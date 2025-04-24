End Times Headline News. April 23 2025

WEF Investigates Klaus Schwab. Klaus 2.0 Is Here. Rep. Senator Plans Shock 9/11 Hearings. Massive wildfire erupts in New Jersey. DOJ Targets Google’s Expansion. What's Hidden Under The Temple Mount

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

APR 23, 2025

The board launched the probe during an emergency meeting on Easter Sunday.

One day after it was reported that World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab, 88, resigned after Chairman after 55 years, the WSJ reports that Schwab is under investigation by the organization he created after a whistleblower alleged financial and ethical misconduct by Mr. "eat the bugs" and his wife. In an anonymous letter from sent to the board of directors by 'current and former Forum employees,' Schwab and his wife are accused of commingling their personal affairs with WEF resources without proper oversight, and much more...

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

APR 23

Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Read full story

"What actually happened in 9/11? What do we know? What is being covered up?"

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) is raising eyebrows after revealing on Benny Johnson’s conservative podcast that he’s pushing for a congressional hearing to examine the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers. Johnson, who serves on the the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, raised questions about the World Trade Center Building 7’s collapse, saying the documentary film, Calling Out Bravo 7 has sparked “an awful lot of questions.”

Col. Ricky Buria, a former junior military assistant (JMA) to Lloyd Austin, is reportedly in line for a senior civilian advisory position under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, according to multiple defense officials.

Buria began terminal leave from the Marine Corps last week and is even under consideration for the role of chief of staff following the departure of Joe Kasper, according to numerous sources familiar with the matter. But Buria was first appointed to the Pentagon in April 2024 under the Biden government. After Hegseth’s confirmation, Buria remained in place–a “holdover”–while other senior staff were dismissed. He temporarily filled the position of acting senior military assistant (SMA).

The O’Keefe Media Group is getting ready to drop a video exposing resistance inside the Pentagon.

On Tuesday evening James O’Keefe said his team is going to release the new video on Wednesday. “Detectives came to the home of one of my reporters today to try to intimidate me. More on that soon,” O’Keefe said on X. “Nothing stops.” “We’re releasing video of resistance inside the Pentagon, tomorrow!” he added. James O’Keefe did not drop any additional hints about his upcoming video. However, the new footage comes amid a leaks probe at the Pentagon. As previously reported, three Hegseth aides placed on leave amid a probe into leaks were officially fired last Friday. And the leaks keep coming.

President Donald Trump has no plans to fire Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, whom he called a “major loser” in a Truth Social post on Monday.

When asked by a reporter in the Oval Office on Tuesday if he planned to fire Powell, Trump said he did not. “No. None whatsoever. Never did. The press runs away with things,” Trump said. “No, I have no intention of firing him. I would like to see him be a little more active in terms of his idea to lower interest rates. This is a perfect time to lower interest rates.” “If he doesn’t, is it the end? No, it’s not, but it would be good timing. It… could have taken place earlier, but no, I have no intention to fire him,” he added.

The number of order cancellations is so large that ports in China have had to take emergency measures to address the challenges created by piles of unsold containers...

Global container booking volumes fell by 49% between the last week of March and the first week of April 2025, according to Freight Waves. Imports from China to the United States collapsed by 64%, with imports of apparel and textiles declining by a whopping 59% and 57%, respectively. The figures coming from shipping companies are worse than those seen during the Covid-19 crisis. These alarming figures suggest that importers are unwilling to accept higher prices in the middle of a tariff war, that exporters cannot simply choose to move their products elsewhere easily, and that the excess capacity in many sectors is much larger than initially expected. No one wants to accept the cost of tariffs, and this means that the only option for the economies with elevated productive overcapacity is to negotiate a trade deal, and quickly, or face an economic depression.

"Over the weekend, we heard from several industry sources..."

First came China's "Deep Seek" moment at the start of the year. Then TD Cowen's Michael Elias told clients Microsoft was scaling back data center projects in the U.S. and Europe. Shortly after, Goldman Sachs pulled forward its peak data center forecast to this year. Now, Wells Fargo analysts report that Amazon has paused some data center lease negotiations for its cloud division. "Over the weekend, we heard from several industry sources that Amazon Web Services (AWS) has paused a portion of its leasing discussions on the colocation side (particularly international ones)," Wells Fargo analysts wrote in a note on Monday, adding, "The positioning is similar to what we've heard recently from MSFT."

The Trump administration is reportedly considering several different ways to increase U.S. birth rates after historic declines, including a $5,000 baby bonus.

The New York Times reported Monday that the administration is toying with several ideas and incentives to address this lingering problem. As Breitbart News reported, the U.S. birth rate fell to an all-time low in 2023. The provisional number of births for the United States was 3,591,328 in 2023, down from 2022, which saw 3,667,758 — a difference of 76,430 births. According to reports, one of the proposals to encourage women to have children includes a $5,000 baby bonus, which would be given to mothers after delivery of their child. Another proposal involves saving 30 percent of Fulbright program scholarships for those who are married or have children.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro is seemingly no longer welcome in the United States.

