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KT-SunWillShineAgain's avatar
KT-SunWillShineAgain
Oct 14

Bridgen is getting punished for still speaking out, watch this excellent interview with the American host of The HighWire Del Bigtree from sept 25th :

thehighwire.com/plus/video/ep-88-andrew-bridgen/

EP 88 ANDREW BRIDGEN

Former UK MP Andrew Bridgen goes Off The Record with Del Bigtree. He talks about standing alone in Parliament against COVID vaccines for young children, the offers and threats that followed, his expulsion from the Conservative Party, and why he believes real change has to come from the people.

He has the worst trolls on his X who despise him .

He was the ONLY MP to speak out about covid vaxxine harms, he also finally revealed that it was Fujitsu's IT system errors that resulted in the UK Postmaster scandal.

Please 🙏 say a prayer for his safety.

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Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
Oct 16

Silencing those who speak out against the 'narrative'. Several have been harassed then removed it seems. Pray not Andrew.

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