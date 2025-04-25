End Times Headline News, April 25 2025

Russia ‘ready for a deal’. India-Pakistan standoff deepens. Canada is headed on the Highway to Hell. Jordan bans Muslim Brotherhood. Ron Paul EXPOSES the REAL ID Scheme

APR 25, 2025

Moscow says negotiations are progressing, but details of Washington’s proposal remain confidential

Moscow and Washington are “moving in the right direction” toward finalizing an agreement to end the Ukraine conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with CBS News on Thursday. US President Donald Trump has reportedly increased pressure on Kiev in recent weeks to accept Washington’s “final offer” for resolving the conflict, though the exact details of the proposal remain undisclosed. Meanwhile, his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin again on Friday.

The US leader also expressed confidence that a peace deal would get done soon, one that satisfies both Russia and Ukraine

WASHINGTON, April 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that the next few days will be very important for negotiations on a settlement in Ukraine. "We want to end that war. We want to end it quickly. And I think we've made along a lot of progress, and we'll see what happens this next few days is going to be very important. Meetings are taking place right now," the American leader told reporters during a photo opportunity at his meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in the Oval Office of the White House. He also expressed confidence that a peace deal would get done soon, one that satisfies both Russia and Ukraine. "I believe they will accept and I think we're going to get this over with, I hope so soon," Trump said.

"Let's get the Peace Deal DONE!"

Update(1650ET): Reporters in the White House press pool challenged President Trump over some of his latest remarks regarding Ukraine and the possibility of peace. While in the Oval Office sitting across from Norway’s prime minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Trump was asked what concessions Russia has "offered up thus far to get to the point where you’re closer to peace." He quipped somewhat sarcastically, "Stopping the war, stopping from taking the whole country" — which he called a "pretty big concession."

Moscow is closely monitoring the EU’s militarization program, Sergey Shoigu has warned

Moscow reserves the right to launch a nuclear strike in response to Western military aggression, Sergey Shoigu, secretary of Russia’s National Security Council, has warned, citing last year’s amendments to the country’s nuclear doctrine. The warning comes amid discussions in Western Europe about a possible deployment of troops to Ukraine as part of a potential peace deal, as well the EU's plan to re-militarize the bloc. According to the Russian security chief, Moscow “is closely monitoring the military preparations of the EU countries.” Nuclear weapons may be used “in the event of aggression” against Russia or Belarus, even in response to attacks with conventional weapons, Shoigu said an interview with TASS on Thursday.

"TWe are witnessing heightened risks to financial stability, mounting inflationary pressures, and a weakening of fiscal discipline," Anton Siluanov said

WASHINGTON, April 25. /TASS/. The global economy is at the critical point, with growing risks to financial stability and mounting inflation pressure, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in his address to the 51st session of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (the governing body of the International Monetary Fund). "The global economy stands at a critical juncture. Growth projections have been significantly downgraded. We are witnessing heightened risks to financial stability, mounting inflationary pressures, and a weakening of fiscal discipline," he said.

On April 18, 2025, the Russian media outlet "Izvestia" published an article, titled "Who Is Right, Who Is Wrong – The Answer Is Clear For Everyone" by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Russian Federation Zhang Hanhui, discussing China's position on the United States' new tariff policy.

Zhang Hanhui stressed that the "American side has no idea on how to build relations with China" and is unable to have a "civilized interstate interaction." "By taking necessary countermeasures against U.S. bullying actions, China not only defends its own sovereignty, security and development interests, but also secures international justice by upholding the multilateral trading system and the common interests of the world community," Zhang Hanhui stated.

Relations between the neighbors have cratered following a deadly attack in Kashmir that killed 26 people

Tensions between India and Pakistan have sharply escalated following a deadly attack in the Indian-administered Kashmir region that left 26 people dead. The assault occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Baisaran Valley, known as ‘mini Switzerland’. The Resistance Front, a militant group believed to be linked to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, has reportedly claimed responsibility, prompting New Delhi to accuse Islamabad of supporting cross-border terrorism. Pakistan has denied any role in the attack, instead accusing New Delhi of oppressing the region and its majority-Muslim population.

