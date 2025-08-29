I have already written about what the author of the book, Pure Human, Gregg Braden has said about artificial intelligence.

TRANSHUMANISM: HUMANOID "PREGNANCY ROBOTS" - THE ROAD TO DYSTOPIA Robin Westenra · Aug 23 In Pure Human, Gregg Braden takes us on a journey to the very edge of what it means to be alive in the 21st century. He explores the extraordinary discoveries of modern science—from the intimate architecture of our DNA to the hidden intelligence in our cells—and reveals how these discoveries intersect with the spiritual truths humanity has long known. Read full story

In short, he says that artificial intelligence takes us into the realm of transhumanism, a view of a tiny minority in the Cult that would have artificial intelligence replace what has marked humans throughout its existence and “improve” on our perceived “imperfections”. Artificial intelligence takes us away from what it means to be human and allows our considerable powers to atrophy as we become more machine-like.

He defines this as our “divinity”, something that is not something external - bestowed by a seperate God, but something that is an innate quality within the human being, as capabilities and potentials that exceed ordinary explanation hinting at a design or intelligence woven into our very biology. Divinity, for Braden, refers to those innate powers and capacities that exceed ordinary explanation and point to a deeper design in human life.

From the outset I have to say, the word divinity has never been part of my own vocabulary. I have always put the emphasis on the Field of Being, or the Source. In short, in the words of David Icke, “I am Consciousness having a human experience”. This has, since a very profound and direct spiritual experience in India, that has allowed me to bypass a lifetime (or lifetimes) of meditation practise by focusing on the Source of human experience, the “I-thought”, and asking WHO is having the experience. That has always taken me to a Silence that may, or not be as deep as the temporary effects of deep meditation but is direct and always there.

However new it is to me, I find Gregg Braden’s science-based approach useful; in the end he is pointing to the same thing and he points out that in all areas of human creativity that creativity comes through us and not from us.

So, the language does not really matter.

Everything that humans create, whether it be in the world of ideas or of creativity in the arts, comes directly from Source through the brain which decodes the experience and is far superior to anything that comes from artificial intelligence which cannot produce anything but can only mimic.

How do we escape from what the Cult has in mind for us, which, it appears the majority of humanity seems to have already succumbed, something I have pointed to many times? The answer of course, is never to agree and to stay in our own human-ness.

One solution is, (something that is often hard to imagine with my sick body), to maintain as close a relationship with Nature as we can and to never, ever relinquish our sense of awe of the sheer mystery of existence. What goes for modern, popular “science” (which seems closer to religion than it is to true science) takes us away from this sense of awe and wonderment and encourages simplistic, (and always materialist), “explanations”.

Sometimes it is better to sit with the question and wait for the answer that comes from Silence, through us.

Sitting where I am, with my sick body, it is hard to imagine the divinity and perfection of the human body, but that matters little.

Right now, although AI is obviously a tool the Cult is using to enslave us, it seems to me, does nor represent slavery in itself any more than the internet itself or other technology that has made our lives easier is. It is a tool that I am going to continue to use that is sometimes useful for my research. For me, it is never going to be a replacement for my own mental activity or creativity which always, (contrary to what we are being told by the transhumanists), comes from a divine source.

Having said that, what follows comes largely from a summary I got in seconds, of what Gregg Braden has written along with some videos that he has made.

Needless to say, I hope that this article will encourage you to go and read the book.

https://www.amazon.com/Pure-Human-Hidden-Divinity-Destiny/dp/1401949363

Chapter one

What Is Divinity?

Braden opens the book by challenging the reader to reconsider what “divinity” means. Instead of treating it as something external—bestowed by a distant God—he frames divinity as an innate within the human being. For him, divinity refers to those capabilities and potentials that exceed ordinary explanation, hinting at a design or intelligence woven into our very biology. Rather than being something supernatural, divinity is presented as natural—but hidden—within us. The implication is that our spiritual essence is not separate from our humanity, but embedded in our makeup.

Braden redefines “divinity” not as something supernatural or distant but as a latent potential within the human being.

Brayden further says that, Divinity is:

Defined as powers, or forces, that transcend perceived limitations

the part of us that is ancient and timeless, where our direct knowing,imagination, creativity, self-acceptance, and self-healing begin.

And further that:

The battle between good and evil is ultimately the battle for human divinity.

Expressing our divinity frees us from the fear that keeps us feeling small, insignificant, and powerless, allowing us to triumph over life’s challenges.

By celebrating our divinity and living as the best version of ourselves, we transcend the polarity of the good and evil to express what it means to be a pure human.

