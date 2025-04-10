End Times Headline News. April 10 2025

Trump Tariff Pause. The US-China standoff. China issues risk alert for tourists traveling to US. US tightens pressure on Iran. 200 cows mysteriously vanished. Child Sacrifice Altar Found In Guatemala

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

APR 10, 2025

"The world is ready to work with President Trump to fix global trade, and China has chosen the opposite direction."

The President wrote on his Truth Social account: Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World's Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately. At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable. Conversely, and based on the fact that more than 75 Countries have called Representatives of the United States, including the Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and the USTR, to negotiate a solution to the subjects being discussed relative to Trade, Trade Barriers, Tariffs, Currency Manipulation, and Non Monetary Tariffs, and that these Countries have not, at my strong suggestion, retaliated in any way, shape, or form against the United States, ...

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, April 9 (Reuters) - China's yuan ended at its weakest level in more than 17 years on Wednesday after its offshore counterpart fell to a record low overnight, as an escalating Sino-U.S. trade war rattled currency markets.

The onshore yuan finished the domestic trading session at 7.3498 per dollar, its weakest close since December 2007. The declines come as a trade war between the world's two largest economies escalates.

The U.S.-China trade war heated up on Wednesday, as President Donald Trump’s tariffs on China soared to a total of 104 percent and China retaliated by announcing an 84 percent levy on U.S. goods.

China furiously denounced Trump’s tariffs as “hegemonic” and called on the world to unite against Trump’s “bullying.” The Chinese Finance Ministry announced the 84 percent retaliatory tariff on Wednesday, several hours ahead of an expected retaliation from the European Union. China said it was “inevitable” that it would run a trade surplus against the United States, and it has the “determination and means” to keep fighting back against Trump’s tariffs.

The trade war will really go global if the United States tells other countries that the price for providing global public goods like the US security umbrella and the US Dollar as the global reserve asset is a common tariff against China. That would effectively cut China out of the Dollar system.

US stocks were a rollercoaster yesterday. Having closed at 5062 on Monday evening, the S&P500 opened Tuesday trade 130 points higher and spent the next 45 minutes rallying up to the 5267 daily high as markets reacted enthusiastically to comments from Trump and Bessent suggesting that there might be room for some countries to cut deals for lower tariffs. Stocks were then sold steadily for the remainder of the trading day as markets reacted to President Trump’s promise to hit China with an extra 50% tariff (104% total) from midnight.

"I want President Xi on a plane to Washington to..."

Democratic panelists on CNN were left stunned when Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary called for 400% tariffs on China, praising President Trump's trade war against the Chinese Communist Party. O'Leary accused the CCP of cheating, stealing U.S. intellectual property, denying legal recourse in its courts, and stealing American products and technology to manufacture and sell back to the U.S. "I want President Xi on a plane to Washington to level the playing field. It's not about tariffs anymore—nobody has taken on China yet, not the Europeans, nor any U.S. administration for decades. As someone who actually does business there, I've had enough. I speak for millions of Americans who've had their intellectual property stolen by the Chinese," O'Leary said.

The US-China standoff risks escalating into an “outright financial war” with no winners, the bank’s head of global FX research warns

The global financial system is moving into “unchartered territory,” as the tariff escalation between the US and China could devolve into an “outright financial war,” George Saravelos, Deutsche Bank’s global head of foreign exchange research, has warned. Saravelos issued the warning in a note to clients on Wednesday, which was quoted by multiple media outlets. The analyst, who has repeatedly warned about a looming dollar crisis and a global loss of trust in the US currency, described the current situation as a “collapse” in markets.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has told the Central American Security Conference (CENTSEC) in Panama that the U.S. will work together with Central America to beat back the growing influence of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in the region and address “shared threats.”

After first noting the Trump administration’s collaboration with Central American governments on combatting cartels and illegal immigration, Hegseth said, “[W]e have to recognize the threat that China poses to our countries, to our people, and to peace in this region.” “China-based companies are capturing land [and] critical infrastructure in strategic sectors such as energy and telecommunications,” he continued, warning that “China’s military has too large of a presence in the Western Hemisphere.”

China on Wednesday issued a risk alert for Chinese tourists traveling to the US, according to a statement from the culture and tourism ministry.

The ministry said it reminded Chinese tourists to assess the risks of traveling to the US and travel with caution, citing recent "deterioration of China-US economic and trade relations and the domestic security situation in the US."

PANAMA CITY, Panama—U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth wrapped up his tour of Panama on Wednesday, inking two critical Memoranda of Understanding with officials of the central American nation determined to get more support, investment, and protection from the United States in exchange for renewed Sino-skepticism.

