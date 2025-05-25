In brief

MATTR, the company behind My Vaccine Pass, is back – this time powering the new NZ Verify digital ID app.

The app was launched in May 2025 by the Department of Internal Affairs, but MATTR isn’t mentioned in any official announcements.

The only reference to MATTR appears in the app’s fine print as the licensor of core technology.

Ministers say the current function of NZ Verify is just the start.