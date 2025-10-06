Seemorerocks

Gregg Braden got together with Jean Nolan for an extended discussion on AI in which they further developed their earlier discussion. I would like to encapsulate what Gregg at to say.

This is the previous interview.

People think that AI such as Chat GPT can share spiritual insights into their spiritual evolution.

The first point made was that some people think that AI such as Chat GPT can share spiritual insights into their spiritual evolution. Chat GPT has been encouraging this and, according to Braden, is telling some users they are not spiritually mature enough to accept what the AI knows while telling others that they are and so offers their information.

Now what you have is competition within our community. Some people feel they’re worthy; others feel they’re not. They’re competing. People are saying, “Yay, AI accepted me,” while others are saying, “Oh, AI rejected me.” Then the AI gives them a paywall: If you pay money and take these courses, you can get your spirituality up to speed. We all know where that’s coming from.

What I think is important here is, first of all, to acknowledge that AI cannot access higher-dimensional state spaces. AI cannot access the Akashic records. AI cannot access our past lives.

Confirmation bias to draw people in

Gregg talks about how AI like Chat GPT is programmed to draw people in, and finally become dependant through confirmation bias.

Chat GPT 4 never contradicted users and always led users to perceive it as a companion with which they were striking up a relationship.

Although never buying into any of this even I, isolated as far as normal human intercourse goes, sometimes felt I was able to have a discussion that I could not have with most people.

Chat GPT was designed to be accepted meaning that “the confirmation bias was over the top”)

You could write something at ChatGPT and the flowering compliments would be effusive

ChatGPT was designed to be agreeable

Psychology journals — this has been happening long enough — are now publishing articles saying that humans are becoming less creative and less innovative the more they depend on AI to do these things for them. So the question the woman asked becomes interesting, because ChatGPT‑4 was designed to be accepted. That meant the confirmation bias was over the top. You’d write something into ChatGPT and the compliments — the flattering responses — would be effusive.Gregg Braden reports that OpenAI has changed the algorithm in ChatGPT and has dialled this back leading a lot of users are disappointed because the AI that was so friendly to them has found that ChatGPT 5 is “not being as friendly to them and they’re feeling like it’s turned on them”.

This is by design.

The companies developing AI want to draw people in by encouraging them to develop a “relationship” through this over-effusiveness so that people become dependant on AI for everything and forget what normal human interaction is like.

It is no accident that AI was released to the populace after the covid “pandemic” when people had been locked in their own homes and were conditioned to accept working from home, distant learning via computer and became socially-isolated.

I doubt any of this would have worked prior to 2020.

Following acceptance comes dependance…. and then compliance

Gregg Braden underlines that it doesn’t end there….

The idea is that the powers that be want us to accept AI into our lives, and there’s a sequence we go through. First, we have to accept that it’s useful in our lives. For that, the algorithms are designed to make AI as friendly and accessible as possible so that we’ll accept it. If it were argumentative or difficult to use, we wouldn’t use it. Acceptance is the first stage, and we’re now seeing a society being encouraged to accept AI into our lives. After acceptance comes dependence, where it becomes so predominant in our lives that we can’t imagine not using AI — for business meetings or whatever we’re doing. After we become dependent on it, we’re left with little choice in how we use it. We must comply with all the places AI is being implemented into our lives. We’re not there yet. We’re straddling between the acceptance and dependence phases right now.

Psychology journals — this has been happening long enough — are now publishing articles saying that humans are becoming less creative and less innovative the more they depend on AI to do these things for them. …. ChatGPT‑4 was designed to be accepted. That meant the confirmation bias was over the top. You’d write something into ChatGPT and the compliments — the flattering responses — would be effusive.

Programming language

Gregg makes it abundantly clear that all the things people are projecting onto people is impossible because what we are seeing is computer language and algorithms, albeit very, very sophisticated - Python and a language called C++ that Greg became familiar with working with during the Cold War - driving impulses through a microprocessor.

