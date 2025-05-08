Below is a GROK (AI) Conversation about stocking-up because Tariffs will cause shortages. It's nice to see that AI is figuring out, what I have been telling you both on this website and on my radio show. Trump Administration Officials also reveal THEY are stocking up . . .

Liberal Rag "The New Republic" is reporting that Trump administration officials are stockpiling basic supplies in anticipation of skyrocketing prices and shortages from the president’s tariffs.

(HT Remark: Now that Lib-Tards are being told to get supplies, you're really start to see shelves going empty fast.)



At least three administration officials, including one Trump aide, they report, are buying toilet paper, food items, and other household supplies in bulk. They also told the publication that they know other conservatives working in politics, both inside and outside of the White House, who are doing the same.



When asked why they were hoarding, the Trump aide said, “Because it would be stupid not to!” They added that they and their partner were “stashing cash” in their Washington, D.C.-area home but that they still support Trump’s tariffs, saying there will be “short-term pain” before long-term “prosperity.”



Many Republicans are worried that the ensuing trade wars and price hikes from the tariffs will hurt the economy, making these basic supplies more expensive. But because they’re also scared of Trump and don’t want his or his supporters’ vengeance, they’ll offer phony public support or, at the very least, make feeble, low-stakes acts of opposition.

Here's the conversation from GROK (AI):

What items made in China should I stock up on at my home to mitigate tariffs?

With U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports reaching 145% in 2025, many goods manufactured in China are expected to become significantly more expensive or face shortages due to reduced imports. Below is a list of items commonly made in China that you might consider stocking up on to mitigate the impact of these tariffs, based on their reliance on Chinese manufacturing and potential for price increases or supply disruptions. The recommendations focus on durable, non-perishable goods or items with long-term utility, as well as essentials that may see significant price hikes or shortages.

Key Items to Consider Stocking Up On

Electronics and Tech Accessories (Excluding Exempted Items) Why: China is a major producer of consumer electronics, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and accessories like chargers, cables, and earbuds. While some tech products (e.g., smartphones, laptops, semiconductors) were temporarily exempted from the highest tariffs, these exemptions may not last, and non-exempted electronics or components could still see price spikes. For example, UBS analysts estimate a potential $800 (67%) price increase for an iPhone 16 Pro Max if tariffs are fully applied.

Items to Stock: USB cables, chargers, and power banks Headphones or earbuds Replacement parts for devices (e.g., screens, batteries) Small gadgets like smart home devices or streaming sticks

Considerations: Focus on accessories and non-exempted items, as major devices like iPhones have temporary tariff relief. Check for “Made in China” labels, as some brands assemble in other countries (e.g., Apple in India). Stock only what you need for 6–12 months, as tech evolves quickly. Toys, Games, and Sports Equipment Why: Approximately 75–80% of toys sold in the U.S. are imported from China, valued at $13.4 billion annually. Tariffs of 145% have eliminated previous exemptions, and experts predict price increases of 15–20% or even double by the 2025 holiday season, with potential shortages.

Items to Stock: Board games, puzzles, and card games Dolls, action figures, and plush toys Outdoor toys (e.g., bikes, scooters, sports equipment) Craft supplies and activity kits

Considerations: Prioritize durable toys or games that can be reused. Stock up for birthdays or holidays in 2025, especially for children, as Christmas shortages are anticipated. Apparel and Footwear Why: China accounts for 29.7% of U.S. textile imports and 36% of footwear imports, valued at $17.3 billion and $9.8 billion, respectively. Tariffs are expected to increase prices significantly, with brands like Adidas already warning of price hikes. Fast-fashion retailers like Shein and Temu may face challenges, though some low-value goods could still use loopholes.

Items to Stock: Everyday clothing (e.g., t-shirts, jeans, underwear, socks) Seasonal items (e.g., jackets, scarves, hats) Shoes (e.g., sneakers, boots, casual footwear) Synthetic fabric clothing (e.g., activewear, outerwear)

Considerations: Focus on durable, versatile clothing that won’t go out of style. Check labels, as some apparel may come from Vietnam or Bangladesh (facing lower tariffs). Stock for 6–12 months, especially for growing children. Household Essentials and Small Appliances Why: China supplies 28% of U.S. furniture and bedding imports ($18.5 billion) and a significant portion of small appliances and household goods. Items like cutlery ($3.1 billion) and glassware (30% of imports) are also at risk of shortages or price increases.

