I woke up to this this morning

Mario Nawfal also did an interview with Călin Georgescu a year ago

Călin Georgescu - First Interview Since Detainment...

Following on from Cristela’s statements I did a check on Georgescu’s net worth

Călin Georgescu’s declared official assets and known financial holdings include: Bank Accounts: Around €264,000 deposited in two accounts at OTP Bank (opened in 2021). Real Estate and Property: A villa near Bucharest valued at approximately €500,000 (purchased around the time of the 2024 election campaign), as well as land in Brașov County. Vehicles: A 2022 Toyota Yaris. Income: Past academic salary of roughly 72,000 RON (~€14,500) per year as a professor at the University of Pitești. His wife’s small educational consulting company has shown low or modest net profits (around €425 a month in previous filings). Legal and Campaign Issues: Georgescu has faced severe scrutiny and legal actions, including an investigation and custody related to over €1 million in undeclared campaign and fraud allegations linked to the annulled 2024 Romanian presidential election

Pretty modest for a university professor who has worked at the UN!

Media coverage

This is how the liberal Guardian described things.

Prosecutors said after questioning him for several hours that they were formally investigating him on suspicion of communicating false information, promoting war criminals and fascist organisations and forming an antisemitic organisation….

…Prosecutors said earlier that they had raided 47 addresses of Georgescu’s associates as part of an investigation into alleged offences including “establishing an organisation with a fascist, racist or xenophobic character” and “false statements” regarding campaign financing.

Georgescu has praised Romania’s 1930s fascist leaders and lauded Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, as “a man who loves his country”. Polls show he has a clear lead in the 4 May rerun, although it is not certain that he will be allowed to stand.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/feb/26/romanian-prosecutors-launch-investigation-into-far-right-politician-calin-georgescu

From the Romanian media

The establishment media:

The case in which Călin Georgescu was cleared of trafficking on Monday is the third in which the former presidential candidate is being investigated. Now, he is accused by DIICOT of having orchestrated a fraud scheme that allegedly took place in Romania and the United Kingdom starting in 2021.

In the most recent case, prosecutors are talking about a damage of 1.1 million euros . The person who sued Georgescu is businessman Răzvan Leu.

Călin Georgescu still has two criminal cases, both opened by prosecutors in 2025.

https://hotnews.ro/in-ce-dosare-penale-mai-este-vizat-calin-georgescu-si-ce-se-intampla-cu-ele-2354139

Media sympathetic to Georgescu:

Realitatea Plus exclusively presented the reasoning behind the decision of the Bucharest Court of Appeal, which found illegal evidence in the Călin Georgescu case. The judge points out ambiguities in the prosecutors’ description of the facts.

In addition to the 17 statements that were removed from Călin Georgescu’s file on the grounds that they were obtained illegally by the prosecutor, the judge who made this decision explains in the reasoning that, at this point, he cannot reconfigure the accusation nor can he understand how the magistrates of the Constitutional Court would have been prevented from exercising their duties on a Sunday, when they are not working.

https://www.realitatea.net/stiri/actual/probe-nelegale-in-dosarul-lui-calin-georgescu-curtea-de-apel-procurorii-au-descris-faptele-in-mod-neclar_69bd5604b85d9566e34b8c39

More current..

The Bucharest Court decided to replace preventive arrest with house arrest for 30 days in the case of Călin Georgescu, taking into account his behavior during the investigation and the arguments presented by the defense.

According to the court's reasoning, the former presidential candidate did not leave Romania, although he would have had the opportunity to do so, and he responded to the summons of the judicial bodies after returning to the country.

In turn, the lawyers argued that maintaining him under house arrest would not endanger the proper conduct of the criminal trial and that there are no sufficient reasons for continuing the preventive arrest.

https://www.realitatea.net/stiri/justitie/motivarea-deciziei-tribunalului-bucuresti-in-cazul-lui-calin-georgescu-de-ce-au-hotarat-magistratii-inlocuirea-arestului-preventiv-cu-arestul-la-domiciliu-geauzl

Alleged connections with fascism

The only objective thing I can find is that Georgescu made some isolated statements sympathetic to the fascist leader of the 1930’s, Ion Ionescu.

The judge cited Georgescu’s words:

Georgescu said:

„Cel care se luptă chiar și singur cu o mână de viteji pentru neam și țara lui, și pentru Dumnezeu nu va fi învins niciodată.”

Translation:

“He who fights, even alone, with a handful of brave men, for his people, his country and God will never be defeated.”

The wording is very close to the passage in Codreanu’s book:

„Cel care luptă, chiar singur, pentru Dumnezeu şi neamul său, nu va fi învins niciodată.”

Translation:

“He who fights, even alone, for God and his people will never be defeated.”

„Prin liniște și credință, prin ordine și unire, prin muncă și iubire, cu Dumnezeu înainte.” “Through tranquillity and faith, through order and unity, through work and love, forward with God.”

All good reason to destroy democracy to “save democracy”, eh?

The only thing that made me slightly uncomfortable was Mario Nawfal’s favourable comparison with Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil.

I’m a little dubious about that one.

What is the dividing line between conservatism and fascism ?

***

Dr Reiner Füllmich and Dr. Călin Georgescu

All of this intersects with the story of Dr. Reiner Füllmich who is rotting in a dark, damp cell in a German prison - all because of his thoughts.

Here is Reiner interviewing Dr Georgescu a few years ago - an absolutely seminal interview.