NATO critic Calin Georgescu’s victory in last year’s first round vote was annulled by the Constitutional Court

An appeals court in Romania has suspended the Constitutional Court’s decision to annul the results of the first round of last year’s presidential election, which was won unexpectedly by independent candidate Calin Georgescu, local media outlets reported on Thursday. Georgescu, a vocal NATO critic and opponent of arming Ukraine, made the headlines in November 2024 after securing 23% of the vote in the first round of the election. The Constitutional Court later invalidated the results, citing “irregularities” in his campaign and intelligence reports alleging Russian interference – which Moscow has denied.

Nigel Farage, leader of the Reform Party, has proposed the establishment of a ministerial post dedicated to deportations within the Home Office, roughly equivalent to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). “What I’m calling for isn’t actually anything particularly radical. It’s actually just common sense,” he said.

Farage delivered these statements at a press conference in Dover, England, amid ongoing local election campaigning. These elections will test Reform’s popularity and assess how it translates to voter turnout. Reform leads in some polls nationally, but it remains unclear how many seats that could translate to on May 1.

Whenever we think the tyranny by Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has reached an unsurpassable level, he goes about surprising us with an even more outrageous actions in his quest to convict and imprison Bolsonaro.

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was served a subpoena yesterday (23) about the criminal prosecution in the Supreme Court in which he is a defendant for the totally imaginary charge of ‘attempted coup d’état’. The document was delivered by a court officer and signed by him around 1 pm, inside the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) bed of the DF Star hospital, in Brasília, where he has been hospitalized since the 12th.

A Moroccan man convicted of sexually abusing and prostituting more than a hundred children in Spain, mainly in Tortosa, was arrested in Turkey after years on the run.

The news once again exposes the failure of left-wing immigration and security policies, which seem to prioritize political correctness over the protection of the most vulnerable. The arrest took place on April 20 in Istanbul, according to Interpol. The individual, whose identity has not been disclosed by authorities, had been wanted since 2019, when he fled after being convicted in Spain for crimes of sexual abuse and child exploitation.

Sweden wants to pay migrants tens of thousands of euros to leave the country and go home...

A new proposal from the Swedish government would dramatically raise financial incentives for migrants to return to their countries of origin, with individuals eligible to receive up to SEK 350,000 (€32,000) and families up to SEK 600,000 (€55,000) as part of a broader effort to curb immigration and address integration challenges. Migration Minister Johan Forssell confirmed the agreement among the coalition parties and emphasized that the program would include strong oversight mechanisms, telling Swedish news agency TT that the government wants to minimize the risk of people exploiting the allowance by coming to Sweden solely to claim the payment.

An illegal alien from Mexico released into the interior of the United States by Joe Biden was arrested for raping a 13-year-old boy.

The Charlotte County, Florida, Sheriff on Thursday announced 20-year-old Samuel Cobos-Carmona was arrested and charged with committing sexual battery on a child. Sheriff Bill Prummell said Cobos-Carmona illegally entered the US for the first time in 2021 on Joe Biden’s open borders invitation. He was deported but made his way back over the US border in 2022. Cobos-Carmona fled from Texas authorities and ended up in Florida. He was caught by law enforcement in Sarasota in the summer of 2024 but released thanks to Joe Biden’s dangerous ‘catch and release’ policy.

The former head of President Biden’s “Disinformation Governance Board,” more aptly branded an Orwellian “Ministry of Truth,” Nina Jankowicz, stood in front of the EU and traitorously advised them to stand against autocracies such as the United States. She is calling on 27 countries to stand against the American threat.

Playing to the EU fascists She did the unthinkable, possibly violating the Logan Act doing so, in front of the European Parliament’s Special Committee on the European Democracy Shield during a hearing that discussed Russia’s disinformation campaigns, cyberattacks, espionage, and other hybrid threats. She basically put the US in the same basket as the Russians while making an appeal to the EU’s fascist leaders.

A federal judge has blocked part of an election integrity Executive Order signed by President Donald J. Trump. According to U.S. District Court Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, the order’s provision requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote infringes upon constitutionally reserved powers for the respective State governments and Congress.

