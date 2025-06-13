I feel that by rushing to post Hal Turner may be falling for some disinformation.

At about 8:00 PM EDT yesterday, June 12, Israel launched an unprovoked sneak attack upon Iran. By their own admission, Israel went after Iran leadership, killing to effect political change. This is the actual book definition of "Terrorism." Israel is a terrorist state and those helping them are providing support for state terrorism.

A simple query to Google asking "Definition of terrorism" returns this:

So what Israel has done to Iran is the very book definition of "terrorism." My original 4 hours worth of coverage of the outbreak of hostilities, the targets being hit, and the people being killed is HERE

Today is Friday, the 13th, apropos for this Satanic-based attack to continue. Now, my continuing coverage beginning at 7:57 AM Friday, June 13, 2025:

-- North Korea has announced it will provide military aid to Iran.

-- Ali Shamkhani, Senior Advisor to Iranian Supreme-Leader Ali Khamenei and member of the Expediency Discernment Council, has now died, following reports earlier that he had been “critically injured” by an Israeli airstrike last night on his home in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

-- At least 10 senior Iranian nuclear scientists were killed. Israel intentionally killed SCIENTISTS!

-- Kan News reports that the Israeli operation in Iran involved more than just the Air Force. No additional details have been released.

-- Iran says United States is 'responsible for consequences' of Israel attack

-- Ahmad Vahidi, below left, former Iranian Minister of Defense and Interior, has been appointed the acting Commander-in-Chief of the Revolutionary Guards Corps. Habibollah Sayyari, below right, has been appointed as new Iranian Army Chief of Staff.

-- Israeli officials tell Channel 12: "There were several possible courses of action for an attack on Iran. The most severe and comprehensive option was chosen."

-- Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli strikes on Iran

-- Israel: 200 fighter jets participated in the attack

-- Head of Atomic Energy Agency confirms major nuclear reactor in Natanz destroyed. (This will cause radiation leaks, and airborne radiation will drift to other countries. NATO, regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, told Russia that if radiation from any action (hitting nuke plant or detonating nuke bob) drifted into a NATO country, that NATO would regard the drifting radiation as "an attack" by Russia, against NATO. One wonders if the countries that will now get dosed with radiation from what Israel has done, will adopt the same position as NATO?)

-- IDF spokesman refuses to comment on whether Khamenei is a target

-- As of 1:08 AM eastern US time last night, claims were made that "over 100 drones are heading from Iran to Israel" with the video below as evidence:

-- Drones launched by Iran reportedly spotted earlier flying over the Dhi Qar Governorate of Southern Iraq towards Israel.

-- 1:08 AM EDT -- In the past hour, Iran has launched over 100 drones against Israeli territory, and that efforts are being made to intercept them before they reach Israel. The drones could take up to seven hours to cross Iraq, Syria, and Jordan before eventually reaching the country, Israeli defense ministry says.

-- Iranian drones are expected to reach Israel within hours. Officials believe Tehran will try to coordinate their arrival with a barrage of ballistic missile launches.

-- 1:23 AM EDT -- Drones launched from Iraq against Israel

-- Iran’s ballistic missiles require 7 minutes to be on target, the likely time of any ballistic launch is minutes before first wave of loitering munitions enter Israeli airspace.

-- Iranian channels declare the start of "Operation True Promise-3."

-- 1:24 AM EDT -- Alarms/Sirens sounding at several American bases in Iraq.

-- Israeli and American fighter jets are in the air to intercept the threats. British fighter jets have departed from bases in Cyprus. (Now that the sneaks have made the sneak attack, the other filthy sneaks need to defend from the righteous retaliation. Birds of a feather, flock together.)

-- Israel’s National Security Council warns that terrorist groups may try to attack Jewish and Israeli targets and urges Israelis abroad to remain vigilant, refrain from displaying Jewish or Israeli symbols, and avoid large gatherings associated with Israel or Judaism. (Now that they're exposed through their unprovoked sneak attack, the rodents have to go into hiding.)

-- Iran: Talks with the US are over!

-- 1:31 AM EDT -- Fighter jets belonging to the US, Israel, and the UK have begun operations against Iranian drones in the airspace of Syria and Iraq.

-- Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan have also deployed their air forces to intercept Iranian drones and cruise missiles.

-- Initial reports of an additional 200 drones being launched towards Israel.

MENTAL SIDENOTE:

The Ukraine drone strikes that hit Russia’s strategic bombers were designed to keep Russia from defending Iran.

The fall out of the Israeli strikes is just beginning.

Watch China. Watch Russia.

Their moves will determine where this war goes.

