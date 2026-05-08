I think. we should keep a close eye on this.

We may not have much choice.

From yesterday

Bill Gates was “predicting”this in 2021

Dr. Tedros is trying to re-establish his power

Australian media

Hantavirus listed as a side-effect of the Pfizer “vaccine”

Was this the kind of information they wanted hidden until 2085?

Lioness of Judah Ministry

May 08, 2026

A rare rodent-borne illness, “Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome”, appeared inside Pfizer’s 2021 post-authorization vaccine safety monitoring documents as a potential adverse event under observation.

Is this why they wanted the data sealed until 2085?

The United Nations’ (UN) World Health Organization (WHO) has admitted that “monkeypox” is actually a “side effect” of Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

Lioness of Judah Ministry

October 12, 2024

Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

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From Alex Krainer

Over the last few days the media stepped on the fearmongering accelerator over a new potential pandemic, this time caused by Andes hantavirus, the only strain of hantavirus that can spread from human to human, which incubates for up to six weeks (let’s see where this story goes through mid-June) and which supposedly has a fatality rate of up to 50%. The outbreak apparently occurred on the cruise ship MV Hondius. Here’s the timeline:

April 1 - MV Hondius departs Argentina for a polar expedition cruise



April 6 - first passenger collapses with fever and pneumonia



April 26 - his wife dies mid-flight to Johannesburg



May 2 - a German national dies onboard



May 7 - the ship sails toward Spain with no country willing to let it dock





The toll thus far: 3 dead, 8 infected. The vessel is now apparently stuck near Cape Verde (Cabo Verde) islands, off the coast of Western Africa. The terrible, horrible contagion could thankfully be isolated, since the outbreak occurred on a ship in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, but mysteriously somehow, some of the passengers managed to travel to Switzerland, others to the Netherlands, and apparently nobody knows who else might be carrying the frightful hantavirus or where they went. This morning, the media reported that it was spotted in Singapore.

The media broadcast frightful images of masked people in protective gear evacuating three of the passengers. To drive the emotional impact home, Jake Rosmarin, a passenger on MV Hondius recorded an emotional video conveying the fear and anxiety he’s experiencing onboard. The mainstream media ran with the story, but in the social media, the video largely flopped, buried by reactions and comments. A typical comment: “I really wanted to feel bad for the guy, its an awful situation, but the constant looking to the right to find the script makes it really hard.”

Too many coincidences

In addition to Rosmarin’s overacting and appearing like he was reading off cue cards, the suspicion that he was a crisis actor was reinforced by the fact that his sister, Rachel Rosmarin, who has a master’s degree in Public Health, works in Emergency Management and Disaster Recovery. That may be a coincidence, but there are just too many coincidences to the whole hantavirus scare.

Pandemic exercises Polaris I and Polaris II — the world’s biggest pandemic war games took place in April 2025 and April 2026. This year, the scenario involved a crew of researchers embarking on an expedition to the arctic (just like MV Hontius) and getting infected by some pathogen that emerged from the permafrost (due to global warming, of course). WHO declares that global cooperation isn’t optional - it is essential.

Cabo Verde islands established a close cooperation with the World Health Organization and Bill Gates ’ Global Fund. On 31 March this year, they signed a 2026-2027 “Work Plan” with the World Health Organization. WHO’s Ann Lindstrand visited the hospital in Praia, Cabo Verde on 14 April this year. Of course, none of that may be unusual or suspicious, but the next coincidence definitely is.

In the summer of 2024, Moderna partnered with the Korea University Vaccine Innovation Center to develop an mRNA-based hantavirus vaccine, and they were not the only ones. Big pharma and the U.S. Department of Defence have been working on 13 different hantavirus vaccines.

Five years ago, in May 2021, Bill Gates’ GAVI Vaccine Alliance published an article titled, “The Next Pandemic: Hantavirus?”

A pandemic was definitely on the cards

In September last year, European Commission President, the crooked and dishonourable Ursula von der Leyen warned in her State of the Union speech to the EU parliament that “We are on the brink, if not even at the start of another global health crisis.” She did not elaborate what kind of a crisis she was talking about, and nothing at all happened after her speech, leaving the impression that she was only giving away the mindset in the ruling circles that a new health emergency was being considered.

On 21 November I published TrendCompass artice titled, “Are new & improved lockdowns coming?” as it appeared that the ruling establishment was actively preparing for the next pandemic. At the time, the Right and Honourable Baroness Heather Hallett DBE’s published a 1,531-page COVID-19 inquiry advocating for “stringent restrictions,” and implementing of the countermeasures sooner and more decisively.

