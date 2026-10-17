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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
Oct 17

The irony here is these EU and NATO kleptomaniacs are turning this guy into popular hero and martyr. We saw this with Zion Don also, where the DNC ballot stuffers stole the election for a dementia afflicted senior. We now learn "sleepy joe" did not even know what he was signing. Then the DOJ and media did a witch hunt in public, making Zion Don a sympathetic figure.. Stupid is as stupid does in Romania I guess as well now to....

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