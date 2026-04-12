No Deal Reached with Iran. Trump announces a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. IDF goes on high alert. Escape from New York. Hungary decides in key election. Legends of the Lost Ark

Lioness of Judah Ministry

Apr 13, 2026

Vice President JD Vance held a press conference in Islamabad on Saturday evening, confirming that the United States and Iran have failed to reach a final agreement following intense, direct negotiations.

After more than 21 hours of talks mediated in Pakistan, the highest-level direct U.S.-Iran negotiations since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Vance stated unequivocally that the Iranian regime refused to accept America’s core demands and red lines. “We’ve been at it now for 21 hours, and we’ve had a number of substantive discussions with the Iranians. That’s the good news,” Vance said. “The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement. And I think that’s bad news for Iran much more than it’s bad news for the United States of America.

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf said the US failed to gain trust in Pakistan talks, as negotiations ended without agreement.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf stated that the United States failed to gain Iran’s trust during the recent round of negotiations held in Pakistan, following the departure of the American delegation. In remarks published after the talks, Ghalibaf said that prior to the negotiations, Iran had emphasized its “goodwill and necessary determination,” but noted a lack of trust stemming from past experiences. “My colleagues in the Iranian delegation presented forward-looking initiatives, but in the end, the other side could not gain the trust of the Iranian delegation in this round of negotiations,” he said.

The U.S. president ordered the American Navy to block all vessels in the strait and seize ships that paid “protection money” to Iran. “The Iranians are carrying out global extortion.”

U.S. President Donald Trump announced today (Sunday) a dramatic escalation in the confrontation with Iran, declaring a full naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The move comes just hours after reports of the unsuccessful conclusion of a round of talks between the American and Iranian delegations in Pakistan, and after the White House made clear it would not tolerate illegal transit fees being collected in the strait’s international waters.

Three US officials confirmed that two US Navy guided-missile destroyers passed through the strait without issue in what was described as a “freedom-of-navigation mission.”

US Navy ships reportedly crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday afternoon as US-Iran ceasefire negotiations kicked off in Pakistan, though Iran denied the reports and threatened to attack any unauthorized ships in the strait. Axios, citing a US official, reported that several US Navy ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz. According to the report, the move was not coordinated with the Iranian Navy and was the first time US Navy ships made such a move since the start of the war.

The oil trade has changed since the War with Iran started, and the US is benefiting from it.

Oil tankers are now reportedly racing to the US for oil. President Trump shared this early this morning: Massive numbers of completely empty oil tankers, some of the largest anywhere in the World, are heading, right now, to the United States to load up with the best and “sweetest” oil (and gas!) anywhere in the World. We have more oil than the next two largest oil economies combined – and higher quality. We are waiting for you. Quick turnaround! President DJT. President Trump also shared this morning the good news for the US economy as well as his thoughts on the TDS stricken MSM lies.

Mainstream media would have people believe that there is no support for the U.S.-Iran conflict and that the world would not be safer with the IRGC removed from power.

However, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told Jake Tapper on CNN that the world is safer because of U.S. military action in Iran. He added that, under President Trump’s leadership, U.S. strikes have significantly weakened Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, stating, “Degrading these capabilities is really, really very important for your and my safety here in the U.S., in Europe, in the Middle East.”

“The Iranian regime is begging for a ceasefire; there are internal conflicts among the leadership there,” he said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday evening that there was “still more to do” in Iran as US and Iranian negotiators met in Islamabad to discuss a potential ceasefire. “The campaign is not over yet. Iran wanted to eliminate us. Now it is fighting to survive. We still have more to do. We were the first to break the barrier of fear to act in Iran. I remember the excitement, the pride.”

Trump reportedly updated Israel before announcing naval blockade, IDF prepares for Iranian attack

The Israel Defense Forces went on high alert Sunday afternoon, following the collapse of the ceasefire talks between the United States and Iran in Pakistan over the weekend, along with U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. In a dramatic statement, Trump wrote on Truth Social that “effective immediately,” the U.S. Navy would “begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz.”

The prolonged absence of Mojtaba leaves room for different rumors.

