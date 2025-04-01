End Times Headline News. April 1 2025

Marine Le Pen sentenced to jail. Britain Enacts ‘Two-Tier’ Justice System. The fall of Europe. Putin drafts 160,000 men. Iranian commander threatens US forces. MAHA bravely fights Big Soda

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

APR 01, 2025

A Paris court has barred the right-wing politician from taking part in the 2027 election

French and foreign politicians are reacting to sentences handed down on Monday by a Paris court in a case against the right-wing National Rally party (RN) and several of its most prominent figures, including Marine Le Pen, the party’s former leader who currently heads its parliamentary faction. Le Pen and others have been convicted of embezzling EU funds intended for political assistants and face a variety of sentences, including a five-year ban on seeking public office and two years house arrest. Several other defendants have also been sentenced to prison terms of various lengths.

The court has resorted to practices fit for “authoritarian regimes,” the politician has claimed

French presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen has denounced the sentence handed down to her by a Paris court as a “political decision” taken on an “order” of her opponents seeking to prevent her from running in the 2027 elections. The politician was sentenced to four years in prison on embezzlement charges and barred from running for public office for five years. According to the former leader of the National Rally party (RN), the sole purpose of the ruling was to “prevent [her] from participating and being elected in the presidential election,” she told the French broadcaster TF1 on Monday evening.

The verdict is a “bad film we are also seeing in Romania” Matteo Salvini declared

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has condemned the verdict against French presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen as “a declaration of war by Brussels.” Le Pen has been sentenced to four years in prison on embezzlement charges and barred from running for public office for five years, including an upcoming presidential election in 2027. In a post on X on Monday, Salvini compared the outcome of the trial in Paris to the recent barring of independent candidate Calin Georgescu in Romania. ”Those who fear the judgment of the voters often find reassurance in the judgment of the courts,” Salvini said. “A bad film that we are also seeing in other countries such as Romania.”

The trial in France has reminded the US president of the event at home, he said

US President Donald Trump has said that the criminal prosecution of French opposition leader Marine Le Pen reminds him of his own legal battles under the Biden administration. On Monday, Le Pen, the ex-leader of the conservative National Rally (RN) party, was sentenced to four years in prison, two of which will be suspended, and was barred from holding public office for five years. The embezzlement conviction effectively bars her from the 2027 presidential race. When asked by reporters in the Oval Office about the verdict, Trump replied, “That’s a very big deal.”

Two police cars entered an immigrant suburb in Paris and were attacked by dozens of Muslim rioters.

Britain’s Ministry of Justice has enacted new sentencing guidelines prioritizing bail for ethnic minorities, transgenders, and women.

The guidelines, issued in January, instruct judges and magistrates to consider the potential “trauma” experienced by suspects from minority backgrounds, fueling more accusations of two-tier policing and justice. Robert Jenrick, Shadow Justice Secretary for the Conservative Party, criticized the move, stating that the endorsement of a potentially biased judicial framework undermined claims of impartiality. “Labour tried to hoodwink the public that they opposed ‘two-tier justice,’ but this proves they are peddling it,” he said.

The BBC, funded by a compulsory television license, has made history by airing a live Eid service from a mosque on British terrestrial television for the first time.

The program, Eid Live, was broadcast from Bradford Central Mosque. The city’s demographics have been transformed by Islamic immigration in recent decades. The broadcast was part of the BBC’s ongoing Faith and Hope season, designed to promote “inclusive” programming. As part of the celebration, an additional show, Celebrity Eid, will bring together prominent Muslim figures and non-Muslims later in the day.

Germany is contemplating reinstating military conscription, as conveyed by the nation’s top general.

Carsten Breuer, Germany’s Chief of Defence, indicated that reintroducing conscription might be essential to recruit an additional 100,000 soldiers. This move comes in response to growing concerns over the possibility of a conflict with Russia. Breuer emphasized the necessity of a compulsory service model to meet the recruitment goals necessary for national security. He pointed out that achieving the troop increase without implementing some form of conscription seemed unlikely. “We won’t get this additional 100,000 soldiers without having one or the other, a model of conscription,” Breuer said.

