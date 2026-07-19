He Risked Everything To Warn You: No One Is Ready For What's Coming, And The AI Companies Know It!
Ex-OpenAI researcher Daniel Kokotajlo walked away from $2 million rather than stay silent, and now reveals why he believes there's a 70% chance AI leads to human extinction, why superintelligence could arrive before the end of the decade, and the one plan he thinks could still save us all!
Daniel Kokotajlo is a former OpenAI researcher and one of the world's leading AI forecasters. He is the founder of the AI Futures Project and the lead author of 'AI 2027,’ the widely-read scenario mapping the trajectory of artificial intelligence. His follow-up, 'AI 2040: Plan A,’ sets out how the world could still navigate superintelligence safely.
He explains:
■ What he saw inside OpenAI that made him walk away
■ Why the people building AI privately believe it's coming even sooner than the public is being told
■ What happens if AI becomes powerful enough that humans can no longer control it, and why he puts the odds of catastrophe as high as 70%
■ Why almost every job could be automated, and what that means for the next generation
■ The plan he believes could still lead to abundance and a future worth living in
Nobody is going to even entertain the idea that we just don’t use AI too much?
We could just all agree to NOT destroy the world?
Scaremongers. Only possible on this scale with cellphones .
Off button.