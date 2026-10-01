Seemorerocks

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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
Oct 1

When you consider the didtances in "the land down under" not at all suprised. A government serving yhe nation would have analysed this years ago and taken steps to address this.

I guesd the elites are to busy attending WEF meetings...

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