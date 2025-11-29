Frank Bergman

November 28, 2025

An alarming new report has exposed an unprecedented surge in the number of citizens being euthanized by their government in Western Australia, a spike so steep that critics warn the state is sliding toward a culture where suicide deaths are normalized, encouraged, and dressed up as “compassion.”

The shocking rise in medically assisted deaths was revealed in a new government report.

The WA government’s latest assisted-suicide data reveals a 63% jump in just one year for deaths executed under the government’s voluntary assisted dying (VAD) program.

The number of state-sanctioned deaths rose from 293 in 2023–24 to 480 in 2024–25.

VAD now accounts for 2.6% of all deaths in Western Australia, and the youngest victim was just 23 years old.

This is only the fourth annual report since the 2019 Voluntary Assisted Dying Act took effect.

However, the trend is unmistakable as assisted death is rapidly becoming a routine “solution” rather than a last resort.

A Government Report Wrapped in Poetry, Papering Over Reality

Instead of sober analysis, the report begins with a strange poetic metaphor, likening euthanasia to a pebble dropped into a tranquil pond:

“When a pebble drops into a pond of still water, there is an initial splash followed by a series of concentric waves…”

The syrupy language attempts to present state-approved death as gentle, meaningful, and even therapeutic.

But beneath the sentimental veneer, the report pushes for more resources, more VAD practitioners, navigators, pharmacists, and bureaucrats.

In other words, the government wants to expand the system.

Why Patients Are “Choosing” Death

For years, activists claimed assisted suicide was about extreme, unmanageable pain.

Yet, the government’s own data says otherwise.

The top reason patients gave for ending their lives was related to concerns about growing old:

“Less able to engage in activities making life enjoyable, or concerned about it.”

This was cited by 68.3% of patients.

Concerns about autonomy and dignity ranked second and third, both at 58%.

Meanwhile, less than half said inadequate pain control was their primary motivation.

The real picture is far more disturbing, as many patients are being euthanized over their fears about the natural losses that come with aging and illness, not because they are suffering uncontrollably.

Chilling Testimonials: Caregivers Railroad Patients Toward Death

The report openly includes testimonials that, intentionally or not, reveal how caregivers and medical staff often guide patients toward being euthanized by the government instead of seeking treatments.

One friend recounted convincing a suicidal patient to choose VAD over taking his own life:

“Much of my discussion with [my friend] was trying to convince him that the VAD process… would be a far better outcome for the family.”

Another testimonial positions VAD as superior to “illegal” suicide:

“The horrors of illegal procedures are best avoided…

“Thank goodness VAD is now available in WA.”

This is not a system protecting life; it’s a system smoothing the bureaucratic path to death.

The Myth of a “Peaceful, Painless” Death

“Assisted suicide” lobbyists insist VAD is serene and painless.

But global data contradicts that narrative.

Oregon has documented cases of patients taking up to 47 hours to die in agony after ingesting assisted suicide drugs.

Yet, this horrifying reality was never mentioned in WA’s glossy, euphemistic report.

Push to Destroy Conscience Rights

Some testimonials appear crafted to pressure lawmakers to strip doctors and hospitals of conscience protections:

“Conscientious objection… seems to be causing distress to patients…”

Another complains about Catholic hospitals blocking VAD access.

Victoria has already forced doctors to participate in referrals for VAD, making them complicit.

WA is now laying the rhetorical groundwork to follow the same path.

The Metaphor They Shouldn’t Have Used

The report’s saccharine pond metaphor accidentally reveals a truth its authors likely didn’t intend:

When the government turns death into “care,” the ripple effect doesn’t stay contained.

Families, institutions, and entire communities begin to absorb the message that life with difficulty isn’t worth living and that a quick state-approved death is the dignified alternative.

This is how a culture of life becomes a culture of disposal.

Western Australia’s massive spike in assisted suicide deaths isn’t compassion; it’s a warning sign.

Behind the bureaucratic poetry and emotional manipulation sits a system that is:

Normalizing suicide

Fast-tracking death for non-pain reasons

Pressuring caregivers to encourage VAD

Undermining conscience protections

Positioned for major expansion

The numbers are rising because the barriers are falling.

Meanwhile, the message being broadcast to vulnerable people is that their lives are less worthy of protection than the convenience of a sanitized, state-administered death.