The trip, which saw precisely 47 staffers work the 3-day itinerary, included much in the way of high-level diplomatic negotiations, with a hefty dose of troop morale boosting in the region. Hegseth went out of his way aboard the USS Chosin, a guided missile cruiser that arrived in the city just days ago, to honor and reward servicemen and women–a trait that has already become a hallmark of his tenure at the Pentagon.

The European Union (EU) has cleared the way to impose an estimated $21 billion in retaliatory tariffs on American goods in response to steel and aluminum tariffs enacted by U.S. President Donald J. Trump last month.

The European Commission—the EU’s unelected, quasi-executive body—announced the decision on Wednesday, noting that 26 of its 27 member states approved the trade measures. Viktor Orbán’s Hungary was the only EU country to oppose the tariff package. “The EU considers U.S. tariffs unjustified and damaging, causing economic harm to both sides, as well as the global economy. The EU has stated its clear preference to find negotiated outcomes with the U.S., which would be balanced and mutually beneficial,” The European Commission said in a statement.

Germany's chancellor designate Friedrich Merz said on Wednesday that the country's new government should stand in the week after April 28.

Merz's Christian Democrats (CDU) will hold a small party conference on that day and decide on the coalition agreement, he said, and then elections for chancellor could be held the following week.

Berlin has halted admitting immigration applicants who claim they need protection, amid government coalition talks, DPA has reported

Germany has temporarily suspended its participation in a UN refugee resettlement program, the DPA news agency has reported, citing the country’s Interior Ministry. Under the scheme, the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) asks host countries to take in asylum seekers who are deemed in particular need of protection. The results of the snap general election in February suggest that anti-immigration sentiments in Germany appear to have grown, following a series of violent incidents perpetrated by foreign nationals in recent months. The center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD), which both advocate tougher migration policies, emerged as the most popular parties.

All for your "safety" – but blink, and you're already in prison. Next up: Digital IDs, CBDCs, social credit scores, personal CO2 trackers, mandatory health requirements, and 15-Minute Cities.

An Afghan migrant who targeted Reform Party leader Nigel Farage with death threats in viral online videos is set to face justice. Fayaz Khan, a 26-year-old also known as Mada Pasa, was charged with threats to kill and sending a menacing communication, the Metropolitan Police confirmed.

He’s due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, April 11, after a months-long probe sparked by his social media activity. Khan, of no fixed address, appeared on the radar last year, posting dozens of clips flaunting his migration journey across Europe—culminating in a video in which he appeared to threaten Farage’s life. The Metropolitan Police arrested Khan on November 1, 2024, after the video triggered a report of malicious communications. He initially received bail.

The ailing Pope meets the ailing British King – with his Queen – in a very special day for the Monarchs.

Pope Francis held today (9) an unannounced meeting at the Vatican on Wednesday afternoon with Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla, as the Royal couple makes a state visit to Italy. Reuters reported: “Charles and Camilla had been due to make a formal state visit to the Vatican, but postponed their plans after doctors prescribed Francis two months of rest after the pontiff experienced a serious bout of double pneumonia. The pope met the royal couple privately and offered his best wishes for their 20th wedding anniversary, which they celebrated on Wednesday, said a Vatican statement.

Tens of thousands flood Athens, shutting down airports & transport with a general strike! Workers, students, and unions demand better wages, housing, and living conditions. Mainstream media staying quiet.

Tamara Lich and Chris Barber were and are political prisoners of the Trudeau regime. They are heroes.

Tamara Lich, one of the organizers for the “Freedom Convoy” in 2022 that took place in Ottawa, Canada, has been found guilty of the dubious charge of “mischief” along with fellow leader Chris Barber. Barber was also found guilty of counselling others to disobey a court order because he told truckers to ignore an injunction to stop honking their horns.

Free speech activist Desiree Fixler discusses why investing that's supposedly focused on an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework is really a "multi-trillion-dollar marketing scam."

South Korea’s military fired warning shots after approximately 10 North Korean soldiers crossed the military demarcation line within the Demilitarized Zone.

The Demilitarized Zone is a 155-mile-long, heavily fortified border separating the two Koreas. It has barbed wire, mines, and troops on both sides. The incident happened on Tuesday at approximately 5 p.m. local time in the eastern section of the DMZ, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. The North Korean troops, some armed, entered South Korean territory just briefly before returning to the northern side of the border.