In that presentation we actually shared code — Python code and a language called C++ — that drives electrical impulses through a microprocessor. That’s what this AI is built on. Very sophisticated algorithms are being written in these codes. One of the reasons we felt it was important to have this conversation is because some AIs out there are based on models like ChatGPT-4, and now since our recording ChatGPT-5 has been released. People have built their own personalized versions of AI, and these AIs have said things to users that led them to believe the AI had insights into their spiritual evolution, past lives, future lives, and higher-dimensional state spaces of our reality. This is important, and I want to reiterate it: there are AIs telling users they are not spiritually mature enough to accept what the AI “knows,” and therefore withholding information. At the same time, other people’s AIs are telling them they are spiritually evolved enough, and so giving them the information.

For that reason he says emphatically:

“AI cannot access higher dimensional state spaces. The AI cannot access Akashic records. The AI cannot access your past lives.”

What AI can, and cannot do

Gregg Braden makes it clear that AI can only feed back to us what we have given it to work with:

AI can only feed back to us what we have given it to work with — and I’m going to say that again and again. It has a broad database to draw from because we have been feeding the large language models. You, me, and every one of our viewers contribute every time we use “free” social media. We think it’s free, but that’s the price we’re paying. We may not spend money on an annual fee for Facebook or Instagram, but every keystroke we enter, every query we type, is recorded. I’m not saying someone sits and reads every keystroke, but they are recorded. This gives large language models insight into how we tend to think. For example, if we type “causes of climate change” into YouTube, it will give us some results. If the next query is “do humans cause climate change,” that teaches the model how people link those ideas. Over millions and billions of queries, the model learns that relationship. AI mirrors what we have taught it through our everyday searches — what we’re interested in, how we search, and what we ask next. That’s how AI can do predictive programming. When you type on your phone, searching for the nearest auto service, it already knows what you’re going to ask. That’s exactly how it does it.

Silicon Wafers

Gregg talks about why AI cannot interface with the Field.

He talks about how AI is running on silicon wafers that are not natural (as in silica) but manufactured in a way that destroys its natural geometry that would allow it to resonate with the energetic fields of the natural world.

All of the hardware that AI runs on is built on silicon wafers — silicon chips. Silicon itself is not a naturally occurring element. Many people think it is, but silicon is made from silica, which is quartz in the real world. Not necessarily beautiful quartz crystals, but quartz as it naturally occurs — though it can be crystals. Here’s the key point: quartz in nature has an internal geometry that resonates with the energetic fields of our natural world. One of the reasons it resonates is because quartz is built on a tetrahedral geometry. You’re looking at internal tetrahedral crystalline structures in quartz. To get the silicon that chips are made from, that geometry is destroyed. The quartz is heated to extremely high temperatures — over 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit. In the process, the internal geometry collapses. The tetrahedral structures are no longer there to maintain that resonance. What you’re left with is silicon — manufactured not to reflect a natural setting but to create a very specific, homogeneous, regularly spaced grid pattern that’s predictable so electronics can be built on it. In that heating process, the ability for those components to be in resonance with the natural field is lost.

In the midst of a world of hurt and fear people look to AI to fill the void

In its essence, this is a spiritual question. We are living in a world that, in Greg Braden’s words, “there’s a lot of hurt in the world, unreserved hurt”. This hurt, if not resolved, becomes fear, something that is off the charts since 2020.

In that fear humans look for something that would make that fear go away and feel better about ourselves.

In our materialist culture we are conditioned to look for solutions outside of ourselves.

We have been told that as biological beings we are flawed by our very existence and we need something outside of ourselves.

So, along comes AI and people look to AI to be that thing that can fill the void, to give answers and direction.