Petro, a former member of the 19th of April Movement guerrilla group and Colombia's first leftist president, claimed the Trump administration revoked his visa to attend meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. He is instead be replaced by the Minister of Finance Germán Avila, who is in Washington, D.C. this week. The major international snub comes after Donald Trump threatened 'decisive retaliatory measures' against government officials over Colombia's refusal to let two US Military flights full of migrants land in January.

The Red Cross has begun opening shelters to assist those evacuating due to wildfires in New Jersey.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi , who is in Saudi Arabia has cut short his visit, skipped the official dinner and will leave for India tonight in wake of the cowardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The Prime Minister was originally supposed to return back on Wednesday night but will now arrive by tomorrow morning. At least 25 people, mostly tourists, were shot dead by Pakistani terrorists in one of the most brutal terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when they opened fire on civilians who were visiting Pahalgam.

Islamist terrorists from Pakistan killed at least 27 people in today’s terror attack.

From the Batanes Islands, Naval Strike Missiles would be able to engage any surface vessel transiting the channel between Taiwan and the Philippines.

The U.S. Marine Corps is deploying its Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System (NMESIS) armed with Naval Strike Missiles into the heart of one of the world’s most strategic and tense bodies of water — the Luzon Strait. It will be the closest to the Chinese mainland that U.S. land-based cruise missiles have been deployed. The Luzon Strait sits between Taiwan and the Philippines and is roughly 220 miles across at its narrowest point. It is a critical shipping artery and also an incredibly important military conduit, especially for China’s rapidly growing fleet. It’s from here that assets based in the South China Sea can access the Philippine Sea and the greater Pacific, and vice versa. This includes China’s growing fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, some of which provide the country’s second-strike nuclear deterrent. It’s also a key path for the U.S. Navy to access the South China Sea.

In a startling development that has drawn international concern, China has reportedly advanced its thermonuclear weapons program, raising alarms over a possible shift in the global strategic balance.

While not officially confirmed by Beijing, recent reports and defense assessments have highlighted growing evidence that China may have successfully tested or deployed a new type of hydrogen bomb — a weapon that could significantly alter military calculations across the globe. According to a report by The Financial Times, U.S. intelligence agencies have been closely monitoring a series of high-altitude tests and underground nuclear activity in China’s Xinjiang region, particularly near the Lop Nur nuclear test site. Analysts suggest these could be related to advancements in thermonuclear technology.

US peace framework reportedly suggests “de jure” recognition of Crimea as part of Russia, and eventual lifting of sanctions

Washington has presented Kiev with what US President Donald Trump is calling a “final offer” to end the conflict in Ukraine, according to a report by Axios. The Kremlin, however, has urged the public to rely on official sources for developments in US–Russian talks. The one-page document was reportedly drafted following Trump envoy Steve Witkoff’s four-hour meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this month, and was presented to Ukrainian officials in Paris last week, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources with direct knowledge of the discussions.

US recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea on the table too...

In a huge development, President Vladimir Putin has offered to halt his invasion of Ukraine across the current front line as part of ongoing efforts to work with US President Donald Trump toward reaching a permanent peace deal. This reportedly happened during ongoing dialogue with Trump's top envoys. This is according to several sources which spoke to Financial Times, which wrote further in a Tuesday report, "The proposal is the first formal indication Putin has given since the war’s early months three years ago that Russia could step back from its maximalist demands to end the invasion." "The Russian president told Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy, during a meeting in St Petersburg earlier this month that Moscow could relinquish its claims to areas of four partly occupied Ukrainian regions that remain under Kyiv’s control, three of the people said," FT continues.

The Crimean peninsula officially joined the Russian Federation after an overwhelmingly positive vote in 2014

Kiev will not discuss recognizing Crimea as Russian territory, Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky told journalists on Tuesday, according to Ukrainian outlet Suspilne. The US will propose officially accepting the peninsula as part of the Russian Federation at a meeting with Kiev and its European backers on Wednesday, as part of a broader peace deal to stop the conflict, the Washington Post wrote on Tuesday citing anonymous sources. “[Crimea] is our territory, the territory of the people of Ukraine. We have nothing to talk about on this topic – it is outside our Constitution,” Zelensky said.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim responsibility for shooting down a US MQ-9 drone and launching attacks on two US aircraft carriers.

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed on Tuesday that they successfully brought down an American MQ-9 Reaper drone in the skies above the northwestern province of Hajjah, the Xinhua news agency reported. The group also stated that it had launched fresh assaults on two US Navy aircraft carriers. “A hostile American MQ-9 drone was shot down while it was conducting hostile missions in Hajjah’s airspace,” said Yahya Sarea, the group's military spokesperson, during a broadcast on the Houthi-controlled Al-Masirah television network.