The country needs to amend legislation governing voting procedures and timelines, Ukrainian CEC Chair Oleg Didenko has claimed

Ukraine needs changes to legislation governing election procedures before it can choose its next president and parliament, Central Election Commission Chair Oleg Didenko has said. In an interview with the news outlet Ukrainskaya Pravda published on Monday, Didenko argued that it would be impossible to hold elections immediately after martial law is lifted, despite constitutional requirements. Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky’s presidential term expired in May 2024, yet he has remained in office and refused to hold elections, citing the martial law introduced in 2022 due to the conflict with Russia.

US President Donald Trump on Monday said he wants to see Russian President Vladimir Putin follow through and make a deal to end the war in Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters inside the Oval Office, Trump said he doesn't want to have to move forward with secondary tariffs that he's previously threatened to impose on buyers of Russian oil.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree ordering the conscription of 160,000 men into the Russian army, a move that has raised eyebrows globally as it coincides with ongoing peace negotiations related to the Ukraine conflict.

According to reports from The Telegraph, this spring draft, set to be completed by July 15, marks an increase from previous years—up from 150,000 in 2024, 147,000 in 2023, and 134,500 in 2022. The timing of this military expansion has sparked debate about Russia’s intentions, especially as the Kremlin insists these efforts are unrelated to the war in Ukraine. The Telegraph reported that Russia’s defense ministry has consistently denied any connection between these conscription waves and the ongoing conflict, maintaining that new recruits will not be deployed to active combat zones.

Warns Europe that US will leave "threat from Moscow largely attended by European allies."

Over the weekend The Washington Post revealed that Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth distributed a memo in mid-March which ordered the Pentagon to prioritize its war-planning focus on potential future conflict with China. The memo, called the Interim National Defense Strategic Guidance "outlines, in broad and sometimes partisan detail, the execution of President Donald Trump’s vision to prepare for and win a potential war against Beijing and defend the United States from threats in the ‘near abroad,’ including Greenland and the Panama Canal."

Chinese regime’s ambition to annex Taiwan by 2027 is a “realistic potential,”

The United States must act as if the Chinese regime’s ambition to annex Taiwan by 2027 is a “realistic potential,” Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) said late last week. It follows a recent remark by the commander of U.S. Strategic Command, Gen. Anthony J. Cotton, at an annual defense conference that Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s goal to invade Taiwan in 2027 has driven the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP’s) investment “in land, sea, and air based nuclear delivery platforms, and infrastructure necessary to support a major buildup of their nuclear forces.”

The northern regions of the globe are all the rage in the geopolitical world right now.

Whether it’s over defense considerations or over the increasingly viable maritime routes, the Arctic and Greenland are always in the headlines. Now, as Trump reaffirmed his confidence that the US ‘will get’ Greenland and does not rule out the possibility of military force, Greenland and Denmark are panicking. ’We will get Greenland. Yes, 100%’, Trump said in an interview with NBC. The probability is high that this will be accomplished without the use of military force. But he again stated: ‘I don’t anything from the table’. The new Prime Minister of Greenland, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, defiantly posted on Facebook that the US will not get the island.

When asked by reporters on Monday morning about Chiang’s role in promoting transnational repression, Carney brushed it off as a “learning opportunity.”

US President Donald Trump confirms that he plans to make his first foreign visit to Saudi Arabia, adding that he’ll also likely make stops in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

He doesn’t mention Israel in these comments to reporters after signing executive orders in the Oval Office but he does say that the Mideast itinerary may include “a couple of other countries.” Asked if the trip will take place in May as reported, Trump responds, “It could be next month, maybe a little bit later.” Trump reiterates that he decides to make Saudi Arabia his first foreign destination after Riyadh pledged to invest nearly $1 trillion in US companies.

The United States is continuing to carry out strikes against the Houthis in northern Yemen, CENTCOM confirmed on X/Twitter Tuesday morning.

Fifteen strikes have been conducted over the past day, Houthi media reported.

Sharvit faces criticism from coalition members for demonstrating against gov't before the war

After stunning Israel’s political system with a surprise choice for the next director of the Shin Bet in the morning, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was reportedly already set to reverse his pick of former IDF Navy commander Eli Sharvit by Monday evening. This was reported by Channel 12 News and confirmed by an informed source talking to The Times of Israel. Netanyahu’s pick of Sharvit, who had no prior intelligence background, to succeed Ronen Bar as the director of Israel’s domestic security agency Shin Bet, came as a surprise.

