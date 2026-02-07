Gordon “Brown is known for sexually abusing numerous boys as well as girls” but he is lily-white in the British media
We have this report this morning
Starmer in ‘serious’ situation amid Mandelson scandal, says Gordon Brown
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cvg1g83zvlyo?ysclid=mlcxpp5jy0261187588
This list of British people in the Epstein files makes NO MENTION of Gordon Brown
https://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/gallery/epstein-files-british-celebrities-named-36283107
But, Gordon Brown is mentioned 16 times compared to Tony Blair (22), David Cameron (19), and Prince Andrew (173).
“Brown is known for sexually abusing numerous boys as well as girls”
Former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown appears in the Epstein files again - this time accused of raping prostitutes’s nine year-old daughter
While he abused girls and boys….
From Andrew Bridgen
Former Leicestershire police officer Dionne Miller blows the lid off Gordon Brown’s instruction in 2008 to let working class white girls be abused without police intervention because in the government’s view they had “made an informed choice about their sexual behaviour.”
The British 'establishment' is crumbling ....