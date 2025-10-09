The price for one ounce of Gold has broken-through $4,000 an ounce for the first time as of the early morning hours (on US East Coast) on October 8. Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund is warning banks to prepare for “Dollar shock” and have sufficient Foreign Exchange (FX) funds to cover “US Dollar exposure.”

Spot gold jumped 1.2% to $4,032.46 per ounce by 06:53 GMT. US gold futures for December delivery climbed 1.3% to $4,054.80 per ounce.

Spot gold is up 53% year-to-date after rising 27% in 2024.

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND WARNS BANKS

Financial institutions that dominate the $9.6 trillion currency market should hold the necessary liquidity and capital buffers and run enhanced stress tests to prevent disruptions to the financial system, according to an International Monetary Fund report released on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

Global banks have significant dollar exposure in their balance sheets, making them vulnerable to potential funding shocks.

Stress in the FX market “can spill over to other asset classes, tightening financial conditions and posing risks to macro financial stability—especially in countries with significant currency mismatches and fiscal vulnerabilities,” the IMF added.

The fact that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is using terminology like “dollar exposure,” by its very nature, is treating the “dollar” as a not-so-good thing to be holding.

UPDATE 12:45 PM EDT --

Gold futures at this hour have risen again:

We are all watching, in real time, the collapse in purchasing power of our US Dollar. The higher gold goes, the less our money can buy -- of everything else.

This appears TO ME, to be the collapse of the US currency - slowly but surely.

Denominated in NZ dollars earlier it reached over $NZ 7,000

Less than a year ago I bought a coin for $NZ 5,000

The NZ media HAS to acknowledge gold

McDonald said gold’s recent rise was also a function of rising disgruntlement and distrust of Governments and especially, their economic policies.

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/gold-price-hits-record-6900-as-investors-chase-safe-assets/VESRIFQBDBHAJENULBI7AWY6O4/

Gold crossed $4,000 today.

This kind of rapid spike has only happened a few times in history — and it’s never ended well. The pattern goes back centuries:

• Rome’s Crisis (235-284 AD) → Empire collapse

• Spanish Empire decline (1600s) → Lost world power status

• French Revolution (1789) → Monarchy overthrown

• Weimar Germany (1921-1923) → Hyperinflation destroyed savings

• Bretton Woods collapse (1971) → Dollar crisis, gold soared 2,400%

• Soviet Union dissolution (1991) → Ruble collapse

Every time, it meant the same thing: People lost faith in their money and government.

History is repeating itself right now — and almost no one is paying attention.

Here’s a timeline

John Maynard Keynes, creator of the post-WW2 financial order, in criticism of the gold standard describes gold as a a “barbarous relic” and that is the way it has been described.

New Zealand, as of writing, has NO gold stocks.

The Establishment agrees with Keynes obviously!

Brent Sheather (NZ Herald columns / personal-finance pieces) — multiple NZ Herald personal-finance/column pieces refer to gold as “that barbarous relic” when discussing returns/volatility (examples in the Herald archive)