Ever since the start of the military confrontation between the US and Israel against Iran, a mystery surrounds the situation regarding the new Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei. In his absence, a flurry of rumors and reports is going around saying that he is dead, or else very gravely wounded; he is also said to be gay and disowned by his late father. Today, a new report arises that Mojtaba is ‘recovering from severe facial and leg injuries’ that he suffered in the airstrike that killed his father, sources in his inner circle told Reuters.

The United Arab Emirates‘s aggressive stance against Iran was the culmination of a 15-year process that saw the transformation of the Gulf state from a minor Middle East player into a major military and geopolitical force.

In the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, the UAE unexpectedly found itself bearing the brunt of retaliatory assaults, being targeted by more Iranian drones and missiles than any other belligerent, including Israel. The UAE quickly turned to being the most hostile Gulf country to Iran, calling for the government’s overthrow, reportedly begging the United States to invade Iran, and reviving irredentist demands. The sudden aggressiveness from the tiny Gulf state came as a surprise to many analysts, leading many to believe that the war had triggered a sea change in Emirati foreign policy. In reality, the Gulf state’s stance was the natural conclusion of a carefully engineered stance dating back to 2011.

“This quick recovery reflects the high operational resilience and crisis management...”

A key Saudi oil pipeline to the Red Sea was restored on Sunday and is now pumping at full capacity after an Iranian drone attack last week damaged a pumping station. The East-West pipeline is back at full capacity, moving about 7 million barrels per day and restoring critical energy flows from Saudi’s Persian Gulf oil fields to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, bypassing the turmoil in the Strait of Hormuz. Bloomberg quoted the Saudi energy ministry as saying that Saudi Aramco’s offshore Manifa field has been restored, while repairs continue at the Khurais onshore complex. Last week, attacks on Manifa and Khurais each knocked out about 300,000 bpd.

U.S. intelligence reportedly indicates China is looking to send shipments of weapons to Iran amid the Middle Eastern country’s conflict with the United States.

Beijing is delivering new air defense systems to Iran within the next few weeks and is working to route the shipments through third countries to mask their true origin, according to CNN. If true, the development would constitute a provocative statement by Beijing just weeks ahead of President Donald Trump’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and would mark a significant escalation of support to Iran.

Hamas terror group refusing to discuss ceasefire’s second stage until first stage is fully implemented.

A new round of talks was held in Cairo on Saturday, between a Hamas delegation, a representative of Gaza in the “Peace Council,” and mediators, aimed at advancing the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, a senior Arab source told the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper. Hamas is demanding the full implementation of all provisions of the first phase of the ceasefire deal before any discussions begin on the second phase, including the issue of disarming Hamas and other Palestinian Arab terror organizations.

UN Watch accuses Western democracies of enabling countries with poor human rights records to secure influential UN roles, warning the move could undermine oversight, empower authoritarian regimes and weaken protections for civil society groups worldwide

Theater of the absurd at the UN: The non-governmental organization UN Watch sharply criticized Western countries after it claimed they enabled the election of states with problematic human rights records to key positions in UN bodies dealing with the issue. The group’s executive director, Hillel Neuer, voiced strong criticism, saying earlier in the week that “appointing China, Cuba and Saudi Arabia to oversee human rights activists is like putting Al Capone in charge of fighting organized crime.”

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) is accused of sexually assaulting a woman who worked as a former staffer for him, according to a recent report.

The woman, who started working in Swalwell’s “district office in Castro Valley in 2019” when she was 21-years-old, claimed to the San Francisco Chronicle that “Swalwell began pursuing her” and would also allegedly send her photos “of his genitals.” The woman also claims in one instance, Swalwell tried to kiss her in her car,” and that in another instance he allegedly “pulled out his penis and asked her to perform oral sex.” In one instance, the woman also alleges that in September 2019, after being “invited” to have drinks with Swalwell, and becoming “severely intoxicated” to the point where she did not remember the evening, the next morning “she woke up naked in Swalwell’s hotel bed and could feel the effect of vaginal intercourse.”

Saturday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Emma-Jo Morris talked about Zohran Mamdani. Morris said, “The biggest victim of this policy is going to be Kathy Hochul when the last living taxpayer just hits the road, and she has to look at this guy and say you had to make a race-based tax system.”