“Our Constitution entrusts Congress and the States—not the President—with the authority to regulate federal elections. Consistent with that allocation of power, Congress is currently debating legislation that would effect many of the changes the President purports to order,” Judge Kollar-Kotelly wrote in a 120-page opinion handed down on Thursday. The Bill Clinton appointee added: “No statutory delegation of authority to the Executive Branch permits the President to short-circuit Congress’s deliberative process by executive order.”

Another day, another Deep State leak.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was hit with another round of leaks on Thursday after several top aides have been fired for leaking. The attacks against Pete Hegseth’s use of Signal began last month after Jeffrey Goldberg, the anti-Trump editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, claimed he was accidentally added to a secure Signal group chat where top Trump administration officials discussed sensitive military operations against Iran-backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s Chief of Staff Joe Kasper will leave his position at the Pentagon after three other Hegseth aides were fired last week.

Last week it was reported that Joe Kasper was going to take another job at the Defense Department amid a shakeup at the Pentagon after a probe into leaks. According to Politico, Kasper will work as a special government employee.

The Pentagon will be resuming providing sex change treatments and surgeries for transgender servicemembers or transgender dependents of servicemembers.

The change was announced in a memo dated Monday, but first reported on by Politico on Thursday. “Service members and all other covered beneficiaries 19 years of age or older may receive appropriate care for their diagnosis of [gender dysphoria], including mental health care and counseling and newly initiated or ongoing cross-sex hormone therapy,” the memo, signed by Stephen Ferrara, acting assistant secretary of Defense for health affairs, read.

Republicans in the US Congress plan to introduce a sweeping $150 billion defense package that will give an initial $27 billion boost to US President Donald Trump’s controversial Israel-inspired Golden Dome missile defense shield, according to a document and a congressional aide.

The measure, which will be part of Trump’s sweeping tax cuts bill, comes in addition to the approved $886 billion national security budget for 2025 and will also fund the building of 14 warships and lift homeland security spending. The measure, details of which have not been previously reported, was designed to address the military’s most pressing needs, Republican Senator Roger Wicker, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, tells Reuters in an interview.

Hats emblazoned with “Trump 2028” have gone on sale at the official Trump store, teasing a possible third term run that some of his supporters say would be possible despite the 22nd Amendment.

Available for $50, the hats come in the standard Trump red with “Trump 2028” in place of the slogan “Make America Great Again.” The store even features a photo of the president’s son, Eric Trump, donning the hat.

China, Russia and Iran jointly met with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to discuss Iran's nuclear program, Chinese state news agency Xinhua said on Friday.

The joint meeting on Thursday between the IAEA representatives and the nuclear agency's director general came after Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi visited Beijing this week.

President Donald Trump on Thursday said U.S. attempts to broker a nuclear deal with Iran are going well, ahead of technical talks between US and Iranian delegations in Oman on Saturday.

"I think we're doing very well on an agreement with Iran. ... That one is well on its way - we could have a very, very good decision. And a lot of lives will be saved," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Agrowing divide in Iran over how to approach negotiations between Tehran and Washington over Iran's nuclear program appears to have reached the office of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Khamenei has largely silenced Tehran's hardliners ahead of the third round of talks with Washington but some opposition persists within his own office. Two newspapers funded and maintained by Khamenei’s office —Kayhan and Ettela'at —have been presenting starkly different perspectives on the talks over the past week. Both are among Iran’s oldest newspapers, and their top management is personally appointed by the Supreme Leader.

The Houthi-run health ministry said a dozen people were killed in the US strike in a neighborhood of Sanaa.

The US military said on Thursday a blast on Sunday near a UNESCO world heritage site in Yemen's capital city of Sanaa was caused by a Houthi missile and not an American airstrike. The Houthi-run health ministry said a dozen people were killed in the US strike in a neighborhood of Sanaa. The Old City of Sanaa is a recognized UNESCO World Heritage Site. President Donald Trump ordered the intensification of US strikes on Yemen last month, with his administration saying they will continue assaulting Iran-backed Houthi rebels until they stop attacking Red Sea shipping.

The United States is poised to offer Saudi Arabia an arms package worth well over $100 billion, six sources with direct knowledge of the issue tell Reuters, saying the proposal is being lined up for announcement during US President Donald Trump’s visit to the kingdom in May.

