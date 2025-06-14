I found this information by accident from this report

BREAKING: Iranian Missiles OBLITERATE Israeli Nuclear Facility — Massive Explosions Rock Tel Aviv!

Then I found the following

Israeli Channel 14 reported that an Iranian missile had struck a strategic facility south of Tel Aviv. This coincided with the launch of Iranian missiles at Israel, resulting in direct strikes on a number of administrative buildings and facilities. At the same time, Iranian air defenses successfully intercepted incoming Israeli missiles. Israeli media reported continuous siren sounds in various regions, from the south to the northern borders, including Al-Quds, Tel Aviv, Al-Nablus, Eilat, Al-Afula, Upper Al-Nasira, Tabara, and even the occupied Golan Heights.

Settlers in southern Israel reported hearing very loud explosions. Powerful explosions were also reported in several northern areas, including Haifa. Israeli media outlets also emphasized that the destruction in the central region was unprecedented, and Iran's latest retaliatory strike caused even more extensive damage. According to the Israeli army, the number of casualties in the Jewish state has increased to three deaths and dozens of injuries, some of which are critical.

According to Al Mayadeen, Israeli authorities have confirmed the deaths of two settlers and the injuries of 40 others in the shelling of Rishon LeZion in central Israel. There are concerns that many people may be trapped under the rubble. Israeli media outlets have also reported that around ten fire and rescue teams are working in the area. Rishon LeZion is of significant military importance due to its proximity to strategic military infrastructure such as the Kiriya military headquarters.", which makes it a key logistics and command center during wars. It is located near major defense industry centers - "Israel Aerospace Industries" and "Rafael" - and many residents contribute to military research and production.

Israeli media outlets also report that Iran has a vast missile arsenal, with estimates ranging from 20,000 to 90,000 missiles. This has raised concerns and fear among Israelis about potential Iranian operations and missile launches.

https://rg.ru/2025/06/14/zhiteli-tegerana-vyrazili-gnev-posle-smertonosnyh-udarov-izrailia.html

From Patrick Lancaster

Iran Hits Israel Hard, Iron dome Fails & Major Nuclear Radiation Leak

Iran has dealt a severe blow to Israel, the Iron Dome system has failed, and there has been a major leak of nuclear radiation.

I'm Patrick Lancaster, and in this breaking news report, I'm covering the dramatic escalation between Iran and Israel, a conflict that is now bringing the Middle East to the brink of disaster.

Iran has retaliated massively by suppressing Israel's Iron Dome defense system and striking cities such as Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa.

After the Israeli airstrikes, a nuclear radiation leak was registered at the Iranian facility in Natanz, raising fears of a regional nuclear catastrophe.

The reports also claim that the commander of the Israeli Navy was killed, and the headquarters of the Israel Defense Forces in Tel Aviv was destroyed.

In this report, I also analyze:

How the Iron Dome was suppressed by a missile attack

Israel's secret multi-year operation of Mossad and drones

The Iranian "Red Flag of revenge" and the statement about the "opening of the gates of hell"

U.S. military buildup in the region and global reaction

Possible nuclear test by Iran

Eyewitness accounts and active aerial combat footage