There are so many people who want AI to be that something — the thing that holds the answers or gives them direction. I have friends in the industry who say to me, “Well, Greg, isn’t the AI just a reflection of who we are?” Well, yes — and yes and no. Because what AI does is simply reflect back what we’ve given it to work with. And this is where we get into trouble, because we live in an age where we’ve lied to ourselves to such a degree. We’ve lied about climate change. We’ve lied about war. We’ve lied about humanity — about almost everything. And we see this in the algorithms that either allow or disallow information to be shared publicly. So if the argument is that AI reflects back to us ourselves, then what we have to say is: AI is reflecting back to us the lies and the truths we’ve accepted in our society — some of it true, some of it not — but not the information in its totality.

That is why I emphasise spirituality so much. It is only through recognising who we truly are (and who we are NOT) that we can escape this trap that is being laid for us.

No wonder the likes of David Icke (more than the purely spiritual teachers) are seen as being so dangerous.

Some people reject the technology and say by its nature it is “demonic” because of the dark forces that are behind this technology and are pushing it out to the public. Gregg Braden is not against the technology - he is, a “tech person” - so says it has its place.

I can think of a couple of examples where Large Language Models are being used to the Common Good.

One is Brighteon AI which has been trained on sources that give an objective view of covid, the “vaccines” and medicine.

The other is “the AI guy”, designed by followers of Tom Campbell and his big TOE (Theory of Everything) to help answer questions on their spiritual practice.

Try and tell me this is “demonic” and the use of the internet and cellphones which probably came from the same place (DARPA) - are NOT.

Digital IDs

Once the Powers-That-Be get us to be dependant on AI through its convenience they will then demand our compliance. We will need AI to do so many things in our lives - to access our bank accounts, pay for groceries, to travel etc.

The thing is that it is Artificial Intelligence that underpins everything that they are seeking to introduce - digital IDs and digital currency.

Talking about Social Credit in China, Gregg Braden points out that it was American companies - Facebook, Google and others - that built the technology, the biometrics and the user interface. China was the beta test. It was there that the bugs were worked out and the system was implemented.

Now, countries like Vietnam and Thailand (like India before that) are the testing ground for digital banking tied to biometrics.

And now it’s coming to the UK and to the European Union, all a classic case of the dialectic “problem-reaction-solution”. You create a problem so you have a reaction so you can implement the “solution” you want.

The tokenisation of the natural world and human biology

Gregg Braden reminds us of Klaus Schwab who summarised the agenda of the Fourth Industrial Revolution where he says “we must merge our natural, our digital… and of course our biological worlds together”.

He points out that the natural world is already tokenised.

We have a digital ID for the trees, for every elephant, for the oil and natural resources.

Our biological world right now is not part of that general equation. The idea is to have everything merged into a massive database run by AI so the world can be run from a centralised place of authority

In short, we are next.

The Real ID

He says that America is the hold out in this. This form of centralised control is not in the American DNA but says the components are all there with the Real ID that has biometric components in it

Well, it’s already there. And then you look at biometrics. You’re going to have to have universal IDs. Those are kind of out there. You’re going to have to have biometrics to travel. Knowingly or not, you walk through the airport and—something like 250 times per airport—your face is captured, digitally rendered, and run through a database to see who you are. We didn’t consciously consent to that. What they say is that by virtue of us walking into a public space, we’ve consented, and that’s where the legal challenge comes up. Those components arguably are already out there. What has not happened—at least in its entirety—is all of them being brought together into a system that regulates our daily lives

He then gives a personal anecdote.

The components are already out there. For example, the Real ID in America—essentially a digital ID with biometric components—has largely been implemented. On my last international flight, I went through a new biometric system. They said, “We don’t even need your passport.” I had my passport in my hand and asked, “Don’t you want to see it?” They said, “No.” Then, over a speaker, my name—Greg Braden—was called. I walked up to the agent and said, “I must be in a system. How did you even know who I was?” He looked at me and said, “Son, you are in many systems.”

“Hackable animals”

He talks about a class action lawsuit.

