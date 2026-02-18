This harks back to 2014.

We now know from the Epstein files that this, and worse, has been going on.

But both the perpetrators and their enablers will continue to say it is all a “hoax”

This is what Wikipedia says:

The Hampstead hoax was a series of false allegations starting in 2014 that a Satan-worshipping paedophile ring of about "175 parents, teachers and religious leaders" had been abusing children in the Hampstead area of north London.[1] Police found no evidence of paedophilia or abuse, nor of murder or Satanism, but the alleged abusers were subjected to harassment, death threats and online abuse that continued until at least 2022.[1] It later emerged that the two children who had made the initial allegations had been threatened by adults into making them

Complete fabrication and lies in the face of what has been revealed by the Epstein files

Do children make stuff up unless they are manipulated by parents or what they hear around them?

Hampstead Cover Up illuminati Cult Child Abuse & Psyop Agents Exposed

https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2022/06/13/hampstead-exposed-seven-years-later-updates-in-2022/

Ella Gareeva Draper, the mother of the two children that were ritually abused in a Satanic Cult in Hampstead England, has just published her first video in several years. The video and its transcript are linked below along with links to the Hampstead Exposed website that documents all the evidence that has been suppressed by the authorities who are trying to cover up this case. It should be noted that I reuploaded the video to my Bitchute channel in order to help preserve this information as it is likely to get censored on Youtube like so many of the other evidential videos about this case have been removed from Youtube.

https://www.educate-yourself.org/cn/hampsteadmedicalreportconfirmsabuse11mar15.shtml