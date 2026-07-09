Explosions reported across Iran as US denies new military strikes.

Explosions were reported in several parts of Iran, including Konarak, Bushehr and Shobadak, according to Iranian state media. However, US officials told Al Jazeera that the American military has not carried out any strikes in Iran in recent hours.



Al Jazeera's Kimberly Halkett reports from the White House on Washington's response, while Al Jazeera's Mahmoud Abdelwahed reports from Tehran on the situation inside Iran. Mohammad Eslami, a research fellow from Tehran University, also discusses Iran's perspective on the latest developments, the possibility of Israeli involvement, and whether diplomacy between Tehran and Washington remains possible.