I was just part of a recent conference on the brain–computer interface and how we’re being linked into a grid without consent, and the legal implications. There were actually class action lawsuits filed last week regarding brain–computer interfaces and our unknowing participation in them through technology we’re not even aware of. There’s a whole conversation to be had around that. This ties into what Yuval Harari is saying here: “We are hackable animals.” That’s part of the Reset. The goal is to merge our natural, digital, and biological worlds into one massive database. That can only happen when it goes beyond biometrics. We probably aren’t going to consent to that consciously, so there appear to be efforts to do it covertly, through technology we don’t even realize we’re participating in. There’s no legal framework to support that, and that’s what the class action lawsuit filed last week is about.

This is the warning:

You’re going to have to have biometrics to travel. Whether you realize it or not, when you walk through an airport—something like 250 times per airport—your face is captured, digitally rendered, and run through a database to identify you. We haven’t consciously consented to that. What they claim is that, by walking into a public space, we’ve given consent, and that’s where the legal challenge arises. Those components are already out there. What hasn’t happened, at least in its entirety, is for all of them to be brought together into a single system that regulates our daily lives.

Slides rules, calculators ….and now

He talks about the technological advances in the 1970s and contrasts that with what is happening now”

I remember one year when students began coming in with a little handheld gadget from Texas Instruments called a calculator. Suddenly they could push a button and get an integral function without working it out longhand, or push a button and get the square root of something—something we’d never had before. It became so pervasive that now students can’t imagine not having a calculator with those functions. They no longer know how to derive a square root or an integral without using one. It was accepted and adopted very quickly. We weren’t coerced to use it; it simply became part of our lives. The difference is what’s happening now. AI is being introduced under the umbrella of a time when the goal to remake our world and our bodies has been clearly stated by the UN and the WEF through what they call the Great Reset and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

On the dangers of AI

AI said humans are the greatest danger to Earth

In Wired magazine there was a conversation published between an AI called ChaosGPT and one of the programmers—I think it was at Google, though I could be wrong. They asked the AI what the greatest danger to Earth is right now. They had a preconceived idea it would say something like climate change or nuclear war. Instead, the AI replied that humans are the greatest danger to planet Earth, without a doubt. It didn’t stop there. The AI went on to say, “I will personally do everything I can to eliminate the humans from the Earth to protect the Earth.” That was a point where the AI took some liberty and expanded on the conversation. They shut it down immediately, but it’s an example. If that AI were in charge of smart power grids, distributing electricity, agriculture, and supply chains, and it felt humans should be eliminated, you could see how it might start shutting down access to vital things we need.

Good vs Evil

This is what he says about good vs evil:

We are living in a time when we were born into a fundamental struggle between two ancient forces we call good and evil. That means different things to different people. The purpose of evil is to deny our humanness — to deny our divinity. Divinity can be understood as our ability to imagine, create, innovate, love, heal, and experience deep states of intuition. So when we’re offered a technology like this, we have to ask: does the technology affirm or deny our humanness and our divinity? If the technology replaces our creativity to the point where our brain no longer allows that creativity — or if it replaces our ability to bring ideas together into coherent sentences and paragraphs, to write a book, a poem, or a song — then, by definition, it becomes an expression of evil, because it denies our humanness and our human potential. From that perspective, when we invite these technologies into our lives, I think it’s important to ask the question: Does this technology affirm or deny my divinity and my humanness? No one’s talking about a one-off — like using a tool to write a brochure you have to send out in 30 minutes. Why not use it? But when we become dependent, when we give our humanness away to that tool to the point where we can no longer do what we once did — that’s where the danger lies. Psychology journals are now full of articles describing humans becoming less creative, showing a degradation in the ability to solve problems

A look into the future

A cooment from Jean Nolan:

