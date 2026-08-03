Today is Sunday, August 2, 2026. Futures Markets opened for trading at 6:00 PM eastern time, as they always do. And, as usual, U.S. President Donald Trump has “done it again” with the Iran Conflict.

According to widely published reports, Just 10 minutes before futures market opened, Trump claimed “there’s a deal on Hormuz and there will be a deal on denuclearization” with the US “talking to them in the form of a negotiation” and “Iran negotiations to begin Monday afternoon.”

The trouble (as usual) is, Iran continues to reject any negotiations with the US and launched anti-ship cruise missiles toward a ship just a few minutes ago as this article was being written.

Iran Denies

Hal Turner Snap Analysis and OPINION

It seems to me personally that the only people who believe what President Trump said are either idiots, gullible fools, or Propagandists.

I express this personal opinion based on the factual reality seen on Sundays, over and over and over again, during much of this Iran Conflict situation.

To me, the remarks by the President have been (were and are) intended to manipulate markets. Call it “pump and dump” for lack of a better term.

Unless my memory is failing, I seem to recall week after week after week wherein Friday night, kinetic military action took place which lasted into Sunday and then, amazingly, Sunday afternoon or evening, “good news” came out saying “a deal is close” or “negotiations are promising” or some other line of complete bullshit, to make people think the Strait of Hormuz will be re-opening and the flow of oil will resume.

The people who trade oil futures contracts, made clear they’re mostly utter morons, by continuing to believe these soothing words from the White House and/or the President, when almost none of it was ever true.

From my perspective either the Futures Traders are utter morons, gullible idiots, or just flat-out FRAUDS who KNOW they’re rigging the markets and are doing so anyway.

The trouble with what the Futures Traders are doing is that they cannot create - or escape - reality. Sooner or later, the reality of not enough oil, will be unavoidable. Prices will be FORCED to skyrocket, slamming what’s left of the U.S. economy, and sending the country into what I perceive will be flash-recession then quickly-arriving-Depression.

OPINION-EDITORIAL (Op-Ed) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Friday, July 31, exposed a “to-do” list during President Donald Trump’s cabinet ​meeting, indicating he was contemplating U.S. purchases of $5 billion to $10 billion ‌worth of Japanese yen, a Reuters photograph taken during the meeting (Shown above) held at Camp David shows.

The Real Panic Isn’t in the Gulf. It’s on the Balance Sheets.



While the world fixates on whether Trump’s latest “locked and loaded” threat is another bluff, the real story is unfolding not in the Strait of Hormuz but on the foreign exchange markets. Yesterday, Treasury Secretary Bessent was photographed with a “To Do” list that read: “Buy Japanese Yen (JPY) 5-10 billion dollars.” You don’t scribble a ten-billion-dollar currency intervention on a notepad for a routine meeting. You do it when the world’s third-largest economy is about to detonate the global bond market.



This is the economic front of the same war you just read about. While the U.S. military has run out of the munitions to sustain an air campaign, the U.S. Treasury is running out of the credibility to sustain a financial one.



The Japan Trap



Japan is the largest foreign holder of U.S. government debt, sitting on over $1.1 trillion in Treasury bonds. It also has an economy that is being ground to dust by the same energy crisis that is choking the rest of the world. The price of LNG—the fuel Japan must import to keep its lights on—is up 77.5% year-on-year. That means Japan’s trade balance is hemorrhaging, and its currency, the yen, has collapsed to a 15-year low against the dollar.



A collapsing yen is a catastrophe for Japan. It makes imported energy even more expensive, crushing domestic consumption and industrial production. But a collapsing yen is also an existential threat to the United States, for one simple reason: Japanese investors, who have borrowed cheap yen for decades to buy higher-yielding American assets, are now facing a margin call of historic proportions. If the yen falls too far, they are forced to sell those U.S. bonds to cover their losses.



If Japan sells U.S. bonds in size, U.S. interest rates spike. If U.S. interest rates spike, the American housing market, stock market, and federal budget all shatter simultaneously. So the United States finds itself in the absurd position of having to prop up the Japanese yen—not out of altruism, but because Japan is holding a gun to the head of the global bond market.



The Euro Is Being Sacrificed



This is where Bessent’s note becomes darkly comic. The U.S. Treasury isn’t buying yen with freshly printed dollars—that would only add inflationary fuel to an already raging fire. Instead, they are selling their reserves of euros to fund the yen purchase. The logic is simple: sacrifice the eurozone’s currency to save the dollar from the consequences of a Japanese bond dump.



This is voodoo economics at the end of an empire. The U.S. is now actively engaged in a currency war against its own allies—dumping European assets to prop up a Japanese financial system that is structurally insolvent under the weight of energy costs it cannot control. It is “Zombie QE,” using whacky, and dangerously unserious macroeconomic tools to bring dead markets on the other side of the world back to life. It is a great depression indicator.



The Next Domino



The European Central Bank has remained silent for now, but it cannot ignore this forever. The U.S. is effectively exporting its financial instability to the eurozone by weakening the euro at a time when Europe is already dealing with a diesel crisis, collapsing industrial production, and gas storage levels that will not make it through winter. If the ECB retaliates—by selling its own dollar reserves to defend the euro—the central bank civil war goes hot, and the entire post-1971 fiat currency system faces a crisis of confidence it cannot survive.



Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond is creeping toward levels that make Japan’s sovereign debt load mathematically impossible to service. The Bank of Japan is trapped: raise rates to defend the yen and you bankrupt your own government; cut rates and the yen goes into freefall, triggering the bond dump you’re trying to avoid.



What This Means for the Next Few Weeks



The Bessent “leak” is not an isolated event. It is the first visible crack in a dam that is about to break. The U.S. Treasury does not conduct coordinated currency interventions for routine turbulence. They do it when the system is hours or days away from a cascading failure.



Here is what is likely to unfold:





Continued Yen Intervention: The U.S. and Japan will keep propping up the yen through direct market operations. This will work for days, maybe weeks. It will not solve the underlying problem, which is that Japan cannot afford its energy imports at current exchange rates.





ECB Retaliation Risk: If the euro weakens too much, the ECB will be forced to respond—either verbally, with its own intervention threats, or directly, by selling dollars. This would turn a managed crisis into an open conflict between central banks.





The Carry Trade Unwind: Even if the yen stabilizes temporarily, the broader unwind of the yen carry trade will continue. This means further selling pressure on U.S. equities and bonds, and further upside pressure on yields.

A Bond Market Accident: At some point, a large Japanese institution—a pension fund, a bank, an insurer—will be forced to liquidate a significant block of U.S. Treasuries to meet margin calls. When that happens, the bond market will seize up, and the Federal Reserve will be forced to step in as the buyer of last resort, monetizing the debt and officially ending the pretense that the U.S. fiscal position is sustainable.

The Synthesis



The military situation and the financial situation are two fronts of the same war. The U.S. cannot sustain the military campaign because its fuel and munitions are depleted. The U.S. cannot sustain the financial system because its credibility and the patience of its creditors are depleted. Both are manifestations of the same core reality: the post-1971 petrodollar order, which depended on cheap energy and subservient creditor nations, is dissolving.



Trump can bluff his way through another round of “peace talks.” The Treasury can print its way through another round of currency interventions. But neither can manufacture a barrel of sour crude, a cubic meter of natural gas, or the trust of a creditor who has realized the collateral is gone. The war is ending. The financial system is ending. What we are watching now is the final act of both.