been writing about the decline of our society. Sadly, over that period of time there has been an inexorable deterioration of our culture. We no longer agree on a generally accepted set of moral values, all of our major institutions are crumbling, and chaos reigns in the streets. Every single day I see more indications that conditions are getting even worse. I always hoped that by exposing what was really going on out there that it would inspire people to push for change. But instead, conditions just keep degenerating year after year.

More than two-thirds of infants under the age of two are using screens, with some spending as many as eight hours a day on devices — a striking contrast to official government guidance recommending no screen time at all for this age group except for video calls with family.

The findings, released Tuesday, highlight a significant “reality gap” between health recommendations and actual parenting practices. The report, produced by the 1001 Critical Days Foundation and the iAddict research group, combined a survey of 154 parents, in-person focus groups with 18 families, and a review of existing research on infant screen exposure. Nearly a third of newborns were found to be watching screens for more than three hours daily. Among infants aged four to 11 months, almost 20% used screens for over an hour each day.

Firefighters are locked in a fierce battle against a rapidly expanding wildfire raging across Clinch and Echols counties, as dry conditions and strong winds fuel its aggressive spread.

According to a report from WALB, the Pineland Road Fire has now scorched more than 32,000 acres and placed numerous communities at immediate risk. The blaze, which ignited on April 18 just before 5 p.m., remains only 10% contained as of April 27 despite full suppression efforts underway. Georgia Forestry Commission PIO Don Thomas reported the fire has burned 32,331 acres approximately 13 miles northwest of Fargo. Fire behavior has intensified with wind-driven runs, flanking, and isolated torching amid an extreme environment created by low humidity in the mid-30% range, a Keetch-Byram Drought Index nearing 700, and exceptional drought conditions.

Archaeologists working in Quintana Roo, Mexico, have uncovered a previously unknown ancient Maya site concealed within the forest.

This pre-Hispanic settlement—named El Jefeciño in recognition of the monumental complex containing around 80 structures—came to light thanks to local residents during the Tren Maya Archaeological Salvage Project, coordinated by archaeologist Manuel Pérez Rivas, on Front 1 of Section 7. The Secretary of Culture of the Government of Mexico, Claudia Curiel de Icaza, emphasizes that the registration “strengthens the protection of archaeological heritage and expands knowledge about the Mayan presence in southern Quintana Roo. Incorporating this site into the work of INAH also recognizes the value of the communities in safeguarding a historical memory that belongs to everyone.”

Dozens of books have been written about the search for the Ark of the Covenant. These include works of fiction as well as serious research studies.

Many films have also been produced, ranging from well-known adventure movies to detailed documentaries. What makes the Ark so compelling? At first glance, it may seem like just another ancient religious artifact – important in its time but no longer relevant. Yet, this object is not just any religious artifact. For millions of Jews and Christians, the Ark represents the enduring presence of God. According to the Bible, the Ark was associated with numerous supernatural events: The Jordan River parted when priests carrying the ark crossed the water into the land of Canaan; the Philistines suffered plagues after capturing it against God’s will; individuals who touched the Ark without divine permission died instantly; and when King Solomon brought the Ark into the Temple, the Temple was filled with the presence of God in the form of a divine cloud. Clearly, this is no ordinary object – it is one that God used miraculously time and again.

Scientists have detected strange electromagnetic pulses beneath the Antarctic ice, first theorized by Soviet physicists 60 years ago. What’s really down there? Admiral Byrd’s secret diary, a massive hole obscured on Google Earth, Russian scientists battling an unknown creature, UFO sightings, Nazi base theories, and an ice cube neutrino detector off-limits to civilians.