Billionaire Shlomi Fogel, a major shareholder in Israel Shipyards, relayed messages for years from terror group to Doha, with Israel’s consent, says TheMarker; PM’s office denies

A close associate of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly played a direct role in coordinating Qatari cash transfers to Hamas in Gaza in recent years, with Israel’s approval. The Saturday report by business daily TheMarker comes amid a flurry of allegations regarding what critics say were problematic ties between those around Netanyahu and the Gulf petrostate, which has played a leading role in hostage negotiations, as well as accusations that the Israeli premier helped prop up Hamas while catastrophically miscalculating the terror group’s intentions.

Document highlights extent of ‘conception’ that Hamas was deterred prior to Oct 7

On June 11, 2023, a few short months before the Hamas-led terror attack in southern Israel, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Unit distributed the "Hudna Plan,” intended to promote a long-term arrangement with Hamas in Gaza. The document, exposed by Channel 12 News, was written by the unit's commander, Maj.-Gen. Ghassan Alian, along with former Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi. Drafting of the document also involved the cooperation of the Shin Bet and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Southern Command. A copy of the document was also sent to the defense minister at the time, Yoav Gallant.

While Israel awaits Hamas's response, the IDF is implementing a plan to expand Israel's security control in the Gaza Strip. 'Peak of military pressure on Hamas.'

Israel has submitted a counter-proposal to the Hamas terrorist, according to which Hamas will release 11 live hostages on the first day of the agreement, including American citizen Edan Alexander, and there will be a total of 40 days of ceasefire. In addition, a senior Israeli official told the Haaretz newspaper that Israel is also demanding the release of 16 hostages. On the other hand, Hamas is offering a phased release in exchange for a 50-day ceasefire. While Israel awaits Hamas's response, Ynet reported that the IDF is implementing a plan to expand Israel's security control in the Gaza Strip.

Keith Siegel — an American hostage held by Hamas for more than 16 months, speaking publicly in detail for the first time — described shocking abuse in captivity, saying he lived in constant fear and personally witnessed female hostages being tortured and sexually assaulted by Hamas terrorists.

In an emotional interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes on Sunday, the 65-year-old, originally from North Carolina — who was kidnapped by Hamas during its brutal October 7, 2023 attack on Israel and held in Gaza for 484 days — described the abuse, starvation, and psychological torment he endured in captivity. On October 7, Siegel and his wife, Aviva, were taken from their home and dragged into Gaza in their own car, where they were held underground in Hamas-dug tunnels. “We were gasping for our breath,” he recalled.

An Israeli security source underscored that the US "is responsible for upholding the peace deal and must ensure it is implemented as written."

Israel has recently observed a military buildup by Egypt in the Sinai Peninsula, according to a security source who spoke with reporters on Monday. “Egypt has deployed forces beyond the permitted quota, expanded port facilities, and extended runways at airports,” the source said. The source added that these actions violate the peace agreement between the two nations. Regarding the entry of Egyptian forces beyond the permitted quota, security officials emphasized that “such actions are reversible – it is not a problem to pull tanks back.”

Iran complains to UN Security Council after Trump threatened the Islamic Republic with bombings and tariffs if it doesn't agree to a nuclear deal.

Iran complained to the United Nations Security Council on Monday over US President Donald Trump’s threats against the Islamic Republic. In a letter seen by the Reuters news agency, Iran's UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani described Trump’s threats as "reckless and belligerent" and "a flagrant violation of international law". The Iranian envoy wrote in the letter that Tehran "strongly warns against any military adventurism and will respond swiftly and decisively to any act of aggression or attack by the United States or its proxy, the Israeli regime, against its sovereignty, territorial integrity, or national interests."

An attack threatened by US president Donald Trump would push Iran toward acquiring nuclear weapons to ensure its defense, a veteran nuclear negotiator and advisor to the Supreme Leader said on Monday.

The remarks by Ali Larijani to the state news broadcaster were among the clearest yet by a senior political figure indicating Tehran could pursue a bomb if threatened. "If you make a mistake on the nuclear issue, you will force Iran to move toward nuclear weapons because it must defend itself," Larijani told IRIB. "Iran does not want to take this path, but when you apply pressure, it finds a secondary justification and has no other choice.

