End Times Headline News, April 24 2025

Davos Unmasked. Trump: I Think We Have a Deal with Russia. Trump isn't softening on China. Rubio: Iran can have a civilian nuclear program. India cuts Pakistan off. UK planning to block out the sun

APR 24, 2025

Klaus Schwab quit as World Economic Forum (WEF) chairman amid whistleblower claims of misusing funds for posh freebies.This included staff making ATM cash withdrawals on his behalf, hotel massages, and luxury trips masked as meetings, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Both Klaus Schwab himself and the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos have been mired in scandal. Top-Level Toxicity Schwab presided over a workplace culture where sexual harassment by senior managers as well as Davos VIP attendees was not properly investigated. Pregnancy was a career killer for female staffers, according to WSJ.

President Trump on Wednesday spoke to reporters in the Oval Office during an executive order signing and signaled hope that Russia is ready to end the war in Ukraine.

“I thought it might be easier to deal with Zelensky. So far, it’s been harder, but that’s okay, it’s all right,” he said. It can be recalled that Zelensky sabotaged peace negotiations with President Trump in February by disrespecting him in the Oval Office and reneging on a pre-agreed-upon peace deal. Ukraine had previously approved Trump’s requested mineral rights deal with the US to compensate Americans for the hundreds of billions of dollars of taxpayer money Joe Biden gave them over the last four years, but the agreement was not formalized during Zelensky’s visit to the White House nearly two months ago.

The Ukrainian leader’s refusal to discuss territorial concessions is prolonging the conflict, the US president has said

Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky could lose the entirety of his country if he continues stalling talks with Russia, US President Donald Trump warned in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday. Zelensky had publicly announced that Kiev will not even discuss officially recognizing the Crimean Peninsula as Russian, a key tenet of a Washington-backed peace proposal which it was to present at a meeting with officials the country's European backers on Wednesday. Following the rebuttal the top members of the US delegation withdrew from the planned talks, leading to the meeting being “downgraded” at the last minute.

Steve Witkoff is expected to meet the Russian president on Friday, Axios reports

A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, could happen on Friday, Axios reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed US official. Earlier, Moscow confirmed that Witkoff would travel to Russia later this week. Witkoff has visited Russia three times in recent months for multiple rounds of talks with senior Russian officials, including Putin, as part of peace efforts undertaken by Washington and Moscow to end the Ukraine conflict.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy to the Middle East, responded to a fake news story from Politico claiming the Trump administration is considering lifting sanctions against Russia. Rubio and Witkoff labeled the story as “totally fictitious.”

“This is false,” Rubio and Witkoff said in a joint statement. “Neither of us have had any conversations about lifting sanctions on Russia as part of a peace deal with Ukraine. This is just totally fictitious and irresponsible reporting from Politico, a fifth-rate publication. If they have an ounce of journalistic integrity they will fully retract this piece of fiction.”

The bloc has opposed efforts by Moscow and Washington to broker a peace deal in the Ukraine conflict, spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said

The EU has been obstructing US-Russian diplomatic efforts to end the Ukraine conflict, working instead to prolong the hostilities, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said. He made the remarks in an interview with French magazine Le Point on Wednesday. According to Peskov, the EU has clearly shown that it lacks independence, and it seemed “the whole continent” was working for the administration of former US President Joe Biden after the Ukraine conflict escalated in 2022.

South Korea’s prosecutors say they have indicted former president Moon Jae-in on corruption charges related to the employment of his son-in-law at an airline.

Moon was “indicted for corruption for receiving 217 million won (USD 150,000) in connection with facilitating the employment of his son-in-law at an airline”, the Jeonju District Prosecutors’ Office says in a statement. The case adds to the political drama gripping South Korea, which is facing elections on June 3 after Yoon Suk Yeol was stripped of his presidency for imposing martial law briefly.

SEOUL (Reuters) -Beijing recently asked South Korean companies not to ship products containing China's rare earth minerals to U.S. defence firms, the Korea Economic Daily reported on Tuesday, citing government and company sources.

The report had initially said China's Ministry of Commerce warned Korean companies they could face sanctions if they violated the export restrictions. The ministry delivered the message in letters to Korean companies which make power transformers, batteries, displays, electric vehicles, aerospace and medical equipment, the report said.

"We're working with our customers right now, we're not going to wait..."

Boeing reported first-quarter results that Goldman analysts described as "improved," but the real headline this morning isn't the earnings—it's CEO Kelly Ortberg's CNBC interview, in which he revealed that China has halted aircraft deliveries. In a televised interview with CNBC's Squawk on the Street, CEO Ortberg stated that Chinese airlines had "in fact stopped taking delivery of aircraft due to the tariff environment." He noted that the aviation giant would begin marketing the commercial jets to other carriers if deliveries were prolonged.

The first post-Justin Trudeau Canadian federal election campaign has entered its final week, and the race between the two leading parties, the leftist Liberals and the notionally center-right Conservatives, has tightened.