The Trump administration released the official plans Friday for a 250-foot triumphal arch to be located near the Arlington Memorial Bridge in Washington, D.C.

The arch, which will sit across the Potomac River from the Lincoln Memorial, will commemorate the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding. “The drawings were submitted to the Commission of Fine Arts, a federal design panel that President Trump has stacked with allies. It will consider the project’s design at its meeting next week,” The New York Times reported.

Numerous people were injured after “masked suspects” stormed a Union, New Jersey, Chick-fil-A counter Saturday night and opened fire, according to NJ.com.

CBS News reported the attack occurred about 8:45 p.m. A man whose girlfriend works at the restaurant indicated “a group of men came into the restaurant and went directly behind the counter, where they fired multiple shots.” According to an account from a family member of another employee, there “was some sort of altercation and that employees were injured in the violence.” While details on the incident are limited, FOX Business noted at least six people are believed to have been injured.

The main suspect in a Medicaid fraud scheme that took nearly $11 million from Minnesota taxpayers has vanished, and officials are looking for him.

Fifty-year-old Abdirashid Ismail Said was due to appear in Hennepin County court on Wednesday but did not show up and forfeited a $150,000 bond, Fox 9 reported Friday. “Said avoided being ordered to surrender his passport by paying the unconditional bond amount of $150,000. The conditional bond, which would have required him to surrender his passport, was set at $50,000,” the outlet said, noting he is one of three others facing theft by swindle charges in the case. Investigators had voiced concerns that Said had a wife and child living in Nairobi, Kenya, and it was possible he could flee, hide, or prevent officials from executing the warrant.

While Islamic groups, communist agitators, and their far-left enablers descend on the Texas State Board of Education (SBOE) to rewrite history and indoctrinate the next generation of Americans, one brave Texan stood tall and delivered a no-holds-barred warning that should shake every parent and patriot in the Lone Star State.

On April 7, 2026, George Brian Vachris – a licensed Professional Engineer, former certified teacher in Houston ISD, Republican precinct chairman, and 2026 GOP nominee candidate for SBOE District 8 – stepped to the podium in Austin wearing a cowboy hat and delivered a powerful, unapologetic defense of Western civilization, Judeo-Christian values, and American exceptionalism.

A 35-year-old Brampton man named Mohamed Mahdi has been arrested after multiple shots were fired at a Jewish-owned restaurant in North Toronto in the early hours of April 3, 2026.

Police confirm this was the second time the same Jewish business owner has been targeted. Despite the clearly targeted nature of the attack, the involvement of both the Hate Crime Unit and the Counter Terrorism Security Unit, and the suspect’s Muslim name, prosecutors have laid zero hate crime charges and zero terrorism charges.

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Apr 12

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World

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Apr 9

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BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarians were casting ballots Sunday in what is widely seen as Europe’s most consequential election this year, a vote that could unseat populist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, an ally of President Donald Trump, after 16 years in power.

It’s a key moment for Orbán, the European Union’s longest-serving leader and one of its biggest antagonists, who has traveled a long road from his early days as a liberal, anti-Soviet firebrand to the Russia-friendly nationalist admired today by the global right wing.

Republican lawmakers in the United States have accused the European Union of intervening to subvert Hungary’s democratic process, putting its thumb on the scale against Prime Minister Viktor Orbán as he seeks re-election on Sunday.

New Jersey Congressman Chris Smith and Maryland Representative Andy Harris wrote to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen — who controls the unelected federal branch of the European Union — accusing Brussels of using its financial and other powers to pressure Hungarian voters into backing a more pro-EU government. It comes as Prime Minister Orbán faces his toughest re-election campaign since coming to power 16 years ago, amid economic difficulties stemming in large part from the war in neighbouring Ukraine and from financial sanctions imposed by the EU on Hungary over so-called “rule of law” violations.

