From behind a paywall.

Although it appears that Russian oil has been making its way into the country and although countries like India might have been happy to sell it on I doubt very much that countries like India that have been refining and selling on will now be happy to continue doing so under the circumstances of:

- the closure of the Straits of Hormuz

- the taking of 40% of Russian refining capacity out and Russia stopping exports for “3 months” from the 1 April

- New Zealand being at the end of the supply chain and therefore the “last in the queue”

that we are going to see this.

But I’m not an expert in international trade so what do I know?

But I know a lot has changed since November, 2025

https://www.1news.co.nz/2025/11/20/russian-oil-has-flowed-into-new-zealand-despite-sanctions/

The Government is suggesting it would be comfortable if New Zealand imported Russian oil – provided it was refined elsewhere.

In November, Z Energy copped flak after 1News reported it was estimated to have imported nearly $100 million of Russian oil, refined in India, over the prior year.

Elsewhere

Regulation Minister David Seymour is urging businesses, fuel users and the wider public to identify regulatory barriers that could hinder New Zealand’s response to potential global fuel disruptions.

Submissions are being sought through the Ministry for Regulation’s Red Tape Tipline, as the Government looks to ensure fuel continues to flow efficiently across the country.

Seymour said New Zealand’s fuel supply “remains stable”, but the Government is taking proactive steps to prepare for any impact from instability in the Middle East. He emphasised that while global events are beyond New Zealand’s control, domestic systems can be improved to maintain supply.

The call for feedback follows recent updates to the National Fuel Plan, which outlines how fuel would be managed in the event of international supply pressures. Seymour said the Government’s priority is to keep the economy moving and minimise disruption to essential services, freight networks and households.

He warned against repeating issues experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic, saying early identification of regulatory obstacles is critical. Businesses and industry participants are being encouraged to report any rules that may complicate fuel importation, storage, distribution or day-to-day operations.

Examples of potential barriers include constraints affecting transport logistics, fuel storage capacity, local delivery systems and the ability of firms to respond quickly to changing supply conditions. Submissions that fall outside regulatory scope will be referred to the appropriate agencies.

Seymour said the Tipline has previously led to changes in a range of areas, including easing rules for small businesses and property improvements, and he expects similar practical outcomes from this process.

The Government is particularly seeking input from those directly involved in fuel supply chains, including fuel companies, freight operators, contractors, primary producers and retailers.

TRANSLATION: the government is desperate

Some of the comments from keyboard warriors are beyond deluded