-- ~2:00 AM EDT -- Iranian media: About 850 drones and cruise missiles launched toward Israel

-- Israel Channel 12: “People of Israel, we have received news that Iran intends to continue its firing for several days.”

-- Israel Channel 12 reports that the Israeli Air Force has begun intercepting drones above Saudi Arabia as well.

-- Reports say Iran has raised the red flag of revenge over the Jamakaran Mosque.

CONFIRMED:

At about 2:45 AM EDT, my Intel feeds went very, VERY quiet.

-- ~ 6:15 AM -- New strikes reported near Khorramabad in Western Iran.

-- ~ 6:21 AM EDT -- Several strikes reportedly targeted Tarbriz Air Base located at Tabriz Shahid Madani International Airport in Northwestern Iran within the last hour, with a number of explosions being heard and thick black smoke seen pouring from the military base in the East Azerbaijan Province.

-- ~ 6:30 AM EDT -- IDF announces it has attacked an underground headquarters in Iran, killing the commander of the IRGC Aerospace Forces (AF) Amir Ali Hajizadeh, along with commander of IRGC AF UAV Command, Taher-Por, and the commander of the IRGC AF Air Defense Command, Daoud Shihian

-- ~7:45 AM EDT -- Channel 12 is reporting that Israeli officials are "optimistic" about the possibility of the US actively joining attacks on Iran, which would be a dramatic development in terms of the ability to damage nuclear facilities.

-- Intelligence officials in the United States | "Iran is preparing a very significant response, Israel has been informed."

-- In a notable statement, Hezbollah has announced it will not launch attacks on Israel despite the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel. Unbelievable.

-- Speaking earlier to ABC News, U.S. President Donald J. Trump called Israel’s surprise attack today against Iran “excellent” with him adding, “There is more to come. A lot more.”

-- ~8:05 AAM EDT -- Israel is now attacking IRGC aerospace and ground force facilities in Kermanshah in the Zagros mountains in Western Iran as Wave 6 continues.

-- Unofficial toll: 78 killed, 329 injured in Israel’s attack on residential areas in Tehran.

The murderous Ghouls are going into hiding, worldwide:

ISRAEL JUST HIT THE DIPLOMATIC BRAKES



According to its embassy in Sweden, Israel is closing its embassies around the world until further notice.



No visas, no paperwork, no help abroad, just a global “do not disturb” sign.

--First daylight Satellite Pics from Natanz Enrichment Center, Iran:

-- An Israeli security source reveals that Mossad built a secret drone base inside Iran ahead of this morning’s operation.



Explosive drones launched from the base targeted ballistic missile launchers near Tehran, disrupting Iran’s ability to retaliate as Israeli strikes began.



In parallel, a Mossad commando unit deployed precision-guided weapons near key air defense systems in central Iran. The systems were hit, clearing the path for Israeli jets.

(Now the Middle East knows and sees why Israelis can never be allowed to enter their countries. They're murderous sneaks. If you let them in, they'll take steps to sneak attack and kill you.)

-- Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi urges his people to seize the opportunity provided by Israel's attack and take to the streets to overthrow the ayatollah regime.

-- Over 20 senior commanders are believed to have been eliminated by this morning’s strike by the Israeli Air Force on an underground command bunker beneath the Headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Aerospace Forces.

-- FWIW:

-- 9:48 AM EDT -- It __was__ all a ruse! AXIOS is reporting:

Trump was tasked with manipulating the Iranians with negotiations while Israel prepared the attack -

Axios reports Trump and his aides were 'only pretending to oppose an Israeli attack in public and didn't express opposition in private'

The goal was to 'convince Iran that no attack was imminent and make sure Iranians on Israel's target list wouldn't move to new locations', Axios reports.

MORE:

Israeli officials say Trump approved the Iran attack, "We had a clear U.S. green light." Adding, reports of Trump restraining Israel were planted to deceive, while Trump and Netanyahu coordinated the attack in private — Axios

(Hal Turner Remark: Like the Godfather Movies where people deliberately make a guy they're going to kill, feel comfortable. Make him let down his guard. This Israeli-sneak-attack is nothing more than a real life mafia. I shouldn't be surprised; the Israelis were FOUNDED by "The Stern Gang." Real thugs! And the US government is now the biggest, most-heavily-armed mafia gang in the world. It's just that simple.)

******* FLASH *******

RADIATION DETECTED IN NATANZ, IRAN.

-- 9:57 AM EDT -- The Israel Defense Force has announced the completion of a series of strikes against the Iranian surface-to-surface missile array in Western Iran.

