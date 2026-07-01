Seemorerocks

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Linda's avatar
Linda
3h

So glad you noticed. Does anyone remember what a post office once looked like?!!! The most beautiful architecture and interior details. Grand.

Echoes across spacious tiled floors.

Do you know why that was so? Do you real-eyes what is being conveyed???

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Karen's avatar
Karen
3h

I noticed this phenomenon a few years back and was just discussing it with my husband. People are hardwired to love color - and nature itself is very colorful. This won't last.

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