Atop Iranian commander said US military bases in the region would be in the crosshairs after any attack, upping Tehran's rhetoric against Washington after US President Donald Trump threatened to bomb the country.

"The Americans have at least 10 bases with 50,000 troops in the region, meaning they are sitting in a glass room," said Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of the Aerospace Division of the Revolutionary Guards. "Someone in a glass house should not throw stones at anyone," he added. Hajizadeh was given a "victory" military commendation by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei for his leadership of a direct missile attack on Israel last year and is a key military decision-maker

After a decade of ISIS terrorism on the Yazidis in Iraq, a global network of activists, survivors, and volunteers continue their efforts to locate those still missing.

After over a decade of Islamic State (ISIS) terrorism on Iraq's Yazidi minority, a global network of activists, survivors, and volunteers continue their efforts to locate and rescue thousands of missing women and girls, the New York Times reported. In August 2014, ISIS terrorists committed a genocide in the Sinjar area of Iraq, home to the Yazidi community. More than 3,000 Yazidis were killed, and over 6,800 were abducted during that time, according to estimates from multiple sources, including the United Nations and Yazidi advocacy organizations.

The office of Russia's Prosecutor General has asked the Supreme Court to suspend a ban on the Taliban, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday.

The state-run RIA news agency said the Supreme Court will consider the move on April 17. Russia, which has long included the Taliban on a list of banned terrorist organizations, has been gradually building ties with the movement. President Vladimir Putin said in July last year that the Taliban was now an ally in fighting terrorism.

The Trump administration may pull as much as $8 billion in federal funding from Harvard University as part of its review of higher education.

In a press release on Monday, the Department of Education and the Department of Health and Human Services announced a “comprehensive review of federal contracts and grants at Harvard University and its affiliates” as part of its ongoing efforts of the Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism. The Task Force will examine over $255.6 million in federal contracts awarded to Harvard University and its affiliated institutions, as well as the over $8.7 billion in long-term federal grant commitments to Harvard and its affiliates.

It is unclear how USIP’s work differs from that of the already enormous Department of State and its global bureaucracy...

The Trump administration has fired nearly half the bureaucrats at the obscure—and infamously named—U.S. Institute of Peace, as part of DOGE’s effort to cut government waste and reduce the size of the federal government. The mass firings, estimated to have affected between 200 and 300 workers and described by staffers as a “Friday night massacre,” came two weeks after President Donald Trump removed the agency’s president, Lise Grande.

A federal judge on Monday blocked the Trump Administration from firing intel agency officials who worked on DEI programs.

US District Judge Anthony Trenga, a George W. Bush appointee, said the fired officials are entitled to appeal the firings and seek reassignment for other jobs in the agency. Last month Judge Trenga rejected a bid to block the Trump Admin from firing the 19 intelligence officials. “In effect, they are at-will employees,” Judge Trenga said last month during a hearing, according to Politico. The judge however said he will offer relief to the fired intel staffers in the future if they are not reassigned to other roles in the agency.

According to Catherine Herridge, current CIA public information manager John Ratcliffe has invited DOGE head Elon Musk to discuss the feasibility of making the CIA more efficient.

(Conservative Treehouse) — Just an interesting placeholder given all things related to the IC (intelligence community’s) control over government. Yes, factually and taking an objective review of all datapoints as they continue to assemble in the big picture, almost all roads of compromise and corruption trace a path back to Langley, Virginia, home of the CIA operation. As people are aware, the CIA is an unaccountable, uncontrollable, self-activated and self-authorized power within the core of the intelligence apparatus. Their operations are unknown, their source of their financing (government and private) is unknown, their networks and affiliations around the world are unknown, and every branch of government defers to their power and authority.

If you are asking when is MAHA going to slay Big Vaccines - shut up! You are not a 5D chess team player.

APR 1

APR 1

The US Congressional Budget Office is warning that the federal deficit has hit a point of no return. It is far too late to cut wasteful government spending. Politicians have kicked the can down the road for far too long and left us with a financial system held up through perpetual borrowing that cannot be reversed.

