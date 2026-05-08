Seemorerocks

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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
1h

Funny how it's on the Pfizer COVD Vaccines list of side effects, and now Moderna is planning to create a Vaccine for it , you can't make this crazy shite up 😂

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Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
44m

PS - get mouse traps, bait, rubber gloves and bait, plus nasal spray(s) - Manuka oil, collodial silver. Neighbor's cat too.

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