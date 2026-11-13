I do not have the energy to devote to this.
Mario Nawfal@MarioNawfal
🚨 A MASSIVE wave of internet outages is hitting some of the world's biggest tech platforms. And it goes WAY beyond Microsoft. Downdetector is showing spikes in problem reports across Outlook, Microsoft 365, Teams, Azure, Gmail, AWS, Cloudflare, Zoom, Steam, X, Facebook and…
9:32 PM · Nov 12, 2026 · 1.05M Views
604 Replies · 2.67K Reposts · 7.59K Likes
Oh thats why i cant log in then. I thought it was something i did.
The war has started ?