In the last few hours, Israeli Air Force fighter jets, guided by precise intelligence from the Intelligence Directorate, completed a series of strikes against Iran’s ballistic and cruise missile capabilities, targeting and destroying dozens of launchers, surface-to-surface missile storage facilities, and additional military sites, including a specific site in Western Iran where a unique launch mechanism for surface-to-surface missiles was embedded within shipping containers, for covert use by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

10:25 AM EDT -- Economic Shock: Oil prices surged up to 14%, U.S. stock futures dropped sharply, and markets braced for heightened volatility.

-- Reuters: “Iran is preparing a large and frightening attack on Israel, which will likely take place in the early evening hours, Israel time.”

*****BULLETIN *****

RADIATION LEAK CONFIRMED

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran: A radioactive leak was detected inside the Natanz nuclear facility.

Nuclear Energy Expert tells me "IF they breached the containment zone for Uranium then the proverbial shit will hit fan if it hasn't already. Best case scenario: Iran's nuke capability will be offline for months, or years. Worst case: Full meltdown like Fukushima. Nobody can go near the place for foreseeable future. And I doubt Iran can equal the Japs in radiation zone mitigation."

-- 10:36 AM EDT -- Iranian media: Underground missile bases mobilized for retaliation

-- IDF: With backing and after consulting the two Chief Rabbis, there will be no synagogue prayers this Sabbath. There will be no gatherings at all to deal with the threat effectively.

-- AP reports: the U.S. military has ordered the transfer of two destroyers to the Middle East.

The USS Thomas Hudner is moving toward the Eastern Mediterranean, with another destroyer on standby. President Trump is convening his National Security Council to evaluate the situation, officials say.

New U.S. Negotiating Tactic; One the rest of us should consider from now on:

Got a "hardliner" in negotiations? Have a proxy KILL them!

This is the new US negotiating tactic. Doesn't it make you feel all warm and fuzzy knowing this is what American has now become?

Wait . . . . there's more . . . . .

-- 11:22 AM EDT -- In a letter to the United Nations, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that today’s attack by Israel has crossed every red line and that it constitutes a “declaration of war” by Israel against Iran.

-- UN Security Council schedules 3:00 pm emergency meeting on Iran

-- Analysis of these events is all coming out as bad:

The White House claiming that negotiations were a ruse to get Iran to drop its guard could imply two things, neither of them good.

1) America’s credibility as a negotiating party is null and void.

2) Trump is lying because the Israelis really did act without his approval and he wants to seem like he’s in control of the situation.

Take your pick, both are quite bad.

****************** UPDATE 12:00 NOON MORE ATTACKS INSIDE IRAN ***********

12:00 Noon EDT -- A fresh wave of explosions is now being reported across Iran.

-- BREAKING: Initial reports of explosions in Tehran and Qom, Iran.

-- EXPLOSIONS RIP THROUGH IRANIAN MILITARY BASE NEAR TABRIZ Massive blasts shook a key military site in northwest Iran after Israeli airstrikes. The attack marks a sharp escalation, hitting deep inside Iranian territory. Tensions are soaring as Israel steps up its campaign against Iran’s military targets.

-- IRAN REPORTS NEW ATTACK ON NATANZ NUCLEAR FACILITY Iranian state TV says Natanz uranium enrichment site was targeted again. The report follows recent Israeli strikes on multiple Iranian nuclear and military locations.

-- 12:24 PM EDT -- The Israeli Air Force is carrying out a series of consecutive attacks on military sites in Hamadan, western Iran, now:

-- 12:28 PM EDT -- ISRAEL STRIKES FORDO - IRAN’S MOST PROTECTED NUCLEAR SITE The Israeli Air Force is now bombing Fordo, Iran’s heavily fortified underground enrichment facility, according to Iranian media. Built deep inside a mountain, Fordo is designed to withstand aerial attacks and has long been central to Iran’s uranium enrichment. IMAGE BELOW TAKEN EIGHT MINUTES AGO:

Smoke can be seen rising from several locations in the vicinity of the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant (FFEP) near Qom in Central Iran, with residents reporting to have heard at least two large explosions from the direction of the Fordow Underground Complex.

-- After Natanz and now Fordow, Israeli airstrikes reportedly also targeting the military complex at Parchin, located about 30 kilometres southeast of Tehran, indicating an escalation in Israeli targeting of Iran’s most strategic nuclear and military sites.

-- Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to address the nation soon: Fars

-- 1:11 PM EDT -- Iranian anti-aircraft fire is engaging targets in multiple cities across Iran right now.

(Apparently an Iran military command structure has been re-constituted and orders are going out.)

Air defenses have been activated in central and northeastern Tehran. Iranian air defenses opened fire minutes ago in central and northeastern Tehran.