Iran's Supreme Leader has sent a direct message to his Chinese counterpart vowing a steady commitment to their strategic partnership no matter the outcome of ongoing nuclear talks with the US, a source familiar with the matter told Iran International.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is traveling to Beijing on Tuesday with Ali Khamenei’s letter to Xi Jinping, a diplomatic source familiar with the message told Iran International. The move comes days before Araghchi is expected to hold a third round of talks with US envoy Steve Witkoff. “In his message to Xi, the Supreme Leader emphasized that the Islamic Republic remains fully committed to the 25-year cooperation agreement with China,” the source added.

Debate is growing in Washington over talks with Iran, with hawkish Republicans urging against appeasing Iran's theocratic rulers but some observers saying the mercurial president might have a historic shot at clinching a deal with Tehran.

The debate has exposed unexpected fractures: US President Donald Trump’s own allies are split, while some longtime democratic critics of the president have cautiously praised his approach—highlighting the unprRobert Malley, the former Biden administration Iran envoy who was sidelined for allegedly mishandling classified information, told The Free Beacon he is “optimistic” about Trump’s upcoming nuclear talks with Iran.edictability of the current diplomatic moment.

US president says they discussed trade and Iran, but makes no mention of Gaza or hostages, as White House announces his travel to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke via phone on Tuesday with US President Donald Trump, the American leader said, declaring that the pair “are on the same side of every issue.” The call covered “numerous subjects including Trade, Iran, etc.,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, adding that the conversation went “very well.” Notably, Trump did not include Gaza or the 59 hostages being held there in his list of topics discussed amid the ongoing impasse in ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

The Saudi-owned newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reports that Hamas is expected to propose a new ceasefire framework for Gaza as its representatives arrive in Cairo.

According to the report, the proposal includes the release of all remaining hostages held in the Strip in one phase in exchange for an agreed-upon number of Palestinian prisoners, the withdrawal of IDF forces from the Gaza Strip to the positions held under the recent ceasefire deal, a halt to military operations, and the entry of humanitarian aid. According to the report, Hamas will also demand a five-year ceasefire with international guarantees.

US President firmly states that Hamas will not govern Gaza post-war, emphasizing US opposition to the group’s role.

US President Donald Trump made clear on Tuesday that the United States would not allow Hamas to play a role in governing the Gaza Strip after the war. “We're not going to let Hamas do that, and we're going to see what happens with Gaza,” Trump said in response to a question from a reporter on the issue. “We've made a lot of progress in the Middle East. Tremendous. That date, that very special date, October 7th, should have never happened. It would have never happened if I were president,” he added.

We live in an age where doomsayers and techno-optimists fight to control the narrative. Despite that ongoing struggle, polls show that majorities in both North America and Europe tend to be pessimistic about the future.

There is great uncertainty about what is to come but also a palpable sense that it will likely be worse than today, just as today is worse than a generation ago. On April 6, 2025, UK Prime Minister Starmer said that "the world has changed, globalization is over and we are now in a new era." That was mostly about the question of tariffs but the sense that "everything is wrong, everything is changing" transcends trade and commerce. Because the political vertigo is quite real, it is easy to say that catastrophe beckons, that we are on the edge of a precipice. Much more likely, in my view, is less a spectacular collapse than a steady, relatively slow decline into that new era emerging before our eyes.

As federal candidates hit the campaign trail, the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) is confronting an issue sidestepped by major parties: the safety (or lack thereof) of COVID-19 modified RNA vaccines.

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

APR 23

Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Read full story

During a press conference late this afternoon, Dr. Marty Makary, head of the FDA, and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. outlined six steps the FDA is taking to phase out the dyes, which have been linked to neurobehavioral issues in children.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) today said it will phase out all petroleum-based synthetic dyes from U.S. foods and medications. In a press conference late this afternoon, Dr. Marty Makary, head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. outlined six steps the FDA is taking to phase out the dyes

Consumer sentiment is plummeting, delinquency rates are rising, and nearly three-quarters of all U.S. consumers admit that they are “financially stressed”.

If U.S. consumers are experiencing this much pain now, what will things look like six months from today if there are empty shelves and widespread shortages? We witnessed a brief period of severe financial stress during the early days of the last pandemic, but we would have to go all the way back to the Great Recession to find a time that is truly comparable to what we are enduring now. U.S consumers have been getting hammered for years, and now it appears that our problems are about to go to an entirely new level. The following are 12 signs that U.S. consumers are experiencing far more financial stress than most people realize…

Global economic leaders are convening in Washington this week for the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (I.M.F.) and the World Bank. The current U.S. landscape is markedly different from what it was during the previous meeting last fall.