The offered package comes after the administration of former president Joe Biden unsuccessfully tried to finalize a defense pact with Riyadh as part of a broad deal that envisioned Saudi Arabia normalizing ties with Israel. The Biden proposal offered access to more advanced US weaponry in return for halting Chinese arms purchases and restricting Beijing’s investment in the country. Reuters cannot establish if the Trump administration’s proposal includes similar requirements.

US President hints he could be a contender for the Nobel Peace Prize due to his role in the Abraham Accords, says he plans to expand them. On negotiations with Iran, Trump suggests progress toward a peaceful resolution.

US President Donald Trump suggested on Thursday he should be in line for international recognition for his efforts in brokering the Abraham Accords, a series of normalization agreements between Israel and several Arab nations. "Maybe for the Abraham Accords," Trump remarked when questioned about a potential Nobel Peace Prize nomination. “I don’t want to get ahead of myself in this one.” Trump made the comments while meeting at the White House with a Norwegian delegation that included Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg.

In an exclusive interview with the 'Post', congressman Stutzman said Syria's president said he was open to normalizing ties with Israel.

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa is open to normalizing relations with Israel, a Republican congressman who recently visited Syria told The Jerusalem Post. “Sharaa said that he was open to the Abraham Accords, which would put them in good standing with Israel, other Middle Eastern countries, and, of course, the United States,” Republican Indiana Rep. Marlin Stutzman told the Post in an exclusive interview. Stutzman, along with Republican Florida Rep. Cory Mills, met with the president in Damascus on Saturday.“He said there obviously has to be negotiations, and steps must be taken.”

Sources informed on the matter told the Post on Wednesday that there has been no change in Hamas's position regarding the deal.

Mossad chief David Barnea is set to arrive in Qatar for a meeting with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to continue hostage negotiations, a source familiar with the details told The Jerusalem Post on Thursday. Sources informed on the matter told the Post on Wednesday that there has been no change in Hamas's position regarding the deal. Hamas has made it clear to mediators from Egypt and Qatar that "we will not agree to a deal that includes a temporary ceasefire."

Amman’s Interior Ministry says it will seize Hamas ally’s assets, as police surround, search headquarters of Brotherhood-linked party, the largest in Jordan’s parliament

Jordan on Wednesday outlawed and confiscated assets of the Muslim Brotherhood, a Hamas ally and Jordan’s largest opposition group, members of which were linked by authorities to a yearslong sabotage plot against the Hashemite Kingdom. Jordanian Interior Minister Mazen Fraya said all Muslim Brotherhood activities would be banned in the country and anyone promoting the group’s ideology would be held accountable by law. The ban includes publishing anything by the group and closure and confiscation of all its offices and property, he added.

Police shot and killed an armed 30-year-old man at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Thursday morning, police said.

Two officers shot at the man around 07:00 local time (12:00 GMT), Ontario police's Special Investigations Unit (SIU), said in a statement. No police officers were injured, and "there is no known threat to the public", according to the SIU, which is tasked with investigating incidents involving police shootings. Authorities say that the shooting happened after they were called to a "dispute". After several minutes of de-escalation attempts, the man pulled out a gun and police opened fire.

'Why this isn't blazing the front pages of every news outlet in the country right now is beyond me,' says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, of a government report painting a plausible nasty future for Canada

I wouldn’t believe it until I could see it. But here it is. It was quietly released this past Saturday by those who provide advice to the prime minister’s office. This is a Government of Canada report Liberal Leader Mark Carney and the Liberal-voting boomers really don’t want you to know exists. You get your hands on this document and you have to double-check. You have to triple-check.

"These are very painful decisions for all of us..."

Three months after President Donald Trump signed an executive order withdrawing the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO) - they're now suffering from a 'large salary gap' and have 'no choice but to reduce the scale of our work and workforce' with 'significant' layoffs, according to AFP, citing director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Of note, the WHO has received over $3.5 billion from US taxpayers since 2010.

Interview of Sasha Latypova and Katherine Watt by Stephanie Weidle of Feds for Freedom.

APR 24

Host of "Black Agenda" event disgusted that some protesters were white

As he continues his bid for the New York City mayor's office, scandal-plagued former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was accosted by storm-staging protesters at a candidate forum on Wednesday evening. The young throng hurled profane insults at him, and condemned him for his deadly and dishonest mishandling of the Covid pandemic. Afterward, the organizer of the "Black Agenda for NYC" forum said it was a particular "disgrace" that some of the disrupters were white people.