Early voting took place over the Easter weekend, and a record number of people showed up at the polls, which could indicate a high turnout overall. The election comes after former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau resigned after nearly a decade in power, after a political career embroiled in scandal after scandal. The Canadian parliament was suspended as Trudeau’s Liberals engaged in an internal leadership race that saw globalist former Bank of England head Mark Carney win the vote.

As Canadians head to the polls, the nation’s election interference task force has confirmed alarming efforts by the People’s Republic of China to meddle in a Toronto riding.

The deadly incident in Jammu and Kashmir claimed 26 lives and left many others wounded

India has downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan and announced several other retaliatory measures in response to the cross-border assault by militants into India's territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday that killed 26 civilians. A Cabinet Committee on Security meeting chaired by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday decided on five retaliatory measures. It includes declaring Pakistan High Commission defense advisors persona non grata and reducing the strength of Islamabad’s diplomatic mission in India from 55 to 30 people. India will be withdrawing its own military advisors from the its High Commission in Pakistani capital.

The United Kingdom continues its descent, making a dystopian nightmare a reality.

The BBC reported last week that Rushmoor Borough Council in Hampshire, England, has proposed an injunction against Christian street preachers in the towns of Aldershot and Farnborough. The council claimed they received "a significant number of complaints from residents and businesses of some street preachers" over the past two years. They said the the preachers "have caused harassment, alarm, distress, and a public nuisance, especially with respect to use of a loud speaker and aggressively approaching members of the public."

Sweden’s center-right coalition government—supported by the national-conservative Sweden Democrats—is set to roll out a sweeping new plan that will dramatically increase financial incentives for migrants who voluntarily leave the country, marking one of the most generous “return grant” programs in Europe.

Unveiled on Wednesday, the proposed policy would offer up to SEK 600,000 ($61,134) to migrant families who choose to repatriate or resettle outside the European Union and select neighboring countries. Individual adults could receive SEK 350,000 ($35,974), while couples may qualify for up to SEK 500,000 ($50,933). Families would also be eligible for an additional SEK 25,000 ($2,490) per child under 18, capped at the SEK 600,000 total.

Migrant gangs clashed with knives at Koningin Astridplein station, leaving 4 people injured and 8 arrested. Such violence is becoming a daily nightmare across Europe.

US Secretary of State stresses that Iran must cease uranium enrichment to reach a deal with Washington.

As the United States and Iran prepare for a new round of nuclear negotiations this Saturday in Oman, American officials have renewed their call for Tehran to completely abandon its uranium enrichment activities, Reuters reported on Wednesday. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that any potential agreement would require Iran to end all domestic uranium enrichment and rely solely on imported material for its civilian nuclear needs. “There’s a pathway to a civil, peaceful nuclear program if they want one,” Rubio said during an appearance on the Honestly with Bari Weiss podcast. “But if they insist on enriching, then they will be the only country in the world that doesn’t have a ‘weapons program,’ … but is enriching. And so I think that’s problematic.”

Iran is constructing a new security perimeter around two underground tunnel complexes near its Natanz nuclear site, according to a report by the Institute for Science and International Security (ISIS) released Wednesday.

The sites, buried beneath Mount Kolang Gaz La, have not been accessed by international inspectors. "The creation of a security perimeter around deeply buried sites associated with uranium enrichment suggests that Iran is increasingly worried about an individual or group seeking to enter the tunnel complexes undetected," the report wrote. "Whether this type of protective barrier would be effective against a well-armed and resourced adversary is unclear."

Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas calls on Hamas to release hostages, hand its weapons over to the Palestinian Authority.

Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday called on Hamas to release the hostages "in order to prevent Israel's excuses," calling the terror group "sons of dogs." "The coup which Hamas conducted in 2007 gave Israel an excuse to destroy the Gaza Strip: 2,165 families were completely wiped out, and 6,664 were partially wiped out. More than two-thirds of the homes were destroyed in the war." "The war needs to end," he warned. "Every day there are hundreds killed. Why? You don't want to hand over the American hostages. You sons of dogs! Hand over the hostages and be finished with the matter."

Sources informed on the matter told the Post that there has been no change in Hamas's position regarding the deal.

An Israeli delegation is expected to depart in the coming days for talks aimed at advancing a hostage deal, a source familiar with the details told The Jerusalem Post Wednesday. Sources informed on the matter told the Post that there has been no change in Hamas's position regarding the deal. Hamas has made it clear to mediators from Egypt and Qatar that "we will not agree to a deal that includes a temporary ceasefire."

The O’Keefe Media Group on Wednesday released undercover video of a Defense Department Branch Chief attacking President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Nicolas Turza, a Department of Defense Branch Chief, called President Trump “illegitimate” and vowed to “resist him, everything he does.” Turza also attacked Hegseth and said the 44-year-old is “insanely young” and unfit to lead. “The same guy who tried to overthrow an election is just, like, truly setting us down a path of dictatorship. He’s illegitimate. He’s terribly immoral, breaking every norm. We’re going to resist him. Everything he does,” Turza said about Trump.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said this afternoon that the Trump administration will not unilaterally reduce tariffs imposed on China.