Concerns regarding industrial policy and the possibility of a soft landing for the world economy have shifted to more pressing issues, such as President Trump’s trade war, renewed fears of inflation, and growing apprehensions about an impending global recession. The multilateral institutions hosting these meetings, dependent on U.S. funding, are under significant pressure to demonstrate their relevance to the Trump administration, while also navigating potential confrontations that could lead to U.S. withdrawal from these organizations.

AI now stands center stage in the DOJ's case, portrayed as the next frontier Google plans to quietly conquer with a monopoly's muscle.

It’s remedy season in the DC antitrust circus, and Google is back under the federal magnifying glass, twitching like a kid with a guilty conscience and a browser history to hide. The Justice Department has now entered the part of its case where the talk gets less abstract and more surgical; cutting tools, structural remedies, divestitures, bloodletting. And they’ve got Alphabet in their crosshairs. This week, the government’s lawyers turned their attention to a fresh boogeyman: artificial intelligence. As if the idea of a company that already owns the rails of search, browsers, operating systems, and half the ad economy wasn’t quite threatening enough, DOJ attorney David Dahlquist warned that Google is now stapling AI to its empire like a new wing on a haunted mansion.

"Hot Air" created a database of online content the researchers call climate "misinformation." They are asking social media companies to moderate the content. Critics say they're disguising a campaign for censorship against climate skeptics as a concern for the spread of false information.

Climate activism has had a rough year. Voters elected a president who had called climate change a “hoax.” Though Democrats had hoped such statements would doom Donald Trump’s campaign, polls showed voters rated climate change at the bottom of their priorities, and the policies of "The Green New Deal" promised by Kamala Harris did not rate highly enough for her to avoid a crushing defeat.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to reshape industries globally, but which nations are leading its innovation?

One way to measure leadership is through patent filings, which legally protect novel ideas or inventions. In the case of AI, securing a patent typically involves demonstrating unique methodologies, machine learning algorithms, or applications capable of significantly advancing existing technologies. This visualization is part of Visual Capitalist’s AI Week, sponsored by Terzo, and uses data from the 2025 AI Index Report to see which countries & regions have accumulated the most AI patents.

In a recent incident that has raised fresh concerns over the safety and reliability of autonomous vehicles, a group of passengers in Austin, Texas, reported being trapped inside a driverless car operated by Cruise, a subsidiary of General Motors.

The event occurred on Friday night, sparking both public outrage and a renewed call for stricter oversight of driverless vehicle operations. According to a report by CHRON, the passengers described a harrowing experience in which the autonomous vehicle came to a stop and refused to respond to commands, leaving them unable to exit for nearly 20 minutes. The passengers reportedly attempted to contact customer support through the vehicle’s system but claimed that the response was slow and unhelpful.

A new bill in Colorado, aimed at addressing transgender issues, has ignited debate among parents and advocacy groups.

The legislation, which critics argue promotes “transgenderism,” seeks to establish guidelines for schools and public institutions regarding gender identity policies. Supporters say it protects transgender individuals’ rights, while opponents claim it undermines parental authority and imposes ideological views. Key provisions of the bill include requiring schools to use students’ preferred names and pronouns and ensuring access to facilities aligning with their gender identity.

A 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia on April 22, according to the local Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG). The agency reported the quake at around 10:17pm local time and noted that there was no threat of a tsunami. It hit 95km (59 miles) northeast of Melonguane - a town and district in Talaud Islands Regency in North Sulawesi province.

BMKG said: "An earthquake has occurred with magnitude: 6.6 SR, 95 km NorthEast KEP-TALAUD-SULUT, at: 22-Apr-25 10:17:17 UTC, No TSUNAMI threat (This event has been reviewed by a seismologist.)" The United States Geological Survey (USGS) also recorded a 5.7 magnitude earthquake 141km (87 miles) south-southwest of Banjar, West Java.

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK – Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano is at it again, as its most recent eruptive episode began to shoot lava hundreds of feet into the air.

According to information provided by the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO), episode 18 of the ongoing eruption resumed early Tuesday morning. Lava began to overflow the south vent about 3:30 a.m. local time, with fountaining from both vents within the volcano starting just 10 minutes later. Lava then began to overflow from the north vent at 3:47 a.m. local time. The HVO said lava fountains have reached heights of more than 650 feet at the south vent, and more than 160 feet from the north vent.

What's Hidden Under The Temple Mount in Jerusalem?

Join End Times Productions as we take you on a fascinating journey to uncover the secrets that lie beneath the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. For centuries, this sacred site has been shrouded in mystery, with many speculating about what lies hidden beneath its ancient stones. From hidden tunnels and chambers to ancient artifacts and relics, we'll delve into the theories and legends surrounding this enigmatic location. Is it possible that the Temple Mount holds the key to understanding the End Times? Watch to find out.