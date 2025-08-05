Misfolded Amyloids

GREG REESE

AUG 06, 2025

https://x.com/gregreese/status/1952795024686760427

The white fibrous clots found in both the living and dead recipients of the mRNA vaccines, are being ignored by the mainstream narrative, but the scientific research tells us what they are, and what’s causing them.

Greg Harrison and Thomas Haviland joined me for a full breakdown, which you can see on my SubStack.

Clotting is a natural way for the body to heal wounds. And the fibrin produced to form blood clots is smooth and soluble, but the fibrin mutated by the Spike Protein is a jagged, misfolded, insoluble amyloid, shown here in a paper published last year. These jagged mutations are called, “misfolded amyloids.” They are found with in prionic infections.

Peer reviewed research shows this all starts with micro-clotting. Microscopic studies using thioflavin T/UV shows this quite clearly. And Raman Spectroscopy has confirmed this by identifying their distinct signatures.

These micro-clots then begin to align laterally, forming into the large white fibrous clots. And it would be difficult for anyone to claim that this is an accident.

The Spike protein is made up of different fragments, some of which, mostly Spike601, are known to cause this clotting.

Proline, which is added to the spike protein, is a kinker protein. Meaning, it causes the misfolding we see in the clots. When analyzed for amino acids, proline is the most prevalent one found in the clots.

A paper published in October of 2021 shows it was understood that, “SARS-CoV-2 spike induces structurally abnormal blood clots” caused by the Fibrinogen beta chain. And High Performance Liquid Chromatography Analyses shows that plasma exposed to the Spike Protein is extremely out of balance, with the Fibrinogen beta chain being the most dominant.

Another contributing factor is Phosphorous. Inductively-Coupled-Plasma (ICP) Mass Spectrometry has shown that these clots have 4 times the normal amount of Phosphorous. Once the mRNA shot gets into the blood stream, the heads of the Lipid nanoparticles break down and release Phosphorous, which begins the micro-clotting.

Similar White Clots were found in 1988 that were found to be caused by Heparin, which is made up of mostly Sulfur. This problem was solved by reducing the Sulfur content in the Heparin. And the science suggests that Phosphorous could do a more effective job of creating these white fibrous clots than Sulfur.

A 2017 paper showed how altering levels of Phosphorous in the body, causes cancer.

Thomas Haviland, who has been focused on sharing this critical information, is being ignored by big names in the new alternative media such as Glenn Beck and Megyn Kelly. Last year he gave Tucker Carlson and his producer information and samples, but they won’t speak to him. Just a few months ago, Clayton Morris was on Tucker Carlson’s podcast and mentioned them, and he still continues to ignore them.

LAURA KASNER

JUL 30, 2025

By Tom Haviland

For the last three years, I have attempted to no avail to get on Tucker Carlson, Glenn Beck, Megyn Kelly, and Joe Rogan’s shows to warn the American public about these horrific “white fibrous clots” that embalmers are seeing in a shocking 20% to 30% of corpses starting in 2021 AFTER the rollout of the Covid “vaccines,” according to my surveys.

In September 2024, I paid $1,600 to get a 30 second "meet & greet" with Tucker Carlson at one of his speaking engagements in Hershey, PA. When I met Tucker, I gave him a vial of the clots to keep (see photos below, one where Tucker has a vial of the clots in his pants pocket). I also gave a second vial and an information sheet on my worldwide survey findings to his producer, Samantha, that night. Despite this hard evidence, Tucker REFUSES to share this important story with the public, whether he has me on his show or not.

In December 2024, I appeared on one of the minor shows on Glenn Beck's "The Blaze" network, "Blaze News Tonight," with hosts Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson. However, The Blaze booking producer, Ms. Kim Murro, has "ghosted" me when I ask about getting on larger shows like "The Steve Deace Show" or Glenn Beck's 9-Noon nationwide radio show.

See email below. Megyn Kelly has been injured by the jabs herself, but STILL does NOT want to put me on her show despite my physical samples of the white fibrous clots, survey results showing that these horrific clots are in 27% of the dead, email PROOF from Dr. Mohannad Bisharat that he has been pulling these same clots out of LIVING PEOPLE for the last 4 years, and VIDEO FOOTAGE of 18 of 28 Tennessee embalmers with raised hands at their annual convention saying that they are STILL seeing these unusual clots in 2025!

Download

Joe Rogan's booker, Mr. Matt Staggs, refuses to answer my calls.

Tucker, Glenn, Megyn and Joe are actually helping Big Pharma win by keeping a lid on this huge story.

It's all very odd. It's as if there is a self-imposed "gag order" on this MOST SPECTACULAR Covid vaccine side effect despite the overwhelming physical evidence that these clots are real, as now corroborated ON VIDEO by 18 Tennessee embalmers at their 8 June 2025 Tennessee Funeral Directors Association Annual Convention.

How are we ever going to win this battle to get these dangerous jabs off the shelves, when we can't get OUR OWN SIDE to expose THE MOST SPECTACULAR SIDE EFFECT of the Covid jabs to the world?

IS Amyloid Clot Pathology Hiding a Dark Secret?

This video explores the emerging science behind amyloid clot pathology and the potential role of misfolded proteins, immune dysfunction, and stealth contaminants like tin.

Drawing on the latest research and forensic insights, we examine a growing body of evidence that suggests these rubbery, persistent clots may represent a new and poorly understood biological process.

Whether you're a clinician, researcher, or simply health-conscious, this video will challenge assumptions and raise urgent questions about what’s really happening in our blood vessels.