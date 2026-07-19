Ex-OpenAI researcher Daniel Kokotajlo walked away from $2 million rather than stay silent, and now reveals why he believes there's a 70% chance AI leads to human extinction, why superintelligence could arrive before the end of the decade, and the one plan he thinks could still save us all!



Daniel Kokotajlo is a former OpenAI researcher and one of the world's leading AI forecasters. He is the founder of the AI Futures Project and the lead author of 'AI 2027,’ the widely-read scenario mapping the trajectory of artificial intelligence. His follow-up, 'AI 2040: Plan A,’ sets out how the world could still navigate superintelligence safely.



He explains:

■ What he saw inside OpenAI that made him walk away

■ Why the people building AI privately believe it's coming even sooner than the public is being told

■ What happens if AI becomes powerful enough that humans can no longer control it, and why he puts the odds of catastrophe as high as 70%

■ Why almost every job could be automated, and what that means for the next generation

■ The plan he believes could still lead to abundance and a future worth living in