The CBO’s long-term forecast shows the federal deficit rising to 7.3% of GDP by 2055, but the figure is currently at 6.2% as of 2025 and this is an optimistic report. In contrast, the 30-year average from 1995 to 2024 was 3.9% of GDP. Public debt is projected to hit 156% of GDP by 2055, up from the 100% of GDP we face today. Now the CBO mentioned that Trump’s tariffs could negatively impact the economy but we reached the point of no return years ago. Trump cannot be blamed for the current situation in the least. “Mounting debt would slow economic growth, push up interest payments to foreign holders of U.S. debt and pose signiﬁcant risks to the ﬁscal and economic outlook,” the Long-Term Budget Outlook: 2025 to 2055 stated.

March 31 (Reuters) - Gold prices extended their stellar run on Monday, topping $3,100 per ounce to hit another record high, as uncertainty around tariffs that would stoke inflation and hinder economic growth lifted safe-haven demand and kept bullion on course for its strongest quarter since 1986.

Spot gold rose 1% to $3,116.94 per ounce by 01:44 p.m. ET (1744 GMT), having hit a record of $3,128.06 earlier. U.S. gold futures rose 1.2% to settle at $3,150.30. "The ongoing uncertainty regarding tariffs has affected equity markets and brought another round of safe-haven buying into the gold market," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures. "There are certain technical areas of resistance along the way that could cause a little profit-taking or pullback. But the ongoing bullish trend remains in place. The fundamental underpinnings remain in place."

A significant food safety concern emerged as authorities issued an urgent recall for eggs in the United States due to potential contamination with bleach.

This recall, affecting over 200,000 pounds of liquid egg products, has raised alarm among consumers and prompted swift action from regulatory agencies. Multiple news outlets, including the Daily Mail Online, have reported on the unfolding situation, shedding light on the details and implications of this public health alert. According to the Daily Mail Online, the recall centers on liquid egg products that may contain sodium hypochlorite, a chlorine-based disinfectant commonly known as bleach. The publication reported that the contamination risk was identified following a tip received by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

In a devastating blow to the U.S. beekeeping industry, millions of bees have died over the past eight months, prompting experts to label this as potentially the worst bee loss in recorded history.

The alarming scale of these deaths has raised urgent concerns about the future of pollination and food production, with beekeepers and scientists scrambling to understand the causes behind this unprecedented crisis. Blake Shook, a prominent U.S. beekeeper, has been at the forefront of sounding the alarm. In an interview with CBS News on March 29, 2025, Shook described the situation as an “unfolding disaster” for the industry. “The data is showing us this is the worst bee loss in recorded history,” he said, noting that he has personally found tens of thousands of dead bees at his operations.

The suspension of a nursery-aged child accused of transphobia from a British state school has ignited debates among educators, parents, and free speech proponents. The child, according to data from the Department of Education, was suspended during the 2022-2023 academic year for “abuse against sexual orientation and gender identity.”

Helen Joyce, advocacy director at Sex Matters, sharply criticized the suspension, labeling it “insanity.” Joyce argued that such punitive measures reflect the extreme nature of gender ideology, emphasizing that young children should not bear the brunt of adult beliefs and concepts. She contended this occurrence is not isolated, with further data revealing that 94 pupils faced similar disciplinary measures for supposed transphobic or homophobic behavior.

As the clock ticks down to April 5, 2025, TikTok’s future in the United States hangs in the balance, with a potential nationwide ban looming.

The popular short-form video app, owned by Chinese company Byte-President Donald TrumpDance, has been a cultural juggernaut, boasting 170 million American users. However, national security concerns tied to its Chinese ownership have fueled a legislative push that could see it vanish from U.S. app stores and devices. The saga began in earnest last April when then-President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan law requiring ByteDance to divest TikTok’s U.S. operations or face a ban, citing fears of Chinese surveillance and data privacy risks. According to Forbes, the House passed this legislation with an overwhelming 360-58 vote, reflecting broad support across party lines.

Multiple news reports indicate that Northern Nevada experienced an unsettling series of earthquakes, with the strongest reaching a magnitude of 4.0.

This seismic swarm began early Monday morning and has drawn attention from residents and experts alike, highlighting the region’s active geological landscape. The Daily Mail Online reported that the swarm kicked off at 8:03 a.m. ET with a 3.4-magnitude quake, followed by a 2.6-magnitude event at 12:24 p.m. ET. Just four minutes later, at 12:28 p.m. ET, the strongest quake of the day—a 4.0-magnitude tremor—struck. A final 2.9-magnitude quake was recorded at 1:29 p.m. ET, all within a span of less than six hours.