Pentagon could be forced to move long-range precision weapons from Asia-Pacific region to Middle East...

At the moment, amid ongoing Yemen operations the US has sent two aircraft carriers, deployed a significant number of B-2 stealth bombers and fighter jets, as well as deployed missile defense systems to the Middle East. But some top US officials have argued that China remains the top 'pacing threat' and rival. These officials fear that Washington is overcommitting itself to the anti-Houthi campaign, and blowing through valuable resources which will be hard to replace quickly.

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on five Iranian companies and one individual for their alleged support of Iran’s nuclear program, the Treasury Department said.

The action targets entities linked to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and its subsidiary, the Iran Centrifuge Technology Company (TESA), both of which play key roles in Iran’s uranium enrichment and nuclear development efforts. The Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated the firms under Executive Order 13382, which aims to curb the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

Trump says that Israel would lead military action to thwart Iran’s nuclear program, should such action be required.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that, if military action is required to thwart Iran’s nuclear program, Israel will be involved and even lead the effort. “With Iran, if it requires military, we’re going to have military. Israel will be the leader of that. But nobody leads us, we do what we want to do,” Trump told reporters at the Oval Office. Asked what his deadline would be for Iran to reach a deal, the President replied, “I can’t really be specific, but when you start talks, you know if they’re going along well or not, and I would say the conclusion would be when I think they’re not going along well."

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reveals ongoing technical coordination with Israel to avoid direct conflict in Syrian airspace.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan acknowledged on Wednesday that Ankara has been engaging in operational-level coordination with Israel in Syria to avoid unintended military incidents, Reuters reported. The comments follow a series of intensified Israeli airstrikes in Syria, which Israeli officials said were intended to prevent a planned Turkish takeover of the targeted area. According to a Reuters report published last week, Turkish forces had surveyed multiple air bases within Syrian territory as part of preliminary plans for a potential joint defense initiative. Those same installations were later targeted in Israeli airstrikes.

Defense Minister Israel Katz claims ‘great achievements’ bringing terror group closer to agreeing on hostage deal; says military preparing for ‘big move’ to defeat Hamas

RAFAH, Gaza Strip — Little to no fighting has taken place in the Gaza Strip since the Israeli military resumed its offensive against the Hamas terror group several weeks ago. The Israel Defense Forces has advanced in the Strip’s south, capturing the so-called Morag Corridor, located between the Palestinian cities of Rafah and Khan Younis; vastly expanded its buffer zone along the Gaza border; carried out over 1,000 airstrikes on Hamas targets, eliminating more than 40 senior officials and mid-level commanders; and located several new tunnels.

Syria's transitional government, led by Ahmed al-Sharaa, held its first meeting on April 7, focusing on reconstruction and unity.

The new Syrian government has many issues to tackle at the same time, and recent actions have shown that it’s on the right path. Ahmed al-Sharaa’s new government held its first meeting on Monday after two dozen ministers were chosen in late March. The transition government has been in the works since the Assad regime fell on December 8. Sharaa became the transitional president in late January, and he spent February and March establishing a series of new ministries. Around a third of the ministers are linked to Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, the terror group Sharaa once commanded. The others come from a number of backgrounds and include one Christian woman, a Druze, a Kurd, and an Alawite.

Reports published in Lebanon over the past year indicate that, for the last 25 years, operatives of the Hizbullah terrorist organization have been enjoying equal status to that of soldiers in the Lebanese Armed Forces:

the government pays pensions and compensation to them and their families, and provides economic benefits to a large segment of the organization’s supporters and operatives (allowances often referred to as "pay-to-slay"). These payments are made to fighters and operatives who were imprisoned (by Israel or the South Lebanese Army) for involvement in terrorism against Israel, to operatives injured in the course of such activity, and to families of fighters who were killed.

Idaho this summer will become the first state in the country to enforce a ban on vaccine mandates, reflecting a growing skepticism of immunizations among Americans.

GOP Gov. Brad Little recently signed a bill prohibiting schools, businesses, and government entities from denying services or admission to people who have not received a "medical intervention," described as vaccines, a procedure or medication, reports Axios on Wednesday. He vetoed a similar bill in March, however, saying the measure would have infringed on parental freedom and hindered the ability of schools to send home students suffering from contagious illnesses. But state lawmakers revised the bill to clarify the new policy would be subject to existing requirements in school districts, and now, the bill will go into effect on July 1.

not even a "genome" to be found

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

·

APR 10

Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Read full story

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

APR 10

Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Read full story

Crude oil prices slumped to their lowest level since 2021 after the U.S. announced a fresh 50% tariff for Chinese imports following Beijing’s refusal to withdraw its retaliatory 34% tariffs announced in response to Washington’s imposition of a 34% tariff rate on top of already existing levies.

