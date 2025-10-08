by Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

Today, October 7, 2025, is the two-year anniversary of the Hamas attacks in Israel.

If you are attending your church or a gathering with your pastor who supports Israel, the Israeli government is probably paying your pastor and your church to track you, through what is called “Geofencing.”

What is Geofencing?

Geofencing is a way to track people who enter a defined geographical area. It uses the person’s cell phone, and/or their vehicle to identify and track them. Here is a short video description that is less than 2 minutes long:

The Geofencing software knows who you are, where you go, and how you respond to ads and messaging, as it builds a profile on you. The more connected you are, and the more you are involved on social media sites, the more it knows about you and your political and religious views as it adds it to your profile.

This personal data about you is then available for sale to data brokers, and that data is very valuable today, especially to those building their AI databases.

With the recent assassination of Charlie Kirk, the Israeli government is becoming concerned about their support among Evangelical Christians declining, and are now spending $millions of dollars targeting Evangelical Christians with Zionist propaganda.

One new group, Show Faith by Works, LLC, has just recently registered as a foreign agent present in the U.S. funded by the Israeli government. (Their filing with FARA is found here.)

This is from the Jewish Telegraphy Agency:

Israel to spend up to $4.1M to bolster support among Christians in western US, filings show San Diego firm contracted to geofence churches, recruit pastors and tour an “October 7th Experience” exhibit as part of Israel’s expanded global outreach efforts. Excerpts: With its popularity in the United States crashing, Israel is bankrolling what organizers say will be the largest campaign of its kind to bolster support among evangelical churches, until recently seen as an unshakable base of support for the Jewish state. Israel’s Foreign Ministry has hired an American firm to run the campaign, with plans to spend as much as $4.1 million on marketing aimed at Christians across the Western part of the country, according to newly filed federal disclosures. The documents, filed last week under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), reveal that Show Faith by Works, LLC will execute what it bills as the “largest Christian Church Geofencing Campaign in U.S. history.” A newly formed company with a San Diego address, Show Faith by Works is run by Chad Schnitger, a prominent Christian conservative activist in California. The initiative is designed to reach churchgoers with digital ads that are explicitly “pro-Israel and anti-Palestinian,” while dispatching a mobile “October 7th Experience” exhibit to church parking lots and Christian colleges. The campaign adds a new prong to Israel’s U.S. communications blitz, complementing a $1.5 million-per-month contract for AI-driven social media activity with former Trump campaign strategist Brad Parscale and a contract with a firm called Bridge Partners to create an influencer network called the Esther Project. The PR blitz was anticipated after Israel’s Foreign Ministry was allocated $150 million in this year’s budget for public relations efforts. Israel’s government is deploying unprecedented resources to shape American opinion amid what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described as the country’s “eighth front”: the battle of narratives and public opinion around the world. The campaign comes at a time when Israel’s once-reliable support among U.S. evangelicals is showing cracks with recent surveys showing that younger evangelicals are less likely to support Israel than previous generations. Though initiated months earlier, the campaign also comes shortly after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, who was perhaps the most prominent evangelical pro-Israel voice speaking to young Americans. (Full article.)

If you go to the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) government filing which is available to the public here, scroll down to page 34 where hundreds of Christian churches are listed to receive Israeli Government funding to promote Zionism.

If your church is not there (these are mainly churches in the western part of the U.S.), don’t worry. There are many other Israeli-funded lobbying groups like this one that do the same thing all across the U.S.

And remember, just over a week ago Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in New York for an address to the UN, and then later met with social media “influencers” inside Israel’s Consulate General in New York, as I previously reported.

One of the “influencers” in this meeting was Debra Lea, an American Jewish woman, who recorded a couple of videos of this meeting that she later then posted on her X account.

This is the question that Debra Lea asked Netanyahu in this closed-door meeting:

With Charlie Kirk’s assassination, who was a big mentor of mine, my first mentor in this space, Evangelicals, from all of my research, Evangelicals are the reason that Israel has been supported in the public sphere outside of Jews. So with Charlie’s assassination and the current kind of trajectory that we see with people like Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson, I guess I am curious about what another game plan is if we lose Evangelical support for the State of Israel? What’s our backup plan to be strong, like outside of the diaspora?

Listen to Netanyahu’s response:

Watch HERE

President Trump is currently trying to declare martial law in America’s largest cities and have the U.S. military take over law enforcement duties, based on the reason that crime is too rampant. He is already doing similar things with ICE, by rounding up all Latinos, even if they are U.S. citizens, and putting them in concentration camps called “ICE Detention Centers.”

I am sure the plan here is to turn these cities into military zones with Geofencing and other surveillance technology installed to track everyone, just as it is today in Jerusalem for anyone who wants to go into the West Bank. Jerusalem has been the laboratory for massive public surveillance and containment for quite some time now.

Geofencing was used of course in Washington D.C. on January 6, 2021, where anyone who was near the Capitol Building that day, whether they attended the Trump rally or not, was questioned by the FBI just for being in the area.

And the COVID lockdowns were also huge laboratory exercises to see if they could track everyone through their compliance to COVID edicts, and keep people locked down in their homes.

They were largely unsuccessful in this, because it required too many humans to manually enter the data. See:

Christian Churches had a huge impact on COVID compliance and government-funded messaging, particularly about the deadly “vaccines,” where churches who lost revenue during the lockdowns made back much of that lost revenue by partnering with the local health department and collecting government funds to become “vaccine clinics”. See:

And now here we are a few years later, and the same methods are being used in an attempt to track everyone by using Christian Churches, except this time it is the Israeli Government doing it to weed out everyone who does not support Israel as they try to hang on to their Evangelical Christian base.

If you dare to disagree, you will be put on a list that someday may be used against you, such as continuing to use your bank, or being able to use government services, like even renewing your driver’s license.

And if you have a big enough following online, you could end up like Charlie Kirk…..

It is time to leave the Synagogues of Satan!

I know the slander of those who say they are Jews and are not, but are a synagogue of Satan. Do not be afraid of what you are about to suffer. I tell you, the devil will put some of you in prison to test you, and you will suffer persecution for ten days. Be faithful, even to the point of death, and I will give you the crown of life. (Revelation 2:9-10)

This is another source I used in this article: