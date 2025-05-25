Global ID: The hush hush partnership of the NZ government with Spark subsidiary Mattr revealed
What’s the MATTR? COVID-era ‘trust tech’ firm reemerges as the government’s silent partner
In brief
MATTR, the company behind My Vaccine Pass, is back – this time powering the new NZ Verify digital ID app.
The app was launched in May 2025 by the Department of Internal Affairs, but MATTR isn’t mentioned in any official announcements.
The only reference to MATTR appears in the app’s fine print as the licensor of core technology.
Ministers say the current function of NZ Verify is just the start.
The lack of transparency is unusual given MATTR’s past prominence and the stakes of digital identity infrastructure.
C'mon NZ.... GET IN THE PEN....