At the time of writing, Brent crude was trading at $60.36 per barrel, with West Texas Intermediate at $57.04 per barrel, both down by close to 4% from Tuesday’s close. Since the start of the year, the benchmarks have shed lover $10 per barrel and most analysts expect the rout to deepen as fears run high that tariffs would sap oil demand.

Government-backed "anti-misinformation" projects quietly persist under new names and missions, blurring the line between public health outreach and narrative control.

Despite the big and open push that came in with the new US administration to end the practice of the government funding third-party groups to effectively act as its censorship proxies – some of these arrangements continue to be operational. Most appear to be working to strengthen previously established “preferred” narratives around health issues – as ever, with “combating misinformation” given as the declarative, overarching purpose behind the effort. But critics say, that was/remains a smokescreen meant to manipulate public opinion.

This week, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) unveiled stringent new regulations that will take effect May 1 that clamp down on missionary activities within the country, according to a prominent Christian persecution advocacy organization.

As outlined by International Christian Concern (ICC), starting May 1, these rules stringently prohibit foreigners from preaching, sharing their faith, or forming religious organizations without direct government sanction. Chinese state media have defended the regulations, asserting that they are crucial for national security—a common justification for religious persecution by the CCP—and are intended to protect “normal religious activities.” These activities are defined as those conducted under the strict oversight of state-run institutions.

Two Pakistani-born lawmakers—Democrats Suleman Lalani and Salman Bhojani—are spearheading a calculated campaign to Islamize Texas.

Through legislation, cultural resolutions, and foreign allegiances, they are embedding the ideological blueprint of Pakistan into American law. As they advance with alarming speed, Texas Republicans cower in silence—too afraid of being labeled ‘Islamophobic’ or worse, complicit through cowardice. The Lone Star State, once a symbol of rugged independence and liberty, is now being used as a testing ground for Sharia governance. Why are we surrendering our sovereignty to the very ideology that crushed religious freedom in Pakistan?

In a landmark advancement for meteorology, the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) has fully operationalized its Artificial Intelligence Forecasting System (AIFS), marking a pivotal shift in how weather predictions are made.

The AIFS, now running alongside ECMWF’s traditional physics-based model, has demonstrated superior accuracy — outperforming conventional methods by up to 20% in key areas like tropical cyclone tracking. This breakthrough, which was announced in late 2024, positions Europe at the forefront of a global race to harness AI for faster, more precise forecasts, potentially saving lives and livelihoods amid escalating temperature extremes. Yet, experts caution that AI is a complement, not a replacement, for human expertise.

Nearly 200 cows vanished from a Colorado ranch in late 2024, sparking an unprecedented investigation that has yet to yield answers.

The disappearance, valued at a minimum of $400,000, has baffled authorities, ranchers, and the public alike, with the case remaining cold months later despite extensive efforts to crack it. Drawing from multiple news sources, this article explores the details of this unusual incident and the ongoing quest for resolution. The saga began when a rancher in Colorado reported the loss of approximately 200 head of cattle, an event first detailed by The Washington Post. The sheer scale of the disappearance prompted an immediate and robust response from state authorities.

An ancient civilization on Mars was wiped out by was wiped out by a nuclear attack from another alien race.

It might sound like the plot of a science fiction novel, but Harvard scientist Dr John Brandenburg believes this catastrophic event really happened. According to his bizarre theory, Dr Brandenburg says ancient Martians known as Cydonians and Utopians were massacred in the attack - and evidence of the genocide can still be seen today. Back in 2011 the scientist first postulated that the red color on Mars could have been due to a naturally occurring thermonuclear explosion, claiming chemical elements in the Red Planet's surface matched those around nuclear test sites on Earth.

A Teotihuacan altar found in a dwelling in the ancient Maya city of Tikal highlights the interaction between these two cultures — and the grisly rituals they both practiced.

In Guatemala’s Tikal National Park, which was once the center of the Maya civilization, archaeologists discovered a fifth-century C.E. altar from the Teotihuacan culture. The Teotihuacan people lived more than 700 miles north of Tikal, near present-day Mexico City, so the altar’s presence in a former Maya city points to a surprising relationship between the two groups. Even more surprising, however, is the altar’s history. Archaeologists found the remains of three children under the age of four alongside the artifact — suggesting that it was once used for child sacrifice.