-- HOUTHIS STRIKE ISRAEL WITH BALLISTIC MISSILE - IMPACT NEAR HEBRON A missile launched from Yemen by Iran-backed Houthis hit the Palestinian town of Sa’ir in the southern West Bank. The IDF says no interceptor was launched and the impact is under investigation.

-- Allegedly one of Ayatollah Khamenei’s residences was struck by a missile.

-- U.S. WARNS OF MISSILES OVER IRAQ, AIRSPACE SHUT DOWN The U.S. State Department has issued a security alert warning of potential missiles, drones, or rockets over Iraqi airspace. Iraq has suspended all air traffic and closed its airspace amid fallout from Israel’s strikes on Iran. The alert urges civilians to seek cover and avoid exposure to falling debris.

-- Smoke columns rise as a result of Israeli raids on the Iranian city of Karaj:

** BULLETIN **

KHAMENEI VOWS REVENGE: “ZIONIST REGIME WILL NOT ESCAPE UNSCATHED”

In a televised address, Iran’s Supreme Leader promised retaliation for Israel’s strikes.

“The armed forces will act with force and impoverish the scoundrel Zionist regime.

The Zionist regime will not escape this crime unscathed.

The Iranian people can be assured that this area will not be neglected.”

*** FLASH ***

1:52 PM EDT -- IRAN MISSILE LAUNCH?

Video has come in CLAIMING to show Iranian missiles in the air, heading for Israel. I have NOT been able to verify the accuracy or truthfulness of this claim . . .

-- Preliminary Report: The U.S. Air Force has taken to the skies near the Iranian border.

-- Israel will launch strikes against Iranian oil refineries and natural gas sites on the Persian Gulf, if Iran decides to target Israeli population centers during their retaliatory attack, according to Channel 12.

-- Report: French President Macron has given the green light for its fighters to assist in the defense of Israel.

-- Massive Israeli bombing of Iran’s nuclear sites right now, obliterating them one by one with bunker-buster bombs.

-- Israel issues direct warning to Iran: "Any missile fired at Israel will trigger immediate strikes against Iranian national infrastructure."

-- IDF spokesman in a statement to the media: We can now reveal that we attacked the nuclear facility in Isfahan, the largest uranium enrichment facility. Earlier today Israel attacked in Fordow and paralyzed the facility in Natanz.

-- HOUTHIS ARE PREPARING A MASSIVE ATTACK AGAINST ISRAEL IN RETALIATION FOR TODAY’S STRIKES ON IRAN

-- Early reports reveal that American, British, and French strike aircraft have deployed into Middle Eastern airspace to bolster defenses and assist in intercepting Iranian ballistic missiles if launched.

-- The Home Front Command warns that missile launches toward Israel have been detected, and alerts may sound across the country in the coming minutes.

-- UNVERIFIED CLAIM: "3 Israeli Jets have been downed in Tabrirz Iran" UNVERIFIED

*******************************************************************************************************************

CONFIRMED: LAUNCH DETECTION; IRAN BALLISTIC MISSILES LAUNCH DETECTIONS

Volleys of Ballistic missiles have been launch by Iran towards Israel. Imaghe of one launch site:

-- EXPLOSIONS ROCK TEL AVIV!

MISSILE IMPACT - Tel Aviv:

-- ADDITONAL BALLISTIC MISSILE LAUNCHES FROM IRAN:

-- AT LEAST TWELVE (12) SUCCESSFUL IRAN MISSILE IMPACTS INSIDE ISRAEL SO FAR!

-- SOCIAL MEDIA LIGHTING UP WITH VIDEO OF IMPACTS INSIDE ISRAEL:

-- ISRAELI DEFENSE MINISTRY BUILDING IN TEL AVIV STRUCK BY IRAN BALLISTIC MISSILE

-- Apartment building in Tel Aviv on fire.



-- Dimona under attack.

******** BULLETIN *******

ISRAEL AIR DEFENSES FAILING MULTIPLE MISSILE IMPACTS TEL AVIV

-- Iran is targeting Israeli nuclear sites.

Imagery: Kirya Ministry of Defense Hit ! ! !

-- Iran's foreign minister says his country rejects calls for restraint

******* BULLETIN *******

-- Eye witnesses report that Iran has struck a nuclear facility in Dimona, Israel.

Tel Aviv DIRECT HIT video:

-- Israeli jets have taken off, the Israeli response is now on its way.

COVERT INTEL:

JERICHO MISSILES

-- Israeli "Jericho" ballistic missiles are now on launch alert.

The Jericho 3 is nuclear capable.

-- International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Chief Grossi confirms there is Radiological and chemical contamination leaking in the Natanz nuclear center in Iran. Israel has caused a nuclear emergency by perpetrating an unprovoked attack upon Iran.