The 3-year 50% price explosion has caused epic demand destruction. Prices are way too high. But mortgage rates are back in the historically normal range above 6%.

The feverishly anticipated spring selling season is starting out as a dud. Sales of existing homes – single-family houses, townhouses, condos, and co-ops – that closed in March fell by 3.1% from the already frozen volume a year ago to 315,000 deals, not seasonally adjusted, down by 31% from March 2022, which was when home sales began to plunge after prices had spiked in many markets by 50% or more in just three years, to ridiculous levels, thereby destroying demand.

For more than three decades, the Federal Reserve has steadily expanded its role in the American economy. '

From a relatively narrow mandate as a lender of last resort to commercial banks, to inflation and employment targeting, it now operates as a systemic backstop for entire financial markets, allocating credit, supporting asset prices, and shaping macroeconomic policy in ways few Americans fully understand. While defenders of the Fed frame these developments as pragmatic responses to crises, a broader historical lens, especially Robert Higgs’s “Ratchet Effect” theory, suggests a more troubling pattern: one of permanent institutional growth triggered by emergencies and never fully reversed.

The EU's initial fines under the DMA mark a new phase.

Apple and Meta have become the first tech giants to face penalties under the European Union’s landmark Digital Markets Act (DMA), signaling a major shift in how Brussels enforces digital competition rules. On Wednesday, the European Commission revealed that Apple had been fined €500 million for violating DMA provisions related to app store operations. Meta received a €200 million fine for its “pay or consent” advertising model, which asks users to either accept personalized ads or pay for ad-free access to Instagram and Facebook.

A massive cyberattack on Long Beach city systems has exposed the highly sensitive personal data of over 600,000 residents.

The attack, which occurred in November 2023 but was only disclosed this April after an extensive forensic investigation, included breaches of social security numbers, biometric identifiers (fingerprints, facial scans), passport and driver's license details, medical and financial records and payment card information. No confirmed misuse of stolen data has been reported, but unlike breaches involving passwords, biometric data, once compromised, cannot be reset, leaving victims permanently vulnerable.

New York City and surrounding areas faced an unprecedented air quality crisis, with authorities urging millions of residents to stay indoors due to toxic smoke from wildfires.

Reports indicate that hazardous levels of pollutants have blanketed the region, raising serious health concerns and prompting emergency measures. According to posts found on X, approximately 10 million Americans in the New York City area were advised not to leave their homes due to an air quality emergency caused by toxic chemicals in wildfire smoke. The smoke, carried by winds from fires burning in the region, has led to dangerously high levels of particulate matter and other pollutants.

The concept of transhumanism, often described as the fusion of humanity with advanced technology, has sparked intense debate across political, ethical, and spiritual spheres.

Some view it as a path to human enhancement, while others, as articulated in a recent CBN News report, label it a “digital abomination” tied to a globalist agenda. Transhumanism advocates for the use of technology to transcend human limitations, envisioning a future where artificial intelligence (AI), bioengineering, and neural interfaces could enhance cognition, longevity, and physical capabilities. According to a CBN News segment featuring the author of Dark Aeon, transhumanism is described as “the great merger of humankind with the Machine,” with billions already engaging through smartphones as a precursor to deeper integration.

A self-proclaimed prophet, Brandon Dale Biggs, a pastor hailing from Oklahoma, has made headlines with his latest revelation following his prediction of an assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

In a series of prophetic visions that he claims began in 2014, Biggs alleges that God unveiled to him a striking image of the next pope standing alongside the Antichrist, a figure often depicted in biblical texts as both charismatic and treacherous, signaling what he interprets as the onset of the apocalyptic end times. With the recent passing of Pope Francis on Easter Monday at the age of 88, Biggs feels that his 2014 vision has taken on a renewed significance. He vividly describes a poignant dream where he observed a slender, white man dressed in traditional papal garments—the iconic white robe and stole of the Pope—standing next to the Antichrist, who was clad in dark attire, embodying the traditional imagery of evil and manipulation.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced last week her department would in May begin enforcing the REAL ID law.