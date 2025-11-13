Note: When Wall Street analysts say that the “U.S. government is backstopping“ something that is “Too Big To Fail“, it really means the American public is funding it, whether they want to or not.

It is hard to comprehend that this is what our country is coming to. First the American taxpayers had to bail out the banks in 2008, and now the American taxpayer is going to be on the hook when the AI bubble bursts.

This is from the Wall Street publication MarkertWatch:

Excerpts:

Artificial intelligence has snowballed from a technological innovation to the growth driver of the entire economy and a national-security interest. Could it be on track to become too big to fail, leaving the U.S. government to hold the bag?

It’s certainly a possibility, according to the nonprofit think tank Center for Public Enterprise. In a report this week, analyst Advait Arun wrote that if AI valuations were to sharply correct, there would be widespread consequences that policymakers should prepare for by “developing an investment strategy centered on acquiring distressed energy-infrastructure assets and repurposing them to serve future demand.”

Last week, OpenAI’s CFO Sarah Friar made, and then walked back, comments about a federal “backstop” for the company’s artificial-intelligence infrastructure commitments. While David Sacks, the White House AI and crypto czar, clearly stated in an X post “there will be no federal bailout for AI” in response to the controversy, the U.S. government has intertwined itself with the AI trade and incentivized it in numerous ways. Sacks mentioned that fast-tracking permitting and power generation were key goals for the administration.

Several trillion dollars will be required to fund Big Tech’s plans to build AI infrastructure in the next few years. While Wall Street has stepped up to the challenge and is working on financing arrangements through corporate bonds and novel private-credit structures, there’s room for the government to step in further, according to JPMorgan analyst Tarek Hamid.

