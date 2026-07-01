Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karl's avatar
Karl
22m

All Kim has to do is request a lunch with Trump and donate a million to a T family operation and he is a free man...

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture