Hal Turner said on his show that his pattern is to extrapolate out to the worst possible outcome.

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov remarked today: ”The United States has given Kiev all the carte blanche to strike with long-range weapons deep into the Russian territory, Moscow’s response to it will be brutal.”

He went on to say ”There is an element of serious risk here, because the opponents in Washington, London, and other places clearly underestimate the degree of danger of the game they continue to play.”

All Observers to this situation agree this is extremely serious because it is information coming from Russia that DID NOT COME from the White House.

Yesterday, the White House did NOT announce that, after a meeting between (illegitimate) President Biden and Prime Minister Kier Starmer of the United Kingdom, any approval was given to Ukraine to use west-supplied missiles to strike Russia. There has been ZERO official word from the US or the UK indicating any such a grant of permission was given to Ukraine. This could be by design.

As mentioned on the Hal Turner Radio Show last night, one possibility coming out of the meeting between Biden and Starmer, was that Ukraine WAS given permission, but it is being kept quiet until Ukraine actually commences large missile attacks against Russia.

This remark by Russia's UN Ambassador seems to indicate THEY know approval __was__ given to Ukraine.

If this is correct, then the world may witness a sudden, very large barrage of missiles fired from inside Ukraine into pre-war Russia.

An International Observer told me he expects things would go like this:

If NATO gave permission to Ukraine to use cruise missiles (storm shadow, etc...) on territory of "old Russia", the Russian Federation will consider that act as NATO directly attacking the Russian Federation.

NATO would have struck first and the Russian Federation would then defend itself. Also, that gives Russia the ability to activate all mutual defense treaties and other international agreements that the Russian Federation has.



The Russian Federation would invoke article 51 of UN charter which holds:



Nothing in the present Charter shall impair the inherent right of individual or collective self-defense if an armed attack occurs against a Member of the United Nations, until the Security Council has taken the measures necessary to maintain international peace and security.



In that case, the Russian Federation will likely retaliate-attack NATO bases (territory?) with cruise missiles. The Russian Federation has much bigger output of cruise missiles and more, different types, in its arsenal.



And after that step, NATO will have an excuse to enter into Ukraine frontline. Because, why not...NATO countries are already being hit with cruise missiles.....and would then be in war (officially declared in UN).



We are at the precipice of these events...IMHO



Another possibility is .... complete collapse of Ukraine front and Ukraine as a country; which will have major effect for EU and USA.

Such a collapse maybe even lead to disintegration of NATO, EU, and USA.

Right at this moment the Ukraine front is collapsing and there is no possibility that the Ukraine government will be able to reverse that process.

The Ukraine government knows that, NATO governments know that, and the Russian Federation knows that.



This is a bigger moment than some cruise missile attack. This is the decisive moment for the future of all the countries involved.

