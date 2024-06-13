Global plan for self-replicating vaccines using Japanese population as guinea pigs
A dire warning from Japan
Share this video everywhere you can.
This is the Japanese subtitled version of my recent bombshell interview with Dr. Murakami
in Japan, warning that self-replicating vaccine payloads are about to be deployed in Japan, and there is no stopping it once deployed.
All of humanity is at extreme risk...
Unknown consequences for humanity indeed. Damn...
This sounds like nothing less than pre-meditated murder. A Globalists' plan to reduce the human population to their ideal number of 500,000,000. If this "vaccine" was developed to protect human health, why would a self-replicating spike protein be used? Isn't it the spike protein that is the danger?