Here is a talk he gave on the subject:

Hypergamma Brain States and Human Potential

Gregg Braden explores the extraordinary capacities of human consciousness as revealed through advanced meditation practices. Braden highlights that Tibetan monks can achieve brainwave frequencies beyond what is traditionally regarded as the human maximum, suggesting that human potential extends well beyond conventional scientific expectations.

Standard neuroscience textbooks list hypergamma (~200 Hz) as the maximum frequency achievable in the human brain. These frequencies are associated with high-level cognitive functions, including perception, learning, and attention. However, advanced meditation practitioners, such as Tibetan monks, have been measured exceeding these textbook limits, demonstrating hypergamma states beyond 200 Hz. Such states are linked to heightened awareness, profound clarity, and deep inner states, suggesting that the brain is capable of accessing expanded dimensions of consciousness.

These findings challenge the notion that human cognitive or conscious capacity is fixed. Braden interprets this as evidence that human biology and consciousness can exceed previously assumed limitations, aligning with his broader thesis of innate divinity and untapped human potential. He suggests a convergence with epigenetic concepts: while genetics provide a baseline, conscious practice can enhance or activate capacities beyond “hardwired” limitations.

Supporting References

https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Niedermeyer's-Electroencephalography%3A-Basic-and-Silva-Niedermeyer/614139668ff9ee12479222843bced9b296e44e3d

https://archive.org/details/attentionrevolut0000wall

A conscious universe



Braden contrasts the limitations imposed by genetics with the broader potential revealed through epigenetics. It situates human life in the context of a finely tuned universe, emphasizing that life and consciousness are not merely products of random chance but arise within conditions that make complex life statistically extraordinary. The material also introduces the concept of a conscious universe via panpsychism.

He talks of the “Goldilocks Conditions of the Universe

The universe’s energy expanded, cooled, and condensed in ways that enabled the formation of atoms, elements, gas clouds, stars, and planets. These conditions were “just right” at every stage: too much or too little of any parameter would have prevented life as we know it.

Braden frames this as the statistical improbability of life arising purely by chance. He says that if the universe is this finely tuned, humans cannot be merely random biological accidents and that the likelihood that all seven Goldilocks conditions occurred by chance is astronomically low

Panpsychism and a Conscious Universe

Gregg Braden introduces the philosophical and emerging scientific idea of panpsychism: “Pan” = all; “psyche” = mind or soul. Consciousness may be a fundamental feature of reality, present even in matter that is not alive in conventional terms. This reframes our understanding of epigenetics and human potential: if the universe is imbued with consciousness, our biological and epigenetic capacities may be extensions of a deeper universal intelligence.

Supporting References

The Heart is More Than a Pump

A key part of Braden’s argument centers on the heart as a center of intelligence and perception. Drawing on scientific studies such as those from the HeartMath Institute and the work of Candace Pert (Molecules of Emotion), he explains that the heart has its own neural network and is deeply involved in emotion, intuition, and even decision-making.

Braden describes experiments showing the heart responding to information before the brain does—pointing to the idea of “heart intelligence” or “heart intuition.” This, he argues, is evidence that the heart is not just a mechanical pump but a gateway to expanded human awareness. In this sense, the heart functions as a bridge between our biological existence and our spiritual or divine nature.

The heart contains ~40,000 specialized neurons (“the heart brain”). Research from the HeartMath Institute shows the heart generates an electromagnetic field measurable several feet from the body. Electrophysiological studies of intuition (McCraty, Atkinson, Bradley, 2004) demonstrate the heart responds milliseconds to seconds before the brain to emotional stimuli.

Conclusions: Overall, we have independently replicated and extended previous research documenting prestimulus responses. It appears that the heart is involved in the processing and decoding of intuitive information. Once the prestimulus information is received in the psychophysiologic systems, it appears to be processed in the same way as conventional sensory input. This study presents compelling evidence that the body's perceptual apparatus is continuously scanning the future. To account for the results presented in Parts 1 and 2, Part 3 will develop a theory based on holographic principles explaining how intuitive perception accesses a field of energy into which information about future events is spectrally enfolded.

https://www.liebertpub.com/doi/10.1089/107555304322849057?utm_source=chatgpt.com

Candace Pert’s contribution:

In Molecules of Emotion, Pert showed that emotions are biochemical signals distributed throughout the body, not confined to the brain.

https://archive.org/details/moleculesofemoti00pert

Brayden says that the heart is a sensory and intuitive organ, attuned to subtle information and that it serves as a gateway to higher awareness: compassion, empathy, connection, and even precognition. Divinity expresses itself through the “language of the heart” — felt experience rather than abstract thought.