New lockdowns can only mean one thing

Six days after my report, Reuters announced that, “Bird flu virus could risk pandemic worse than COVID 19 if it mutates…” In the end, nothing came of the bird flu, but now we have the hantavirus and if this one catches on, and we get new lockdowns, masking, social distancing and a new vaccines marketing campaign, that can only mean one thing: that the banking system urgently needs a massive new bailout, which I elaborated in “The viruses are coming, the viruses are coming” in December last year, and which could be consistent with yesterday’s post about the empire’s loss of collateral and financial flows from the Middle East.

It will be interesting to see whether the media and the public health authorities will be able to ramp up the fear factor over the hantavirus sufficiently to compel the population’s compliance with their countermeasures. Over the last few years, we had several abortive scares like the bird flu, monkey pox and the Marburg virus, but who knows, perhaps the fourth time’s the charm?

Patent for Hantavirus mRNA ‘Vaccine’ from 2025…

From Nicolas Hulscher

As a cruise ship outbreak unfolds, the U.S. Army’s “needle-free” DNA gene therapy platforms come into focus.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

May 07, 2026

While the mass media breathlessly covers the MV Hondius — a Dutch-flagged expedition ship now quarantined off Cape Verde with multiple confirmed hantavirus cases — few are aware that there are currently 13 documented hantavirus vaccine and gene therapy programs in active development:

6 DNA “vaccines” (US Army / USAMRIID) — many of them “needle-free” jet-injector versions

3 mRNA “vaccines” (Moderna + Korea University, Chinese research team, VIDO Canada)

2 viral vector “vaccines” (UK institutions + VIDO Canada)

1 inactivated vaccine (Hantavax — already licensed and used in South Korea)

1 protein subunit vaccine (VIDO Canada)



The US Army hantavirus DNA “vaccines” are not vaccines. They are literally plasmid DNA gene-therapies. Each one contains lab-made circular DNA (plasmids) carrying the hantavirus M-segment genes that code for the virus’s surface glycoproteins (Gn and Gc). When injected (often with a needle-free jet injector or electroporation device), your own cells absorb the DNA, read it like a blueprint, and start manufacturing the pathogenic hantavirus proteins themselves.

Needless to say, I will NOT be lining up for experimental military-grade gene therapy the Army has been tinkering with for over 20 years.

I’d rather take my chances with the natural red algae protein Griffithsin:

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

May 6

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Read full story

The cruise ship situation should NOT become a pandemic. However, with major World Health Organization involvement, mass media claiming potentially infected passengers have now traveled to multiple countries, and the pre-existing 13-vaccine pipeline, the early stages are being set for hantavirus as the next plandemic operation.

Perhaps the hantavirus situation is being pushed hard because the WHO’s pandemic treaty negotiations hit a major roadblock just 5 days ago. Member states still can’t agree on the Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing (PABS) annex, meaning the pandemic treaty can’t come into effect. This clearly angered WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, prompting him to warn the next pandemic was “a matter of when, not if.”

We will continue following these developments closely.

Jacqui Deevoy from the UK

A key article from 2021

https://envirowatchnz.com/2026/05/08/rat-virus-masks-isolation-lockdown-global-panic-fraud-and-stupidity-all/

AUSTRALIAN LAB “LOSES” HANTAVIRUS VIALS IN 2024 – NOW GLOBALISTS UNLEASH HANTAVIRUS STRAIN TO SPARK NEXT DEPOPULATION PANDEMIC





Back in late 2024, a Queensland lab in Australia mysteriously misplaced 323 vials of nightmare fuel. Nearly 100 contained Hendra virus with a 57 percent fatality rate. Two held hantavirus with a 38 percent kill rate. And 223 contained lyssavirus, basically rabies on steroids with near 100 percent fatality. Officials blamed a simple freezer transfer glitch. Yeah right. As if the world’s top biosecurity labs just casually lose deadly pathogens like loose change.



Fast forward to May 2026. A cruise ship packed with international passengers explodes with a hantavirus cluster. Multiple confirmed cases. At least three dead. Others critical. Passengers from dozens of countries quarantined off Cape Verde. This is not your average rodent exposure. It is the Andes strain. The rare one that jumps person to person. On a floating metal tube at sea. Coincidence? Pull the other one.

Argentina is also seeing a massive surge. Double the usual cases. Connect the dots:

•Australia loses hantavirus vials in 2024.

•Years later, a spontaneous hantavirus outbreak hits a global cruise route.

•Labs, governments, and the WHO are investigating with their usual poker faces while feeding the public low risk nonsense.



This screams engineered release or cover up. Were those Australian vials sold on the black market to biolabs? Weaponized for aerosol or human transmission testing? Part of a larger depopulation playbook or gain of function experiment meant to go live? Why hantavirus now? It is perfect for panic. High death rate. No cure. Scares everyone into demanding more control.



They have been caught playing with fire before. Now elites cruise safely while the rest of us dodge the next pandemic. Stock up. Stay vigilant. Question every official story. Your life depends on it.



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