NZ - surveillance by stealth Robin Westenra · Aug 6 National will introduce blanket road user charges for everyone, removing the excise component from the fuel pump, and instead will use private corporations to electronically monitor your car. Bishop hasn’t clearly detailed how this will be done, but earlier releases suggest Read full story

“Digital tracking, digital ID, and AI oversight are converging New Zealanders should be asking: who’s really in the driver’s seat?”

A SWEEPING OVERHAUL OF NEW ZEALAND’S ROAD FUNDING SYSTEM IS RAISING SERIOUS CONCERNS ABOUT PRIVACY AND GOVERNMENT SURVEILLANCE, AS CRITICS SAY THE PROPOSED ELECTRONIC ROAD USER CHARGES (RUC) SCHEME COULD OPEN THE DOOR TO REAL-TIME VEHICLE TRACKING.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop announced Cabinet has approved legislative changes to begin transitioning New Zealand’s 3.5 million light vehicles away from petrol tax and towards a distance- and weight-based charging model. Under the plan, all vehicles—regardless of fuel type—will eventually pay RUC, similar to current requirements for diesel and electric vehicles.

Bishop hailed the shift as the biggest roading policy change in half a century, saying it would ensure fairness as more Kiwis adopt hybrid and fuel-efficient vehicles that contribute less in petrol taxes per kilometre. The Government intends to support this transition by enabling the private sector to deliver “innovative, user-friendly” RUC solutions using electronic devices already built into modern vehicles.

However, critics are raising red flags over the potential for mass surveillance under the proposed system.

While the official release focuses on convenience—comparing future RUC payments to “a Netflix subscription”—detractors say the use of electronic tracking devices risks enabling continuous monitoring of vehicle location and movements.

Earlier government communications referenced the use of on-board electronic devices capable of transmitting real-time data on distance travelled. Critics now fear that private companies contracted to manage the system could gain access to live location data, forming part of a broader digital surveillance infrastructure.

“National will introduce blanket road user charges for everyone, removing the excise component from the fuel pump, and instead use private corporations to electronically monitor your car,” tweeted commentator Holyhekatuiteka on X. “This means real-time tracking of your vehicle’s location and distance, under the guise of fairer road funding.”

Some opponents say the RUC plan fits into a wider digital agenda that includes digital IDs and AI-driven oversight of public services. They cite comments from Education Minister Erica Stanford about using AI to grade students as an example of creeping automation and surveillance in daily life.

The legislation to enable the system is expected to pass in 2026, with a full rollout likely by 2028—though no firm date has been set. The New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) and Police will upgrade enforcement systems to support digital compliance, with a full commercial market for RUC payment providers expected to open by 2027.

Privacy advocates are calling for greater transparency around what data will be collected, how it will be stored, and who will have access.

With plans moving forward at pace, critics warn that the convenience of modern payment systems must not come at the cost of basic civil liberties.

“Digital tracking, digital ID, and AI oversight are converging,” one commentator said. “New Zealanders should be asking: who’s really in the driver’s seat?”

eRoad and the path to surveillance of motorists in New Zealand

For those who don’t think eRUC’s will lead to you paying for your emissions or that you won’t be tracked in real time, here’s some bad news for you.

eROAD (which has been going bananas on the stock market) is the lead contender for the multi million contract with the govt, has as one of its main organisation objectives “To track all emissions to get us to net zero” which just so happens is one of the stated goals of the UN, and WEF. Coincidence.

In fact in their investor presentation the company proudly claims that is “led by the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals” 7 of them in fact - and reports against the UN’s SDG’s.

The WEF has a local shop, called ‘Chapter Zero’ which Luxon & Willis has presented to and engages with .

The board of eRoad is are also paid up members of the WEF’s shop - Chapter Zero. Convenient.

Reading their last 3 years of investor presentations - it is clear that eRoad sees its future growth in measuring and reporting data to what it calls ‘partners’, but doesn’t say who these partners are.

The company claims it was the first in NZ to build an eRUC system, looking on line its employees were also involved in the first prosecution of inside trading. In fact that incident is now used a case study for criminal lawyers.

Reading their privacy statement is interesting, they reserve the right to credit check all system users, and here’s something they reserve the right - to share ‘anonymised’ data of your location and emissions data to ‘partners’ and AI firms.

Here’s CEO of eROAD Mark Heine (pronouns in his LinkedIn profile btw) talking to Greg Murphy about how their eRUC system works :

Records where the vehicle is all the time

It will monitor distance, and the speed you are doing. They can monitor emissions, Mark says “that’s what the govt wants us to do”

Will be a huge data collector which is ‘exciting because of the possibilities’.

Like being linked to your electronic money, being limited on your car use, freedom of travel, being debited to pay for the Paris Agreement.. oh man it’s all good stuff ! For people comparing this to “oh just like your mobile” a better comparison for this system is an ankle bracelet criminals wear.

A reminder this was a joint National and Act coalition agreement. You like it ?

https://x.com/2ETEKA/status/1954034242746560746

https://www.eroad.co.nz/why-eroad/about-us/

Here is CEO of eRoad, Mark Heine, explaining to Newstalk ZB, explaining

Road user charges: Eroad head reveals how new plan could work

https://www.newstalkzb.co.nz/on-air/heather-du-plessis-allan-drive/audio/mark-heine-eroad-co-ceo-reveals-how-electronic-rucs-could-work/

This is Chapter Zero

https://www.chapterzero.nz/

Here’s the government’s explanation

https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/next-steps-replacing-petrol-tax-electronic-road-user-charges

Chris Bishop on digital road charges and what they’ll mean for drivers

Mainstream media ignores the essence and acknowledges motorists could be paying MORE tax

https://www.odt.co.nz/news/national/concern-drivers-could-pay-more-new-road-user-charges-rnz

Is it all about a far-Right plan to privatise roads?

This is what the toxic far-Left Martyn Bradbury has to say.

Martyn Bradbury

August 9, 2025

Former Tobacco Lobbyist Chris Bishop

‘Just like getting a Netflix bill’: How the new road user charge system will work

You all understand the Bishop’s plan here will see tracking devices in ALL your vehicles!

How stupid are you sleepy hobbits?

As TDB has warned since the last election, National have embarked upon a massive road privatisation agenda while using pot holes and speed limits to keep you distracted you silly stupid hobbits!

The Far Right Think Tank NZ Initiative is already pimping for road privatisation you stupid Aucklanders, and I’m all here with the pop corn to watch the explosion of rage the millisecond you comprehend what’s going on!

Auckland’s traffic congestion costs the economy up to $1.39 billion annually in lost productivity. The Land Transport Management (Time-of-Use Charging) Amendment Bill proposes congestion pricing to improve traffic flow. Critics argue it may affect lower-income commuters, but it could make public transport more reliable.



They’ve weaponised your impatience so you don’t see the cost they are about to hit you with!

Look Aucklanders, let’s be 100% honest here.

You have no idea what the fuck Congestion charges are and you sure as fuck don’t know they’re coming.

You don’t know it’s a play by right wing think tanks like NZ Initiative to lie and misled you into it because as rich fucks, they don’t care about paying more if you peasants are too poor to use the roads!

You don’t know that the Boomer King Wayne Brown has already pushed go on it and you sure as Christ didn’t know Parliament has already begun legislating for it.

As TDB has painfully and considerably pointed out to you, the entire thing is a scam for the rich and the mass surveillance state