Both Sikorski and his wife, journalist Anne Applebaum, have long pushed for the ousting of Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Radosław Sikorski is in D.C. to take part in the Bilderberg Meeting, along with his wife, journalist Anne Applebaum. Both are known for their vocal anti-Trump and anti-Orbán stances. The 72nd Bilderberg Meeting, which started back in 1954 to discuss the “communist threat” posed by the Soviet Union, begins today in Washington, D.C. Known for being a gathering of prime ministers, ministers, bankers, businessmen, and leaders from public administration, technology, labor, civil society, and academia. This year will also see Dario Amodei, co-founder of Anthropic, in attendance, writes wPolityce.

Protesters demanding the Irish government slash punishing taxes on fuel, which they say have made global price spikes unbearable for farmers and truckers, are successfully starving the country of fuel, bringing the crisis down to who will blink first in a battle of wills in Dublin.

Ireland is facing a “very dangerous economic moment” as days-long blockades of the nation’s only refinery and depots have seen the Republic on the brink of running out of fuel, the Republic’s Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris said on Friday evening. By the end of the day, a national industry group estimated that a full third of Ireland’s fuel stations had run dry, up from less than a tenth that morning.

Ezra Levant spoke with fuel protesters amid the Whitegate refinery blockade in Cork Ireland. They say the government needs to work with them to put an end to their movement.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) – Russia continued to strike Ukrainian positions with drones after a Kremlin-declared Easter ceasefire took effect on Saturday, a Ukrainian military officer told The Associated Press.

“The ceasefire is not being observed by the Russian side,” said Serhii Kolesnychenko, a communications officer for the 148th Separate Artillery Brigade. He said that while artillery fire had paused in the sector where his brigade was working, at the junction of the Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions, Russian forces continued to use drones to strike Ukrainian positions. Ukrainian forces were responding with “silence to silence and fire to fire,” Kolesnychenko said.

Zelensky announced last month that he was accepting technical and financial support from the European Union to restore the Druzhba pipeline as quickly as possible

Ukraine says it will repair the Druzhba pipeline this spring, provided the European Union’s offer of financial support remains valid. “If the issue of European financing in exchange for oil supply remains relevant, we have announced when we will repair the Druzhba pipeline,” President Zelensky has said. “Responsibility for supplies will rest with the Europeans. We will repair it, because that’s what has been agreed. I told them we will complete it this spring,” Zelensky told journalists on Friday, as quoted by PAP and cited by Business Insider.

The case of Swiss author and historian Jacques Baud is a terrible new reality facing all dissidents and journalists who do not agree with the EU status quo

What if your bank account vanished overnight because of something you wrote? No trial. No crime. Just a decree. That is what happened to author Jacques Baud, a former Swiss colonel and intelligence analyst. Today, he can’t buy food or return home to Switzerland, but he has committed no crime and broken no law. “All my credit cards were canceled; all my bank cards were blocked. That means there is no way to buy anything,” he told AUF1, which interviewed Baud. In addition to his bank accounts and credit cards being frozen or canceled, he cannot be paid and therefore cannot work.

Britain is reversing its decision to hand over the Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean to Mauritius, following U.S. pressure. The announcement prompts the Mauritian foreign minister to hit back, promising to “do everything” to reclaim the archipelago.

The Chagos Islands have been a British territory since the 19th century and host an American and British military base. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has previously signed an agreement to return the archipelago to Mauritius. However, the Diego Garcia air base would be leased to the UK.

‘I round them up and call the police! I’ve taken them to the police station and [the police] have said they don’t want them!’. Farmer Chris Gadsden, dubbed ‘the farminator’, explains why he has taken matters into his own hands in tackling illegal immigrants on his property.

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Apr 11

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Apr 9

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New nuclear projects—like the Tennessee Valley Authority SMR with GE Hitachi—remain extremely expensive, raising doubts about their competitiveness despite future cost reductions.

China is gaining an edge in AI by offering significantly cheaper computing (tokens), potentially pressuring U.S. firms on pricing, demand, and energy consumption dynamics.

Breakthroughs in perovskite solar—driven partly by American Association for the Advancement of Science collaborations—could dramatically boost efficiency and disrupt traditional electricity markets if durability challenges are solved.

Last week, we discussed the risk of an oil shock leading to a recession.