Items to Stock: Kitchenware (e.g., pots, pans, utensils, cutting boards) Small appliances (e.g., toasters, blenders, electric kettles) Bedding (e.g., sheets, comforters, pillows) Plastic or silicone housewares (e.g., storage containers, spatulas)

Considerations: Prioritize durable, non-perishable items. Avoid overbuying bulky furniture unless necessary, as storage may be an issue. Check for Chinese origin, as some brands source from elsewhere. Down Feathers and Outerwear Why: China supplies 77% of U.S. down feather imports ($1.9 billion), used in comforters, pillows, and outerwear like jackets. Tariffs could lead to shortages or price increases for insulated products, especially critical for colder climates.

Items to Stock: Down comforters and pillows Winter jackets or coats with down insulation Sleeping bags or camping gear with down

Considerations: Stock up for winter 2025–2026 if you live in a cold region. Synthetic alternatives may be less affected but check origins. Limit to essentials to avoid storage issues. Generic and Over-the-Counter (OTC) Medications Why: Many active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for generic and OTC medications are sourced from China and India. While some pharmaceuticals are exempt from China’s retaliatory tariffs, supply chain disruptions could still affect availability or prices.

Items to Stock: Pain relievers (e.g., ibuprofen, acetaminophen) Cold and allergy medications First-aid supplies (e.g., bandages, antiseptics) Vitamins and supplements

Considerations: Check expiration dates and stock only what you’ll use within 1–2 years. Consult a doctor for prescription needs. Avoid hoarding to prevent waste. Rechargeable Batteries and Small Electronics Components Why: China is a major supplier of lithium-ion batteries and components like semiconductors, used in everything from power tools to electric vehicles. While some tech components are exempt, batteries and related items may not be, and shortages are possible.

Items to Stock: AA/AAA rechargeable batteries Power banks and battery packs Replacement batteries for tools or devices Inverters or small solar chargers

Considerations: Focus on versatile, long-lasting batteries. Check compatibility with your devices. Stock for 1–2 years, as battery tech may change. Holiday and Seasonal Items Why: Back-to-school supplies, Halloween costumes, and Christmas decorations heavily rely on Chinese imports. Container bookings from China are down 60%, and retailers may face shortages by summer or fall 2025, especially for holiday goods.

Items to Stock: School supplies (e.g., notebooks, pens, backpacks) Holiday decorations (e.g., Christmas lights, ornaments) Party supplies (e.g., balloons, tableware)

Considerations: Buy early for 2025 holidays to avoid shortages. Focus on reusable items to maximize value. Check for Chinese manufacturing, as some items may come from other countries.

Strategic Considerations for Stocking Up

Timing: Prices may rise gradually as retailers cycle through pre-tariff inventory, with significant impacts expected by summer 2025. Stock up now for items you’ll need in the next 6–12 months, especially for holiday or back-to-school seasons.

Quantity: Avoid hoarding to prevent waste or storage issues. Estimate your needs for 6–12 months based on usage (e.g., clothing for kids, batteries for devices). For perishables like medications, check expiration dates.

Storage: Ensure you have space for bulky items like bedding or furniture. Prioritize compact, high-value items like electronics or medications if space is limited.

Check Origins: Not all goods are made in China. Check “Made in” labels, as items from Vietnam, Taiwan, or India may face lower tariffs (e.g., 26–46%).

Alternatives: Consider sourcing from non-Chinese manufacturers or buying U.S.-made goods where feasible, though availability may be limited for toys or electronics.

Budget: Tariffs may increase costs by 15–67% for some items (e.g., toys, electronics). Buy during sales or in bulk to save, but only for items you’ll use.

Monitor Exemptions: Some tech products (e.g., smartphones, chips) are currently exempt, but this could change. Stay updated via news or government announcements.

Potential Risks and Caveats

Shortages vs. Price Hikes: While price increases are certain, shortages depend on how quickly retailers adapt. Imports from China are already down 45–60%, suggesting empty shelves by summer for some goods (e.g., toys, holiday items).

Retaliatory Tariffs: China’s 125% tariffs on U.S. exports could disrupt supply chains for American-made goods, indirectly affecting availability or prices.

Economic Impact: Tariffs may raise household costs by $1,300 annually and increase recession risks, potentially affecting your budget. Plan purchases carefully.

Supply Chain Shifts: Some companies (e.g., Shein, Apple) are moving production to other countries, which could mitigate long-term impacts but won’t help immediately.

Final Recommendations

Focus on stocking durable essentials like apparel, toys, household goods, and non-exempt electronics accessories for the next 6–12 months. Prioritize items with confirmed Chinese origins and those likely to face shortages (e.g., toys, holiday goods). Avoid overbuying perishables or trendy tech that may become obsolete. Check labels, buy during sales, and stay informed about tariff exemptions or trade negotiations, as U.S.-China talks are scheduled for 2025.

If you have specific needs (e.g., medical supplies, children’s clothing), let me know, and I can tailor the list further. Would you like me to search for real-time updates on tariff exemptions or specific product availability?

--- End of GROK Conversation . . . .