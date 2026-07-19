Seemorerocks

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Jaclyn🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Brit's avatar
Jaclyn🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Brit
5h

Nobody is going to even entertain the idea that we just don’t use AI too much?

We could just all agree to NOT destroy the world?

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Arturo 🏳️‍🌈's avatar
Arturo 🏳️‍🌈
7m

Scaremongers. Only possible on this scale with cellphones .

Off button.

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