Chromosome 2 and Human Uniqueness

Braden then shifts to the question of what makes humans different from other primates. Here he highlights chromosome 2, which in humans is the result of an ancient fusion of two ancestral ape chromosomes. While scientists usually present this as a natural evolutionary accident, Braden suggests it may point to a purposeful design.

The uniqueness of chromosome 2—along with its timing and its role in human capabilities like language and advanced cognition—is, in his view, evidence that humanity carries a deliberate imprint of divinity in its very DNA. This fusion, he argues, is not random but an intentional act that gave rise to distinctly human potentials.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chromosome_2?utm_source=chatgpt.com

He discusses this in full here:

Braden says that mainstream science frames the fusion as a random evolutionary accident and interprets it as evidence of purposeful design — an intentional modification that gave rise to human capacities such as advanced cognition, language, and self-reflection. Chromosome 2 is treated as a “biological signature of divinity” within our DNA.

Chapter 1 sets the stage for the rest of the book by blending these ideas:

Divinity is innate —it is something we embody rather than something bestowed from outside.

The heart is central to accessing intuition, compassion, and expanded awareness, and thus is a direct doorway to living our divinity.

Chromosome 2 offers biological evidence that humanity’s uniqueness is not accidental, but part of a purposeful design.

Braden’s broader message is that when we recognize these elements, we move from seeing ourselves as passive biological accidents to recognizing ourselves as conscious participants in a living universe.

How Chapter 1 ties it all together:

Divinity is not external but internal. It is present in both our biology and consciousness.

The heart is the living interface that allows us to experience and access this divinity directly, through intuition, love, and awareness.

Chromosome 2 encodes our uniqueness. It signals that humans are not merely products of blind chance, but carry an intentional design pointing to greater potential.

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/living-universe_b_862220?utm_source=chatgpt.com

https://docslib.org/doc/2819479/stellar-consciousness-can-panpsychism-emerge-as-an-observational-science?utm_source=chatgpt.com

CHAPTER TWO

In Chapter two, Braden explores the question of human identity through the lens of our genetic code. He argues that our DNA carries not just biological instructions, but an encoded message of meaning and purpose, pointing to our divine nature. This chapter builds on Chapter 1’s focus on divinity, the heart, and chromosome 2, expanding into the broader significance of our entire genetic blueprint.

Conventional science says that humans are the product of random genetic mutation and natural selection. Brayden says that our DNA contains intentional coding that cannot be explained solely by randomness. The debate over “Who are we?” hinges on whether we see ourselves as accidents of biology or carriers of a purposeful design.

DNA as More Than Chemistry

DNA is usually described as a chemical code for proteins and traits. Braden reframes it as a message system — not just a sequence of molecules but an alphabet that can be read symbolically as well as biologically and references how spiritual traditions (e.g., Hebrew gematria, numerology) have long seen meaning encoded in letters and numbers, suggesting DNA may carry a similar embedded message.

Brayden revisits chromosome 2: the fusion of two ancestral chromosomes unique to humans and interprets this as a signature of intentional design within our genome.

This is evidence, he says, that “who we are” is fundamentally different from other primates.

If DNA encodes not only biology but also consciousness, then our true identity is not limited to survival or reproduction. Instead, it reveals us as participants in a larger cosmic order, with inherent capacities for compassion, intuition, and creativity.

How we answer the question “Who are we?” shapes the path of our species. Forgetting the deeper message in our DNA leads us toward reductionist identities (machines, algorithms, consumers).

Remembering it affirms our uniqueness and responsibility in a living, conscious universe.

https://archive.org/details/francis-collins-language-of-god

https://archive.org/details/cosmicserpentdna0000narb

Consciousness as fundamental

https://jcer.com/index.php/jcj/article/view/900

Living Universe context Duane Elgin, “Why We Need to Believe in a Living Universe” (HuffPost, 2011).



https://archive.org/details/scienceakashicfi0000lasz

To conclude: Mainstream science saysDNA is purely biological, shaped by evolutionary pressures; chromosome 2 fusion is a random event. Braden says,DNA carries symbolic, intentional messaging; chromosome 2 is a marker of design. This supported by Narby (symbolic DNA), panpsychism (conscious universe), systems theory.

The following is a full discussion of Gregg Braden’s book:

Human Evolution: The Risk of AI Hybrids & How To Become SUPERHUMAN | Gregg Braden