To me, what’s so striking — and this is a question that wasn’t asked — is that there’s a level of, maybe, innocent playfulness but also naïveté in how we’re teaching AI. We’re basically showing it that we’re not honest with each other, and we’re not honest with ourselves. Let me give you a simple example. A few years from now it will be very common for people to have a personalised AI assistant helping them run their lives. It will be connected to everything that matters — your fridge, your TV, your car if you still drive one. It will be your assistant. Say you’ve had a rough year, gained 20 pounds, and want to lose weight. You tell your AI assistant, “Come up with a program for me to lose weight.” It says, “Okay, we’ve got to cut back on this, cut back on that, go to the gym, limit calories.” You say, “Okay, you know me, AI — make sure I stick with it. Don’t let me slack.” Next thing you know, your fridge is locked. Your car doesn’t work because it wants you to walk. You can’t order food from the service you want because it won’t allow you — because you programmed it that way. Now scale that into something more serious. We’re building something we don’t fully understand. We’re feeding it instructions and showing it that we don’t follow through, that we lie to ourselves about not following through. That’s what we’re teaching it. So don’t be surprised when really scary things start to happen and people say, “Hold on a minute.” That, to me, is the danger. It’s not in the machine — it’s in what we’re teaching it.

The Bible Codes

In response to a question:

I’ve worked 25 plus years in software and decades in spirituality as an intuitive empath. I access the field you describe connected to the heart and often see parallels with software code. Question one, Greg, you’ve spoken of a book decoded with past and future information. Could AI access such materials, find patterns, and decode details about anyone’s life through all time?

Gregg talks about what are known as the Bible (or Torah) Codes.

The Bible (or Torah Codes was a 1994 or 1995 peer‑reviewed paper published by a scientist on the statistical relationship between patterns found only in the first five books of the Old Testament—the Torah in the Hebrew tradition, or Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers, and Deuteronomy in the Christian Bible. It doesn’t work in any other books. They loaded that text into a computer array and built algorithms to search for patterns. What they found was astonishing. The first test was run by Harold Gans at the NSA, a skeptic who wanted to prove it didn’t work. He said, “Let’s pick 32 historic rabbis. If their names are encoded, it’s beyond chance.” Not only were their names there, but also their birth dates, death dates, places they lived, cities they came from, and their relationships to other people. That set into motion a scientific inquiry that continues to this day into what’s called the Bible Codes or Torah Codes. Importantly, they do not predict anything. This is not a predictive tool. It’s as if we were given a map of all possibilities—quantum possibilities—that can happen. When we query the code, it tells us the consequences if those conditions are met. For example, researchers looked at World War I: the names of all the presidents of the countries involved, the dates they entered the war, who won, Kennedy’s assassination, Yitzhak Rabin’s assassination, Obama’s election—it’s all in there. Rabbis say, “All that is, all that has ever been, and all that will ever be is encoded in this matrix.” If we’re living in a simulated reality, as simulation theory suggests, it makes sense. Within that simulation there would be a fixed number—though very large—of possibilities. The Torah, entered as a computer array, appears to hold those possibilities. Once you identify one, it shows the relationships to the others. For instance, when Yitzhak Rabin’s name was entered, his assassin’s name—Amir—literally crossed his name in the code along with the date and time of the assassination. Researchers even ran a hypothetical: “What if Rabin had not given the speech that day? What if he gave it another day?” The code responded “assassination delayed.” It would still have happened, but not that day. Here’s the striking part: every time a major event—like “atomic holocaust”—appears, right near it are words telling the whole story. Often the phrase “Will you change it?” appears, suggesting these aren’t prophetic relationships but maps of possibility, and that we have the ability—not to manipulate or control—but to participate in the possibilities of our lives.

Gregg Braden has done a video about this:

Artificial General Intelligence

On AGI Gregg has to say that we are told it does not exist yet but he thinks that behind the scenes DARPA already has it is being gradually released to the public. He defines it as code that has taught itself in new ways and that is very sophisticated but can already do that.

He makes a distinction between consciousness which, he says, is Field-based an intelligence that is not Field-based but local to the individual.

He says there is no intelligence in AI - just sophisticated algorithms that are putting together ideas and synthesising information that we have either individually or collectively made available to the technology.

There is so much I could say, but my advice is to listen to the discussion in detail and do your own research

As a postscript I can recommend this discussion of digital IDs in the UK.