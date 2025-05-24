You won’t find anything about this in the NZ media!

Grok

New Zealand has not signed or adopted the latest World Health Organization (WHO) pandemic treaty as of May 23, 2025. The treaty, formally known as the WHO convention, agreement, or other international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response, was presented for adoption at the World Health Assembly in May 2025. While negotiations on the draft treaty have been completed, New Zealand's government has decided to subject the treaty to a full National Interest Test before making a decision on whether to sign or ratify it. This process is expected to take some time, potentially years, and includes standard treaty-making procedures such as Cabinet approval, a National Interest Analysis, and Parliamentary Treaty Examination.

New Zealand's government, represented by Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Health Minister Simeon Brown, has emphasized protecting national sovereignty in health decision-making. They have expressed support for strengthening global health systems but stressed that any treaty must not grant the WHO authority to direct national policies, such as imposing lockdowns or vaccine mandates. The decision to abstain from immediate adoption aligns with concerns raised by some citizens and groups about potential impacts on sovereignty, as seen in public petitions and posts on X. Additionally, New Zealand has already reserved its position on certain 2022 amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR), opting to maintain longer timeframes for considering future amendments to ensure thorough evaluation.

For the latest updates, you can check official sources like the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) or the Ministry of Health websites, as the process is ongoing and subject to further public and parliamentary scrutiny.