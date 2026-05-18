Seemorerocks

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
2h

I imagine that we have all chased a lot of tails trying to figure out what's going on.

Getting clearer now, but not looking good.

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