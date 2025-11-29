Seemorerocks

Honeybee
6h

From my POV as a believer in reincarnation, old age teaches us many lessons. If we want life with no struggle or hard knocks...well...good luck! The most valuable lesson in my life--as I began practicing Buddhism when my life was in danger at age 30--arrived through extreme anguish, hardship, and fear many times. Yet, the pattern I perceived at the time was a well-known one from childhood--same old same old--so I was determined to "break" or "extinguish" my karma. "Turning poison into medicine" as the Buddhist organization I used to participate in would phrase the practice of changing our karma.

By opting out of old age simply because of diminished abilities, diminished youthful strengths, and added limitations, I think the person misses out in all the glory: the added wisdom; the greater perception; and developing greater compassion. Old age buys time to continue developing the highest spirituality we can attain as human beings. These qualities don't dissipate into the ether when we "die" or pass from this physical plane. They continue and show up in another life. Even an "ascended" life as some imagine the coming age. In fact, how do people think we create an "ascension?" Certainly not by taking our own lives. Advancing as a human being means challenging our woes and problems and overcoming them.

I do stipulate this caveat. Any person in excruciating pain for which no treatment is available and with a life not envisioned shortened always has this option. I think they would not want to leave, but the pressing medical circumstances may dictate so.

Luc Lelievre
8h

Elites who specialize in shaping public perception continue to apply a principle identified long ago by Brembeck and Howell in their 1952 classic Persuasion: A Means of Social Control: “We have seen that great masses of men have a pattern of life designed for them to a great extent by those who persuade” (p. 7). This insight, which influenced me profoundly between 1969 and 1975, remains fully relevant.