"Let me be clear, there will be no unilateral reduction in tariffs against China," she said in an interview on Fox News. "The president has made it clear China needs to make a deal with the United States of America, and we are optimistic that will happen."

She rejected the idea that Trump's position on tariffs on China has been softening.

"He is not going to give up on ensuring that there are fair trade practices around the world," she said. "He is not giving up on the fact that China has been ripping off the United States of America for far too long."

Former Vice-President Al Gore has compared the Trump administration to Nazi Germany.

Addressing an audience at San Francisco’s Climate Week, Gore accused the Trump White House of “trying to create their own preferred version of reality” to push through their agenda in a fashion reminiscent of Hitler’s Nazi regime in the 1930s and ’40s. “I understand very well why it is wrong to compare Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich to any other movement,” Gore said. “But there are important lessons from the history of that emergent evil.”

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has initiated a task force to combat “anti-Christian discrimination,” encouraging personnel to report suspected bias through a newly established tip line.

Announced through a memo on Tuesday, VA Secretary Doug Collins, appointed by President Donald J. Trump, directed employees to report any instances of discrimination. This scheme aligns with the administration’s overarching campaign to highlight the anti-Christian sentiment that flourished under former President Joe Biden. Earlier in February, President Trump signed an executive order noting that the previous administration exhibited a significant pattern of targeting individuals due to their Christian beliefs.

The change should come as a relief given the claims on the left that Trump is planning to “disappear” journalists, homosexuals, and members of Congress...

With all of the coverage yesterday of the heated arguments in Mahmoud v. Taylor, one order of the Court was likely overlooked. It appears that elderly Americans will not be deported as Alien Elderly Americans. At the request of the A.A.R.P., the Court agreed to change the name of A.A.R.P. v. Trump to W.M.M. v. Trump. The case is a pending class action lawsuit seeking the protection of alleged Venezuelan gang members facing deportation under the Alien Enemies Act.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced sweeping reforms to address the catastrophic fallout from the Biden administration’s unlawful COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Speaking with the conviction of a leader determined to rebuild trust, Hegseth outlined the Department of Defense’s (DOD) aggressive efforts to reinstate service members and veterans who were unfairly punished for standing by their principles. The Gateway Pundit previously reported on military veterans’ concerns about a new Department of Defense reinstatement form, which they claim hides the truth about their forced separations during the COVID-19 vaccine mandate era.

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is reportedly evaluating whether to remove the COVID-19 vaccine from the list of recommended vaccinations for children.

A recent report by POLITICO cited anonymous sources said to be privy to the ongoing discussions. While not codified as mandatory, the vaccine was added to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) schedule in 2023. The CDC’s vaccine schedule aims to guide rather than mandate vaccinations, with decisions about school vaccine mandates falling under state and local jurisdiction. Currently, all 50 states provide medical exemptions from vaccine requirements for school entry.

UK Scientists are planning on dimming the sun to combat global warming.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday called for sweeping reforms at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, urging the institutions to abandon what he described as “mission creep” and return to their founding charters focused on macroeconomic stability, trade, and development.

Speaking at the Institute of International Finance during the spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank, Bessent said that “America First does not mean America alone.” He argued that the Trump administration is not looking to abandon international institutions or the global financial system built with American leadership, but rather is making a renewed commitment to U.S. leadership within it.

If you are going to need anything made in China, I would buy it now while you still can.

Many companies have already decided that it no longer makes any economic sense to import Chinese-made products into the United States because tariff rates are so high. As a result, there are certain things that will soon no longer be available to U.S. consumers. On Monday, when I posted an article warning about “empty shelves” in the months ahead, some people thought that I was exaggerating. But of course the truth is that I was not exaggerating at all. On Tuesday, the CEOs of Walmart, Target, Home Depot and Lowe’s specifically warned President Trump that store shelves all over the country could “soon be empty” during a meeting at the White House…

Artificial intelligence keeps getting smarter — and soon, warns former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, it won’t take orders from us anymore.

During a talk at a recent summit co-hosted by Schmidt’s think tank, the Special Competitive Studies Project, the former Google head predicted that within “three to five years,” researchers will crack the case on so-called artificial general intelligence, or human-level AI. After that, Schmidt suggested, all bets are off. Once AI begins to self-improve and learn how to plan, the tech policy mogul said, it essentially won’t “have to listen to us anymore.” At that stage, he continued, AI will not only be smarter than humans, but will also reach what is known as artificial superintelligence (ASI), which occurs when AI becomes smarter than all humans put together.

The Jones Road Wildfire broke out in Ocean County, New Jersey, on April 22, 2025. By 22:30 local time (LT) on the same day, the fire had burned through 3 440 ha (8 500 acres) and was 10 % contained. More than 3 000 people were forced to evacuate.

The fire is threatening more than 1 300 structures and has forced the closure of major routes in the area. The Garden State Parkway, one of the busiest highways in New Jersey, was closed between Barnegat and Lacey townships. Several other routes have also been closed. The Jersey Central Power and Light Company cut electricity to approximately 25 000 customers on Tuesday evening at the request of the Forest Fire Service and the wildfire’s command post. This included thousands of residents in Barnegat Township.