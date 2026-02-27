Good news for Australia - NOT
Jacinda Adern is moving to Australia
Craig Kelly:
DEPORT HER IMMEDIATELY Jacinta Ardern is a notorious serial abuser of human rights and displays absolute, seething contempt for free speech. She fails every single aspect of the character test — and then some. Human rights abusers like her have NO PLACE in Australia. Shred
4:29 PM · Feb 26, 2026 · 23.3K Views
Seems to still be divisive then? Friends in Sydney are still enamoured by "her" - female leadership. Who is paying for the $2-4M home in upmarket Northern beach suburbs.
Par for the course here on the northern beaches. Sadly.