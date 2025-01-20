Zionist media

https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/2025-01-19/live-updates-838156

Al Mayadeen

90 Palestinian prisoners have been released from Israeli prisons as a result of the ceasefire agreement.

90 Palestinian detainees, set to be liberated on Sunday, have been released from the Israeli Ofer prison, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported early on Monday.

After the hours-long delay, busses carrying Palestinian detainees from occupied al-Quds began making their way out of Ofer, our correspondent reported. Later, other busses followed, as liberated Palestinian women and children began arriving at their family homes. The release of the first batch of prisoners came hours after the Palestinian Resistance released three Israeli female captives, who were being held in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli regime failed to stop celebrations

After exiting the prison, busses headed to the nearby city of Beitunia where Palestinians gathered to welcome the released detainees. Israeli occupation forces have made various efforts to thwart any celebrations, resorting to brute force to disperse gatherings and threatening arrests.

Our correspondent reported that one Palestinian was shot by Israeli forces and wounded in Beitunia, as soon as the busses arrived at the city. The Palestinian Red Crescent also said that its teams are treating two individuals injured by Israeli gunfire in the city.

Yet, Palestinians continued to gather late into the night welcoming the liberated detainees.

Hamas SHOCKS THE WORLD! | The “GIFT BAGS” To Released Israelis, WHAT’S INSIDE?!

On Cam: Hamas Gives 'Gift Bags' To Hostages; Big Roadshow; Loud Cheers During Release

Here is some historical perspective

Norman Finkelstein on the "ceasefire agreement" between Israel and Gaza