That article digs into the plumbing behind oil shocks and recession, and exposes why, over the years, I’ve learned to distrust the loudest voices in the room. Right now, some of the most prominent macro commentators, the “Persistent Purveyors of Doom,” are making a variation of the same argument: the Strait of Hormuz closure is not merely a serious risk of an oil shock and recession; it’s the beginning of the end. Markets will crash within weeks. Stocking up on essentials is the rational response. The global financial system, already fragile, cannot survive what’s coming.

Every adult in Massachusetts would have to hand their ID to a tech company just to keep scrolling.

Massachusetts just voted to force every social media user in the state to prove their age to a tech company. The bill passed the House 129-25 on Wednesday, banning children under 14 from social media entirely, requiring parental consent for 14- and 15-year-olds, and mandating that platforms build age verification systems to enforce all of it. If it becomes law, the policy takes effect on October 1. We obtained a copy of the bill for you here. House Speaker Ron Mariano and Ways and Means Chair Aaron Michlewitz framed the legislation as protection. “This ban would be among the most restrictive in the entire country, helping to protect young people from harmful content and addictive algorithms that have a proven negative impact on their mental health,” they said in a joint statement.

In a country racing to put every ID on a screen, Idaho just wrote the right to say “no” into law.

Idaho just became one of the few states to draw a line against mandatory digital identification. Governor Brad Little signed Senate Bill 1299 on April 1, 2026, and the new law does something genuinely unusual in American state politics right now: it pushes back against digital ID rather than pushing it forward. We obtained a copy of the bill for you here. The bill creates Section 67-2364 of the Idaho Code, prohibiting government entities from requiring “any person to obtain, maintain, present, or use digital identification.”

Think wokeness has gone the way of the dodo? Actually, it’s gone the way of the dumdum. It hasn’t died — it’s just become more unintelligible.

Consider MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+. No, that’s not my WIFI password (full disclosure: I stole that joke). It’s a victim-group acronym seamlessly disgorged by a very perturbed Canadian politician. And here she is, in a seven-second clip that has gone viral…Now, given this woman’s “indigenous” focus, you might expect her name to be Dances With 2SLGBTQQIA+, Warrior of the Sacred Safe Space, or Little Big Acronym. But while she does have Lakota ancestry and thus identifies, her name is just plain old Leah Gazan. And she’s a Canadian parliamentarian and a member of the New Democratic Party. This means she has ditched any tribal-council ambitions for paleface’s oppressive governmental institutions.

In tonight’s podcast, we discuss how the White House has shifted its 6G strategy into high gear, viewing it not just as a faster version of 5G, but as a critical battleground for national security and global economic dominance.

Many don’t realize that in the fine print of this executive order, 6G networks will provide the foundation for operating cutting-edge technologies of the next decade, including AI, robotics, and implantable technologies, which will provide the very framework for the coming beast system. We then discuss how Mexico is fully on board with eliminating cash and fully embracing the deployment of a nationwide Health ID Card system. We also discuss Anthropic’s terrifying capabilities of “Claude Mythos,” with executives warning that the new AI model is so dangerous it would cause a wave of catastrophic hacks and terror attacks if released to the wider public.

A growing number of evangelical Christians emphasize a personal relationship with Jesus as central to their faith, but new technology is beginning to reshape how that concept is experienced.

According to reporting from the NYP, a tech company is now offering users the opportunity to interact with an artificial intelligence version of Jesus through paid video calls. The platform, developed by Just Like Me, allows users to engage with an AI-generated avatar of Jesus for $1.99 per minute. Similar to other religious AI tools, the system provides prayers, encouragement, and responses in multiple languages. While the technology can recall prior conversations, it occasionally shows technical flaws, such as delayed or mismatched lip movements.

Lioness of Judah Ministry

Apr 10

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What are they afraid we’ll learn?

McKinney discusses the history, legend and mystery surrounding the Ark of the Covenant

A new docudrama addressing one of the Bible’s greatest mysteries is drawing attention for its unusual approach – grounding the search for the Ark of the Covenant in ancient sources rather than modern speculation. The film “Legends of the Lost Ark” investigates what may have happened to the sacred object following the destruction of the Temple in Jerusalem in 586 B.C.