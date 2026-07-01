I acknowledge much of Rev Tamaki’s social work with Man Up but personally I can’t stand the man with his ultra-zionist views.

But that does not matter.

I will defend his free speech to the end

Perhaps we should remember the words of Pastor Niemoeller?

This is compliant NZ media

An ACT Party candidate in Auckland has filed a complaint with police after a torrent of online abuse, including racial slurs and threats against him and his family, surfaced on social media.

Malkiat Singh, ACT’s candidate for the Papakura electorate, said he had been subjected to sustained cyberbullying since his candidacy was announced earlier this month.

The police complaint comes a week after Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki called for Hindus, Sikhs and Muslims to be “purged” from New Zealand, comments that Ethnic Communities Minister Mark Mitchell later described as the actions of a “scared bully”.

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/indonz/640557/political-candidate-files-complaint-with-police-over-threats

This story has made right-wing alternative media in Australia

https://www.noticer.news/new-zealand-christian-leader-guns-seized-immigration-comments/

In his own words

NZ Herald journalists, managed to turn up at Tamaki’s house in rural South Auckland, just 5 minutes after the Police themselves had arrived

Police DUMP all of Brian Tamaki’s guns on the BACKSEAT of the police car

SOURCE

The Free Speech Union response

My view entirely

If Brian Tamaki committed a crime, prosecute him. Don't punish speech through the back door.





The Free Speech Union condemns the actions of the NZ Police and the Firearms Safety Authority to remove Brian Tamaki’s guns in a raid on his house this morning.



"This morning the Police advised Mr Tamaki that his firearms licence had been revoked, and took his guns - not because he has been charged with an offence, but because of what he said," says Free Speech Union Council Member Douglas Brown. "That is the State using an administrative power to punish speech it has not been willing to put before a court."



If Mr Tamaki's recent comments crossed into criminal incitement, he should be charged and tried - not have his firearms seized and his licence revoked through a regulatory process that never goes near a courtroom.



The Union has already condemned Mr Tamaki's comments calling for New Zealand to be "purged" of Hindus, Sikhs and Muslims and suggesting retaliatory attacks on mosques and temples. Its concern today is with the method the State has used to respond to them.



Brown says firearms licensing exists to manage genuine risk to public safety, not to sanction unpopular opinions.



"A licence can be revoked because someone is genuinely a danger. But offensive speech, on its own, is not evidence that a person intends to misuse a firearm. Mr Tamaki's comments were inflammatory political rhetoric, and the Police have not pointed to any genuine indication that he was about to act on them. Using the 'fit and proper’ test to punish speech that shows no real danger is a misuse of that power."



Brown says the distinction that matters is between speech that is offensive and speech that is criminal.



"If the Police believe Mr Tamaki's comments amounted to criminal incitement or some other offence, they should investigate, lay charges, and let a court decide. If the conduct does not meet that threshold, the State should not be reaching for regulatory levers to impose a punishment it cannot, or will not, seek through the criminal law."



The Free Speech Union says the principle protects everyone, regardless of their politics.



"If a government can revoke a licence because it disapproves of what someone has said, every citizen should be asking who is next. Today it is a man almost no one wants to defend. But that is exactly why the principle matters - our commitment to civil liberties is shown in the difficult cases, not the easy ones."



SOURCE

Imagine this …. ACT, the “libertarian” party

Does the ACT party, under Seymour even represent founding principles?

See where the complaint came from

The police acted immediately and brought the media with them, but compare it with this.

Meanwhile , we have this….

An ACT candidate has withdrawn from a new Wellington electorate race at November’s election, after failing to declare her previous membership of a Chinese political group linked to the country’s ruling communist party.

After Local Democracy Reporting sent questions about Lyra Yan Zhang’s background on Monday, the party confirmed on Tuesday the Kenepuru candidate had resigned - a week after her unveiling.

“All of our candidates are asked to disclose previous political party memberships. Ms Zhang did not disclose her previous connections, and [on Monday] she decided not to continue with her candidacy,” an ACT spokesperson said in a statement.

Online publications by the China Zhi Gong Party - a satellite party of the Chinese Communist Party - reveal Zhang was a member who sat on party committees in the province of Hunan.

Zhi Gong Party is one of eight “democratic” minor parties officially recognised in China’s one-party political system.

https://www.stuff.co.nz/politics/360999965/act-candidate-resigns-after-chinese-political-group-link-revealed

Read this