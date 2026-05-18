I have been on the lookout for this segment for a while now and found it on my X feed. It is a reminder of where I was back in 2016.

Here is Prof. Emeritus Guy McPherson predicting that we would be extinct by 2026.

It didn’t age so well because we’re still here!

I was involved in what I later learned was a cult.

I say was because McPherson and those that surrounded him have disappeared into obscurity although they seem to have made a comeback to celebrate the life of the eugencist, Paul Ehrlich.

Back then he pulled in the crowds, including here in New Zealand on tours that I was involved in organising.

Turns out the exponential change leading to extinction were normal cycles.

This corresponded with an el-Nino and now, ten years later we are heading into another one.

It seems that we might be headed into a real famine and economic collapse for reasons that are proximate and actual. I’m sure these people will be ascribing a phenomenon caused by resource shortages and geopolitical events (they already are on X).

I began to realise about this time that something was not right when Guy McPherson told us confidently that the civil war in Syria was caused by climate change rather than, as it turns out, by weather warfare.

It was when I started looking up at the sky and asking questions about what I was seeing that I was unceremoniously kicked out of the cult I didn’t know I was in.

Shortly before the above video I wrote an article based on the ideas of McPherson about human habitat.

https://robinwestenra.blogspot.com/p/habitat-reflecting-on-anthropogenic.html

It was all very logical and elegant but as it turned out, largely based on a lie.

I’ve since learned not to be swayed by individuals and their confident predictions.