After a marathon session of talks with European officials, the top Iranian diplomat expressed 'grave concerns' about the failure of Israel's partners to condemn the unprovoked war

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on June 20 that the Islamic Republic is not open to negotiations “with any party” until the US-backed Israeli war against the country is brought to an end.

“Iran is ready to consider diplomacy once again - once the aggression is stopped and the aggressor is held accountable for the crimes committed,” Araghchi told reporters in Geneva following talks with European officials, adding that Tehran "will continue to exercise its legitimate right to self-defense.”

“Iran’s nuclear program is peaceful and has always been under the IAEA safeguards and monitoring. Hence, armed attacks against safeguarded nuclear facilities by a regime which is not a party to any WMD treaties is a serious crime and violation of international law,” the top Iranian diplomat said.

Araghchi also expressed “grave concern” about the failure of the E3 nations - Germany, UK, and France - and the EU to condemn the unprovoked Israeli attacks that sparked this war.

“In this regard, I made it crystal clear that Iran’s defence capabilities are not negotiable,” he stressed, adding that Tehran “supports the continuation” of talks with the E3 and the EU.

Araghchi, accompanied by other senior diplomats, sat down with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot for talks that lasted three and a half hours at the European headquarters of the UN.

“We expect Iran to be open to discussions, including with the United States, to reach a negotiated settlement through dialogue to this crisis situation, which poses considerable risks for the Middle East region as well as Europe,” Barrot told reporters.

The talks, according to reports, focused primarily on the future of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Speaking at the UN Human Rights Council ahead of the talks, Araghchi declared that the US-Israeli war is “a betrayal of diplomacy” and highlighted that the government in Tel Aviv is committing "grave war crimes" by bombing Iran's nuclear facilities, which is "absolutely banned under international law".

The alleged attempt occurred as Iran foreign minister Abbas Araghchi prepares for crucial talks with European leaders in Geneva.

Iranian authorities have claimed to have thwarted an Israeli-backed assassination attempt on foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, just days before his scheduled diplomatic mission to Geneva amid escalating hostilities between Iran and Israel.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is scheduled to meet European counterparts in Geneva amid Israel-Iran conflict(Reuters)

The development was announced by Mohammad Hossein Ranjbaran, an adviser to Araghchi, who stated that Iranian intelligence agencies uncovered and neutralised what he described as a “major Israeli conspiracy” aimed at killing the top diplomat in Tehran.

The alleged assassination attempt comes as Foreign Minister Araghchi prepares to meet with his British, French, and German counterparts in Geneva on Friday.

“If it were not for the security measures of the ‘unknown soldiers of the homeland’ (Iran intelligence team), perhaps a few days ago the great Israeli conspiracy against him would have been carried out in Tehran, which, thank God, failed,” Ranjbaran posted on X.

The term “unknown soldiers of the homeland” is commonly used in Iran to refer to its intelligence and security operatives.

Abbas Araghchi's advisor further said that Iranian security concerns had intensified after it was announced that Araghchi would lead talks with the European “troika.”

He warned that threats to the minister’s life remain ongoing. “Yes, there certainly was and still is such a threat. Nevertheless, Seyed Abbas Araghchi considers himself a soldier of the motherland more than the head of the diplomatic service,” Ranjbaran's post read.

The Geneva meeting

Despite the alleged plot, Araghchi has proceeded with his travel plans and is currently en route to Geneva. His adviser said the minister remains unfazed by the threat. “He seeks martyrdom,” Ranjbaran wrote.

The Geneva meeting is being closely watched by international observers. European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and British foreign secretary David Lammy are among the key figures expected to attend.

The diplomatic push comes as the military conflict between Israel and Iran enters its second week, with Israeli airstrikes targeting Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure and Tehran responding with missile attacks.

Speaking ahead of the talks, Lammy said, “A window now exists within the next two weeks to achieve a diplomatic solution.”

Iranian officials, meanwhile, have reiterated that such security threats—whether real or perceived—will not distract them from pursuing their broader strategic and diplomatic goals.

Who sabotaged diplomacy?